ASPI

Fighting deepfakes: what’s next after legislation?

The Strategist

Fitriani

Deepfake technology is weaponising artificial intelligence in a way that disproportionately targets women, especially those working public roles, compromising their dignity, safety, and ability to participate in public life. This digital abuse requires urgent global action, as it not only infringes on human rights but also affects their democratic participation.

World

OASIS launches global initiative to standardise cyber threat intelligence sharing in space

Associated Press

As space operations become increasingly complex, the demand for effective threat intelligence sharing is more crucial than ever. In response to the growing cyber threats targeting critical space infrastructure, OASIS Open, the global open source and standards organisation, announced the launch of the Space Automated Threat Intelligence Sharing Technical Committee. The TC will address the unique threats to satellites, ground stations, and other space infrastructure by enhancing the ability to predict, prevent, and respond to cyber threats specific to space.

China

Tech war: China poised to expand AI infrastructure to keep pace with US Stargate project

South China Morning Post

Ben Jiang

China is expected to step up digital infrastructure development to drive its artificial intelligence ambitions, according to analysts, after the Trump administration unveiled the US$500 billion Stargate Project to further advance the United States’ lead in the vital technology. The Stargate Project – a venture initially led by SoftBank Group, ChatGPT creator OpenAI, Oracle and Emirati investment firm MGX – plans to plough up to US$500 billion in the US over the next four years into an advanced network of data centres, housing high-performance computing infrastructure needed for AI development initiatives.

Vice premier tells Dutch king China wants smooth trade

Nikkei Asia

China's Vice President Ding Xuexiang said at a meeting with Dutch King Willem-Alexander in The Hague that China stands ready to increase mutual trust and that it would work together to maintain stability and smoothness of the global supply chain. The meeting was reported by China's foreign ministry on Thursday. It comes days after the Dutch government said it would expand export controls on advanced semiconductor equipment from April 1.

USA

Trump blasts EU regulators for targeting Apple, Google, Meta

Bloomberg

Lynn Doan and Samuel Stolton

US President Donald Trump blasted European Union regulators for targeting Apple Inc., Alphabet Inc.’s Google and Meta Platforms Inc., describing their cases against American companies as “a form of taxation.” The EU has established a reputation globally for its aggressive regulation of major technology companies, often sparring with major social media platforms, such as Facebook and X, over content moderation, and the likes of Apple and Google over antitrust concerns.

Kash Patel, Trump’s FBI Pick, Sees Good in QAnon and Evil in the Bureau

The New York Times

Devlin Barrett

Kash Patel, President Trump’s choice to run the Federal Bureau of Investigation, has a favourite saying: “There are no coincidences.” In podcasts, television interviews and public appearances, Mr. Patel supplies that mantra to argue that both the Biden administration and federal agency officials he disparages as the “deep state” or “government gangsters” are perpetually plotting to thwart the will of the people. His now-dormant online show for The Epoch Times, which rose to national prominence after 2016 by promoting right-wing disinformation and Mr. Trump, even featured a graphic with that slogan.

Trump orders crypto working group to draft new regs, explore crypto stockpile

Reuters

Hannah Lang and Trevor Hunnicutt

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday signed an executive order creating a cryptocurrency working group tasked with proposing a new regulatory framework for digital assets, and exploring the creation of a cryptocurrency stockpile. The much-anticipated action also ordered that banking services for crypto companies be protected, and banned the creation of central bank digital currencies which could compete with existing cryptocurrencies.

Stargate’s first data centre site is size of Central Park, with at least 57 jobs

Bloomberg

Brody Ford, Shirin Ghaffary, and Sarah McBride

In a small Texas city nearly 200 miles west of Dallas, the first data centre associated with the $100 billion Stargate venture from OpenAI, SoftBank Group Corp. and Oracle Corp. is taking shape. About 875 acres in Abilene, or roughly the size of New York’s Central Park, have been set aside to construct data centres. When it’s done, these data centres will help power cutting-edge artificial intelligence systems from OpenAI.

How Chinese A.I. start-up DeepSeek is competing with Silicon Valley giants

The New York Times

Cade Metz and Meaghan Tobin

The day after Christmas, a small Chinese start-up called DeepSeek unveiled a new AI system that could match the capabilities of cutting-edge chatbots from companies like OpenAI and Google. That alone would have been a milestone. But the team behind the system, called DeepSeek-V3, described an even bigger step. In a research paper explaining how they built the technology, DeepSeek’s engineers said they used only a fraction of the highly specialised computer chips that leading A.I. companies relied on to train their systems.

Southeast Asia

Pakistan’s parliament passes bill with sweeping controls on social media

Associated Press

Munir Ahmed

Pakistan’s lower house of parliament on Thursday passed a controversial bill that will give the government sweeping controls on social media, including sending users to prison for spreading disinformation. The bill was quickly passed after lawmakers from the opposition party of imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan staged a walkout to denounce the law. Critics say the government is seeking to further suppress freedom of speech.

Cloudflare detected (and blocked) the biggest DDoS attack on record

CyberScoop

Greg Otto

Web infrastructure and security company Cloudflare says it detected the biggest Distributed Denial-of-Service attack ever recorded, a 5.6 terabits per second attack directed at an internet service provider in Eastern Asia. Despite the staggering volume of the attack, Cloudflare successfully managed and mitigated it without human intervention.

Readiness for artificial intelligence-powered tech edges up

The Bangkok Post

Only 21% of organisations in Thailand are fully prepared to deploy and leverage AI-powered technologies, up slightly from 20% last year. This underscores the challenges they face in adopting, deploying and fully leveraging AI, according to the Cisco 2024 AI Readiness Index. The index is based on a double-blind survey of 3,660 senior business leaders from organisations with 500 or more employees across 14 markets in Asia-Pacific. However, when compared with other surveyed countries, full AI readiness in Thailand exceeds the Asia-Pacific average of 15% and global tally of 13%.

Ukraine - Russia

Russia-linked AI websites aim to dupe German voters, study finds

Reuters

Andrey Sychev

Fact-checking firm Newsguard and German investigative outlet Correctiv said on Thursday they had identified a cluster of Russia-linked websites that were spreading false stories in an apparent bid to sway Germany's national election in February. A joint analysis by the two organisations added they had identified links between the 102 websites and John Mark Dougan, a former U.S. police officer now living in exile in Russia.

Europe

Meta’s revised pay-or-consent model criticized by European Consumer Group

The Wall Street Journal

Edith Hancock

A consumer advocacy group has urged European Union regulators to take action against Meta Platforms over its “pay-or-consent” data-tracking model, alleging that the policy may violate consumer, data protection and competition laws. The European Consumer Organisation criticized Meta’s policy, which gives Europeans the option to view “less personalized ads” on their social media feeds without subscribing to avoid being sent personalised advertisements by third parties. The group argued that the policy is problematic and potentially breaches multiple EU laws governing digital privacy and competition.

Spain's leader wants the EU to ‘make social media great again.’ Here's how

Associated Press

Joseph Wilson and Jamey Keaten

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez is launching a crusade against what he sees as the downsides of social media. The Socialist leader wants the European Union, which already leads the world in internet regulation, to put additional checks on Elon Musk’s X, trendsetting video app TikTok, and Meta’s Facebook and Instagram for having, in his words, put participatory democracy and the mental health of users at risk. “I believe social media are now a common resource for humanity, like the oceans, and they should be protected and managed accordingly,” Sánchez said.

UK

Apple, Google mobile ecosystems face UK probe under new tech rules

The Wall Street Journal

Edith Hancock

The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority is investigating mobile ecosystems controlled by Apple and Google to work out if they need to obey a strict new law governing digital competition. The CMA said Thursday the probes will assess the companies’ dominance in spaces like mobile phone operating systems, app stores and web browsers and explore their impact on smartphone users as well as developers that rely on those devices to make money. If the investigations determine that the companies have what it calls ‘strategic market status,’ it can impose bespoke rules on them under the new law.

Africa

Microsoft to train 1 million South Africans on AI skills

Reuters

Nqobile Dludla

Microsoft aims to provide 1 million people in South Africa with artificial intelligence and cyber security training opportunities by 2026, Lillian Barnard, President for Microsoft Africa, said on Thursday. Microsoft's AI national skilling initiative targets a broad audience, and in South Africa will prioritise all sectors from companies to government and the youth, Barnard said at the company's "AI Tour" in Johannesburg.

Middle East

Revealed: Microsoft deepened ties with Israeli military to provide tech support during Gaza war

The Guardian

Harry Davies and Yuval Abraham

The Israeli military’s reliance on Microsoft’s cloud technology and artificial intelligence systems surged during the most intensive phase of its bombardment of Gaza, leaked documents reveal. The files offer an inside view of how Microsoft deepened its relationship with Israel’s defence establishment after 7 October 2023, supplying the military with greater computing and storage services and striking at least $10m in deals to provide thousands of hours of technical support.

NZ & Pacific Islands

VIDEO: Environmental advocate potentially facing 15 years jail

ABC News

Eddie Tanago, campaign manager at Act Now public advocacy organisation, has been charged by Papua New Guinea police under the Cybercrime Code Act for posting an image of a public official.

Big Tech

Chaebol ramp up US lobbying with Samsung leading the pack

The Korea Herald

Ahn Sung-mi

South Korean conglomerates increased their spending on lobbying in the US last year, with Samsung leading the pack with nearly $7 million. The escalating lobbying activities in the world’s largest economy appear to be in response to changes in US policies, such as the CHIPS and Science Act and the Inflation Reduction Act, and in preparation for the new Trump administration.

Google is giving IT more control over your Chrome extensions

The Verge

Jess Weatherbed

Google has announced some new business features that can help IT admins better manage Chrome browser extensions, a popular attack vector for cybercriminals. A curated Chrome Web Store experience is launching today for any organization using Chrome Enterprise (including the free Chrome Enterprise Core package) that allows pre-approved extensions to be displayed on the landing page, making them easier for employees to find and install.

OpenAI launches Operator—an agent that can use a computer for you

MIT Technology Review

Will Douglas Heaven

After weeks of buzz, OpenAI has released Operator, its first AI agent. Operator is a web app that can carry out simple online tasks in a browser, such as booking concert tickets or filling an online grocery order. The app is powered by a new model called Computer-Using Agent—CUA (“coo-ah”), for short—built on top of OpenAI’s multimodal large language model GPT-4o. Operator is available today at operator.chatgpt.com to people in the US signed up with ChatGPT Pro, OpenAI’s premium $200-a-month service.

LinkedIn sued for allegedly training AI models with private messages without consent

The Record by Recorded Future

Suzanne Smalley

LinkedIn Premium customers are suing the social media platform, alleging that it shared their private messages with third parties without their consent in order to train artificial intelligence models. Last August, LinkedIn “ostensibly” offered users the ability to enable a new privacy feature dictating whether their personal data could be shared, but turned permissions on by default, alleges the proposed class action lawsuit, filed in a California federal court.

Artificial Intelligence

Exclusive: ByteDance plans $20 billion capex in 2025, mostly on AI, sources say

Reuters

ByteDance, the Chinese owner of TikTok, has earmarked over 150 billion yuan ($20.64 billion) in capital expenditure for this year, much of which will be centred on artificial intelligence, two people briefed on the matter said. The privately held technology giant plans to spend about half of the amount abroad on AI-related infrastructure, primarily data centres and networking equipment, they said.

‘Don’t actually have the money’: Musk queries Trump’s AI project

The Australian

Tech titan Elon Musk cast doubt Wednesday on a $500bn AI project announced by US President Donald Trump, saying the money promised for the investment actually wasn’t there. The comments marked a rare instance of a split between the world’s richest man and Mr Trump, with Mr Musk playing a key role in the newly installed administration after spending $270 million on the election campaign. In his first full day in the White House, Mr Trump on Tuesday announced a major investment to build infrastructure for artificial intelligence led by Japanese giant SoftBank and ChatGPT-maker OpenAI. Mr Trump said the venture, called Stargate, “will invest $500 billion, at least, in AI infrastructure in the United States”.

Samsung unveils AI smartphones with Qualcomm chips, teases slimmer Galaxy phones

Reuters

Hyunjoo Jin

Samsung Electronics on Wednesday unveiled its newest Galaxy S25 smartphones, powered by Qualcomm's chips and Google's artificial-intelligence model, hoping its upgraded AI features can reinvigorate sales and fend off Apple and Chinese rivals.

