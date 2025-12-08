Good morning. It's Tuesday, 9th of December.

President Donald Trump said he would approve an executive order this week to establish “ONE RULE” on artificial intelligence regulation and limit state-level policies regulating the technology. Bloomberg

Russia blocked several major Western online services in recent weeks, including WhatsApp, Snapchat, FaceTime and the gaming platform Roblox, in what authorities describe as an effort to protect national security and “public morality.” The Record by Recorded Future

Elon Musk has called for the European Union to be abolished in response to the bloc’s issuance of a $140 million fine against his social media platform, X. Time

ASPI

Takaichi has a mandate to tackle hybrid threats. Australia offers her a model

The Strategist

Takahiko Kei

The Japanese public’s strong confidence in their new—and first female—prime minister, Sanae Takaichi, gives her government a window to strengthen Japan’s approach to hybrid threats. To do so, her government could draw on Australia’s experience in confronting information warfare, election interference and covert foreign influence. In an August interview with Nikkei, Takaichi noted that no law comprehensively prohibited foreign powers’ espionage in Japan. She called for legalisation that would clearly define espionage activities, establish investigative procedures and set out mechanisms for cooperation and custody exchanges with foreign governments.

We’ve updated ASPI’s Critical Technology Tracker. This expansion incorporates 2025 data, adds 10 new technologies—from generative AI to brain-computer interfaces to geoengineering—and features a new at-a-glance overview of performance across all the technologies we track. Be the first to get early-access invites and launch updates: https://techtracker.aspi.org.au/

Australia

Chinese staff’s demand for client data raised the alarm at Airwallex

The Australian Financial Review

Lucas Baird

Founded in Melbourne by Zhang and others in 2015, Airwallex is one of Australia’s few home-grown tech unicorns after it secured backing from major local venture capital players Square Peg, Blackbird and Airtree. Questions about access to the private information of clients emerged last week after a high-profile Silicon Valley venture capitalist accused Airwallex of handing over sensitive data to Chinese government officials.

The AI plot: miners fear industrial relations ambush from unions

The Australian

Greg Brown

The Australian has obtained a briefing note that the Minerals Council of Australia sent to its members, accusing the unions of using AI as a “stalking horse to impose greater controls over businesses in relation to technology”. The mining lobby says reforms being pushed for by the Australian Council of Trade Unions would force businesses to consult with unions before implementing technology in the workplace, claiming this would give unions a veto over programs that would drive productivity growth.

React2Shell: Dozens breached, tens of thousands vulnerable, including 500+ in Australia

CyberDaily

David Hollingworth

It’s the perfect 10 vulnerability that had everyone worried last week, and now we’re finding out just how right those concerns were. Within 24 hours of CVE-2025-55182 being disclosed on 3 December, Amazon’s threat intelligence teams were seeing multiple threat actors linked to China attempting to exploit the bug – roughly the same time frame that saw the Australian Signals Directorate’s Australian Cyber Security Centre release its own warning. “China continues to be the most prolific source of state-sponsored cyber threat activity, with threat actors routinely operationalising public exploits within hours or days of disclosure,” AWS said in a 4 December blog post.

China

Three hacking groups, two vulnerabilities and all eyes on China

The Record by Recorded Future

Alexander Martin

Under Chinese law, all organizations and individuals in the country have a legal duty to report new software vulnerabilities to the government — even before disclosing them to the vendor. Some of the MAPP participants in China are also partners of the China National Vulnerability Databas. Beijing itself denies engaging in any offensive cyber operations. But even if external analysts believe the legal framework exists for vulnerabilities to be processed and distributed via the CNNVD, there are operational challenges around doing so and questions about the involvement of hacking groups linked to the PLA.

China’s open-source models make up 30% of global AI usage, led by Qwen and DeepSeek

South China Morning Post

Eunice Xu

China’s open-source artificial intelligence models accounted for nearly 30 per cent of total global use of the technology, while Chinese-language prompts ranked second in token volume behind English, according to a report. This year’s surge in open-source large language model usage around the world had been fuelled by Chinese-developed systems, including Alibaba Group Holding’s Qwen family of models, DeepSeek’s V3 and Moonshot AI’s Kimi K2, according to a recently published report by OpenRouter, a third-party AI model aggregator, and venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz.

China’s humanoid robot makers ramp up production despite tech hurdles

Nikkei Asia

Cheng Ting-Fang

Chinese companies are racing to produce humanoid robots for fields ranging from entertainment to retail to smart manufacturing, even as technical hurdles and price issues remain to be conquered. Shanghai-based robot maker Agibot, backed by Chinese tech giants Tencent, BYD and Baidu, said it has reached a milestone of producing 5,000 humanoid robots at its flagship factory since it was founded in 2023, a figure that places the startup among the world’s biggest producers of such products by shipments. In just a few short years, Agibot has emerged as a leading humanoid robot builder under its 32-year-old co-founder and president, Peng Zhihui, a nationally renowned engineer who previously worked at major Chinese tech companies, including Huawei and Oppo.

USA

Trump says he’ll sign executive order curbing state AI rules

Bloomberg

Hadriana Lowenkron and Skylar Woodhouse

President Donald Trump said he would approve an executive order this week to establish “ONE RULE” on artificial intelligence regulation and limit state-level policies regulating the technology. “I will be doing a ONE RULE Executive Order this week. You can’t expect a company to get 50 Approvals every time they want to do something,” Trump posted on social media. The forthcoming order marks the latest bid by Trump to put his imprint on policy for AI, a technology that is rapidly developing and seen increasing adoption by business, government and the public.

ICEBlock creator sues US government over app’s removal

404Media

Joseph Cox

The creator of ICEBlock, a popular ICE-spotting app that Apple removed after direct pressure from the Department of Justice, is suing Attorney General Pam Bondi and other top officials, arguing that the demand violated his First Amendment rights. The move is the latest in the ongoing crackdown on ICE-spotting apps and other information about the Trump administration’s mass deportation effort. Both Apple and Google have removed other similar apps from their app stores, with Apple also removing one called Eyes Up that simply archived videos of ICE abuses.

Commerce to open up exports of Nvidia H200 chips to China

Semafor

Reed Albergotti

Seeking a compromise over controlling exports to China, the White House plans to direct the US Department of Commerce to allow the export of powerful Nvidia GPUs that are roughly 18 months behind its most advanced offerings, according to a person with knowledge of the plan. The move, which would send Nvidia H200s to China, seeks to find a middle ground between those who oppose exports of any advanced AI chips and those who worry that restrictions will merely hand the market to Chinese competitors. It also aims to satisfy the Chinese government, which has blocked imports of less powerful chips, such as Nvidia’s H20.

More than 200 environmental groups demand halt to new US datacenters

The Guardian

Oliver Milman

A coalition of more than 230 environmental groups has demanded a national moratorium on new datacenters in the US, the latest salvo in a growing backlash to a booming artificial intelligence industry that has been blamed for escalating electricity bills and worsening the climate crisis. The green groups, including Greenpeace, Friends of the Earth, Food & Water Watch and dozens of local organizations, have urged members of Congress to halt the proliferation of energy-hungry datacenters, accusing them of causing planet-heating emissions, sucking up vast amounts of water and exacerbating electricity bill increases that have hit Americans this year.

South & Central Asia

India’s Tata signs up Intel as major customer for $14 billion chip foray

Reuters

Nandan Mandayam

India’s Tata Electronics has secured Intel as a prospective customer for its upcoming chip facilities, potentially signalling the US chipmaker’s confidence in India’s manufacturing ambitions. The electronics-manufacturing arm of the 156-year-old salt-to-software Tata group is investing about $14 billion to build India’s first semiconductor fabrication facility in Gujarat state and a chip assembly and testing facility in the state of Assam. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been pushing for India to rival global semiconductor powerhouses such as Taiwan, aiming to make the country a chipmaker for the world despite initial setbacks.

Ukraine – Russia

Russian kids revolt as Kremlin bans Roblox, other popular apps

The Record by Recorded Future

Daryna Antoniuk

Russia blocked several major Western online services in recent weeks, including WhatsApp, Snapchat, FaceTime and the gaming platform Roblox, in what authorities describe as an effort to protect national security and “public morality.” Media regulator Roskomnadzor later confirmed it had restricted access, accusing Roblox of hosting “extremist materials” and “LGBT propaganda” and saying its moderation system allowed content that could “negatively affect the spiritual and moral development of children.”

Europe

Elon Musk and Trump officials go to war with EU over $140M fine for X

Time

Rebecca Schneid

Elon Musk has called for the European Union to be abolished in response to the bloc’s issuance of a $140 million fine against his social media platform, X. He was joined in his fury by several top Trump Administration officials, who also lambasted the decision over the weekend. The fine drew an angry response from Musk and several top officials within the Trump Administration, which has made regulation of American tech companies in Europe a key point of contention in the US-Europe relationship.

Meta offers EU users ad-light option in push to end investigation

Financial Times

Barbara Moens

Meta has agreed to make changes to its “pay or consent” business model in the EU, seeking to agree a deal that avoids further regulatory fines at a time when the bloc’s digital rule book is drawing anger from US authorities. European Commission announced that the social media giant had offered users an alternative choice of Facebook and Instagram services that would show them less personalised advertisements.

UK

UK intelligence warns AI ‘prompt injection’ attacks might never go away

The Record by Recorded Future

Alexander Martin

In a blog post on Monday, the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre said that “there’s a good chance” these attacks will never be eliminated. The issue is fundamental to how large language models work by treating text as a sequence of tokens to predict, making them susceptible to confusing user content for a command. Attackers have used prompt injection to discover the hidden instructions for Microsoft’s New Bing search engine, or to steal secrets through GitHub’s Copilot, and — at least in theory — to trick AI evaluations of job applicant resumes.

Africa

Big hopes for Africa’: Defence firms scramble for drone market at Egypt arms expo

Reuters

Alexander Dziadosz

Quadcopters, electromagnetic rifles and an AI-powered navigation system were among the wares displayed at one of Africa and the Middle East’s biggest arms expos, as defence companies jostle to break into regional markets increasingly defined by drone warfare. Cheap, deadly “unmanned aerial vehicles,” or UAVs, have been rapidly developed in the war in Ukraine and also transformed recent conflicts from Ethiopia and Sudan to Libya and Yemen.

Big Tech

Google details security measures for Chrome’s agentic features

TechCrunch

Ivan Mehta

An increasing number of browsers are experimenting with agentic features that will take actions on your behalf, such as booking tickets or shopping for different items. However, these agentic capabilities also come with security risks that could lead to loss of data or money. Google detailed its approach to handling user security on Chrome using observer models and consent for user action.

Artificial Intelligence

AI slop is ruining Reddit for everyone

WIRED

Kat Tenbarge

Since late 2022, when ChatGPT first launched to the public, Cassie and other people who volunteer their time to moderate Reddit posts have been struggling with an influx of AI content. Some of it is entirely AI-generated, while other users have taken to editing their posts and comments with AI programs like Grammarly. In a response to a request for comment, a Reddit spokesperson said: “Reddit is the most human place on the Internet, and we want it to stay that way. We prohibit manipulated content and inauthentic behavior, including misleading AI bot accounts posing as people and foreign influence campaigns.”

AI videos have flooded social media. No one was ready

The New York Times

Steven Lee Myers

In the two months since Sora arrived, deceptive videos have surged on TikTok, X, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram, according to experts who track them. The deluge has raised alarm over a new generation of disinformation and fakes. Most of the major social media companies have policies that require disclosure of artificial intelligence use and broadly prohibit content intended to deceive. But those guardrails have proved woefully inadequate for the kind of technological leaps OpenAI’s tools represent.

Misc

How stablecoins can help criminals launder money and evade sanctions

The New York Times

Aaron Krolik

These digital tokens can be bought with a local currency and moved across borders almost instantly. Or they can be returned to the traditional banking system — including by converting funds into debit cards — often without detection, a New York Times review of corporate filings, online forum messages and blockchain data shows. A report released in February from Chainalysis, a blockchain analysis firm, estimated that up to $25 billion in illicit transactions involved stablecoins last year.

Research

Turns out putting a camera in a smart toilet was a bad idea

VICE

Luis Prada

Kohler, the company whose name is probably written on your bathroom faucet, is now selling a $599 toilet-mounted smart camera called the Dakoda. It, unsurprisingly, is not the most secure piece of tech out there. The Dakoda snaps pics of whatever you leave behind, and then it tells you how your guts are doing. There are some privacy concerns with the toilet camera. Specifically, on the Kohler website, the company claims that all data from the toilet camera is protected with “end-to-end encryption.” That sounds reassuring on the surface until security researcher Simon Fondrie-Teitler pointed out that, actually, no, it isn’t.

Events & Podcasts

Why AI Porn sucks with Noelle Perdue

404Media

Samantha Cole

This week Sam is in conversation with Noelle Perdue. Noelle is a writer, producer, and internet porn historian whose works has been published in Wired, the Washington Post, Slate, and more, and you’re probably familiar with her work if you’ve been paying attention to the plot in your favorite pornographic films. Noelle and Sam discuss everything from sexbots and AI porn to censorship, age verification legislation, and their favorite parody porn flicks.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest is brought to you by the Cyber, Technology & Security Programs team at ASPI and supported by partners.

