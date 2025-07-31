This is a special edition of ASPI's Daily Cyber & Tech Digest, a newsletter that focuses on the topics we work on, including cybersecurity, critical technologies, foreign interference & disinformation. Sign up here.

Follow us on Bluesky, LinkedIn, or X.

Welcome to another edition of The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest Monthly Update! Each month, an ASPI expert shares their top news picks and provides their own take on one key story. This time, Dr Jennifer Wong Leung, Data Scientist - Cyber, Technology and Security Program, shares her perspective.

AI's energy appetite threatens climate goals as data centres multiply

In 2024, data centres consumed 415 terawatt-hours (TWh) of electricity which is around 1.5% of the global electricity consumption. According to the IEA report, the electricity consumption from data centres is predicted to increase to 945TWh in 2030 in the base case scenario with an unparalleled growth compared to no other industries. This global increase in electricity consumption to data centres is equivalent to the electricity usage of an extra 85 million Australian households.1 Advanced AI makes up 70% of the total future data centre capacity.

This rapid expansion also places pressure on another critical resource: water. Global water consumption by data centres is projected to increase from current usage of 560 billion litres per year to 1200 billion litres per year in 2030, the equivalent of 3 million households a year. In effect, this global boost in the AI data centres is equivalent to the electricity and water annual requirements for a population explosion of at least 3 million households.

Data centres can be classified into three categories: (1) enterprise data centres run by businesses or institutions, (2) collocated and service provider data centres (that lease hardware), and (3) hyperscale data centres. Back in 2005, because of data sensitivities, 85% of data centres were enterprise data centres. However, with the rise in popularity of ChatGPT, Gemini and DeepSeek, computing demands and storage requirements have grown. Organisations have increasingly shifted to collocated and hyperscale data centres, which offer guaranteed 24/7 staffing, infrastructure maintenance, and backup power.

Hyperscale data centres, operated by Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google, Meta, and Microsoft, currently provide 37% of the global data centre capacity and are expected to have the largest growth. These facilities are often more efficient than traditional centres, especially in managing the cooling requirements of servers. However, their ‘hyperscaled’ hunger for electricity and thirst for water can result in localised electricity grid instability and water shortages. While data centres have back-up power generators and uninterruptible power supplies to cater for any lapse in electricity supply, the electricity grid is not designed to accommodate the energy fluctuations that a gigawatt-scale data centre can bring. Construction of hyperscale data centres requires significant upgrade to the grid infrastructures with relevant grid integration technologies.

The largest data centres have committed to clean energy and a net zero target. Amazon, for instance, claims to be the largest corporate purchaser of renewable energy in the world for the fifth year in a row with power purchase agreements worth a total of 8.8GW. Yet the new facility in Indiana housing the Amazon data centres is expected to consume around 2.2GW of electricity with three quarter of this power supplied by natural gas. Meta has similarly announced a contract with utility provider Entergy to bring at least 1.5GW of renewable energy to the grid. Coincidentally, Entergy has proposed to build a 1.5GW natural gas plant to directly power an adjacent data centre in Louisiana.

Although these companies technically meet their clean energy goals, often by purchasing renewable energy credits or funding off-site solar and wind projects, much of the electricity powering new facilities are moving towards fossil fuels. Other countries like China (Tencent, Alibaba Cloud, Huawei, Baidu), Japan (NTT Data) and Singapore (Princeton Digital), while committed to net zero targets are not currently achieving the same level of clean energy. With the latest trend in the US towards natural gas as a cheap fuel, there is a risk that data centres worldwide start to renege on their current clean energy and net zero targets.

The massive increase in data centres will stretch the supply chain of computer hardware, data storage, electricity generation, water supply and connectivity infrastructure. Most AI-chips are sourced from Taiwan and South Korea with TSMC alone accounting for 65% of global market share in 2024. Critical minerals like gallium —used in high-frequency communications hardware and wide bandgap semiconductors for power management— are also set to face surging demand. China currently supplies 98% of the world’s gallium, which is typically extracted as a by-product of bauxite refining. In December 2024, gallium became a flashpoint in US-China trade tensions when China imposed export restrictions on this metal, raising concerns about critical mineral security for AI infrastructure. Given the stakes, data centre operators often replace GPUs after a short but intense operational lifecycle, prioritising peak performance over longevity.

The 2023 Paris Agreement called on governments to accelerate action on climate and ramp up the transition away from fossil fuels to renewable energy. Yet the current wave of data centre expansion risks undermining that goal, as natural gas continues to play a central role in powering new facilities. This moment presents an opportunity for tech companies to lead the way on climate change mitigation strategies by building power plants that have the grid integration technologies capable of managing energy storage systems from renewable energy sources. Failure to act carries real risks—not just for the climate, but for the industry itself. As droughts and extreme weather intensify, the operational resilience of data centres will increasingly be threatened by the very crises they help exacerbate.

[1] Based on the electricity consumption of an average Australian family with children.

My must-reads



International Energy Agency This 300+ page report gives a comprehensive overview of how the rise of AI is intertwined with growth in energy demand and the growth of data centres worldwide. Projections for the electricity consumptions from data centres growth were analysed with four possible scenarios: base case (quoted in this article), lift-off case (stronger AI adoption assuming no energy or supply chain limitation in the deployment of data centres), high efficiency case (assuming improved energy efficiency all around) and headwinds case (slower than expected adoption of AI). The trend towards collocated and hyperscale data centres for AI readiness is justified as high end GPUs are powered with as much energy as a toaster each, the cooling systems for the servers and GPU clusters are more efficient in hyperscale data centres. Two chapters are focused on how AI can also be used for energy optimisation and innovation.

McKinsey & Company This report tracks the historical changes in the data centre capacity and how hyperscalers are the companies that will most likely the demand of AI-ready data centres. The challenges around electricity transmission issues are discussed with data centres built closer to power plants with some generating their off-grid power combining fuel cells, batteries and renewables. Small modular generators are proposed as an option. The report gives a great overview of state-of-the-art chip cooling systems and options for improving energy efficiency within data centres.

New York Times In this piece, Karen Weise and Cade Metz give an excellent insight into the new data centres currently being built for the hyperscalers. The visuals by A.J. Mast are insightful gifs and top view images of these data centres and convey the sheer scale of the growth of data centres.

The Guardian In this piece, Dharna Noor writes about the AI GOP summit in Pittsburg where the US President, Donald Trump met big oil and technology bosses and ties AI expansion to oil and gas.

Share

For more on China's pressure campaign against Taiwan—including military threats, interference and cyberwarfare, check out ASPI’s State of the Strait Weekly Digest.