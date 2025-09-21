Good morning. It's Monday, 22nd of September.

Sweeping changes to the H-1B foreign worker visa scheme relied on by US tech groups left companies on the weekend rushing to ensure thousands of employees around the globe do not trigger hefty new fees. Financial Times

Big Tech groups are losing a political battle in Brussels to gain access to the EU’s financial data market, despite Donald Trump’s threats to punish countries that “discriminate” against US companies with higher tariffs. With the support of Germany, the EU is moving to exclude Meta, Apple, Google and Amazon from a new system for sharing financial data that is designed to enable development of digital finance products for consumers. Financial Times

Optus failed to immediately respond to at least five calls from customers unable to contact triple zero in the hours before it realised its systems had failed, as the embattled telco confirmed “established processes were not followed”. A botched firewall update at 12.30am on Thursday blocked hundreds of calls to triple zero in South Australia, Western Australia and the Northern Territory. The Guardian

Australia is backing a small Pacific nation to set up a pilot public cloud environment, as the federal government looks to deepen ties in the region and head off Beijing’s influence. Gatra Priyandita, a senior analyst at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, said the move represented a novel approach to how Australia could engage with the Pacific as critical infrastructure becomes more important.

🚀 We’ve rebuilt ASPI’s China Defence Universities Tracker from the ground up. The major expansion adds richer profiles, rankings powered by the Critical Technology Tracker, new mapping of links to China’s state-owned defence industry, analysis of China–Russia research ties, and data on the surge in dual-use research centres—now covering 180+ entities with faster search. Be among the first to subscribe and explore new data and exclusive insights: https://unitracker.aspi.org.au/

Optus failed to immediately respond to at least five calls from customers unable to contact triple zero in the hours before it realised its systems had failed, as the embattled telco confirmed “established processes were not followed”. A botched firewall update at 12.30am on Thursday blocked hundreds of calls to triple zero in South Australia, Western Australia and the Northern Territory.

A Guardian analysis of age assurance technology trial data, which will underpin the government’s teen social media ban, shows the impact of introducing age checks will fall hardest on already-marginalised groups. Data from the trial, published alongside the report, shows that the age estimation software tested is less accurate for people with an Indigenous or south-east Asian background.

The talking point — that data centres are barely a concern thanks to the painted picture of unlimited renewable energy growth — is one I’ve seen crop up globally, noticeably most often from the corporate sustainability reports of the major tech companies. It has the vague aura of lobbyist-speak: the aesthetics of good technology and solid morality but absolutely zero substance.

Chinese tech stocks have massively outperformed their Nasdaq counterparts this year, with the trend being turbocharged over the past month by progress in both AI and Beijing’s push for chip self-sufficiency. The Hang Seng Tech index of the 30 biggest Hong Kong-listed technology companies has soared 41 per cent year to date, compared to a 17 per cent gain in the Nasdaq, as mainland China’s largest tech groups attain the same investor appeal traditionally reserved for their US rivals.

Leaked documents from Geedge Networks and GoLaxy show how repression in China is both a political imperative and a profitable business. A commercial ecosystem in which private companies compete for contracts, leverage academic ties, and build sophisticated products to satisfy both ideological demands and market pressures.

Beijing's decision this week to ban Chinese companies from using microchips made by US firm Nvidia indicates the country is increasingly confident about replacing them with domestically produced chips, experts say. Experts believe that after years of research, China can now produce chips that could replace the H20, the most powerful model chip Nvidia is allowed to export to China.

China has launched a sweeping crackdown on online religion after a series of scandals in the lucrative industry — warning clergy against engaging in internet fortune-telling, using artificial intelligence for preaching and distributing short videos.

Sweeping changes to the H-1B foreign worker visa scheme relied on by US tech groups left companies on the weekend rushing to ensure thousands of employees around the globe do not trigger hefty new fees.

The White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, on Saturday offered a fuller picture of a TikTok deal between the United States and China that would allow the app to continue operating on American phones. She said the software giant Oracle would handle data and privacy for the new American TikTok, and described a new board for the company with a majority of American directors.

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on Wednesday signed a law requiring digital service providers to verify the ages of users and adhere to strict new data protection and privacy requirements for children and adolescents. The Digital ECA mandates that tech companies take “reasonable measures” to block young users from accessing content which features violence, porn, sexual exploitation, drugs or gambling, as well as content that encourages self harm.

Scam centres run by Asian organised crime outfits appear to have set up on Australia's doorstep, exploiting areas with relaxed regulations to expand their lucrative illegal operations and money laundering fronts.

With the support of Germany, the EU is moving to exclude Meta, Apple, Google and Amazon from a new system for sharing financial data that is designed to enable development of digital finance products for consumers.

A cyberattack at a provider of check-in and boarding systems disrupted operations on Saturday at several major European airports including London's Heathrow, the continent's busiest, causing flight delays and cancellations. The disruption is the latest in a string of hacks targeting governments and companies across the world, hitting sectors from healthcare and defence to retail and autos.

A secret Russian-funded network is attempting to disrupt upcoming democratic elections in an eastern European state, the BBC has found. Using an undercover reporter, we discovered the network promised to pay participants if they posted pro-Russian propaganda and fake news undermining Moldova's pro-EU ruling party ahead of the country's 28 September parliamentary ballot.

Khazna, a specialized real estate company that builds and rents out data centers, has quietly become the UAE’s AI infrastructure leader. The Dubai-headquartered company controls more than 70% of the country’s data center capacity. Its data centers store the servers of tech giants including Google, Amazon, and Microsoft.

Barred from many Western markets by U.S.-led restrictions, Huaweii is doubling down on developing countries for its cloud and artificial intelligence businesses. The move has put Huawei on a collision course with American tech firms as the Trump administration steps up efforts to limit Chinese influence in the AI industry.

Huang’s challenge is to remain in good standing in the U.S. while pursuing opportunities in China’s vast market. He is making the case that allowing Nvidia to sell its coveted AI chips with minimal restrictions is the best way for each country to advance its national interests.

Meta has used back-to-school pictures of schoolgirls to advertise one of its social media platforms to a 37-year-old man, in a move parents described as “outrageous” and “upsetting”.

OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, acknowledged in its own research that large language models will always produce hallucinations due to fundamental mathematical constraints that cannot be solved through better engineering, marking a significant admission from one of the AI industry’s leading companies.

The companies frantically building and leasing data centers are well aware that they’re straining grids, driving emissions, and guzzling water. Some of the biggest names in artificial intelligence say they have a solution: Just stick these colossal computer clusters in space.

