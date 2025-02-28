This is a special edition of ASPI's Daily Cyber & Tech Digest, a newsletter that focuses on the topics we work on, including cybersecurity, critical technologies, foreign interference & disinformation. Sign up for it here.

The burgeoning alignment between Big Tech and the Trump administration

The turbulent opening weeks of Donald Trump’s second presidency have dominated our recent digests. One of the most striking elements has been the deference major US tech companies have shown towards the new administration. Taken together, these moves signal a stark shift in how the industry is approaching its relationship with Trump this time around—one that contrasts sharply with its stance during his first term.

Most widely reported has been the rolling back of various Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) initiatives, most notably by Meta (announced January 10), Google (February 6) and Amazon (February 8). But this turn towards DEI retrenchment predates Trump’s return to office and cannot be attributed solely to his election victory. Meta, for example, reportedly began scaling back its DEI goals with the departure of its former COO Sheryl Sandberg in 2022. Microsoft, for its part, enjoyed some positive coverage for its apparent commitment to DEI initiatives, despite the broader corporate retreat. This overlooked the fact that it too judged such efforts as ‘no longer business critical’ as early as July 2024.

The same anti-DEI social and cultural undercurrents that helped propel Trump to victory have also been gaining influence in many—though not all—boardrooms across the US. Rather than a direct response to White House pressure, the recent wave of DEI rollbacks appears more a matter of opportunistic timing, aligning with broader shifts that were already underway. Winning favour with Trump’s administration, it seems, was merely a convenient bonus.

There have, however, been many moves that are hard to see as anything but attempts to pander to Trump. Amazon, for example, announced in early January that it had begun shooting a documentary focusing on Melania Trump, with the First Lady also serving as an executive producer. One upping Amazon, Meta announced the next day that the CEO of the Ultimate Fighting Championship and close friend of Trump, Dana White, would be joining its board.

Then there was Meta’s suspension of fact checking on Facebook, an unmistakable nod to a president notorious for his especially fluid relationship with truth and who has often railed against fact-checking efforts as a form of censorship. In late January, Meta also settled a 2021 lawsuit filed by Trump (for US$25m) that alleged his free speech rights had been violated by the suspension of his Facebook account following the January 6 Capitol Riot. Trump had filed and lost a similar case against pre-Musk Twitter.

On February 24, Apple announced a US$500b commitment to boost its US manufacturing footprint. This followed a meeting between Trump and Apple’s CEO, Tim Cook, the previous Thursday. Some, however, have questioned whether this actually represents a new investment commitment by the company, noting that this level of capital expenditure is consistent with trends in Apple’s financials over the past four years. But even if this doesn’t represent new spending, the flashy announcement nonetheless lends an undoubtedly welcome appearance of credibility to Trump’s claim that business backs his “America First” agenda.

Google’s decision to comply with Trump’s executive order and relabel the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America has already attracted threats of legal action. Mapmakers have long struggled with the challenge of remaining apolitical while constructing inherently geopolitically charged objects like maps. Google has previously stated that they navigate this dilemma by prioritising ‘names which are in widespread daily use, rather than giving immediate recognition to any arbitrary government re-naming’. Whether this principle is no longer used, or a particular exception was made in this instance, has so far not been clarified by Google.

Apple has also followed Google in renaming the Gulf of Mexico, but in a way that is even more glaringly inconsistent. While Google can at least argue that it’s consistent in showing both labels when a geographic feature has a contested name (such as the Sea of Japan/East Sea and Senkaku Islands/Diaoyu Islands), in such cases Apple Maps either conveniently omits the label entirely or uses the common name (such as for the Persian Gulf and Falkland Islands). Trump’s executive order appears to have been the “come-to-Jesus" moment Apple needed to suddenly decide that true geopolitical neutrality requires displaying both names

Google Maps (top) and Apple Maps (bottom) view of Sea of Japan (left), Persian Gulf (middle) and Gulf of Mexico (right) on February 20, 2025. Edits made to increase text size.

Reporting in early February also stated that Google’s parent company Alphabet had dropped its prohibition on developing AI for use in weapons and surveillance. This follows a range of similar announcements since the 2024 election by Meta, Anthropic and OpenAI. Given the central role Trump has given to AI supremacy in the US’s intensifying economic and military rivalry with China, the timing of such announcements is certainly notable. Though it is arguably inevitable that the promise of AI would eventually turn to warfighting, how exactly AI is applied, and what safeguards, if any, the Trump administration will put in place, are worth keeping an eye on.

While Big Tech has taken active steps to be seen as falling in line behind the President’s agenda, Trump has shown clear willingness to support US tech giants as they navigate growing competition and scrutiny both at home and abroad. This marks a shift from the often-adversarial relationship of his first term toward a dynamic of mutual accommodation—if not outright alignment—between Big Tech and the Trump administration. In the long run, the fusion of political power and Big Tech’s cultural and market influence is unlikely to bode well.

My must-reads

Mark Zuckerberg defends embrace of Trump Administration in Meta Q&A

The New York Times

This article details the internal backlash from Meta employees over the company’s recent policy shifts and its apparent rapprochement with the Trump administration. Zuckerberg frames these moves as necessary for the continued growth of the world’s largest social media company.

Zena Assaad puts into perspective Google’s decision to drop its explicit prohibition on developing AI for military applications, arguing that this shift is part of a trend that began during the Biden administration, However, she warns that Trump’s aggressive deregulation of the tech industry significantly heightens the risk of AI-powered human rights violations.

Maps distort reality while revealing the eternal truth about politics

The Financial Times

This piece surveys the recent history of mapmakers needing to accommodate the ideological preferences of those in power. Importantly it touches on why this matters, and the reality-shaping (as opposed to reality-informing) role that maps play for the general public. For a fascinating— though more academic— analysis on the way maps embed power structures, see J.B. Harley’s 1989 essay Deconstructing the map.