U.S. officials are privately saying that they might not levy long-promised semiconductor tariffs soon, potentially delaying a centerpiece of President Donald Trump’s economic agenda. Reuters

The European Commission on Wednesday unveiled a proposal for sweeping changes to the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation and AI Act in a deregulatory push which officials say will stoke innovation . The Record by Recorded Future

A popular Russian bulletproof hosting service provider named Media Land was sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury and international partners on Wednesday for its alleged support of ransomware gangs and other cybercriminal operations. The Record by Recorded Future

Australia

As Black Friday looms, scams have already lost Australians $260m this year, NASC warns

CyberDaily

David Hollingworth

With the end of the year in sight, Australia’s National Anti-Scam Centre has reported a pair of alarming statistics that show scammers are continuing to prey on Aussie consumers, who may well be feeling overwhelmed by the malicious activity. Aussies reported $259.5 million in losses in the first three quarters of 2025 alone, a year-over-year increase of 16 per cent.

NSW agencies conceal automated tech use from public, watchdog finds

InnovationAus

Joseph Brookes

NSW government agencies have been told to update public disclosures with information on their use of artificial intelligence and automated decision-making, after a review found almost none are. The handful of agencies that do reference the technologies in public facing documents do not explain the use, in a potential breach of accountability obligations under state laws. The review by the NSW privacy and information watchdog comes after an audit last month unearthed a similar dearth of internal AI policies.

Workplace monitoring crackdown on the cards in Victoria

InnovationAus

Justin Hendry

The Victorian government has agreed to consider new nation-leading workplace surveillance laws after a parliamentary inquiry found workers were lacking adequate protection from monitoring by their employers. In its response to the year-long inquiry, the government this week said it would progress work on state-based legislative options that could require employers to detail any use of keylogging, tracking devices or AI.

US suppliers swing at Australia’s data sovereignty rules

InnovationAus

Joseph Brookes

US cloud, cyber and software firms have called on policymakers to unwind Australia’s data localisation laws and reconsider “sovereignty” goals, claiming the geo-bounding actually increases cybersecurity risks. AWS, Google Cloud, and CrowdStrike, as well as an alliance of global software firms, have all criticised localisation rules during consultation on national cybersecurity reforms. Google Cloud said onshoring mandates are creating security “complacency”, working against the government’s AI push, and that Canberra should even rethink its approach to tech sovereignty.

China

China is setting the pace in the EV race, and the West can’t keep up

Rest of World

Kinlling Lo

In the year leading up to October 2025, three bestselling Chinese electric-vehicle brands — BYD, Wuling, and Geely — received approvals for 83 new passenger car models collectively in the world’s largest EV market, according to China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. Volkswagen was approved for six, and Nissan for two. BYD and Tesla — among the top-selling brands globally — got the go-ahead for 38 and three cars, respectively, in China. The ministry’s list includes existing models with slight updates and completely new cars made in China.

USA

Exclusive: Trump’s semiconductor tariff plan likely delayed, officials say

Reuters

Laurie Chen, Trevor Hunnicutt and Jeffrey Dastin

U.S. officials are privately saying that they might not levy long-promised semiconductor tariffs soon, potentially delaying a centerpiece of President Donald Trump’s economic agenda. Officials relayed these messages over the last several days to stakeholders in government and private industry, according to two people with direct knowledge of the matter and a third person briefed on the conversations. A fourth person following the matter also said the administration was taking a more cautious approach to avoid provoking China.

US, allies sanction Russian bulletproof hosting services for ransomware support

The Record by Recorded Future

Jonathan Greig

A popular Russian bulletproof hosting service provider named Media Land was sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury and international partners on Wednesday for its alleged support of ransomware gangs and other cybercriminal operations. The St. Petersburg-based company provides hackers with access to IP addresses, servers and domains that are used to spread malware, form botnet armies and carry out ransomware attacks.

Lawmakers reintroduce bill to bolster cybersecurity at Securities and Exchange Commission

The Record by Recorded Future

Jonathan Greig

A bipartisan congressional duo introduced legislation on Wednesday that would beef up cybersecurity protections at the Securities and Exchange Commission. The SEC Data Protection Act of 2025 would “ensure the Commission can prevent, detect, and respond to cybersecurity threats with modern tools, updated protocols, and greater internal accountability.” The Georgia representatives behind the act explained that the bill would establish uniform policies and procedures governing how the SEC requests, handles, stores, and protects sensitive information obtained from investors, advisers, broker-dealers, and other market participants.

In the A.I. race, Chinese talent still drives American research

The New York Times

Cade Metz and Eli Tan

When Mark Zuckerberg, Meta’s chief executive, unveiled the company’s Superintelligence Lab in June, he named 11 artificial intelligence researchers who were joining his ambitious effort to build a machine more powerful than the human brain. All 11 were immigrants educated in other countries. Seven were born in China, according to a memo viewed by The New York Times. Although many American executives, government officials and pundits have spent months painting China as the enemy of America’s rapid push into A.I., much of the groundbreaking research emerging from the United States is driven by Chinese talent.

Americas

Canadian privacy regulators say schools share blame for PowerSchool hack

The Record by Recorded Future

Suzanne Smalley

Two Canadian provincial governments on Monday released investigative findings which laid significant blame for the massive PowerSchool data leak with the school systems whose students’ and teachers’ data was exposed. The Ontario and Alberta information and privacy commissioners’ reports fault the school systems for several missteps, including not putting privacy and security related provisions in their contracts with the education software firm and failing to “effectively monitor and oversee” PowerSchool’s security guardrails, particularly in regard to multifactor authentication.

North Asia

Taiwan’s top AI server makers boost output to meet US demand

Nikkei Asia

Hideaki Ryugen

Taiwanese exports of servers for generative artificial intelligence processing are growing, with shipments to the U.S., the island’s largest market, set to double in 2025 from the previous year. Top companies Hon Hai Precision Industry -- better known as Foxconn -- Quanta Computer and Wistron are increasing production in the U.S., Taiwan and elsewhere to meet the rapidly growing demand.

Southeast Asia

Google DeepMind to open new AI research lab in Singapore

Reuters

Google DeepMind said on Wednesday it is opening a new artificial intelligence research lab in Singapore that will focus on collaboration with governments, businesses, and academic institutions across Asia. The AI unit owned by Alphabet said it had doubled its Asia-based team over the past year and already begun hiring for the lab. Google DeepMind Chief Operating Officer Lila Ibrahim said the research lab was still deciding its research agenda, but would focus on education, healthcare, and science.

Ukraine – Russia

Major Russian insurer facing widespread outages after cyberattack

The Record by Recorded Future

Daryna Antoniuk

Russian insurer VSK has spent a week attempting to restore services after a major cyberattack damaged its systems, knocking offline its website, mobile app and other services used by millions of customers. One of Russia’s largest universal insurers, Moscow-based VSK serves about 33 million people and more than 500,000 businesses and provides property, transport, health, travel, cargo and corporate insurance.

Europe

European Commission ‘simplification’ proposal would weaken GDPR, AI regulations

The Record by Recorded Future

Suzanne Smalley

The European Commission on Wednesday unveiled a proposal for sweeping changes to the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation and AI Act in a deregulatory push which officials say will stoke innovation. Under the proposal, the EU would weaken data protection rules by delaying when regulations governing high-risk AI systems take effect and allowing companies to use personal data for AI training without prior consent from users in most circumstances.

The EU’s been accused of caving to big tech on AI regulation. Here’s why

ABC News

The European Commission is proposing to delay some parts of its new guardrails on artificial intelligence, as part of a plan to streamline and ease a slew of tech regulation. The commission has defended the changes, with a spokesperson saying that “simplification is not deregulation”. But critics argue they will give big tech companies access to vast amounts of data, including sensitive health and biometric information, to train AI models.

EU to delay ‘high risk’ AI rules until 2027 after Big Tech pushback

Reuters

Supantha Mukherjee and Bart H. Meijer

The European Commission proposed on Wednesday streamlining and easing a slew of tech regulations, including delaying some provisions of its AI Act, in an attempt to cut red tape, head off criticism from Big Tech and boost Europe’s competitiveness. The move by the EU comes after it watered down some environmental laws after blowback from business and the U.S. government. Europe’s tech rules have faced similar opposition, though the Commission has said the rules will remain robust.

Europe’s Chip Dreams Confront Business Realities

The New York Times

Meaghan Tobin and Xinyun Wu

For decades, most of the world’s advanced computer chip production was rooted in Taiwan. Then, supply chain disruptions during the pandemic and China’s increasingly hostile posture toward the island exposed the risks of such concentrated output just as demand surged with the boom in artificial intelligence. Now, Germany, like the United States and Japan, is spending billions to produce more of its own chips with the help of the world’s largest contract chipmaker, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company.

Dutch government steps back from Nexperia intervention to pursue talks with China

Reuters

Toby Sterling and Eduardo Baptista

A move by the Netherlands to step back from taking control of computer chip maker Nexperia was welcomed by China on Wednesday as a “first step in the right direction” to easing chip supply shortages, following talks between the two governments.Nexperia and its Chinese owner Wingtech repeated they are at odds, however, while carmakers said supply chain disruptions are not resolved. China’s commerce ministry said the Dutch move fell short of fully ending its intervention as it had demanded.

UK

UK ‘ready to act’ as Russian spy ship nears British territory

ABC News

Britain’s defence minister has warned Russia that the UK’s navy was ready to deal with a spy ship that has neared its territorial waters north of Scotland. Defence Secretary John Healey said on Wednesday that the Russian vessel, the Yantar, had directed lasers at pilots of surveillance aircraft monitoring its activities. “My message to Russia and to Putin is this: We see you. We know what you’re doing,” he said.

Middle East

Saudi PIF, SITE, Microsoft sign MOU to explore delivery of sovereign-cloud services in kingdom

Reuters

Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund the Public Investment Fund, Saudi information technology company SITE and Microsoft signed a memorandum of understanding to explore the delivery of Microsoft’s sovereign-cloud services in the kingdom, the Saudi fund said in an X post on Wednesday.

Big Tech

Elon Musk, Jensen Huang to talk AI at US-Saudi investment forum

Reuters

David Shepardson

Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang will take part in a discussion on advances in artificial intelligence and technology at a U.S.-Saudi Arabia investment forum in Washington on Wednesday, according to a document seen by Reuters. “This conversation will explore the emerging forces shaping the next wave of technological progress, highlighting the architectures, models, and investments powering a more intelligent and interconnected future,” the document said.

Meta to kick teens off Instagram and Facebook a week early as social media ban looms

ABC News

Ange Lavoipierre

Tech giant Meta has begun giving hundreds of thousands of Australian teens a two-week warning to “download or delete” their account data from Instagram, Facebook and Threads, as the world-first social media ban looms. The law preventing under 16s from holding accounts does not take effect until December 10, but the company will start purging accounts from December 4, as well as blocking under 16s from opening new ones. Meta is racing to remove at least 350,000 users from Instagram and 150,000 from Facebook by the deadline, with more expected to follow.

