This is a special edition of ASPI's Daily Cyber & Tech Digest

This month, Dr Alex Bristow, Senior Analyst in ASPI's Cyber, Technology & Security Program, shares his perspective.

Five years on, the ‘14 demands’ still shape Beijing’s coercive playbook

The 5-year anniversary this month of the so-called 14 demands or grievances is an opportunity to reflect on Australia-China relations and assess how Beijing’s hybrid tactics have developed.

The 14 demands were handed to three Australian media outlets—9 News, The Age and the Sydney Morning Herald—by officials from the Chinese Embassy at the Hyatt Hotel in Canberra on 17 November 2020. As the Chinese officials should have calculated, the journalists promptly posted the demands online, as well as publishing accounts of the warning by a Chinese official at the handover: ‘China is angry. If you make China the enemy, China will be the enemy.’

The document was a list of dash points, without a title or anything to formally identify it as coming from the Chinese Government. Some points targeted Australia’s domestic measures to screen foreign investment and counter interference, others bemoaned Canberra’s diplomatic effrontery on issues like the South China Sea or human rights in Xinjiang. A few points called for silencing critical media, MPs and an unnamed ‘anti-China’ think tank—a thinly veiled reference to ASPI.

The main message was that Australia needed to fulfil these demands if it wanted better relations with Beijing and relief from China’s pressure campaign. That campaign started around 2018, following steps by the Turnbull Government to protect Australian sovereignty from Beijing’s interference and challenge Beijing’s infringements of the rules-based international order, and did not lessen substantially until Labor took power in mid-2022. Through a blend of overt and plausibly deniable means, Beijing restricted some Australian imports, banned ministerial contact and detained two Australians as political hostages— one of whom, Yang Hengjun, remains imprisoned today.

The 14 demands were handed over while the prime minister, Scott Morrison, was in Japan to announce a new security agreement. By some accounts, he was chuffed when he heard the news, believing Beijing had overstepped by exposing its flagrant bullying to the Australian public and international partners. Morrison and his foreign minister, Marise Payne, drew attention to the 14 demands at G7 meetings in the UK in 2021, which helped shape language in the G7 summit communique about a collective approach to China’s ‘non-market policies and practices’.

The authenticity and intent of the 14 demands have been hotly debated. The media-savvy Chinese deputy head of mission in Canberra at the time, Wang Xining, claimed the document was fabricated. Former DFAT secretary, Frances Adamson, expressed bafflement and pondered whether those involved knew what they were doing. Analysts, including within ASPI, have never agreed whether the document was authorised at senior levels in Beijing, a chancy gambit by local officials burnishing their ‘wolf warrior’ credentials, or simply a mistake by local officials who did not realise that their talking points were not for handing over.

But there are several reasons why it would be a mistake to disregard the 14 demands as an oddity and a historical footnote.

Firstly, the incident shows Beijing’s capacity to communicate, and intimidate, using deniable means. The debate over the authenticity of the 14 demands has parallels in more recent Australian commentary about the degree to which the PLA’s ‘unprofessional’ engagements with the ADF are directed from Beijing or stem from hot-headed military officers, acting in the moment. Similar doubts surround trolling by Chinese experts, state media and diplomats, like the Chinese Consul General in Osaka’s poetic threat, made earlier this month, to decapitate Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi. Speaking with many voices arguably benefits Beijing, which can inflame debate and test boundaries without owning its actions. The 14 demands were clumsy, but they fit this pattern.

Secondly, the 14 demands should lead us to ponder whom Beijing is seeking to influence using its hybrid tactics and coercion. The Albanese Government maintains that it has ‘stabilised’ relations and removed most of Beijing’s economic coercion without compromising on any sovereign redlines. According to this triumphal narrative, the 14 demands were bluster and Canberra called Beijing’s bluff. But it’s debatable whether Beijing’s show of force was primarily intended to change Australian policy or scare other countries from taking a similar course.

Identifying the true target of Beijing’s coercion remains an urgent question today. Beijing has reimposed a complete ban on Japanese seafood on spurious health grounds and ramped up its propaganda war against Tokyo. Canberra and others in the region will be taking note and reviewing their own stances towards Taiwan.

