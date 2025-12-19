Daily Cyber and Tech Digest

Excellent synthesis of how technology governance is shifting from discrete threat managment to systemic trust architecture. The point about moving from vendor-level to stack-level evaluation is crucial and matches what I've been seeing in enterprise security too where single-point assessments just don't capture the compound risks anymore. What's paricularly sharp here is linking China's research dominance in high-monopoly-risk areas directly to future trust gaps, that's not speculative, it's forecasting based on where control points are consolidating now.

