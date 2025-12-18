Good morning. It's Friday, 19th of December.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest focuses on the topics we work on, including cybersecurity, critical technologies, foreign interference & disinformation.

Follow us on Bluesky, on LinkedIn, and on X.

The Trump family media group has agreed to combine with Google-backed fusion energy company TAE Technologies in a deal valued at $6bn, representing a bet on nuclear energy powering the artificial intelligence boom. Financial Times

DXS International, a U.K.-based company that provides healthcare tech for England’s National Health Service, disclosed a cyberattack in a statement on Thursday. At this point, the specific nature of the breach is not known, nor whether any patients’ medical information was stolen. TechCrunch

Law enforcement agencies from several European countries have dismantled a network of fraudulent call centers operating across Ukraine that defrauded hundreds of victims of more than $11.7 million, police said. The Record by Recorded Future

This will be the final edition of the Daily Cyber & Tech Digest for 2025.

We’ll be taking a short break over the holiday period and will be back in your inboxes in mid to late January 2026.

Before we sign off for the year, we’d really value your input via a short reader survey to help us understand what’s working well and what could be improved. It’s completely anonymous and takes around three minutes to complete.

You can find the survey here.

Thanks very much for reading the Digest this year and for your continued interest in ASPI’s work. We appreciate the time you spend with it, and we’re looking forward to sharing more with you in the new year.

Wishing you a safe and restful break,

— The ASPI Cyber, Technology & Security Program

ASPI

We’ve updated ASPI’s Critical Technology Tracker. This expansion incorporates 2025 data, adds 10 new technologies—from generative AI to brain-computer interfaces to geoengineering—and features a new at-a-glance overview of performance across all the technologies we track. Be the first to get early-access invites and launch updates: https://techtracker.aspi.org.au/

World

The world needs a space COP

Foreign Policy

Ely Sandler

As space exploration undergoes a technical, commercial, and military revolution, outer space itself has become a Wild West, governed by outdated treaties set up during the height of the Cold War. Yet the legal and institutional framework that governs this domain has barely evolved.

Why U.S. and Chinese satellites are ‘dogfighting’ in orbit

The Washington Post

Christian Davenport, Aaron Steckelberg and William Neff

Happening out of sight and little noticed except by space and defense specialists, this kind of orbital skirmishing has become so common that defense officials now refer to it as “dogfighting.” Satellites whizzing by each other at close range, maneuvering to gain strategic advantage, is a new development in the militarization of space.

Australia

Optus flags possible terminations after report into Triple Zero failures released

ABC News

Michael Atkin

Optus has released a much-anticipated review into September’s network outage that left hundreds of people unable to reach Triple Zero and was linked to two deaths. The review, by experienced business and public service executive Kerry Schott, found widespread failures contributed to the outage and prevented a faster resolution.

‘Inexcusable’: Optus staff face sack after review into Triple Zero outage The Sydney Morning Herald

How misreading Google Trends is fuelling Bondi attack conspiracy theories

The Conversation

Jacques Raubenheimer

In the wake of Sunday’s tragic Bondi shooting, conspiracy theories and deliberate misinformation have spread on social media. One thing some people have latched onto is the idea Google Trends data show a spike in searches for “Naveed Akram” – the name of one of the attackers – from Tel Aviv (or other locations) before the shooting occurred. In a surprising lateral jump, this is taken to show Akram must be an Israeli agent.

SQC says breakthrough puts quantum computer on track

InnovationAus

David Allen

Former Australian of the Year Michelle Simmons’ deep tech startup says it is “on track” to build the world’s first commercial-scale quantum computer, with new research showing it has hurdled a key barrier to developing the technology at scale.

China

Flying taxis? China has them. And drone lunch deliveries, too

The New York Times

Keith Bradsher

It shows China’s ambition to dominate clean energy technologies of all kinds, not just solar panels or battery-powered cars, then sell them to the rest of the world. Some ideas may not work out, and others might suit China but not travel well. Still, China shows a willingness to take risks that other countries may not.

USA

Trump media group agrees $6bn merger with Google-backed fusion energy company

Financial Times

James Fontanella-Khan, Oliver Barnes and George Steer

The Trump family media group has agreed to combine with Google-backed fusion energy company TAE Technologies in a deal valued at $6bn, representing a bet on nuclear energy powering the artificial intelligence boom. The all-stock deal will merge Trump Media & Technology Group’s access to capital with TAE’s fusion technology in an effort to meet the soaring power demands of AI.

TSMC to install cutting-edge 3-nm chip tools in Arizona next summer

Nikkei Asia

Cheng Ting-Fang

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. plans to start moving chipmaking tools into its second plant in Arizona around the summer of 2026, paving the way to begin 3-nanometer production by 2027. Installing the equipment will mark a milestone for the world’s top contract chipmaker in its biggest bet on advanced chipmaking overseas.

Senators investigate role of A.I. data centers in rising electricity costs

The New York Times

Ivan Penn and Karen Weise

The lawmakers said the energy needs of data centers used for artificial intelligence were forcing utilities to spend billions of dollars to upgrade the power grid. Energy companies typically recoup the money they invest in equipment through the rates they charge all users of electricity.

Feds pave the way for Big Tech to plug data centers right into power plants in scramble for energy Associated Press

ICE seeks cyber upgrade to better surveil and investigate its employees

WIRED

Dell Cameron

As the White House pushes to intensify internal leak investigations, Immigration and Customs Enforcement is quietly renewing a cybersecurity contract that governs how employee activity on agency systems is monitored, recorded, and preserved for investigation.

North Asia

North Korea stole billions in crypto in 2025, new research says

NBC News

Kevin Collier

For the second year in a row, North Korea’s vast cryptocurrency hacking operation has broken its own record, stealing $2.02 billion in 2025, new research says. No country has an alleged operation like North Korea’s, whose hackers working directly for the government routinely steal such large sums from companies around the world.

South & Central Asia

India’s Parliament approves bill to open civil nuclear power sector to private firms

ABC

Rajesh Roy

India’s Parliament approved new legislation Thursday that enables opening the tightly controlled civil nuclear power sector to private companies. The government termed it a major policy shift to speed up clean energy expansion while the opposition political parties argued that it dilutes safety and liability safeguards.

Ukraine – Russia

European police bust Ukraine-based call center network behind $11 million in scams

The Record by Recorded Future

Daryna Antoniuk

Law enforcement agencies from several European countries have dismantled a network of fraudulent call centers operating across Ukraine that defrauded hundreds of victims of more than $11.7 million, police said. Czech police said it has become more common to move such call centers closer to the front line in an apparent attempt to deter law enforcement operations amid Ukraine’s war with Russia.

Europe

France arrests 22-year-old over Interior Ministry hack

The Record by Recorded Future

Alexander Martin

French authorities arrested a 22-year-old on Wednesday as part of an investigation into a hack of the country’s Interior Ministry that saw the perpetrators access several email accounts and dozens of confidential documents. The offence carries a potential sentence of 10 years in prison.

What Ireland’s data center crisis means for the EU’s AI sovereignty plans

Tech Policy Press

Louis Boyd-Madsen

The Irish case shows what happens when digital expansion outruns energy planning, and when political dependency on a small group of firms overrides climate commitments. The costs - higher prices, deeper fossil lock-in, strained infrastructure, and derailed emissions targets - are now visible across the country, while access for homes, transport and essential infrastructure remains a low priority.

EU’s X fine isn’t a threat to free speech. It’s a defense of it

Tech Policy Press

Imran Ahmed

Transparency rules are not abstract regulatory hoops to jump through; they are essential democratic infrastructure allowing researchers, journalists and civil society to understand and speak freely about the corporations governing our information environment. The DSA recognizes this. But as our experience proves, these rules only matter when regulators are prepared to enforce them.

UK

Tech provider for NHS England confirms data breach

TechCrunch

Lorenzo Franceschi-Bicchierai

DXS International, a U.K.-based company that provides healthcare tech for England’s National Health Service, disclosed a cyberattack in a statement on Thursday. At this point, the specific nature of the breach is not known, nor whether any patients’ medical information was stolen.

Middle East

New Iran-linked cyberattack targets former Israeli prime minister

The Wall Street Journal

Anat Peled

An Iranian-linked hacker group leaked sensitive personal data belonging to a former Israeli prime minister this week, one of a number of attacks linked to Tehran that have raised concerns about Israel’s cyber defenses.

Saudi Arabia wants to host the world’s cheapest data centres

The Economist

Cutting corners on hardware is a false economy, since the newest and most expensive chips are usually more efficient at running the best algorithms. Offering cheaper AI systems, therefore, comes down to using cheaper electricity. On that, Saudi Arabia reckons it has the edge.

Big Tech

Adobe sued for allegedly misusing authors’ work in AI training

Reuters

Blake Brittain

Adobe has been hit with a proposed class action over allegations that its artificial intelligence tools were trained on writers’ copyrighted work without permission. Author Elizabeth Lyon said in a complaint filed in California federal court on Tuesday that Adobe misused books including hers to train its AI models to respond to human prompts.

Nvidia is building a shield of concentrated power

Tech Policy Press

Megan Kirkwood

The lack of alternatives in the market gives a gatekeeper like Nvidia huge economic, informational and political power. As it reaps the benefits of AI infrastructure investments, Nvidia can shape the market through its allocation of vast resources, and can bend the geopolitical agenda to meet its needs.

Artificial Intelligence

ByteDance AI model usage grows over tenfold amid increased Chinese enterprise adoption

South China Morning Post

Ben Jiang

ByteDance saw usage of its Doubao large language models rise more than tenfold this year, as more enterprises in China adopt artificial intelligence to increase productivity and reduce operating expenses, according to the head of its cloud computing services unit.

AI boom has caused same CO2 emissions in 2025 as New York City, report claims

The Guardian

Robert Booth

The AI boom has caused as much carbon dioxide to be released into the atmosphere in 2025 as emitted by the whole of New York City, it has been claimed. The global environmental impact of the rapidly spreading technology has been estimated in research published on Wednesday, which also found that AI-related water use now exceeds the entirety of global bottled-water demand.

The carbon and water footprints of data centers and what this could mean for artificial intelligence Patterns

When AI models can continually learn, will our regulations be able to keep up?

Lawfare

Daniel Wilf-Townsend

Continual learning may never happen. Or it may happen in ways that are benign. But the last few years of AI regulation counsel against the idea that “the technology will never get that good” as a dependable regulatory paradigm. Today, test-time training is more a topic in the worlds of computer science than in law and policy.

Misc

Retreating from EVs could be hazardous for Western carmakers

The Economist

Customers are not embracing electric vehicles as fast as once anticipated, and governments in America and Europe are pulling back on efforts to speed up the transition. But hitting the brakes on the transition away from petrol engines could also be dangerous for Western carmakers.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest is brought to you by the Cyber, Technology & Security Programs team at ASPI and supported by partners.

Share