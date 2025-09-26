Good morning. It's Friday, 26th of September.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday that he says will allow TikTok to continue operating in the United States in a way that meets national security concerns. Trump's order will enable an American-led group of investors to buy the app from China's ByteDance, though the deal is not yet finalized and also requires China's approval. Associated Press

Microsoft said on Thursday that it had disabled some services to Israel's Defense Ministry, after a company review concluded that Israel was violating the terms of service for its products. The review found evidence that Israel was using Microsoft's cloud storage services to hold surveillance data on Palestinians, according to a company blog post. The New York Times

Crypto exchanges and custody platforms would be exposed to fines of $16.5m or more under new laws proposed by the Albanese government aimed at replicating existing consumer protections for the digital assets sector. The Australian

ASPI

Indo-Pacific should study Europe’s counter-hybrid playbook

The Strategist

Bart Hogeveen

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, European leaders have done their utmost to contain the conflict. But now, as Moscow shifts hybrid warfare tactics into NATO territory, European countries’ collective defence posture can look fragile. A closer look, however, suggests that Europe’s counter-hybrid playbook—although imperfect—has delivered deterrence precisely because no better options exist. That same playbook shows Indo-Pacific leaders what’s missing from theirs as they similarly confront hybrid threat campaigns.

Australia

Government reveals new laws to govern crypto sector, applying existing AFSL rules

The Australian

David Ross

Crypto exchanges and custody platforms would be exposed to fines of $16.5m or more under new laws proposed by the Albanese government aimed at replicating existing consumer protections for the digital assets sector. Draft legislation published by the government on Thursday lays out proposed regulation, including forcing operators to secure licensing under existing laws, which some crypto providers had vigorously opposed.

Australian Defence Force contractor Collins Aerospace caught up in global hack

The Australian

Tansy Harcourt

A contractor to the Australian Defence Force, Collins Aerospace, was targeted by ransomware demands as global cyber crime surges and analysts fear an onslaught of attacks shaking down consumer companies before Christmas. The Collins Aerospace attack appears to have only impacted commercial passenger flights in Europe.

Cisco’s Splunk partners with the Australian Signals Directorate to boost threat intel sharing

CyberDaily

David Hollingworth

US technology multinational Cisco has announced a partnership between its subsidiary, Splunk, and the Australian Signals Directorate. The partnership will deliver a new plug-in that integrates the Australian Signals Directorate’s Cyber Threat Intelligence Sharing platform with Splunk Enterprise Security, allowing the ASD’s partners to share intelligence at scale.

The emails that reveal how Optus downplayed the Triple Zero disaster

The Sydney Morning Herald

David Swan

It began with what should have been a routine upgrade to the network. They are carried out all the time and there’s even a checklist on how to do them without a hitch. All calls are moved to a back-up network as critical systems are locked up, the upgrade is carried out, then systems are restored. On Thursday, September 18, that checklist failed at the first hurdle for Optus.

These experts will decide if the teen social media ban is a success or not

Crikey

Cam Wilson

Australia’s eSafety commissioner has tapped the group of academics who will track the success of the teen social media ban and recommend improvements to the “world-first” policy. These experts, drawn from Australian and global universities, will collect and examine data on the intended and unintended consequences of the ban.

Half of Australians have no idea that age checks are coming to search engines

Crikey

The major mistake Australia must avoid around big tech and AI

The Australian Financial Review

Tess Bennett

Australia must act with authority on AI regulation, a new report has warned, or risk ceding the benefits of the artificial intelligence boom to international big tech companies while absorbing all the risks.

AI progress has slowed and models are cheaper. That could be good news for Australia

ABC News

James Purtill

One way of understanding the mixed signals around AI is to recognise we’re looking at two very different visions of the future, each struggling to become reality. One is dominated by big tech, mostly in the US. In the other, the ability to build powerful AI models is much more widely shared, and Australia is not only a consumer of this technology, but a producer.

China

China’s unrivalled supply chains still have weak links – why 5 years could fix them

South China Morning Post

Luna Sun

Analysts pointed out that, in the next five years, China is expected to continue its policy focus on achieving breakthroughs, particularly in advanced technology, as limits remain in areas such as high-end semiconductors, precision machinery and industrial software – vulnerabilities made ever more apparent amid the intensifying China-US rivalry as Washington has tightened restrictions in critical advanced-tech sectors.

China-linked hackers use ‘BRICKSTORM’ backdoor to steal IP

The Record by Recorded Future

Jonathan Greig

Alleged Chinese government hackers are using a new backdoor called BRICKSTORM to gain access to organizations that provide essential services and hold sensitive data. In a report on Wednesday, incident responders from Google security firm Mandiant said they have responded to “numerous” intrusions since March 2025 involving victims that include legal firms, software-as-a-service providers and technology companies.

Chinese hackers lurked nearly 400 days in networks with stealthy BrickStorm malware SecurityWeek

USA

Trump signs executive order supporting proposed deal to put TikTok under US ownership

Associated Press

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday that he says will allow TikTok to continue operating in the United States in a way that meets national security concerns. Trump’s order will enable an American-led group of investors to buy the app from China’s ByteDance, though the deal is not yet finalized and also requires China’s approval.

CISA alerts federal agencies of widespread attacks using Cisco zero-days

CyberScoop

Matt Kapko

Federal cyber authorities sounded a rare alarm Thursday, issuing an emergency directive about an ongoing and widespread attack spree involving actively exploited zero-day vulnerabilities affecting Cisco firewalls. Cisco said it began investigating attacks on multiple government agencies linked to the state-sponsored campaign in May.

Dem report concludes Department of Government Efficiency violates cybersecurity, privacy rules

CyberScoop

Tim Starks

Department of Government Efficiency practices at three federal agencies “violate statutory requirements, creating unprecedented privacy and cybersecurity risks,” according to a report that Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Democrats published Thursday.

Americas

Ottawa planning ‘refreshed’ AI strategy, data protection bill

The Toronto Star

Anja Karadeglija

The federal government is putting together a task force to guide its next steps on artificial intelligence, and Artificial Intelligence Minister Evan Solomon is promising an update to the government’s AI strategy.

North Asia

Taiwan backtracks on chip export curbs to South Africa after China spat

Financial Times

Joseph Cotterill, Monica Mark and Kathrin Hill

Taiwan has suspended chip export curbs on South Africa days after it made unprecedented use of the island nation’s technological dominance for diplomatic retaliation.

Europe

EU Commission lashes out at Apple for wanting landmark digital law scrapped

POLITICO

Max Griera

The European Commission is “not surprised” Apple demanded the EU scrap its law that regulates tech companies because the U.S. giant has challenged it every step of the way, a spokesperson said. “Apple has simply contested every little bit of the DMA [Digital Markets Act] since its entry into application,” said Commission spokesperson Thomas Regnier.

Drones and cyberattacks plague European airports

Forbes

Marisa Garcia

European airports have faced a wave of disruptions this week, with coordinated incidents involving drone incursions and cyberattacks that have exposed weaknesses in both physical and digital aviation security systems. For passengers, the result of these attacks was a cascade of cancellations, diversions, and long waits at terminals.

UK

Keir Starmer to set out plan for millions to require digital ID

POLITICO

Dan Bloom

Keir Starmer will on Friday unveil plans that require people working in Britain to have government-issued digital identification. The U.K. prime minister is expected to announce the move as he seeks to show voters he is getting on top of the high number of undocumented migrants arriving in Britain on small boats.

Children’s names, pictures and addresses stolen in nursery chain hack

BBC

Joe Tidy

Hackers say they have stolen the pictures, names and addresses of around 8,000 children from the Kido nursery chain. The gang of cyber criminals is using the highly sensitive information to demand a ransom from the company, which has 18 sites in and around London, with more in the US and India.

Middle East

Saudi Arabia aims to work with Asian countries on AI: investment minister

Nikkei Asia

Takeshi Kumon

Saudi Arabia seeks to become a hub for artificial intelligence and data centers, Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih told Nikkei here Wednesday, saying his country wants to strengthen ties with Asian nations in the AI field.

Big Tech

Microsoft disables some services to Israel’s Defense Ministry

The New York Times

Sheera Frenkel

Microsoft said on Thursday that it had disabled some services to Israel’s Defense Ministry, after a company review concluded that Israel was violating the terms of service for its products. The review found evidence that Israel was using Microsoft’s cloud storage services to hold surveillance data on Palestinians, according to a company blog post.

Meta rolls out teen accounts on Facebook and Messenger globally

TechCrunch

Aisha Malik

Meta announced on Thursday that its Teen Accounts are now being expanded to teens on Facebook and Messenger globally, after initially only being available to users in the U.S., U.K., Australia, and Canada. The accounts, which feature built-in protections and parental controls for younger users, first launched on Instagram last fall.

Elon Musk’s xAI accuses OpenAI of stealing trade secrets in new lawsuit

The Guardian

Nick Robins-Early

The lawsuit, filed on Wednesday in California federal court, alleged that OpenAI was engaged in a “deeply troubling pattern” of hiring away former xAI employees to gain access to trade secrets related to its AI chatbot Grok. The company says OpenAI is pursuing unfair advantages in the race to develop AI technology.

Google, period-tracking app to pay combined $56 million to settle privacy claims

The Record by Recorded Future

James Reddick

Google has agreed to pay out $48 million and the menstrual tracking app Flo Health will pay $8 million to resolve a class-action lawsuit alleging the app illegally shared people’s health data.

Legislators should force social media platforms to tell the truth

The New York Times

Emily Baker-White

Amid remarkable media consolidation and a federal government crackdown on speech, the threat of platform manipulation is worse than ever. TikTok, which is owned by the Chinese company ByteDance, is the least accountable social media platform of all. While the terms of the potential deal are still being worked out, lawmakers should require TikTok — and beyond it, all social media platforms — to publish live, searchable databases of their posts.

Artificial Intelligence

AI’s double-edged sword: UN leaders weigh its promise and peril

Associated Press

Kelvin Chan and Meg Kinnard

The rise of artificial intelligence took center stage at Wednesday’s meeting of the U.N. Security Council, with world leaders and diplomats acknowledging AI’s nearly immeasurable capabilities while urging caution about its potential harms in nefarious hands, as well as possible dangers involving military use of the technology.

How AI and Wikipedia have sent vulnerable languages into a doom spiral

MIT Technology Review

Jacob Judah

Wikipedia is the most ambitious multilingual project after the Bible: There are editions in over 340 languages, and a further 400 even more obscure ones are being developed and tested. Many of these smaller editions have been swamped with automatically translated content as AI has become increasingly accessible. This is beginning to cause a wicked problem.

Misc

Shoplifters could soon be chased down by drones

MIT Technology Review

James O’Donnell

Flock Safety, whose drones were once reserved for police departments, is now offering them for private-sector security, the company announced today, with potential customers including including businesses intent on curbing shoplifting. Companies in the US can now place Flock’s drone docking stations on their premises.

Viral call-recording app Neon goes dark after exposing users’ phone numbers, call recordings, and transcripts

TechCrunch

Zack Whittaker and Sarah Perez

A viral app called Neon, which offers to record your phone calls and pay you for the audio so it can sell that data to AI companies, has rapidly risen to the ranks of the top-five free iPhone apps since its launch last week. But Neon has gone offline, at least for now, after a security flaw allowed anyone to access the phone numbers, call recordings, and transcripts of any other user.

HSBC claims quantum trading breakthrough

Financial Times

Arjun Neil Alim

HSBC claimed quantum computing tools had made its trading more efficient in tests, marking a potential development for the emerging technology and its use in financial services. Europe’s largest lender tested a tool developed by IBM on European corporate bond market data and found that the technology was 34 per cent better than traditional means in predicting how likely an order was to be filled.

