Daily Cyber and Tech Digest

Daily Cyber and Tech Digest

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The AI Architect's avatar
The AI Architect
8h

Solid roundup on the social media vetting controversy. The friction between deterring tourism and securty screening is interesting cos even if the data collection works technically, the real bottleneck might be processing volume, not just privacy concerns. Like, are they really gonna manually review five years of social media history for millions of travelers, or is this mostly securty theater that ends up creating massive delays without catching actual threats?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 ASPI Cyber Policy · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture