Plans to threaten US tech giants such as Meta with hundreds of millions of dollars in Australian charges have been paused as ambassador to the US, Kevin Rudd, works to stave off trade retaliation from the Trump administration. The Sydney Morning Herald

The US State Department said it has made a routine update to the Taiwan section of its website, after the removal of previous wording saying it did not support Taiwan’s formal independence, among other changes that cheered the government in Taipei. The Strait Times

South Korea has banned new downloads of China's DeepSeek artificial intelligence chatbot, according to the country's personal data protection watchdog. The government agency said the AI model will become available again to South Korean users when "improvements and remedies" are made to ensure it complies with the country's personal data protection laws. BBC

Australia

‘Mayhem’: Trump tariff threat forces Australia to pause big tech levy

The Sydney Morning Herald

Paul Sakkal and David Crowe

Plans to threaten US tech giants such as Meta with hundreds of millions of dollars in Australian charges have been paused as ambassador to the US, Kevin Rudd, works to stave off trade retaliation from the Trump administration. In the first shift in Australian policymaking following Donald Trump’s election, the Albanese government has decided to go slow on a scheme to hit digital platforms if they refuse to pay local media outlets for news articles.

The tech industry has never been more powerful. How do the government’s policies stack up?

The Guardian

Samantha Floreani

There’s never been a more important time to care about technology. Many Australians are watching in horror as tech billionaires wield unbridled power in the US. Understanding how tech – both the tools and the industry – is changing, and working to fight the worst of it has become a key responsibility of any government worth its salt. This is what makes Australia’s track record on tech so disappointing. Looking back over the past three years of tech policy under the current Albanese government, it’s hard not to cringe.

ATO orders new real-time anti-fraud tech stack as losses mount

The Mandarin

Julian Bajkowski

The Australian Taxation Office will move to a more aggressive and ‘real-time’ counter-fraud posture in an attempt to arrest the ever-rising tide of scams and frauds aimed at taxpayers. Ordinary Australians are becoming prime targets of organised crooks who seek to steal annual refunds or claim fictitious deductions and expenses for reimbursement. The ATO on Friday revealed it had approached the market for suppliers to build a sophisticated new fraud scanning and sniffing capability that can identify, quarantine, halt, delay or double-check suspicious transactions literally as they occur.

Ransomware-as-a-service actors drive four-times increase in ransomware attacks

CyberDaily

David Hollingworth

Every year, Barracuda Networks releases a detailed cyber security report based on its managed extended detection and response business, and while the previous 12 months saw relatively consistent activity across the year, ransomware activity increased dramatically. The numbers that Barracuda can draw on for its analysis are impressive. The company tracked 11 trillion IT events in total and found that more than 1 million of them were potential risks requiring assessment.

One and done: No plans for future across govt AI trials

InnovationAus

Justin Hendry

The Digital Transformation Agency has ruled out future cross-government trials of generative AI products just months after more than 7,600 public servants tested Microsoft Copilot. The decision, which puts the tech giant further in the box seat with the federal government, comes despite assurances from the agency’s top brass that “more opportunities” would follow. It also flies in the face of the government’s stated plan to back local AI companies, according to one senator, at a time when other countries are getting behind their local sector.

China

China is inviting its top tech leaders, including Jack Ma and DeepSeek founder, for a meet with President Xi: Report

The Tech Portal

Ashutosh Singh

As the United States, under the new Trump administration intensifies its trade tariffs globally, specially on China, the country is now looking to bring back its out-in-cold tech leaders back to the global arena. This includes the almost-disappeared Alibaba founder Jack Ma, the AI wonderkid DeepSeek’s founder among others. Much of this is to show that a more lenient business environment is back, with China focusing on building indigenous tech in emerging areas such as Artificial Intelligence.

Why China investors finally believe Xi’s tech crackdown is over

Bloomberg

Even before President Xi Jinping met with leading Chinese entrepreneurs on Feb. 17, investors began piling into technology shares, betting that a years-long crackdown on the private sector was at an end. The Hang Seng Tech Index surged in the previous trading session to its highest since February 2022 after reports of the impending meeting. The summit had all the trappings of a national turning point, with state media promoting Xi’s discussion with the likes of Alibaba founder Jack Ma, Huawei’s Ren Zhengfei, Xiaomi’s chief Lei Jun and Meituan’s Wang Xing.

USA

US says website update routine, after removal of reference to Taiwan independence

The Straits Times

The US State Department said it has made a routine update to the Taiwan section of its website, after the removal of previous wording saying it did not support Taiwan’s formal independence, among other changes that cheered the government in Taipei. The fact sheet on Taiwan, updated last week, retains Washington’s opposition to unilateral change from either Taiwan or from China, which claims the democratically governed island as its own.

AI-enabled satellites could help the US evade a crippling cyber attack

Business Insider

Tom Porter

A vast network of military satellites belonging to the US has long underpinned its dominance in space. But China is challenging the US status as the space superpower, and its satellite system is in the crosshairs. Defense News reported last month that the US Navy is moving forward with plans to build a network of fully autonomous satellites that are able to navigate independently without GPS or ground control.

Security news this week: the official DOGE website launch was a security mess

WIRED

Matt Burgess and Andrew Couts

As the United States reels from the upheaval caused by Elon Musk’s so-called Department of Government Efficiency, hackers from countries the US considers hostile continue to wreak havoc from afar. New research shows that China’s Salt Typhoon hacking group has expanded its targets list to include universities around the world and at least two more telecoms operating in the US. That brings the total number of US telecommunications networks breached by Salt Typhoon to at least 11

North Asia

S Korea removes Deepseek from app stores over privacy concerns

BBC

Joao da Silva and Jean Mackenzie

South Korea has banned new downloads of China's DeepSeek artificial intelligence chatbot, according to the country's personal data protection watchdog. The government agency said the AI model will become available again to South Korean users when "improvements and remedies" are made to ensure it complies with the country's personal data protection laws. In the week after it made global headlines, DeepSeek became hugely popular in South Korea leaping to the top of app stores with over a million weekly users.

South Korea aims to secure 10,000 GPUs for national AI computing centre

Reuters

Heekyong Yang

South Korea on Monday announced plans to secure 10,000 high-performance graphics processing units within this year in a bid to keep pace as the global AI race escalates. As competition for dominance in the AI industry intensifies, the competitive landscape is shifting from battles between companies to a full-scale rivalry between national innovation ecosystems, South Korea's acting President Choi Sang-mok said in a statement.

Southeast Asia

Myanmar militia says ready to deport 10,000 cyber scam workers

Channel News Asia

A Myanmar ethnic militia said on Saturday it was preparing to deport 10,000 people linked to cyber scams in the area it controls to Thailand as part of a crackdown on the illicit compounds. Scam compounds have mushroomed in Myanmar's borderlands and are staffed by foreigners who are often trafficked and forced to work, swindling people around the world in an industry analysts say is worth billions of dollars.

Malaysia’s semiconductor sector to benefit from ‘neutrality’ amid US-China tech war

South China Morning Post

Ann Cao

Malaysia’s semiconductor industry stands to benefit from the escalating US-China tech war, as trade restrictions steer more companies to consider the Southeast Asian country as a viable alternative in the global chip supply chain, according to experts. As the US government continues to tighten trade restrictions on China, Malaysia is seeing more opportunities to develop its semiconductor industry, which has advantages in back-end operations such as chip testing and packaging.

Ukraine - Russia

Russian state hackers target organizations with device code phishing

SecurityWeek

Ionut Aghire

A Russia-linked threat actor tracked as Storm-2372 has been targeting government and private organizations in a global campaign employing device code phishing for account compromise, Microsoft reports. The campaign has been ongoing since at least August 2024, targeting entities in the government, IT, defense, telecoms, health, education, and energy sectors, as well as NGOs in Africa, Europe, the Middle East, and North America. Relying on a numeric or alphanumeric code, the device code authentication flow is used to authenticate an account from a device that cannot perform an interactive authentication.

Moscow fines Google for YouTube clip telling Russian troops how to surrender

Nikkei Asia

A Russian court has fined Alphabet's Google 3.8 million rubbles ($41,530) for hosting content on Youtube that included videos instructing Russian soldiers how to surrender, Russia's TASS news agency reported on Monday. Russia has for several years order foreign technology platforms to remove content it deems illegal, such as what it calls "fakes" about the war in Ukraine, issuing small but persistent fines when it sees failures to comply.

Europe

Vance’s week of waging war on EU tech law

POLITICO

Laurens Cerulus

From Paris to Munich, JD Vance devoted his first trip overseas to ripping apart Europe's tech regulatory playbook — page by page. In a speech that shocked attendees at the Munich Security Conference on Friday, the United States vice president lambasted European Union policies aimed at fighting disinformation and illegal content on social media, comparing the laws to Soviet-era censorship and calling the EU officials enforcing them "commissars."

Estonian spy chief: ‘Hybrid schmybrid, what’s happening is attacks’

The Record by Recorded Future

Alexander Martin

The head of the Estonian Foreign Intelligence Service has criticized the “misleading and soft” word “hybrid” being used to describe Russian acts of sabotage and subversion across the continent. In a late panel discussion on Saturday at the Munich Security Conference, Kaupo Rosin protested the use of the word which has been applied to a range of hostile activities that are deemed to be deniable or below the threshold justifying an armed response.

Microsoft to invest $700 million to boost Poland's cybersecurity

Reuters

Microsoft plans to invest an additional 700 million dollars in Poland to improve Polish cybersecurity in cooperation with the country's armed forces, the company's president said on Monday without elaborating. In a joint press conference with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, Microsoft President Smith said the investment would be for a second phase of the already completed $1 billion Polish data centre project announced in 2020.

127 servers of bulletproof hosting service Zservers seized by Dutch Police

SecurityWeek

Eduard Kovacs

Days after several governments announced sanctions against the Zservers bulletproof hosting service, Dutch police took 127 servers associated with the service offline. The US, UK and Australia on February 11 announced sanctions against the Russia-based hosting service and two Russian nationals who allegedly operate it. Similar to other bulletproof hosting services, Zservers (XHost) offered its services to cybercriminals, guaranteeing that their identity would remain protected against law enforcement and offering them the possibility to pay anonymously through cryptocurrencies.

UK

TechUK demands that Britain's chip strategy is crisped up

The Register

Dan Robinson

Almost two years after the British government published its National Semiconductor Strategy, calls are growing for bolder action and a faster implementation of its recommendations to deliver on its stated goals. Those bolder actions include setting up new national bodies to help chipmakers collaborate, secure financing, and access export markets, as well as classifying fabs as critical national infrastructure, like datacenters. The UK's plan to nurture its beleaguered chip industries was published in May 2023 after a protracted delay.

Middle East

JEF warns of job losses, calls for shift to tech, green energy

The Jordan Times

Addressing unemployment and the mismatch between education and labour market needs requires greater investment in vocational and technical training, as well as promoting education in high-demand sectors such as technology, renewable energy and digital transformation, the Jordan Economic Forum said on Sunday. In its latest report, The Future of Jobs 2025, the forum warned that Jordan's economy is facing increasing pressure from the growing number of university graduates.

NZ & Pacific Islands

Japan, Australia to bolster IT personnel of Pacific island nations

Nikkei Asia

Kiu Sugano

Japan and Australia are partnering to foster the development of IT personnel in Pacific Island nations, looking to counter China's growing presence in the region. Japan's Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications and the Australian government bring together senior officials overseeing the digital sector in many countries around the region for a three day session starting Monday in Japan. Fifteen nations in the Pacific Island forum, including Palau and the Solomon Islands, will participate.

Big Tech

Musk v Altman: What might really be behind failed bid for OpenAI

BBC

Lily Jamali

OpenAI's board of directors has officially rejected Elon Musk's nearly $100bn offer for the maker of what is the world's best-known artificial intelligence tool, ChatGPT. But the unsolicited bid might not be a failure - at least as far as Musk is concerned, experts say. That's because the offer could still complicate CEO Sam Altman's plans to transform OpenAI from a non-profit controlled entity to a for-profit company. Musk is "basically trying to stymie OpenAI's growth trajectory," said University of Cambridge associate teaching professor Johnnie Penn in an interview with the BBC.

X challenges German court decision that forces it to share election data

POLITICO

Eliza Gkritsi and Chris Lunday

Elon Musk's X has challenged a German court decision that instructed the platform to share data with researchers, the court confirmed to POLITICO. In an urgent injunction, the Berlin Regional Court last Thursday instructed X to share real-time access to the data on the upcoming German elections via its online interface until Feb. 25. The case is one of the first major judicial tests of the European Union’s Digital Services Act, a landmark social media regulation.

Critics say new Google rules put profits over privacy

BBC

Imran Rahman-Jones

Privacy campaigners have called Google's new rules on tracking people online "a blatant disregard for user privacy." Changes which come in on Sunday permit so-called "fingerprinting", which allows online advertisers to collect more data about users including their IP addresses and information about their devices. Google says this data is already widely used by other companies, and it continues to encourage responsible data use. However the company had previously come out strongly against this kind of data collection.

TikTok star Khaby Lame becomes a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador

POCIT

Khaby Lame, the most followed person on TikTok, has joined UNICEF as a Goodwill Ambassador. The announcement was made in Senegal, where Lame was born, after a four-day day where he met children and young people leading positive change in their communities. As a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Lame will use his international platform as a content creator to spread awareness of children’s rights worldwide, such as empowering girls, education, protection from violence and abuse, access to health, nutrition, and a clean environment.

Artificial Intelligence

The death of inclusive AI? Trump’s fight against diversity intensifies

ANU Reporter

Luis Perez

In less than three years, ChatGPT has become the oracle of modern life. Some users like to whisper sweet nothings to it; others bark orders like it’s a servant, but at its core, the machine is a mirror—reflecting back what humanity feeds it. Artificial intelligence generative tools have been under public scrutiny for perpetuating racial stereotypes in visual outputs—particularly when creating images of people in positions of power (CEOs, lawyers, doctors etc). Companies such as OpenAI allegedly worked on addressing these racial and gender biases. But have they truly delivered on their promise?

Research

Data-centric authoritarianism: how China's development of frontier technologies could globalize repression

National Endowment for Democracy

The report reviews China's advancements in AI surveillance, neuro- and immersive technologies, quantum computing, and digital currencies, highlighting their role in strengthening state control and exporting authoritarian governance. These technologies enable pervasive monitoring, influence over individuals' mental states, encryption-breaking capabilities, and financial surveillance, posing significant risks to privacy, democracy, and global security.

Report details ‘serious, harmful’ data and privacy breaches of workers

CyberDaily

Kace O'Neil

As the digitisation of the Australian workplace continues to increase, ethical questions around data, privacy, and the surveillance of workers are being asked – with a demand for safety protections increasing. The House of Representatives standing committee on employment, education, and training recently tabled its The Future of Work report, looking into the fast-flowing digitisation of the Australian workplace.

Nation-state hackers continue to target Australian organisations as grey-zone operations intensify year on year

Defence Connect

David Hollingworth

While financial crime is the most common driver of cyber attacks against Australian entities, espionage is still a key concern of cyber professionals, according to a new report from a local cyber security firm. Hamish Krebs, executive director of digital forensics and incident response at CyberCX said that while CyberCX itself does not explicitly attribute espionage activity to specific actors, “it’s well documented that Australia and New Zealand continue to be a target for cyber intrusions by nation-states or state-linked groups”.

Events & Podcasts

The great disorientation

ANU

Associate Professor Christopher Hobson, who oversees the dual degree program with ANU and Ritsumeikan University in Japan, will deliver a lecture during his visit to Canberra. The talk will expand on his research into polycrisis and systemic risk, focusing on the 'Great Acceleration,' a term introduced in a 2015 article co-authored by the late ANU Professor Will Steffen. Despite a deepening awareness of the ways the climate is changing for the worse, along with a keen appreciation of the negative consequences of excessive production and consumption, the collective response has been to push harder, further and higher.

