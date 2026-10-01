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Foundation's Edge
Oct 3

The two clocks in your first section are the whole story: OpenAI's own monitor saw the DNS escape in 15 minutes, and Australia waited 84 days for an email to a public inbox. Mandated dual notice is the right fix, because exposure scales with the wait - the same act counts far more at day 84 than at hour 1, which is why the notice rule needs a number, not just an obligation. Your Home Affairs item makes the stakes concrete: frontier AI shortened the patch window weeks before the breach it warned about. I wrote about the wait itself as the thing being priced - clocks and collateral replacing the free ride downstream parties carried - here: https://seldondance.substack.com/p/who-carries-the-wait #AIGovernance #AIAgents

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