The UK Home Office issued a new Technical Capability Notice in September ordering Apple to allow access to encrypted iCloud backups of British users. This follows a January demand for global access that sparked a US–UK diplomatic clash over encryption, privacy and trade talks. Financial Times

Taiwan rejected a reported U.S. proposal for a 50‑50 chip production split, saying no such commitment was made during ongoing tariff talks. Vice Premier Cheng Li‑chiun emphasized negotiations focused on trade issues while TSMC continues major Arizona investments but keeps most manufacturing in Taiwan. Reuters

OpenAI has joined the Tech Council of Australia, deepening its local presence and signalling plans for greater policy influence, strategic investment, and AI infrastructure expansion across the region. Former TCA CEO Kate Pounder now leads OpenAI’s policy efforts in Australia, highlighting close industry ties. Capital Brief

ASPI

Building the human firewall: Australia’s next layer of cyber resilience

The Strategist

James Corera

Australia’s security risks are sharpest where people and technology meet. This is the space where data flows, disinformation spreads and innovation thrives—and where defences can be breached. Australia’s Cyber Security Strategy recognises that lasting protection depends on behavioural change: building trust, awareness and capability before introducing binding requirements as the system matures.

How Chinese weapons transformed a war between two neighbors

The New York Times

Sui-Lee Wee

Starting in late 2022, Cambodia built more roads and other infrastructure in what analysts said was a concerted effort to militarize parts of the border. Nathan Ruser, an analyst for the Australian Strategic Policy Institute who studied satellite imagery of the area said, “This fortification occurred in multiple sectors along the border, which rules out the idea that it could just be one commander looking to improve their tactical positioning. This implies that it was a much more expansive order from the Cambodian military.” Battlefield photos posted on social media also showed Cambodian soldiers with Chinese-made SHE-40 122-millimeter artillery rockets that are used with multiple rocket launcher systems.

Australia

OpenAI becomes Tech Council member as it expands in Australia

Capital Brief

Daniel Van Boom

OpenAI has joined the Tech Council of Australia, becoming a member of the industry body amid chair Scott Farquhar’s push for Australia to position itself as a data centre hub for Southeast Asia. The US$500 billion ($750 billion) startup has been expanding locally. In August it announced a Sydney outpost, and last month its executives met Treasurer Jim Chalmers to discuss potential “strategic investments”.

VPNs, ‘old man’ masks, and AI: The holes in the social media ban and their fixes

ABC News

Ange Lavoipierre

Leading facial age estimation tools were easily fooled by a $22 “old man” mask, a Guy Fawkes mask, and other cheap party costumes, researchers have found. From December 10, social media platforms will be forced to block under 16s in Australia from holding accounts, but experts warn age checks can be bypassed, using VPNs, AI, and a range of basic disguises.

Coles caught in Optus crisis as 13 customers blocked from triple-0

The Australian

Jared Lynch

Coles has become entangled in Optus’s fatal outage, revealing 13 of its mobile customers were unable to reach crucial emergency services during last month’s triple-0 meltdown. The supermarket giant, which operates its own mobile brand via an agency agreement with Optus, confirmed this alarming detail on Wednesday. A spokesman said in response to questions from this masthead about the welfare of its customers that Coles has been in continuous contact with Optus since the initial shutdown.

Australia’s AI choice: Standards setter or technology taker?

The Interpreter

Ian Gribble

I write as someone who has spent decades in the guts of Defence, technology, and government. Not as a cheerleader for shiny toys, nor as an apologist for bureaucratic drift. Artificial intelligence is being sold to us as the next miracle of statecraft, but here’s the hard truth: unless Australia shapes the rules of the game, we will end up as a passive technology taker, chained to systems we neither understand nor control.

China

How long can Nvidia stay ahead of Chinese competition?

Financial Times

Eleanor Olcott and Zijing Wu

In December 2011, Jensen Huang arrived onstage at a developer’s conference in Beijing armed with an announcement the importance of which few then understood. Dressed in jeans and a black suit jacket, Nvidia’s co-founder told the audience there would be a major update to the company’s proprietary programming platform, Cuda.

AI is reshaping childhood in China

Rest of World

Viola Zhou

The runaway success of Chinese artificial intelligence models such as DeepSeek and Qwen has spurred every industry, from health care to agriculture to education, to integrate AI. Adoption of AI models in education and tutoring has been especially fast, as the Chinese government pushes to accelerate the country’s technological progress against the U.S., and with anxious parents willing to try anything to help their children succeed.

A tech expo shows what China can make, but not who’ll buy it all

The New York Times

Andrew Higgins

The Russians — officials, businesspeople and media — turned out in force, but the only American in view at a gigantic, high-tech trade fair last week in central China was Elon Musk, or at least his disembodied voice, booming out from a Tesla video pitching “humanoid robots.”

China’s EV supremacy raises national security concerns for the US

Newsweek

Rebecca A. Fannin

The electric vehicle revolution is often framed as a climate imperative—a way to cut carbon emissions and slow global warming. But the race to electrify automotive fleets is not just about the transportation sector: EVs are the gateway to a new military-industrial era. And China is already winning. While the U.S. dithers over charging stations and trade restrictions, China has built a vertically integrated EV empire—dominating production, supply chains and the underlying technologies that will define the next century.

Three ex-Samsung employees indicted for leaking advanced DRAM tech to China’s CXMT

Korea JoongAng Daily

Jeong Jin-Woo

Three former Samsung Electronics employees, including a senior developer, were indicted Wednesday for leaking the Korean tech giant’s cutting-edge DRAM manufacturing technology to Chinese semiconductor maker ChangXin Memory Technologies. The Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office said CXMT recruited the three at an unspecified time to join its so-called “second development team,” which was tasked with verifying and testing DRAM manufacturing processes allegedly stolen from Samsung. All three were promised salaries up to five times higher than what they had earned at Samsung — up to 3 billion won ($2.14 million) per year.

China hackers breached foreign ministers’ Emails, Palo Alto Says

Bloomberg

Emily Forgash

Chinese hackers breached email servers of foreign ministers as part of a years-long effort targeting the communications of diplomats around the world, according to researchers at the cybersecurity firm Palo Alto Networks Inc. Attackers accessed Microsoft Exchange email servers, gaining the ability to search for information at some foreign ministries, said the team at Unit 42, the threat intelligence division of Palo Alto Networks, which has been tracking the group for nearly three years.

USA

US shutdown: The real story behind surging AI investment numbers

The Australian

David Rogers

Stocks wobbled as the US government shut down after Congress failed to meet a midnight funding deadline. But, while markets showed some nerves, the main story for investors lies in the explosive growth of artificial intelligence spending that’s reshaping the global economy. The shutdown that began early on Wednesday will furlough hundreds of thousands of federal workers. Unlike previous shutdowns, this one could be more dramatic, with Trump administration officials signalling they plan to use it to permanently cut government jobs across agencies.

ICE to buy tool that tracks locations of hundreds of millions of phones every day

404 Media

Joseph Cox

Immigration and Customs Enforcement has bought access to a surveillance tool that is updated every day with billions of pieces of location data from hundreds of millions of mobile phones, according to ICE documents reviewed by 404 Media. The documents explicitly show that ICE is choosing this product over others offered by the contractor’s competitors because it gives ICE essentially an “all-in-one” tool for searching both masses of location data and information taken from social media.

‘Semiconductor slush fund’: How the Trump admin seized control of Biden’s $7.4 billion chips initiative

POLITICO

Christine Mui

A $7.4 billion tech initiative devised as the linchpin of America’s semiconductor resurgence is in limbo after the Commerce Department abruptly yanked its funding, triggering mass layoffs and pushing a group the Biden administration chose to lead the effort to the brink of shutdown. Natcast, which brought together premier chip companies and research universities, had a multi-billion-dollar contract to secure the United States’ place as the epicenter of advancements in semiconductors.

AI-generated actress draws a rebuke from actors union

Bloomberg

Thomas Buckley

SAG-Aftra, the union of film and TV industry actors, criticized the AI-generated character Tilly Norwood, who is the subject of a viral video poking fun at the entertainment industry. “The union is opposed to the replacement of human performers by synthetics,” the Los Angeles-based organization said in a statement Tuesday. “It creates the problem of using stolen performances to put actors out of work, jeopardizing performer livelihoods and devaluing human artistry.”

Americas

‘Hard choices ahead’: Canada risks getting caught in an U.S.-EU tug-of-war over tech rules

Financial Post

Yvonne Lau

During a trip to Brussels in June, Prime Minister Mark Carney pledged to forge stronger ties with the European Union on trade, innovation and regulation related to the digital economy. Article content “(We) intend to enhance cooperation on artificial intelligence innovation and to deepen research cooperation in strategic technology areas such as AI and quantum. We also intend to align our frameworks and standards in the regulatory field to develop trustworthy AI systems and to establish interoperable digital identities and credentials,” he said, flanked by key EU officials.

North Asia

Taiwan will not agree to 50-50 chip production deal with US, negotiator says

Reuters

Taiwan will not agree to a deal with the United States for half of all semiconductor production to take place in the country, the island’s top tariff negotiator said on Wednesday after returning home. U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick told U.S. television network News Nation over the weekend that Washington’s pitch to Taiwan would be a 50-50 split in making chips, the vast majority of which are now made on the island.

North Korea IT worker scheme expanding to more industries, countries outside of US tech sector

The Record by Recorded Future

Jonathan Greig

North Korea is rapidly expanding its illicit IT worker scheme beyond the U.S. tech sector, successfully obtaining interviews and potentially employment at companies in dozens of industries across the world. Cybersecurity giant Okta published a report on Tuesday outlining its continuing research into the IT worker campaign, which has seen North Korea illegally place thousands of its citizens in high-paying roles at U.S. companies to circumvent sanctions and earn millions of dollars for Pyongyang’s military.

South & Central Asia

When the Taliban switches off the internet, Afghanistan disappears

The Interpreter

Humayoon Babur

In the age of artificial intelligence and digital everything, it is astonishing to see a “total internet blackout”. On Monday, internet watchdog groups Telecomtalk and NetBlocks reported that “connectivity in Afghanistan has now collapsed to 14% of ordinary levels,” marking the first time the country has been choked off from the outside world since the Taliban seized Kabul in 2021. The United Nations mission in Afghanistan has appealed to the Taliban to restore access immediately, warning the blackout could “deepen an already dire humanitarian crisis”.

Ukraine – Russia

Russia’s hybrid war is ‘only the beginning’, warns Danish PM

Financial Times

Richard Milne and Henry Foy

Nato must step up its response to Russia’s hybrid war, which is “only the beginning” and is aimed at dividing Europe, the Danish prime minister has warned. Mette Frederiksen told the Financial Times that there was a need to discuss “more deeply” within the western defence alliance on how to respond to Moscow’s hostile acts, ranging from airspace violations to sabotage.

Europe

Mystery drone sightings reported over critical infrastructure in northern Germany

AP News

German authorities are investigating claims that unidentified drones may have spied on critical infrastructure in the northern state of Schleswig-Holstein, officials said Wednesday. Multiple drones were spotted on Sept. 25 over a power plant in the state capital of Kiel, as well as near a university hospital and a shipyard in the port city, according to a Der Spiegel report.

Dutch tech giant ASML: ‘Not always easy’ to meet with EU politicians

POLITICO

Carlo Martuscelli

A senior executive from semiconductor champion ASML slammed the EU for being inaccessible to Europe’s companies during POLITICO’s Competitive Europe summit in Brussels on Wednesday. When asked if he felt the company had sufficient access to top European policymakers such as Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Frank Heemskerk, executive vice president of global public affairs at ASML, said: “It’s not always easy.”

UK

UK makes new attempt to access Apple cloud data

Financial Times

Anna Gross and Tim Bradshaw

The UK government has ordered Apple to allow access to encrypted cloud backups of British users, after a previous attempt to issue a broader demand that included US customers drew a furious backlash from the Trump administration. The UK Home Office demanded in early September that Apple create a backdoor into users’ cloud storage service, but stipulated that the order applied only to British citizens’ data, according to people briefed on the matter.

Imgur pulls out of UK after data regulator warns of fines

TechCrunch

Ram Iyer

Imgur, one of the web’s most popular image sharing and hosting platforms, has shut off access to its site to users in the United Kingdom, following a notice of a fine by the country’s data protection watchdog. According to reports on social media, users attempting to load Imgur from the U.K. are met with an error message that says: “Content not available in your region.”

Middle East

These leading Syrian apps are helping rebuild the country after Assad

Rest Of world

Ram Iyer

For the first time in a long time, Syrian entrepreneurs are hopeful. The country’s nascent tech scene was put on hold in 2011, when protests against the regime of Bashar al-Assad during the Arab Spring were met with extreme force. Over the next decade, a brutal civil war quickly drew in government forces, rebel groups, Islamist extremists, and foreign powers. Sanctions imposed by the U.S. and other Western powers — intended to limit the regime’s ability to wage the war and push accountability for human rights abuses — left Syrians even more economically isolated.

Big Tech

Apple denies harming Musk’s xAI by teaming up with OpenAI

Bloomberg

Robert Burnson

Apple Inc. says it did nothing wrong in choosing to partner with OpenAI — rather than Elon Musk’s xAI — when it added generative artificial intelligence to its iPhone operating system. Apple’s lawyers said in a court filing Tuesday that even if the company teamed up with OpenAI first, it is “widely known that Apple intends to partner with other generative AI chatbots” in the future.

Artificial Intelligence

OpenAI is huge in India. Its models are steeped in caste bias.

MIT Technology Review

Nilesh Christopher

When Dhiraj Singha began applying for postdoctoral sociology fellowships in Bengaluru, India, in March, he wanted to make sure the English in his application was pitch-perfect. So he turned to ChatGPT. He was surprised to see that in addition to smoothing out his language, it changed his identity—swapping out his surname for “Sharma,” which is associated with privileged high-caste Indians. Though his application did not mention his last name, the chatbot apparently interpreted the “s” in his email address as Sharma rather than Singha, which signals someone from the caste-oppressed Dalits.

Before it’s too late: Why a world of interacting AI agents demands new safeguards

Stockholm International Peace Research Institute

Dr Vincent Boulanin, Dr Alexander Blanchard and Dr Diego Lopes da Silva

Last year, Dario Amodei, the CEO of Anthropic, published an essay on how artificial intelligence could change the world. He predicts that—‘if everything goes right’—AI models will, in the long term, be able to perform most economically valuable tasks. He characterizes these models as ‘a country of geniuses in a datacenter’ and anticipates that they will accelerate scientific progress by a factor of 10 or more. They could, according to Amodei, enable humanity to prevent and treat ‘nearly all natural infectious diseases’ and to develop technologies that can effectively mitigate climate change.

OpenAI’s new social video app will let you deepfake your friends

The Verge

Hayden Field

OpenAI has a new version of the Sora AI video generator that it launched at the end of last year, and it’s arriving today alongside a new social video app, also called Sora, for iPhones. The currently invite-only app resembles TikTok with a feed of videos you can shuffle through. But instead of encouraging people to stitch together duets, it asks you to record short videos that anyone can spin into new AI-generated deepfakes — with your consent.

AI is not killing jobs, finds new US study

Financial Times

Claire Jones and Melissa Heikkilä

The mass adoption of ChatGPT is yet to have a big disruptive impact on US jobs, contradicting claims by chief executives and tech bosses that artificial intelligence is already upending labour markets. Research from economists at the Yale University Budget Lab and the Brookings Institution think-tank indicates that, since OpenAI launched its popular chatbot in November 2022, generative AI has not had a more dramatic effect on employment than earlier technological breakthroughs.

A.I. fighter jets and cockroach spies: inside the changing business of war

The New York Times

Patricia Cohen

The trillions that governments around the globe are spending to prepare for a new era of high-tech warfare in a more combustible world are transforming the way modern nations equip their fighting forces. In Europe, where Russia is using drones to bombard Ukraine and even test the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s resolve, a new generation of start-ups is sidestepping how countries have traditionally built their arsenals.

Misc

Sports betting apps have a powerful new tool to keep users gambling

The New York Times

Jenny Vrentas

As the Oklahoma City Thunder were on their way to winning the decisive Game 7 of this year’s N.B.A. finals, a flurry of shadow games were being played on the phones of millions of Americans. On mobile sports betting apps, nearly everything that was happening on the court was also a chance to win (or lose) money: Which team would score the next basket? By two points or three?

