Good morning. It's Monday 24th of February.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest focuses on the topics we work on, including cybersecurity, critical technologies, foreign interference & disinformation.

Hours after China’s Vice-Premier He Lifeng spoke with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Friday, US President Donald Trump signed a memorandum directing a committee under Bessent’s control to curb investments from mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau in critical sectors. South China Morning Post

Google is set to be charged with breaching EU rules aimed at checking the power of Big Tech after proposed changes to its search results failed to address the EU antitrust regulator's concerns and those of its rivals. Reuters

Apple said Friday it will stop offering an advanced data security option for British users after the government reportedly demanded that the company provide backdoor access for any data those users have stored in the cloud. Associated Press

ASPI

Taiwan holds its breath as Trump turns on Ukraine and upends US foreign policy

The Guardian

Helen Davidson

“The Trump administration has already demonstrated that it is willing to suddenly and without warning break from decades of bipartisan US policy on China,” says Bethany Allen, head of China investigations and analysis at ASPI. Trump’s proposed tariffs on Taiwan’s crucial semiconductor exports have angered people in Taiwan, and are the dominant topic of discussion in local media.

Australia

Australia fines Telegram for delay in answering child abuse, terror questions

Reuters

Renju Jose

Australia's online safety regulator on Monday fined messaging platform Telegram about A$1 million for its delay in answering questions about measures the app took to prevent the spread of child abuse and violent extremist material. Telegram and Reddit were asked about the steps they were taking to combat child sexual abuse material on their services. They had to respond by May but Telegram submitted its response in October.

Will the Australian social media ban for under-16s work?

London School of Economics

Terry Flew

A notable feature of discussion around the proposed ban is the gap between expert opinion and public opinion. While there are academics who support the ban, the majority have been opposed. By contrast, polling data on the social media ban in Australia shows consistent majority support for such a ban, which increased once legislation was actually put forward.

China

OpenAI uncovers evidence of A.I.-powered Chinese surveillance tool

The New York Times

Cade Metz

OpenAI said on Friday that it had uncovered evidence that a Chinese security operation had built an artificial intelligence-powered surveillance tool to gather real-time reports about anti-Chinese posts on social media services in Western countries.

Disrupting malicious uses of AI

OpenAI

Ben Nimmo, Albert Zhang, Matthew Richard and Nathaniel Hartley

‭Our February report includes two disruptions involving threat actors that appear to originate‬ from China. Our tools‬ enabled us to detect, disrupt, analyze and expose some of their activities.

A Chinese wargame hints it can blind a cutting-edge US missile. That may be a mind game.

Business Insider

Michael Peck

In a recent Chinese wargame, US missiles sank one of China's most powerful warships. So why does China appear to be happy about that result? The answer may be that China is signaling that it knows the secrets of America's prime ship-killing missile. Or—as some Western analysts suggest—China could be trying to undermine America's confidence in its own weapons.

TikTok owner ByteDance is tech darling again with $400 billion-plus valuation

Bloomberg

The valuation marks a substantial increase for ByteDance whose stock exchanged hands at a low point of $275 billion in July 2022. A renewed rally in Chinese tech stocks driven by AI startup DeepSeek and Beijing’s perceived softer stance on the once-battered sector also bode well for the stock.

USA

Trump orders new curbs on Chinese investments in strategic areas

South China Morning Post

Khushboo Razdan

The memorandum, titled “America First Investment Policy”, stated that the US would “use all necessary legal instruments”, including the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, to block China-affiliated investments in American “technology, critical infrastructure, healthcare, agriculture, energy, raw materials, or other strategic sectors.”

America First Investment Policy

The White House

Economic security is national security. The PRC does not allow United States companies to take over their critical infrastructure, and the United States should not allow the PRC to take over United States critical infrastructure.

Meta's chief AI scientist says US-based researchers may look abroad as Trump tries to freeze funding

Business Insider

Lakshmi Varanasi

The United States could soon see an exodus of tech talent, according to Meta's chief AI scientist, Yann LeCun. "The US seems set on destroying its public research funding system. Many US-based scientists are looking for a Plan B," LeCun wrote in a post on LinkedIn on Saturday.

The foundations of America’s prosperity are being dismantled

MIT Technology Review

Karen Hao

The products Americans can buy, the drugs they have access to, the diseases they’re at risk of catching—are all directly related to the strength of American research and its connections to the world’s scientists. That scientific leadership is now being dismantled.

US FDA asks fired scientists to return, including some reviewing Musk’s Neuralink

Reuters

Patrick Wingrove, Rachael Levy and Michael Erman

At least 11 employees working at the FDA's Center for Devices and Radiological Health—which oversees medical device reviews—have received calls since Friday saying they could return to work on Monday. If the scientists agree to return, they would represent less than one-third of the staffers dismissed about a week ago.

North Asia

Japan may ease privacy rules to aid AI development

The Japan Times

Japan's Personal Information Protection Commission is considering nixing a prior consent requirement when obtaining sensitive personal information for the development of artificial intelligence. The move by the government agency is intended to make it easier for AI-related businesses to utilize personal information.

Rich in cash, Japan automaker Toyota builds a city to test futuristic mobility

Associated Press

Yuri Kageyama

Woven City near Mount Fuji is where Japanese automaker Toyota plans to test everyday living with robotics, artificial intelligence and autonomous zero-emissions transportation. Keisuke Konishi, auto analyst at Quick Corporate Valuation Research Center, believes Toyota wants to work on robotic rides to rival Google’s Waymo — even if it means building an entire complex.

NZ & Pacific Islands

Health NZ leaves sensitive data unsecure, inquiry finds

RNZ

Phil Pennington

HNZ once again on Thursday stated it took "the security and privacy of health data very seriously". Yet it did not realise its systems were unsafe till the external probe. The Office of the Privacy Commissioner is now looking into the allegations of actual misuse.

Ukraine-Russia

Ukraine is launching a new drone supply model to slash delivery times to troops

Business Insider

Thibault Spirlet

Ukraine is launching a new drone supply model that aims to reduce delivery times to troops from months to weeks. As well as reducing delivery times, the system will help support manufacturers by giving them advanced orders, meaning they can plan production scaling.

The West is hastily taking notes from Ukraine and gearing up for future drone wars

Business Insider

Sinéad Baker

One Ukrainian soldier who works with drones and unmanned systems told Business Insider that "what we're doing in Ukraine will define warfare for the next decade." And Western countries are paying attention.

Ukraine symposium—the continuing autonomous arms race

Lieber Institute

Samuel Bendett and David Kirichenko

One of the biggest challenges for regulators in Ukraine and the West is developing autonomous systems that comply with international law while facing an enemy that operates without restrictions. Yet the pace of battlefield innovation is moving so quickly that regulators have a hard time legislating to keep up with the realities on the ground.

Europe

Google to be hit with EU charges of breaching Big Tech rules

Reuters

Foo Yun Chee

Google is set to be charged with breaching EU rules aimed at checking the power of Big Tech after proposed changes to its search results failed to address the EU antitrust regulator's concerns and those of its rivals, three people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

US demands EU antitrust chief clarify rules reining in Big Tech

Reuters

Foo Yun Chee

U.S. House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan on Sunday demanded EU antitrust chief Teresa Ribera clarify how she enforces the European Union's rules reining in Big Tech, saying they appear to target U.S. companies. The request came two days after U.S. President Donald Trump signed a memorandum warning that his administration would scrutinise the EU's Digital Markets Act and the Digital Services Act "that dictate how American companies interact with consumers in the European Union".

EU to spend nearly a billion euros to protect undersea cables

Reuters

Lili Bayer and Anne Kauranen

The European Commission will redirect almost a billion euros within its budget to boost surveillance of undersea cables and establish a fleet of emergency repair vessels, the Commission's executive vice president said on Friday.

UK

Apple drops encryption feature for UK users after government reportedly demanded backdoor access

Associated Press

Kelvin Chan

Apple said Friday it will stop offering an advanced data security option for British users after the government reportedly demanded that the company provide backdoor access for any data those users have stored in the cloud. The iPhone maker said its Advanced Data Protection encryption feature is no longer available for new users in the United Kingdom and will eventually be disabled for existing users.

Apple pulls data protection tool after UK government security row

BBC

Zoe Kleinman

The request was served by the Home Office under the Investigatory Powers Act, which compels firms to provide information to law enforcement agencies. Apple would not comment on the notice and the Home Office refused to either confirm or deny its existence.

Middle East

As Israel uses US-made AI models in war, concerns arise about tech’s role in who lives and who dies

Associated Press

Michael Biesecker, Sam Mednick and Garance Burke

U.S. tech giants have quietly empowered Israel to track and kill many more alleged militants more quickly in Gaza and Lebanon through a sharp spike in artificial intelligence and computing services. “This is the first confirmation we have gotten that commercial AI models are directly being used in warfare,” said Heidy Khlaaf, chief AI scientist at the AI Now Institute and former senior safety engineer at OpenAI.

Qatar signs deal with Scale AI to use AI to boost government services

Reuters

Andrew Mills

Qatar's government has signed a five-year deal with AI data company Scale AI to deploy AI-powered tools and training in a push to improve government services in the Gulf Arab state, a senior Scale AI executive told Reuters on Sunday. The deal will allow Qatar's government to adopt tools such as predictive analytics, automation and advanced data analysis in an effort to streamline operations.

Africa

Is open-access AI the great safety equalizer for African countries?

Brookings Institute

Grace Chege

African AI safety developers’ reliance on open-access AI further entrenches power imbalances, leaving African developers at the will of model producers and the countries in which they are based. This not only compromises African countries’ autonomy, but also undermines developers’ ability to meaningfully contribute to AI safety research.

Big Tech

Pollution from Big Tech’s data centre boom costs US public health $5.4bn

Financial Times

Cristina Criddle and Stephanie Stacey

Air pollution derived from the huge amounts of energy needed to run data centres has been linked to treating cancers, asthma and other related issues, according to research from UC Riverside and Caltech. The academics estimated that the cost of treating illnesses connected to this pollution was valued at $1.5bn in 2023, up 20 per cent from a year earlier.

Can a budget phone help Apple overtake Huawei in China?

CNN

John Liu

The launch of the iPhone 16e, which costs $599 and is equipped with artificial intelligence, came in the same week that Chinese rival Huawei rolled out its flagship trifold phone in a rare overseas launch event. Analysts said the mid-range pricing strategy and earlier-than-expected release reflects Apple’s effort to boost adoption in lower-end markets.

Artificial Intelligence

Microsoft CEO admits that AI is generating basically no value

Futurism

Victor Tangermann

Besides pushing back against the hype surrounding artificial general intelligence—the realization of which OpenAI has made its number one priority—Nadella is admitting that generative AI simply hasn't generated much value so far.

AI cracks superbug problem in two days that took scientists years

BBC

Tom Gerken

Professor José R. Penadés and his team at Imperial College London had spent years working out and proving why some superbugs are immune to antibiotics. He gave "co-scientist"—a tool made by Google—a short prompt asking it about the core problem he had been investigating and it reached the same conclusion in 48 hours.

Nvidia launching AI platform to make learning sign language easier

CNN

Clare Duffy

The platform, called Signs, features a 3-D avatar to demonstrate signs. Users keep their video cameras on while interacting with the platform and an AI tool provides feedback as they practice the signs. At launch, the platform features 100 distinct signs, but Nvidia hopes to grow that to 1,000.

The smarter AI gets, the more it starts cheating when it's losing

Futurism

Joe Wilkins

A recent study by Palisade Research, a research group studying AI safety and ethics, has revealed an unsettling trend: newer AI models can find and exploit weaknesses in cybersecurity on their own, bypassing safeguards and using shortcuts to complete tasks even when they're not technically allowed to.

Microsoft’s new Majorana 1 processor could transform quantum computing

WIRED

Stephan Rachel

While the Microsoft press release shows off something that is supposed to be quantum computing hardware, we don’t have any independent confirmation of what it can do. Nevertheless, the news from Microsoft is very promising.

Events & Podcasts

Regulating online safety: A chat with Australia eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman-Grant

International Association of Privacy Professionals

As Australia's first eSafety Commissioner, Julie Inman-Grant, whose agency administers the Online Safety Act and the Social Media Minimum Age amendment, has been at the forefront of regulating online safety since her appointment in 2017. IAPP Editorial Director Jedidiah Bracy caught up with Commissioner Inman-Grant to discuss her work in online safety, what’s currently underway regarding age-gating requirements for social media and the effects AI will have for online safety and harms.

