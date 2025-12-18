Trump Media merges with Google-backed fusion energy company | NHS tech firm hit by cyberattack | EU police dismantle $11.7M scam ring in Ukraine
Plus, U.S. and China spar in orbital maneuvers dubbed ‘dogfights’
Good morning. It's Friday, 19th of December.
The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest focuses on the topics we work on, including cybersecurity, critical technologies, foreign interference & disinformation.
The Trump family media group has agreed to combine with Google-backed fusion energy company TAE Technologies in a deal valued at $6bn, representing a bet on nuclear energy powering the artificial intelligence boom. Financial Times
DXS International, a U.K.-based company that provides healthcare tech for England’s National Health Service, disclosed a cyberattack in a statement on Thursday. At this point, the specific nature of the breach is not known, nor whether any patients’ medical information was stolen. TechCrunch
Law enforcement agencies from several European countries have dismantled a network of fraudulent call centers operating across Ukraine that defrauded hundreds of victims of more than $11.7 million, police said. The Record by Recorded Future
ASPI
We’ve updated ASPI’s Critical Technology Tracker. This expansion incorporates 2025 data, adds 10 new technologies—from generative AI to brain-computer interfaces to geoengineering—and features a new at-a-glance overview of performance across all the technologies we track. Be the first to get early-access invites and launch updates: https://techtracker.aspi.org.au/
World
The world needs a space COP
Foreign Policy
Ely Sandler
As space exploration undergoes a technical, commercial, and military revolution, outer space itself has become a Wild West, governed by outdated treaties set up during the height of the Cold War. Yet the legal and institutional framework that governs this domain has barely evolved.
Why U.S. and Chinese satellites are ‘dogfighting’ in orbit
The Washington Post
Christian Davenport, Aaron Steckelberg and William Neff
Happening out of sight and little noticed except by space and defense specialists, this kind of orbital skirmishing has become so common that defense officials now refer to it as “dogfighting.” Satellites whizzing by each other at close range, maneuvering to gain strategic advantage, is a new development in the militarization of space.
Australia
Optus flags possible terminations after report into Triple Zero failures released
ABC News
Michael Atkin
Optus has released a much-anticipated review into September’s network outage that left hundreds of people unable to reach Triple Zero and was linked to two deaths. The review, by experienced business and public service executive Kerry Schott, found widespread failures contributed to the outage and prevented a faster resolution.
‘Inexcusable’: Optus staff face sack after review into Triple Zero outage The Sydney Morning Herald
How misreading Google Trends is fuelling Bondi attack conspiracy theories
The Conversation
Jacques Raubenheimer
In the wake of Sunday’s tragic Bondi shooting, conspiracy theories and deliberate misinformation have spread on social media. One thing some people have latched onto is the idea Google Trends data show a spike in searches for “Naveed Akram” – the name of one of the attackers – from Tel Aviv (or other locations) before the shooting occurred. In a surprising lateral jump, this is taken to show Akram must be an Israeli agent.
SQC says breakthrough puts quantum computer on track
InnovationAus
David Allen
Former Australian of the Year Michelle Simmons’ deep tech startup says it is “on track” to build the world’s first commercial-scale quantum computer, with new research showing it has hurdled a key barrier to developing the technology at scale.
China
Flying taxis? China has them. And drone lunch deliveries, too
The New York Times
Keith Bradsher
It shows China’s ambition to dominate clean energy technologies of all kinds, not just solar panels or battery-powered cars, then sell them to the rest of the world. Some ideas may not work out, and others might suit China but not travel well. Still, China shows a willingness to take risks that other countries may not.
USA
Trump media group agrees $6bn merger with Google-backed fusion energy company
Financial Times
James Fontanella-Khan, Oliver Barnes and George Steer
The Trump family media group has agreed to combine with Google-backed fusion energy company TAE Technologies in a deal valued at $6bn, representing a bet on nuclear energy powering the artificial intelligence boom. The all-stock deal will merge Trump Media & Technology Group’s access to capital with TAE’s fusion technology in an effort to meet the soaring power demands of AI.
Trump Media group buys fusion power company for $9bn ABC News
What is fusion energy, the quest coveted by Trump Media? Reuters
TSMC to install cutting-edge 3-nm chip tools in Arizona next summer
Nikkei Asia
Cheng Ting-Fang
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. plans to start moving chipmaking tools into its second plant in Arizona around the summer of 2026, paving the way to begin 3-nanometer production by 2027. Installing the equipment will mark a milestone for the world’s top contract chipmaker in its biggest bet on advanced chipmaking overseas.
Senators investigate role of A.I. data centers in rising electricity costs
The New York Times
Ivan Penn and Karen Weise
The lawmakers said the energy needs of data centers used for artificial intelligence were forcing utilities to spend billions of dollars to upgrade the power grid. Energy companies typically recoup the money they invest in equipment through the rates they charge all users of electricity.
Feds pave the way for Big Tech to plug data centers right into power plants in scramble for energy Associated Press
ICE seeks cyber upgrade to better surveil and investigate its employees
WIRED
Dell Cameron
As the White House pushes to intensify internal leak investigations, Immigration and Customs Enforcement is quietly renewing a cybersecurity contract that governs how employee activity on agency systems is monitored, recorded, and preserved for investigation.
North Asia
North Korea stole billions in crypto in 2025, new research says
NBC News
Kevin Collier
For the second year in a row, North Korea’s vast cryptocurrency hacking operation has broken its own record, stealing $2.02 billion in 2025, new research says. No country has an alleged operation like North Korea’s, whose hackers working directly for the government routinely steal such large sums from companies around the world.
North Korea drives record $2 billion crypto theft year, pushing all-time total to $6.75 billion Chainalysis
South & Central Asia
India’s Parliament approves bill to open civil nuclear power sector to private firms
ABC
Rajesh Roy
India’s Parliament approved new legislation Thursday that enables opening the tightly controlled civil nuclear power sector to private companies. The government termed it a major policy shift to speed up clean energy expansion while the opposition political parties argued that it dilutes safety and liability safeguards.
Ukraine – Russia
European police bust Ukraine-based call center network behind $11 million in scams
The Record by Recorded Future
Daryna Antoniuk
Law enforcement agencies from several European countries have dismantled a network of fraudulent call centers operating across Ukraine that defrauded hundreds of victims of more than $11.7 million, police said. Czech police said it has become more common to move such call centers closer to the front line in an apparent attempt to deter law enforcement operations amid Ukraine’s war with Russia.
Europe
France arrests 22-year-old over Interior Ministry hack
The Record by Recorded Future
Alexander Martin
French authorities arrested a 22-year-old on Wednesday as part of an investigation into a hack of the country’s Interior Ministry that saw the perpetrators access several email accounts and dozens of confidential documents. The offence carries a potential sentence of 10 years in prison.
What Ireland’s data center crisis means for the EU’s AI sovereignty plans
Tech Policy Press
Louis Boyd-Madsen
The Irish case shows what happens when digital expansion outruns energy planning, and when political dependency on a small group of firms overrides climate commitments. The costs - higher prices, deeper fossil lock-in, strained infrastructure, and derailed emissions targets - are now visible across the country, while access for homes, transport and essential infrastructure remains a low priority.
EU’s X fine isn’t a threat to free speech. It’s a defense of it
Tech Policy Press
Imran Ahmed
Transparency rules are not abstract regulatory hoops to jump through; they are essential democratic infrastructure allowing researchers, journalists and civil society to understand and speak freely about the corporations governing our information environment. The DSA recognizes this. But as our experience proves, these rules only matter when regulators are prepared to enforce them.
UK
Tech provider for NHS England confirms data breach
TechCrunch
Lorenzo Franceschi-Bicchierai
DXS International, a U.K.-based company that provides healthcare tech for England’s National Health Service, disclosed a cyberattack in a statement on Thursday. At this point, the specific nature of the breach is not known, nor whether any patients’ medical information was stolen.
Middle East
New Iran-linked cyberattack targets former Israeli prime minister
The Wall Street Journal
Anat Peled
An Iranian-linked hacker group leaked sensitive personal data belonging to a former Israeli prime minister this week, one of a number of attacks linked to Tehran that have raised concerns about Israel’s cyber defenses.
Saudi Arabia wants to host the world’s cheapest data centres
The Economist
Cutting corners on hardware is a false economy, since the newest and most expensive chips are usually more efficient at running the best algorithms. Offering cheaper AI systems, therefore, comes down to using cheaper electricity. On that, Saudi Arabia reckons it has the edge.
Big Tech
Adobe sued for allegedly misusing authors’ work in AI training
Reuters
Blake Brittain
Adobe has been hit with a proposed class action over allegations that its artificial intelligence tools were trained on writers’ copyrighted work without permission. Author Elizabeth Lyon said in a complaint filed in California federal court on Tuesday that Adobe misused books including hers to train its AI models to respond to human prompts.
Nvidia is building a shield of concentrated power
Tech Policy Press
Megan Kirkwood
The lack of alternatives in the market gives a gatekeeper like Nvidia huge economic, informational and political power. As it reaps the benefits of AI infrastructure investments, Nvidia can shape the market through its allocation of vast resources, and can bend the geopolitical agenda to meet its needs.
Artificial Intelligence
ByteDance AI model usage grows over tenfold amid increased Chinese enterprise adoption
South China Morning Post
Ben Jiang
ByteDance saw usage of its Doubao large language models rise more than tenfold this year, as more enterprises in China adopt artificial intelligence to increase productivity and reduce operating expenses, according to the head of its cloud computing services unit.
AI boom has caused same CO2 emissions in 2025 as New York City, report claims
The Guardian
Robert Booth
The AI boom has caused as much carbon dioxide to be released into the atmosphere in 2025 as emitted by the whole of New York City, it has been claimed. The global environmental impact of the rapidly spreading technology has been estimated in research published on Wednesday, which also found that AI-related water use now exceeds the entirety of global bottled-water demand.
The carbon and water footprints of data centers and what this could mean for artificial intelligence Patterns
When AI models can continually learn, will our regulations be able to keep up?
Lawfare
Daniel Wilf-Townsend
Continual learning may never happen. Or it may happen in ways that are benign. But the last few years of AI regulation counsel against the idea that “the technology will never get that good” as a dependable regulatory paradigm. Today, test-time training is more a topic in the worlds of computer science than in law and policy.
Misc
Retreating from EVs could be hazardous for Western carmakers
The Economist
Customers are not embracing electric vehicles as fast as once anticipated, and governments in America and Europe are pulling back on efforts to speed up the transition. But hitting the brakes on the transition away from petrol engines could also be dangerous for Western carmakers.
