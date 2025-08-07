Good morning. It's Thursday, 7th of August.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest focuses on the topics we work on, including cybersecurity, critical technologies, foreign interference & disinformation.

Two Chinese nationals in California were arrested and charged with illegally shipping tens of millions of dollars' worth of AI chips to China, including Nvidia, H100s, the U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday. Reuters

Australia’s internet watchdog has said the world’s biggest social media firms are still “turning a blind eye” to online child sex abuse material on their platforms, and said YouTube in particular had been unresponsive to its enquiries. InnovationAus

The Chinese government is using companies with expertise in artificial intelligence to monitor and manipulate public opinion, giving it a new weapon in information warfare, according to current and former U.S. officials and documents unearthed by researchers. The New York Times

Foreign interference

ABC

Tanya Dendrinos

A Chinese national - and Australian permanent resident - has been refused bail in a Canberra court after being charged with reckless foreign interference. The Federal Police alleges the woman 'covertly' collected information about a Canberra Buddhist association. Comments from James Corera, Cyber, Technology & Security Program Director, ASPI.

Australia

eSafety says YouTube, others ‘turning blind eye’ to child abuse

InnovationAus

Christine Chen

Australia’s internet watchdog has said the world’s biggest social media firms are still “turning a blind eye” to online child sex abuse material on their platforms, and said YouTube in particular had been unresponsive to its enquiries. In a report released on Wednesday, the eSafety Commissioner said YouTube, along with Apple, failed to track the number of user reports it received of child sex abuse appearing on their platforms and also could not say how long it took them to respond to such reports.

Identity of NSW man behind $19m 'ethical' internet scheme horrifies customers

ABC News

Alex Turner-Cohen

It was pitched as the opposite of the dark web, an "ethical" version of the internet, raising as much as $19 million from backers sold on an Australian man's promise of the "Lightweb". But after 12 years and funds from up to 2,000 "mum and dad" investors from all over the world, the Equilux Lightweb still has not launched. Many customers are now pulling out of the ambitious scheme after learning the man behind it has not been using his legal name, and that he has previously been sanctioned by the corporate regulator, the Australian Securities and Investments Commission.

NSW corrections officer charged over alleged smuggling of encrypted phone into prison CyberDaily

NBN Co snubs Musk, inks satellite deal with Bezos’ Amazon

The Sydney Morning Herald

David Swan

NBN Co has snubbed Elon Musk’s Starlink to sign an agreement with Amazon, the US tech giant founded by fellow tech billionaire Jeff Bezos, in a deal to provide high-speed broadband to hundreds of thousands of Australian users from next year. Amazon’s Project Kuiper will offer city-quality broadband to about 300,000 rural and regional Australian premises from the middle of 2026 via a low Earth orbit constellation of more than 3000 satellites.

‘No clear explanation’: businesses reliant on Meta struggle after wrongful suspensions

The Guardian

Josh Taylor

This time of the year is typically the busy booking season for Sam Enticknap, a makeup artist based in Margaret River, Western Australia. But the phone has stopped ringing since her Instagram account, which had 48,000 followers, was suspended without notice by Meta three weeks ago. “I received a horrible email saying a reference to child sexual exploitation content, which obviously was quite traumatic to see,” she said. “Saying my Instagram accounts have been disabled with just no clear explanation.”

China

China turns to A.I. in information warfare

The New York Times

Julian E. Barnes

The Chinese government is using companies with expertise in artificial intelligence to monitor and manipulate public opinion, giving it a new weapon in information warfare, according to current and former U.S. officials and documents unearthed by researchers. One company’s internal documents show how it has undertaken influence campaigns in Hong Kong and Taiwan, and collected data on members of Congress and other influential Americans.

Tailored psychological warfare: a deepfake video of Hong Kong activists

The Strategist

Sze-Fung Lee

A deepfake video fabricating an online conversation between prominent Hong Kong activists has become the first known exercise in the next level of AI-enabled influence operations. Presumably concocted by the Chinese government or a group that serves it, the video heralds a more tailored and comprehensive approach of psychological warfare. As China integrates deepfake technology into its influence-operations playbook, psychological operations could soon use the technology as a tool of emotional and cognitive manipulation.

China tests out stablecoins amid fears of capital outflows

Financial Times

William Sandlund, Cheng Leng and Chan Ho-him

China plans to allow the launch of its first stablecoins in a bid to internationalise the renminbi and compete against the dollar, but concerns about capital flight are slowing the technology’s growth in the country. Hong Kong — China’s test bed for cryptocurrency as the industry is banned on the mainland — recently passed a law allowing licensed businesses to issue tokens backed by any fiat currency. But the territory’s de facto central bank has adopted a cautious approach, saying only a “handful” of licences will be granted starting next year.

USA

Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping Nvidia AI chips to China

Reuters

Karen Freifeld

Two Chinese nationals in California were arrested and charged with illegally shipping tens of millions of dollars' worth of AI chips to China, including Nvidia, H100s, the U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday. Chuan Geng, 28, of Pasadena, and Shiwei Yang, 28, of El Monte, exported the advanced Nvidia chips and other technology to China from October 2022 through July 2025 without the required licenses from the U.S. Commerce Department, the Justice Department said, citing an affidavit filed with the complaint.

Two Chinese nationals arrested on complaint alleging they illegally shipped to China sensitive microchips used in AI applications United States Department of Justice – Office of Public Affairs

US accuses 2 Chinese of illegally shipping Nvidia AI chips to China Nikkei Asia

Trump plans 100% tariff on chips with carveout for Apple, others

Bloomberg

Hadriana Lowenkron and Catherine Lucey

Donald Trump said he would impose a 100% tariff on imports that include semiconductors, though would exempt companies moving production back to the United States, as Apple Inc. CEO Tim Cook and the president announced a fresh $100 billion investment plan from the Oval Office. “We’re going to be putting a very large tariff on chips and semiconductors, but the good news for companies like Apple is, if you’re building in the United States, or have committed to build, without question, committed to build in the United States, there will be no charge,” Trump told reporters.

Allianz Life faces 2 lawsuits following third-party cyber attack

CyberDaily

Daniel Croft

Earlier this month, Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America told media that it had detected a cyber attack that led to personal data being exfiltrated. “On July 16, 2025, a malicious threat actor gained access to a third-party, cloud-based CRM system used by Allianz Life,” said an Allianz Life spokesperson. “The threat actor was able to obtain personally identifiable data related to the majority of Allianz Life’s customers, financial professionals, and select Allianz Life employees, using a social engineering technique.”

US adds OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic to list of approved AI vendors for federal agencies

TechCrunch

Dominic-Madori Davis

The U.S. government has added Google, OpenAI, and Anthropic to a list of approved vendors that can offer artificial intelligence services to civilian federal agencies, Bloomberg reports. The companies will see their AI tools offered via a new federal contracting platform, the Multiple Award Schedule, which would let government agencies access AI tool vendors with pre-negotiated contracts, rather than negotiating with vendors individually.

North Asia

Japan chipmaker Kioxia to weed out suppliers lax on cybersecurity

Nikkei Asia

Akinobu Lwasawa

Japanese memory-chip maker Kioxia Holdings will reassess contracts with suppliers deemed most vulnerable to cyberattacks, Nikkei has learned, joining other businesses seeking to reinforce their supply chains against hackers. Kioxia has 3,000 business partners including parts suppliers, outsourcing firms and those providing cloud services. The chipmaker will use a tool from U.S. cybersecurity firm SecurityScorecard to evaluate partners on roughly 200 criteria.

South & Central Asia

Musk vs. Modi: Inside the battle over India's internet censorship

Reuters

Munsif Vengattil, Arpan Chaturvedi and Aditya Kalra

In January, an old post on Elon Musk's social media platform, X, became a concern for police in the Indian city of Satara. Written in 2023, the short message from an account with a few hundred followers described a senior ruling-party politician as "useless". "This post and content are likely to create serious communal tension," inspector Jitendra Shahane wrote in a content-removal notice marked "CONFIDENTIAL" and addressed to X.

Ukraine – Russia

Going online in Russia can be frustrating, complicated and even dangerous

Associated Press

Dasha Litvinova

YouTube videos that won’t load. A visit to a popular independent media website that produces only a blank page. Cellphone internet connections that are down for hours or days. Going online in Russia can be frustrating, complicated and even dangerous. It’s not a network glitch but a deliberate, multipronged and long-term effort by authorities to bring the internet under the Kremlin’s full control.

Europe

Active infrastructure for Candiru spyware linked to Hungary, Saudi Arabia

The Record by Recorded Future

Suzanne Smalley

Researchers have found new infrastructure believed to be used by the spyware manufacturer Candiru to attack computers through Windows malware. The research, released by Recorded Future’s Insikt Group on Monday, revealed eight distinct operational clusters linked to the spyware, which is tracked as DevilsTongue. Five of them are highly likely to be active, including clusters tied to Hungary and Saudi Arabia, the report said.

Chanel caught up in Salesforce data breach wave

CyberDaily

Daniel Croft

As originally reported by WWD, Chanel said that on 25 July, it detected threat actors breaching a Chanel database hosted by a third party. “Based on the findings of the investigation, the data obtained by the unauthorised external party contained limited details of a subset of individuals who contacted our client care centre in the US –specifically name, email address, mailing address and phone number,” a Chanel spokesperson told WWD.

Middle East

‘A million calls an hour’: Israel relying on Microsoft cloud for expansive surveillance of Palestinians

The Guardian

Harry Davies and Yuval Abraham

One afternoon in late 2021, Microsoft’s chief executive, Satya Nadella, met with the commander of Israel’s military surveillance agency, Unit 8200. On the spy chief’s agenda: moving vast amounts of top secret intelligence material into the US company’s cloud. Meeting at Microsoft’s headquarters near Seattle, a former chicken farm turned hi-tech campus, the spymaster, Yossi Sariel, won Nadella’s support for a plan that would grant Unit 8200 access to a customised and segregated area within Microsoft’s Azure cloud platform.

Gender & Women in Tech

AI chatbots often advise women to ask for lower pay than men: new study

Women’s Agenda

Brianna Boecker

AI chatbots often advise women and other minorities to ask for significantly lower salaries than men, a new study has found. Conducted by scientists at the Technical University of Applied Sciences Würzburg-Schweinfurt, the research showed that identity cues can trigger consistent biases in salary negotiation advice given by AI chatbots, particularly large language models. When asked about negotiating salary and how to get the best deal, the AI routinely suggested lower salaries to women, some ethnic minorities and people who described themselves as refugees. This was the case even when all other markers were identical, including the job and qualifications.

10 women have sued the Tea app after user photos were hacked and leaked online

NBC News

Bruna Horvath

The Tea app, made for women to anonymously share information about men in their areas with other women, has been hit with 10 potential class action lawsuits in federal and state courts after a data breach led to the leak of thousands of selfies, ID photos and private conversations online. All of the lawsuits allege that Tea Dating Advice Inc., the company that created the Tea app, was negligent in its data practices and breached a contract with its users.

Big Tech

Hackers hijacked Google’s Gemini AI with a poisoned calendar invite to take over a smart home

WIRED

Matt Burgess

In a new apartment in Tel Aviv, the internet-connected lights go out. The smart shutters covering its four living room and kitchen windows start to roll up simultaneously. And a connected boiler is remotely turned on, ready to start warming up the stylish flat. The apartment’s residents didn’t trigger any of these actions. They didn’t put their smart devices on a schedule. They are, in fact, under attack.

Uber’s festering sexual assault problem

The New York Times

Emily Steel

Uber received a report of sexual assault or sexual misconduct in the United States almost every eight minutes on average between 2017 and 2022, sealed court records show, a level far more pervasive than what the company has disclosed. Publicly, the ride-sharing service proclaimed it was one of the safest options for travel, with aggressive media campaigns and polished reports on its website about the rarity of serious attacks.

Artificial Intelligence

OpenAI may sell employees’ shares to investors at a US$500 billion valuation, sources say

South China Morning Post

OpenAI is in early talks about a potential sale of stock for current and former employees at a valuation of about US$500 billion, people briefed on the investment discussions said, marking an enormous gain in value for the artificial intelligence leader. The company is targeting a secondary stock sale in the billions of dollars, the people said, asking to remain anonymous because they weren’t authorised to discuss the matter publicly. Existing investors including Thrive Capital have approached OpenAI about buying some of the employee shares, the people said.

AI is listening to your meetings. Watch what you say.

The Wall Street Journal

Ann-Marie Alcántara

Tiffany N. Lewis was worried she was being duped. A potential client had reached out about working with her digital marketing agency on a pro-bono basis, but his message went straight to spam. Then he blew off several scheduled meetings with Lewis. Was he a fraud? When the client asked her to meet again, Lewis added him to a call she was already on with her assistant. Before he joined, Lewis joked: “Is he, like, a Nigerian prince?”

Research

‘Critical’ firmware-level vulnerabilities found in laptops commonly used by security specialists

The Record by Recorded Future

Alexander Martin

Security researchers on Tuesday detailed a series of vulnerabilities that could allow hackers to steal sensitive data from devices using Broadcom’s ControlVault, a special chip widely used in security-focused Dell laptops. ControlVault is system-on-chip; effectively a tiny computer in itself that is dedicated to security and isolated from the normally modifiable parts of the device.

Events & Podcasts

The Sydney Dialogue 2025

The Australian Strategic Policy Institute is pleased to announce the Sydney Dialogue, the world’s premier policy summit for critical, emerging and cyber technologies, will return on 4-5 December. Now in its fourth year, the dialogue attracts the world’s top thinkers, innovators and policymakers, and focusses on the most pressing issues at the intersection of technology and security. TSD has become the place where new partnerships are built among governments, industry and civil society, and where existing partnerships are deepened.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest is brought to you by the Cyber, Technology & Security Programs team at ASPI and supported by partners.

