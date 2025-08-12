Good morning. It's Tuesday, 12 August.

The US President Donald Trump defended a deal he struck with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang to allow the sale of certain semiconductor chips to China in exchange for the company giving the US government 15 percent of the revenue. POLITICO

Finnish authorities have brought charges against the captain and two senior officers of a Russia-linked ship accused of deliberately damaging critical subsea cables in the Baltic Sea last year. The ship is suspected of dragging its anchor seabed for about 90 kilometers. The Record by Recorded Future

The Australian Labor Party is about to dump proposed new laws to regulate artificial intelligence as Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s caucus splits on whether to clamp down on the sprawling technology. The Sydney Morning Herald

ASPI

Australia’s lithium gamble: balancing climate cooperation and strategic sovereignty

The Strategist

John Coyne and James Corera

Successive Australian governments have worked hard to limit Chinese involvement in our critical minerals sector, reflecting a bipartisan understanding that such resources are central to economic security and future self-reliance. As such, a Chinese company had been allowed to invest in an Australian lithium producer was both surprising and politically fraught. It undermined the strategic coherence in critical minerals policy that has served us well. The government’s decision touches a deeper question: how can Australia reconcile the desire to work with China on shared priorities, such as clean-energy transition, while guarding against the strategic risks that come with Chinese involvement in critical industries?

Without AI guardrails, Indonesia risks dependence on Huawei’s AI

The Strategist

Jascha Ramba Santoso

As President Prabowo Subianto’s administration prioritises national self-reliance, maintaining autonomy on technology that matters for Indonesia’s future—including AI—is essential. AI embedded in critical infrastructure affects how data is collected, processed and secured, shaping decision-making processes. Indonesia needs robust guardrails to ensure AI adoption in critical infrastructure does not constrain strategic autonomy, in line with its ‘free and active’ foreign policy, amid competition between China and the United States.

Foiling espionage and foreign interference is a national, not just government, task

The Strategist

James Corera

Authoritarian states are deliberately and systematically targeting Australia’s research, critical minerals and emerging technologies—not just through cyber hacks but with the unwitting help of Australians in boardrooms, research labs and regulatory bodies. Meanwhile, foreign interference goes further. It’s targeting diaspora groups and seeking to erode public confidence, manipulate community narratives and covertly access political networks.

World

These countries want to be the next big semiconductor hubs

Rest of World

Daniela Dib, Lam Le and Yashraj Sharma

Mexico, Malaysia, and India are not aiming to compete with the state-of-the-art chips produced by leaders TSMC or Nvidia. Instead, their goal is more modest: to make legacy chips that require less investment, and which can be used in electronics and other applications. Producing chips in the same country where electronics that use them are assembled or manufactured will help them move up the semiconductor supply chain, and become less dependent on expensive imports that are vulnerable to sudden policy shifts.

Australia

Split in Albanese’s caucus as government moves to kill AI laws

The Sydney Morning Herald

Paul Sakkal

Labor is about to dump proposed new laws to regulate artificial intelligence as Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s caucus splits on whether to clamp down on the sprawling technology. Underlining a growing appetite in the cabinet to seize what the Productivity Commission says could be a $200 billion boon, assistant minister Andrew Charlton will lead a delegation to the US this week to meet executives from powerhouse firms OpenAI, NVIDIA and Amazon Web Services. But Labor is confronting union calls to protect workers from replacement as it tries to deal Australia into the AI race.

China

Chinese state media says Nvidia H20 chips not safe for China

Reuters

Yukun Zhang and Brenda Goh

H20 chips pose security concerns for China, a social media account affiliated with China's state media said on Sunday, after Beijing raised concerns over backdoor access in those chips. The H20 chips are also not technologically advanced or environmentally friendly, the account, Yuyuan Tantian, which is affiliated with state broadcaster CCTV, said in an article published on WeChat. H20 artificial intelligence chips were developed by Nvidia for the Chinese market after the U.S. imposed export restrictions on advanced AI chips in late 2023. The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump banned their sales in April amid escalating trade tensions with China, but reversed the ban in July.

Nvidia’s H20 chips face growing Chinese distrust over alleged back doors, 15% revenue deal South China Morning Post

China’s star tech companies rush to list in Hong Kong

Financial Times

Zijing Wu, Cheng Leng and William Sandlund

A rush of Chinese tech companies has applied for initial public offerings in Hong Kong after the city changed confidential filing rules as part of reforms that have helped fuel a listing boom in the territory. Regulators announced a confidential filing option for lossmaking technology and biotechnology companies. Such filings allow companies to have their financial and operational information reviewed by the exchange and regulators before they publicly reveal their intention to float.

China disinformation evolving: expert

Taipei Times

Chen Yu-fu and Sam Garcia

China is using fake “pro-Taiwan” accounts on Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, to spread misinformation and incite social division as a part of its evolving information warfare against Taiwan, national security experts said yesterday. A previous National Security Bureau report said that China is using artificial intelligence to help generate and spread misinformation. In the first three months of this year, 510,000 controversial messages and 3,600 abnormal accounts were found, most originating from China, the report said. China has been spreading short videos on Douyin and Facebook that vilify President William Lai, including one video that falsely depicts Lai dancing and celebrating while a storm brings disaster to southern Taiwan.

USA

Trump says he asked for 20% cut from Nvidia, calls H20 an ‘obsolete’

CNBC

Kif Leswing

President Donald Trump said that he initially asked Nvidia for a 20% cut of the chipmaker’s sales to China, but the number came down to 15% after CEO Jensen Huang negotiated with him. The comments came after news broke over the weekend that Nvidia agreed to pay the federal government a 15% cut in return for receiving export control licenses that will allow it to once again sell the H20 chip to China and Chinese companies. Trump said that Nvidia’s H20 is an “old chip that China already has” and is “obsolete.” He compared the H20 chip to Nvidia’s current fastest artificial intelligence chip, which is called Blackwell, and said that he wouldn’t allow those to be sold to China without significant downgrades, such as a 30% to 50% reduction in performance.

North Asia

Korean banks step up US push to finance post-tariff expansion

The Korea Herald

Park Han-na

Major Korean lenders are strengthening their financial footholds in the US to support Korean companies expanding operations there, as new tariff tensions and investment commitments reshape the bilateral trade landscape. Korea pledged about $350 billion in US-linked investments spanning shipbuilding, semiconductors, energy and biotechnology, plus $100 billion in US energy purchases. The move comes amid sweeping US industrial policies such as the CHIPS Act and Inflation Reduction Act, which are pushing global manufacturers to expand stateside.

TikTok Shop faces rocky start in Japan amid seller skepticism

Nikkei Asia

Ryo Sato

Despite finding success in other markets, TikTok's live commerce feature is struggling to gain traction in Japan a month after launch, with many companies reluctant to risk trying a marketing medium that remains relatively untested in the country. ByteDance, TikTok's Chinese parent, rolled out TikTok Shop in Japan in late June, following launches in Southeast Asia and the U.S. The service lets sellers use livestreams to promote their products, which users can then purchase directly via the app with the tap of a button rather than go through an external site. After Japan opened the door to its entry here, expectations were high that it could grab market share from e-commerce giants.

Southeast Asia

5 ways the Duterte influence machine is deceiving Filipinos

Rappler

Regine D. Cabato and Gian Libot

Just five months ago, thousands of Duterte supporters were trashing the Supreme Court on Facebook, calling it “useless” and demanding it act against the former president’s arrest. Now these same supporters are singing a very different tune — praising the high court as “fair and just” after a July 25 decision declaring Vice President Sara Duterte’s impeachment unconstitutional. A cyborg operation — part-human, part-machine — made up of hyper-partisan influencers, trolls, and true believers is mounting a long-running political influence campaign to defend Sara Duterte and her father and consolidate support ahead of the 2028 elections.

South & Central Asia

Pakistan's digital currency effort gets support from Japan

Nikkei Asia

Miki Kamiyama

Japanese blockchain technology developer Soramitsu is working with the State Bank of Pakistan to launch a pilot program for a central bank digital currency in the country this year. The digital Pakistani rupee pilot will be run by Soramitsu's CBDC platform with funding from the Global South Future-Oriented Co-Creation Project of Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry. Masato Toriya, associate professor at Tokyo University of Foreign Studies and specialist in Pakistan, said "many transactions in rural areas are cash-based, even for wage payments, and the rate of people with bank accounts is low." One goal in introducing a CBDC is addressing the problem of high cash distribution costs.

Ukraine – Russia

Two groups exploit WinRAR flaws in separate cyber-espionage campaigns

The Record by Recorded Future

Daryna Antoniuk

Two different threat actors, including a Russia-aligned cyber-espionage group, exploited vulnerabilities in the popular WinRAR file-archiving software this summer, researchers have found. RomCom spearphished people at financial, manufacturing, defense and logistics companies in Europe and Canada. According to the company, the targeted industries match the usual focus of Russian-backed espionage groups, indicating a likely geopolitical motive. In a separate report, the little-known group Paper Werewolf, also tracked as Goffee, exploited a zero-day flaw along with a known vulnerability in WinRAR in recent attacks on Russian organizations.

Europe

Finland charges captain of suspected Russian ‘shadow fleet’ tanker for subsea cable damage

The Record by Recorded Future

James Reddick

Finnish authorities have brought charges against the captain and two senior officers of a Russia-linked ship accused of deliberately damaging critical subsea cables in the Baltic Sea. In a statement, Finland’s National Prosecution Authority said they had brought aggravated criminal mischief and aggravated interference with communications charges against the three senior officers aboard the Eagle S, a tanker registered in the Cook Islands. The ship is believed to be part of Russia’s “shadow fleet,” which exports sanctioned goods and hides its ties to Russia through flags of convenience and opaque ownership structures. Finnish authorities boarded the ship in December 2024, suspecting it was responsible for damage to the Estlink-2 power cable and to communications infrastructure between Finland and Estonia.

UK

Wikipedia operator loses court challenge to UK Online Safety Act regulations

Reuters

The operator of Wikipedia lost a legal challenge to parts of Britain's Online Safety Act, which sets tough new requirements for online platforms and has been criticised for potentially curtailing free speech. The Wikimedia Foundation took legal action at London's High Court over regulations made under the law, which it said could impose the most stringent category of duties on Wikipedia. The foundation said if it was subject to so-called Category 1 duties – which would require Wikipedia's users and contributors' identities to be verified – it would need to drastically reduce the number of British users who can access the site.

Middle East

The other Israel-Iran war

Financial Times

James Shotter and Bita Ghaffari

In the days after Israel launched its surprise bombing attack on Iran, Israeli officials received a barrage of suspicious text messages containing malicious links. To them, it was clear who was to blame: Tehran, with whom Israel has for years waged a quiet cyber war that flared in intensity in parallel with the physical conflict in June. Recent attacks ranged from a heist at an Iranian cryptocurrency exchange to a surge in spear-phishing messages targeting prominent Israelis, which cyber security company Check Point said have purported to be from diplomats and even the country’s prime minister’s office. But while physical fighting ended after 12 days, the digital warfare has not.

Africa

Romance scam suspects extradited from Ghana, charged with more than $100 million in thefts

The Record by Recorded Future

Jonathan Greig

Three men were extradited from Ghana to the US last week after the Department of Justice accused them of earning more than $100 million through a variety of romance scams and business email compromises. The DOJ unsealed an indictment naming four Ghanaian nationals. Court documents say the four men were the senior leaders of a Ghana-based criminal organization that conducted romance and investment scams targeting elderly Americans while also performing more traditional cyberattacks on businesses and siphoning funds from them. Prosecutors said the scheme ran from about 2016 to May 2023.

Gender & Women in Tech

Are women’s ideas missing from the future of innovation?

Forbes

Isabel Fernandez Mateo

In the world of science and technology, we like to believe that the best ideas rise to the top. New research suggests that gender bias may be quietly shaping the future of innovation. A study found that scientific papers authored by women are significantly less likely to be cited in patents than those authored by men. In other words, when inventors look for ideas to build on, they are more likely to pick ones that come from men.

Big Tech

Google Calendar invites let researchers hijack Gemini to leak user data

Bleeping Computer

Bill Toulas

Google fixed a bug that allowed maliciously crafted Google Calendar invites to remotely take over Gemini agents running on the target's device and leak sensitive user data. The attack unfolded without requiring any user involvement beyond typical interactions with the assistant, which occur daily for users of Gemini. By sending a calendar invite with an embedded prompt injection, often hidden in the event title, attackers can potentially exfiltrate email content and Calendar information, track victim location, control smart home devices via Google Home, open apps on Android, and trigger Zoom video calls.

Reddit will block the Internet Archive

The Verge

Jay Peters

Reddit says that it has caught AI companies scraping its data from the Internet Archive’s Wayback Machine, so it’s going to start blocking the Internet Archive from indexing the vast majority of Reddit. The Wayback Machine will no longer be able to crawl post detail pages, comments, or profiles; instead, it will only be able to index the Reddit.com homepage, which effectively means Internet Archive will only be able to archive insights into which news headlines and posts were most popular on a given day.

Artificial Intelligence

AI is creating new billionaires at a record pace

CNBC

Robert Frank

Artificial intelligence startups have minted dozens of new billionaires this year, adding to an AI boom that’s quickly becoming the largest wealth creation spree in recent history. Blockbuster fundraising rounds this year for Anthropic, Safe Superintelligence, OpenAI, Anysphere and other startups have created vast new paper fortunes and propelled valuations to record levels. There are now 498 AI “unicorns,” or private AI companies with valuations of $1 billion or more, with a combined value of $2.7 trillion, according to CB Insights. Fully 100 of them were founded since 2023. There are more than 1,300 AI startups with valuations of over $100 million, the firm said.

3D printing and AI will bring in 'new era of nuclear construction' - but how safe is it?

TechRadar

Efosa Udinmwen

In East Tennessee, a 3D printer arm has been used to build concrete shielding columns for a nuclear reactor. The work is part of the Hermes Low-Power Demonstration Reactor project, supported by the US Department of Energy, and marks a new direction in how nuclear infrastructure is built, with both 3D printing and AI tools playing major roles. And according to Oak Ridge National Laboratory, large parts of the construction were completed in just 14 days, which could have taken several weeks using conventional methods. The new method uses 3D printers to create detailed molds for casting concrete, even in complex shapes, with the goal of making construction faster, cheaper, and more flexible.

Elon Musk’s xAI releases Grok 4 for free globally, challenges OpenAI’s GPT-5 launch

Mashable

Omair Pall

This move expands access beyond the original SuperGrok and X Premium subscribers, aiming to attract a wider user base and compete with rival AI platforms like OpenAI’s GPT-5. According to xAI, users can now explore Grok 4’s full potential with generous usage limits, available for a limited time. However, the company has clarified that access to Grok 4 Heavy, its most advanced variant, remains exclusive to SuperGrok Heavy subscribers.

Misc

Inside the multimillion-dollar gray market for video game cheats

WIRED

Matt Burgess

Gaming cheats are the bane of the video game industry—and a hot commodity. A recent study found that cheat creators are making a fortune from gamers looking to gain a quick edge. Over the last two years, a group of computer scientists has been analyzing and mapping the online cheat marketplace, observing what behaviors get people banned from games, and probing the effectiveness of anti-cheat systems created by games developers. Combined, 80 cheat websites are likely making between $12.8 million and $73.2 million annually—that’s around $1.1 million to $6.1 million per month, say the academics from the University of Birmingham, in the UK.

Research

Emerging technologies and their effect on cyber security

UK Department for Science, Innovation & Technology

The convergence of emerging technologies is transforming industries, introducing both opportunities and unprecedented cyber security challenges. This paper explores the synergistic relationships between technologies such as AI, Blockchain, the Internet of Things, Edge Computing, Quantum Computing, and Brain-Computer Interfaces, analysing how their intersections reshape the cyber threat landscape. Through a comprehensive review of the literature and real-world case studies, the study also identifies and highlights key vulnerabilities arising from these technological pairings.

