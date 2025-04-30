This is a special edition of ASPI's Daily Cyber & Tech Digest, a newsletter that focuses on the topics we work on, including cybersecurity, critical technologies, foreign interference & disinformation. Sign up for it here.

Welcome to another edition of The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest Monthly Update! Each month, an ASPI expert shares their top news picks and provides their own take on one key story. This month, Bart Hogeveen, Deputy Director at ASPI CTS, shares his take.

Tariffs are fueling a global scramble for tech talent

As we round off this month, it’s impossible to ignore the tariffs that US President Trump imposed, then amended and again partly retracted. As so often in international affairs, one country’s peril is the other’s opportunity; relations burned by one capital are revived elsewhere. So too in the cyber and tech domain.

Countries like Australia and France were quick to extend a warm welcome to academics who may feel disenfranchised in the US. The Australian Academy of Science said they see an “urgent and unparalleled opportunity to attract the smartest minds leaving the United States”. Meanwhile, French President Macron, a long-time champion of European technological autonomy, posted on X calling on researchers to “choose France, choose Europe”.

Indeed, ASPI’s own critical tech tracker shows how global talent flows. Researchers go where they can excel in their profession and find a good quality of life, almost regardless of nationality and jurisdiction. If that’s no longer the US, they will go elsewhere. That’s a lesson policymakers and politicians need to take to heart.

Tech companies know this all too well, and in many places they have the cards to influence government policy. ASML, the Netherlands-based manufacturer of chipmaking machines, successfully pushed the Dutch government in 2024 to boost public spending on talent growth, mobility and housing, and to retract certain tax reforms. Less successful was the company’s lobbying efforts against President Biden’s curb on exports of the most advanced lithography kit to China in 2022-23.

It will be telling to see how the likes of Nadella, Pichai, Cook, Zuckerberg, and Bezos adjust to the consequences of these tariffs—particularly their knock-on effects for science, innovation, and talent flows. Will they have the ear of the White House if a course correction becomes necessary? ASML’s CEO has already issued a warning: the semiconductor industry, he said, is built on a “delicate chain of trust,” rooted in deep global specialisation and collaboration. Break that chain, and we risk losing many of the advances we now take for granted.

For Australia, these developments matter too. AUKUS Pillar II on advanced capabilities, a critical component of Australia’s future national security, depends on many of the above highlighted elements: talent (acquisition and retention, including high-quality life and work conditions); integration in delicate supply chains, and trusted transfers of expertise among partners. While Pillar II is seemingly making steady progress, this effort could easily falter as the broader geo-economic and tech trends, far out of our sovereign controls, move into the opposite direction of unilateralism.

My must-reads

Zero Day

In this blog, tech journo Kim Zetter forensically examines the Trump administration’s orders in relation to halting activities against Russian malicious cyber operations. The piece gives an insight into the intricacies of the different US entities involves in the nation’s cyber defence; the competing and conflicting messaging coming out of the White House and the Pentagon – including vi s a X; and the meaning of ‘use of force’ in cyber operations.

Foreign Affairs

In this long-form article, Kurt Campbell – who was President Biden’s Indo-Pacific chief, and Rush Doshi posit that future power depends on ‘scale’. As such, in a competition with China, there is a strategic necessity for the US to embrace coalitions and international partnerships. While this message may land on deaf ears in the current White House, the new Australian government should have this front of mind too – after all, Australia fears abandonment.

A book, yes a book!

In this book, tech journalist Marc Heijink traces the remarkable journey of ASML—from a discarded offshoot of Philips to a linchpin of the global tech industry. In its early decades, the company faced many setbacks struggling amid the industry’s volatile cycles and the complexity of its own technology. Today, ASML sits at the cutting edge of innovation, but its success places it in the crosshairs of the US–China tech rivalry and under constant threat—both physical and cyber—to its invaluable intellectual property.

