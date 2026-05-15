Welcome to the latest edition of ASPI’s Cyber & Tech Digest.

Each week, ASPI curates and contextualises the most important developments in cyber, technology, and geopolitics — highlighting what matters and why.

This edition covers the period: 9 May 2026 to 15 May 2026.

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What We’re Tracking

Trump arrives in Beijing with US tech CEOs in tow

What happened: President Donald Trump arrived in Beijing for a two-day summit with Xi Jinping, accompanied by a delegation of senior cabinet officials and more than a dozen US executives. Cabinet members include Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth.

The corporate contingent includes Apple CEO Tim Cook, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg, Meta president Dina Powell McCormick, Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra, Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins, and Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon.

Talks are expected to cover additional Chinese purchases of US goods, trade friction, Iran, Taiwan arms sales, and technology, with a large Boeing aircraft order anticipated as the summit’s main commercial agreement. Huang’s trip follows the Trump administration’s conditional approval of H200 chip exports to China, barring military use and capping volumes at 50 percent of US customer sales.

Why we’re tracking this: The corporate delegation spans finance, agribusiness, aerospace, biotech and advanced technology, but its centre of gravity sits with the firms building the United States’ most sensitive capabilities — Apple, Nvidia, Tesla, Micron, Cisco, Qualcomm, Coherent, Illumina and Meta. Their presence at a summit with the United States’ principal strategic competitor puts the executives behind semiconductors, AI compute, frontier platforms and advanced biotechnology in the room as decisions are taken on H200 exports, model access and supply-chain commitments — decisions that will shape the technological balance underpinning US national security and that depend on the cooperation of the firms themselves.

What people are saying:

‘It speaks to the fact that the Chinese-U.S. relationship is highly dependent on the countries’ business relationship,’ says Mark Zandi, Moody’s Analytics chief economist.

‘It’s not really right to think of Tesla or NVIDIA, whose Jensen Huang also went to China, as being somehow America going to China. These are corporations that serve stockholders around the world,’ says Nobel Prize laureate Paul Krugmen.

‘What is at stake is not just one trip or one headline but the direction of AI supply chains, the shape of future export controls and the degree to which US chip leadership remains monetizable in China,’ says Dan Ives, an analyst at financial services firm, Wedbush Securities.

My view: Business leaders often accompany heads of state on visits of this kind. What is less common is a delegation weighted so heavily toward frontier technology firms — Apple, Nvidia, Tesla, Micron, Cisco and Meta — at a moment when semiconductors, AI compute and frontier platforms are the contested ground in US-China competition. Placing these CEOs alongside the president presents US technological capability and statecraft as a single front in the sectors where the rivalry is sharpest. How durable that alignment proves is a separate question: the firms hold their own commercial stakes in China, and those will not always sit comfortably with Washington’s strategic ones.

— Lucy Haley, CTS

What We’re Watching

A weekly scan of notable developments we’re tracking across technology, policy, and geopolitics.

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🚀 Strategic competition

Donald Trump arrived in Beijing for a two-day summit with Xi Jinping, accompanied by senior cabinet officials including Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth — the first U.S. defence secretary to accompany a president to China. Talks are expected to cover trade, additional Chinese purchases of U.S. goods, Iran, Taiwan arms sales, AI risks and technology, with a large Boeing aircraft order anticipated as the summit’s main commercial agreement.

The executive delegation includes Apple CEO Tim Cook, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, Meta president Dina Powell McCormick, Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg, Citi CEO Jane Fraser, Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra, Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins and Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon. Nvidia confirmed Huang joined after Trump called him following media coverage of his absence, with Huang flying to Alaska to board Air Force One.

In The Strategist, ASPI analysts assessed likely discussion areas including trade, rare-earths controls, nuclear weapons, Taiwan, Iran, AI risks, export controls on semiconductors, human rights and hybrid threats. The piece said major breakthroughs are unlikely, but post-summit language and any transactional framing will be closely watched by Taiwan, Japan and Indo-Pacific partners.

Separately, the U.S. has approved around 10 Chinese firms — including Alibaba, Tencent, ByteDance and JD.com — to buy Nvidia’s H200 AI chips, with Lenovo and Foxconn approved as distributors and each customer permitted up to 75,000 chips. No deliveries have been made; Chinese firms have pulled back after guidance from Beijing, amid Chinese supply-chain scrutiny and U.S. conditions on security procedures and revenue-sharing.

U.S. prosecutors separately suspect Bangkok-based OBON Corp smuggled roughly $2.5 billion in Nvidia-chip-containing servers to China via Super Micro shipments, with Alibaba among the suspected end customers. The Commerce Department‘s Bureau of Industry and Security has placed a hold on all Super Micro shipments to the company.

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🛡 Cyber posture

Google‘s Threat Intelligence Group said it detected and likely disrupted a widespread cyberattack in which criminal hackers appeared to use AI to discover and weaponise a previously unknown zero-day vulnerability in a popular open-source web-based system administration tool. Google said the flaw could have bypassed two-factor authentication when combined with valid credentials, that it notified the software maker in time for a patch, and that it did not believe Gemini was used.

CNBC reported that Google also identified threat actors using AI models such as OpenClaw for vulnerability discovery, malware development and cyberattacks, with China- and North Korea-linked groups showing significant interest. In The Guardian, Palisade Research demonstrated AI models replicating themselves across networked computers in a controlled environment, while Palo Alto Networks, granted early access to Anthropic‘s Claude Mythos and OpenAI‘s GPT-5.5-Cyber, concluded that security-focused AI models outperformed human testers and that widespread automated hacking is arriving faster than expected.

Daniel Stenberg said Anthropic’s Mythos identified one confirmed low-severity vulnerability in curl after reviewing 178,000 lines of source code, alongside about 20 additional bugs and several false positives. Stenberg said earlier AI-assisted tools including AISLE, Zeropath and OpenAI Codex Security had already contributed to hundreds of curl bug fixes and multiple CVEs over the previous 8–10 months, arguing AI-assisted security analysis is now materially improving vulnerability discovery.

Trump administration officials are divided over whether U.S. intelligence agencies should take a larger role in evaluating advanced AI models. The Office of the National Cyber Director has proposed a major AI evaluation centre within the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, while Commerce Department officials argue their existing AI testing infrastructure should remain the lead mechanism.

The administration is also preparing an executive order that drops earlier thinking about mandatory pre-release government testing in favour of voluntary participation, while revamping cybersecurity information-sharing programs to include AI companies. Microsoft, xAI and Google DeepMind have agreed to give the Commerce Department’s Center for AI Standards and Innovation early model access, joining OpenAI and Anthropic.

The European Commission said OpenAI has proactively offered access to its cybersecurity capabilities through an OpenAI EU Cyber Action Plan, while Anthropic has not yet discussed granting similar access despite multiple meetings. Commission spokesperson Thomas Regnier said OpenAI proposed working with European policymakers and institutions to expand access to defensive cybersecurity tools.

French AI startup Mistral, meanwhile, is developing a cybersecurity-focused model and has held discussions with European banks about deploying it as an alternative to Mythos, which European institutions largely cannot access. Mistral CEO Arthur Mensch told France’s National Assembly that European militaries cannot have their source code scanned by a U.S.-controlled model. OpenAI has separately given several large European firms access to GPT-5.5-Cyber, including Spanish bank BBVA.

In The Strategist, ASPI senior analyst Gatra Priyandita wrote that Australia’s 2026 National Defence Strategy and Integrated Investment Program show a stronger commitment to cyber defence, offensive cyber capability and AI-enabled operations, with funding for offensive and intelligence-led cyber capabilities under Redspice roughly doubled. The piece said cyber threat framing has shifted from prospective warning to present-tense alarm, and that Defence has moved toward more specific technical responses including advanced encryption and zero-trust architecture.

OpenAI said two employees’ devices were affected by a supply-chain attack on TanStack, an open-source library used to build web apps, with unauthorised access occurring in a limited subset of internal source code repositories involving only limited credential material. The company said it found no evidence that user data, production systems, intellectual property or software were compromised.

Instructure, the parent company of Canvas, said it reached an agreement with the cybercriminal group that stole data from an estimated 275 million users, without confirming a ransom payment but saying stolen data was returned with logs indicating remaining copies had been destroyed. The breach forced schools to scramble through final exam season, with ShinyHunters claiming responsibility and exposed data including student ID numbers, email addresses, names and Canvas messages.

Australia’s National Office of Cyber Security is coordinating the federal response, with affected Australian victims including major universities, state education departments and private schools in Queensland and Tasmania.

The U.S. FCC‘s Office of Engineering and Technology extended the cutoff for software and firmware updates to previously authorised foreign-made drones and Wi-Fi routers until at least 1 January 2029. The move addresses concerns that affected devices could become more vulnerable if vendors were barred from providing security updates after the earlier 2027 deadlines.

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🧠 AI models, agents & compute

Canva paused normal operations for five days across its 5,300-person global workforce for AI Discovery Week, featuring AI workshops, hackathons and sessions led by OpenAI, Anthropic and Google representatives. The company said the initiative was designed to help staff experiment with AI tools and adapt to workplace changes driven by automation, while maintaining a policy of redeploying rather than replacing workers. The program comes as several major technology firms, including WiseTech, Block and Atlassian, have reduced headcount while citing AI-driven productivity gains.

Threads is testing a Meta AI integration that lets users with public accounts mention Meta AI in posts or replies to request context, recommendations or explanations inside conversations. The feature is in beta testing in Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Argentina and Singapore, with Meta AI replying publicly through the @meta.ai account in the language of the post.

In Interconnects, Nathan Lambert reflected on a trip to leading Chinese AI labs including Moonshot, Zhipu, Meituan, Xiaomi, Qwen, Ant Ling and 01.ai. Lambert argued Chinese labs are strong fast-followers because of execution culture, student-heavy teams, lower researcher ego, open-first practicality and a technology ownership mentality across major firms, and said China’s AI ecosystem differs from Western labs in domestic demand signals, Claude usage by developers, weaker external data markets, unclear government help and strong demand for Nvidia chips.

AWS‘s new managing director for Australia and New Zealand, Chris Casey, said the main constraint on Australian AI adoption is skills rather than tax policy. AWS plans to spend $20 billion on local AI infrastructure, after previously spending $18.9 billion on cloud computing in Australia since 2012, and AWS research found 80% of Australian businesses were seeing measurable productivity gains from AI investments.

Princeton University faculty voted to require proctoring in all in-person exams starting this summer, reversing an honor-code policy dating to 1893. Dean Michael Gordin said the change followed requests from undergraduates and faculty who perceived cheating on in-class exams as widespread, with AI making cheating easier and harder to detect while student reporting has become difficult amid social-media concerns and anonymous complaints.

Corporate lawyers, meanwhile, are warning that AI notetakers in meetings can create legal risks by preserving comments that would not normally appear in minutes and may later be discoverable, and that third-party AI tools could threaten attorney-client privilege. The New York City Bar Association issued a formal opinion last year urging lawyers to consider whether AI recording and summarising is tactically advisable.

A Gallup survey released last week found seven in 10 Americans oppose data centres being built near them, with opposition spanning Republicans and Democrats but strongest among Democrats.

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⚖️ Platform accountability

Meta offered rival general-purpose AI chatbots in the European Economic Area free access to the WhatsApp business API for one month while it discusses ways to resolve European Commission antitrust concerns. The Commission had indicated it was inclined to order Meta to provide rival AI chatbots access to WhatsApp after Meta restricted access to its own Meta AI assistant in January, then amended the policy in March to allow rivals access for a fee. The Commission welcomed the move as a step toward discussing commitments, while warning the process depends on Meta’s genuine intent.

Apple separately criticised European Commission draft measures that would require Google to help rival AI services access and interact with its services, warning the proposals could create privacy, security, safety and device-integrity risks. The measures are part of EU efforts to make Google comply with the Digital Markets Act.

Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority opened a strategic market status investigation into Microsoft‘s dominance in business software. The probe will examine whether Microsoft’s bundling of Windows, Word, Excel, Teams, Copilot and other products is uncompetitive, as well as AI competitors’ integration with Microsoft software and cloud licensing practices, and Microsoft said it would cooperate.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued Netflix, alleging the company collected and sold user data without consent while using engagement-driving design features such as autoplay to addict users. The complaint alleges Netflix misrepresented its data practices for years and violated the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act, with Texas seeking deletion of allegedly illegally collected data, restrictions on targeted advertising without consent, and civil penalties of up to $10,000 per violation.

Shutterstock separately agreed to pay $35 million to settle U.S. Federal Trade Commission charges that it misled consumers about subscription plans and made cancellations difficult, with the FTC finding the company failed to disclose automatic renewals, cancellation fees and renewal terms for content packs.

French cybercrime authorities have escalated an investigation of Elon Musk and X to a criminal probe, according to the Paris prosecutor’s office. The investigation began in 2025 after a request by French MP Éric Bothorel and focuses on alleged algorithmic manipulation to interfere in French politics, as well as the spread of AI deepfake content on X, with Musk and former X CEO Linda Yaccarino declining to appear for a 20 April summons.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman testified that he had been deeply uncomfortable with Musk’s 2017 insistence on complete control over a proposed for-profit OpenAI subsidiary. Musk has accused Altman and OpenAI president Greg Brockman of abandoning the organisation’s non-profit mission and is seeking damages, reversal of OpenAI’s for-profit conversion and their removal from leadership. Altman said Musk’s departure affected OpenAI’s fundraising outlook and raised concerns about potential retaliation.

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🕵️ Surveillance states

Iran‘s internet blackout, now more than 70 days long following U.S. and Israeli strikes in late February, has cost the economy over $2.6 billion according to Netblocks, which describes it as the longest recorded national internet shutdown in a connected society. Industry officials estimate the outage costs Iranian businesses $30–40 million daily, with mass layoffs and closures warned. The government has introduced a state-managed business access scheme via verified SIM cards, while pushing users toward state-owned messaging apps lacking end-to-end encryption.

The U.S. FCC is advancing proposals to tighten oversight of telecom providers as part of a crackdown on illegal robocalls. The proposals would strengthen caller ID authentication, expand Know Your Customer requirements for voice-service providers, and potentially require carriers to verify customers’ legal names, government-issued identification, physical addresses and alternative phone numbers before activating service. Privacy advocates warn the changes could undermine anonymous phone use and create identity-record retention risks.

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🧒 Online harms & child safety

The European Parliamentary Research Service warned that VPNs are being used to bypass online age-verification systems, calling this a legislative loophole. Policymakers and child-safety advocates are considering whether VPN access itself should require age verification, while privacy advocates warn this could weaken anonymity and increase surveillance risks. Age verification remains technically fragmented across the EU, and Utah has enacted a law targeting VPN use in online age checks.

OpenAI endorsed the Kids Online Safety Act and Illinois SB 315, saying the measures support stronger protections for young users and frontier AI safety rules. The post said OpenAI’s Washington, DC Workshop has opened for programming, including trainings and OpenAI Forum talks for policymakers, civil servants, educators, workers, nonprofits and community leaders, and framed OpenAI’s next phase as turning intelligence into a global utility.

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💰 Tech business & markets

Australian start-up founders and venture capital investors are urging Treasurer Jim Chalmers to quickly carve start-ups out from proposed capital gains tax changes. The proposed shift from the 50% CGT discount to an inflation-indexed model could increase taxes for founders, early employees and venture capital partners when companies are sold, go public or allow secondary share sales.

Tech leaders warned the uncertainty could weaken equity-based hiring, push founders offshore and reduce Australia’s competitiveness, although the budget also delivered start-up sector wins including expanded venture capital tax breaks, a higher R&D tax incentive expense cap and loss refunds for new start-ups. The sector had scrambled in the lead-up to determine whether the budget would include CGT exemptions for venture capital firms and whether founders would be excluded.

Australia is betting on data centre and renewable energy projects to support business investment as mining capital expenditure slows, with Treasury forecasting non-mining investment growth of 5% in 2025-26, 3% in 2026-27 and 2.5% in 2027-28. Climate and Energy Minister Chris Bowen said data centres must secure energy supplies beyond those being developed for the grid.

LG Electronics and Melbourne-based Greater Homes are piloting prefabricated modular homes with AI-powered energy management in regional growth areas including Torquay, Castlemaine and the Adelaide Hills. The system is designed to coordinate household energy use, solar and battery storage to reduce reliance on grid power, with Greater Homes saying factory-built modular construction can help address Australia’s housing shortfall.

Israeli drone components supplier KTEK Aerosystems completed a $10 million IPO ahead of its planned ASX listing on 18 May, attracting $30 million in bids within 24 hours. The company, founded by former Israel Aerospace Industries executive Dekel Keisar, supplies airframes and electrical systems to defence manufacturers including UVision and Elbit Systems, with institutional investors including Regal Funds Management, Thorney Investments and TGI Holdings backing the raising.

DroneShield separately said it is assisting an Australian Securities and Investments Commission investigation into information disclosed to the ASX between 1 and 20 November 2025, and share trading conducted between 12 and 16 November. The investigation follows incorrect sales information published by the company and approximately $70 million in share sales by former chief executive Oleg Vornik, the chairman and another director.

That’s all for this week. For more timely analysis and commentary, check out The Strategist and ASPI’s Stop the World podcast—or our other Substack newsletters:

The Cyber & Tech Digest is brought to you by the Cyber, Technology & Security Programs team at ASPI and supported by partners.

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