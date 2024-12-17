Good morning. It's Wednesday 18th of December.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest focuses on the topics we work on, including cybersecurity, critical technologies, foreign interference & disinformation.

TikTok has lost an emergency bid to temporarily halt a fast-approaching deadline under a US “divest or ban” law. Financial Times

EU opens investigation into TikTok and the Romanian election. POLITICO

Tech companies in the UK face being forced to open up their artificial intelligence models to greater scrutiny. Financial Times

China

China wants to dominate in AI — and some of its models are already beating their US rivals

CNBC

Arjun Kharpal

China’s attempts to dominate the world of artificial intelligence could be paying off, with industry insiders and technology analysts telling CNBC that Chinese AI models are already hugely popular and are keeping pace with — and even surpassing — those from the US in terms of performance.

USA

TikTok loses bid for emergency halt to looming US ‘divest or ban’ law

Financial Times

Hannah Murphy

TikTok has lost an emergency bid to temporarily halt a fast-approaching deadline under a US “divest or ban” law, leaving the fate of the popular video app owned by China’s ByteDance in the country ever more uncertain.

TikTok’s CEO meets Donald Trump as it seeks to avert US ban

Financial Times

Hannah Murphy, Christopher Grimes & James Politi

TikTok chief executive Shou Zi Chew met Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago on Monday, according to two people familiar with the matter, as the popular video app pins its hopes on the president-elect saving it from a looming US ban.

CISA releases first draft of updated National Cyber Incident Response Plan

The Record by Recorded Future

Jonathan Greig

The first draft of the long-awaited update to the National Cyber Incident Response Plan was published on Monday — marking the first proposed changes to the plan since it was released in 2016.

Biden administration takes first step to retaliate against China over hack

The New York Times

David E. Sanger

The Commerce Department is banning the few remaining operations of China Telecom in the United States, a move that appears unlikely to deter Beijing from conducting sophisticated cyberoperations.

North Asia

Taiwan in talks with Amazon’s Kuiper on satellite communications amid China fears

Financial Times

Kathrin Hille

Taiwan’s government is in talks with Amazon’s Project Kuiper subsidiary about co-operating on satellite-based communications, as Taipei broadens its efforts to make its mobile phone and internet infrastructure less vulnerable to a potential Chinese attack.

AI near-aces college entry-level Korean exam

The Korea Herald

Yoon Min-sik

An artificial intelligence program has gotten a near-perfect score on the Korean language test of the state-run college entrance exam, according to the company behind the software.

Ukraine - Russia

Russia bans Viber, claiming app facilitates terrorism and drug trafficking

The Record by Recorded Future

Daryna Antoniuk

Russia has blocked access to the popular messaging app Viber, citing alleged legal violations. Internet censor Roskomnadzor claimed in a statement last week that the app is used for terrorism, extremism, drug trafficking, and the distribution of illegal content.

Europe

EU opens investigation into TikTok and the Romanian election

POLITICO

Eliza Gkritsi

The European Commission on Tuesday announced a formal investigation into how the Chinese-owned platform managed risks of elections meddling — notably in Romania.

TikTok disinformation falsely accuses von der Leyen of cancelling Romania’s presidential run-off

Euronews

Mared Gwyn Jones

Disinformation circulating on Chinese-owned platform TikTok falsely claims that European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen personally intervened to call off the second round of voting in Romania’s presidential elections.

EU issues first-ever sanctions over ‘Russian hybrid threats’

The Record by Recorded Future

Alexander Martin

The European Council announced on Monday it was sanctioning 16 individuals and three entities “responsible for Russia’s destabilising actions abroad.” It is the first time the bloc’s political executive is issuing sanctions under powers established in October.

Meta fined $263 million for alleged GDPR violations that led to data breach

The Record by Recorded Future

Suzanne Smalley

Ireland’s data privacy regulator on Tuesday announced it has fined Meta €251 million for alleged data security failures that led to about 29 million worldwide Facebook accounts being breached in 2018.

Serbian government cracked phones with Cellebrite to install spyware, report says

The Record by Recorded Future

Suzanne Smalley

Serbian authorities used Cellebrite software to covertly unlock phones belonging to civilians and then infect them with spyware, digital privacy researchers said Monday.

UK

UK looks at forcing greater transparency on AI training models

Financial Times

Daniel Thomas & Anna Gross

Tech companies in the UK face being forced to open up their artificial intelligence models to greater scrutiny in an attempt to help the creative industries stop work being ripped off or reproduced without compensation.

UK consults on opt-out model for training AIs on copyrighted content

TechCrunch

Natasha Lomas

The UK government is consulting on an opt-out copyright regime for AI training that would require rights holders to take active steps if they don’t want their intellectual property to become free AI training fodder.

Scotland bans WhatsApp on government phones

POLITICO

Andrew McDonald

Scotland's devolved government will stop using WhatsApp on official phones, it announced Tuesday. The ban will include all messaging apps not used for official government communications, including WhatsApp, Signal and Facebook Messenger.

Africa

Congo files criminal complaints against Apple in Europe over conflict minerals

Reuters

Sonia Rolley

The Democratic Republic of Congo has filed criminal complaints against Apple subsidiaries in France and Belgium, accusing the tech firm of using conflict minerals in its supply chain, lawyers for the Congolese government told Reuters.

Namibia’s state telecom provider says hackers leaked data after it refused to pay ransom

The Record by Recorded Future

Daryna Antoniuk

Namibia’s state-owned telecom provider confirmed Monday that some of its customers’ data was leaked on the dark web following a ransomware attack. Telecom Namibia attributed the attack to a threat actor known as Hunters International.

Demand for Starlink in Zimbabwe is overwhelming capacity

Rest of World

Chris Muronzi

Traditional internet in Zimbabwe is slow, unreliable, and expensive. Elon Musk’s satellite service sold out within weeks of launching in the country.

Artificial Intelligence

OpenAI brings its o1 reasoning model to its API — for certain developers

TechCrunch

Kyle Wiggers

OpenAI is bringing o1, its “reasoning” AI model, to its API — but only for certain developers, to start. Unlike most AI, reasoning models like o1 effectively fact-check themselves, which helps them avoid some of the pitfalls that normally trip up models. As a drawback, they often take longer to arrive at solutions.

Bosses struggle to police workers’ use of AI

Financial Times

Stephanie Stacey

Employers have been scrambling to keep up as workers adopt generative AI at a much faster pace than corporate policies are written.

Jobs

