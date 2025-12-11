Good morning. It's Friday, 12th of December.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest focuses on the topics we work on, including cybersecurity, critical technologies, foreign interference & disinformation.

Follow us on Bluesky, on LinkedIn, and on X.

UK MPs, peers and officials are facing a surge in phishing attacks via messaging apps like WhatsApp and Signal, with Russia-linked actors impersonating support teams to steal access codes and data. The National Cyber Security Centre urges stronger cybersecurity and avoids using commercial platforms for parliamentary work. The Guardians

The Trump administration proposes requiring foreign visitors from visa-waiver countries, mainly in Europe, to submit five years of social media handles and other personal data as part of their travel authorization, sparking criticism from travel groups and lawmakers who warn it could deter tourism and harm U.S. global standing. Reuters

The U.S. House passed a $900 billion defense bill that includes new restrictions on American investments in China that could bolster Chinese military capabilities, limits federal funding for blacklisted Chinese biotech firms, and boosts military support for Taiwan, reflecting congressional concern over strategic competition with Beijing. Associated Press

ASPI

Australia and Japan should secure the sea lanes that could decide the next war

The Strategist

Alex Bristow

Australia and Japan should split the burden of protecting critical sea lines of communication in the Pacific. In an ASPI special report published today, Japan-Australia defence cooperation in the Pacific: The case for a partial division of labour, I argue that this will be necessary to reinforce deterrence now and prepare for the growing possibility of a regional war instigated by China. In such a conflict, the United States would likely be focused on fighting China and would expect allies to shoulder much of the burden of protecting their own supply chains.

We’ve updated ASPI’s Critical Technology Tracker. This expansion incorporates 2025 data, adds 10 new technologies—from generative AI to brain-computer interfaces to geoengineering—and features a new at-a-glance overview of performance across all the technologies we track. Be the first to get early-access invites and launch updates: https://techtracker.aspi.org.au/

World

New cybersecurity guidance paves the way for AI in critical infrastructure

CyberScoop

Diana Kelley

The release of joint guidance on Principles for the Secure Integration of Artificial Intelligence in Operational Technology marks a meaningful milestone for critical infrastructure security because major global cybersecurity agencies, including CISA, the FBI, the NSA, the Australian Signals Directorate’s Australian Cyber Security Centre, and other partners, have aligned on a shared direction. As AI adoption accelerates across operational environments, this document moves us from theory to practice. It acknowledges AI’s promise while making clear that it also “introduces significant risks—such as operational technology process models drifting over time or safety-process bypasses” that operators must actively manage to ensure reliability.

Australia

Australian leader defends social media ban as teens flaunt workarounds

Reuters

Byron Kaye

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Thursday took aim at young people parading themselves on social media a day after a world-first ban on under-16s went live, saying the rollout was always going to be bumpy but would ultimately save lives. A day after the law took effect with bipartisan support from the major political parties and backing by some three-quarters of Australian parents, the country’s social media feeds were flooded with comments from people claiming to be under 16, including one on the prime minister’s TikTok account saying “I’m still here, wait until I can vote”.

New research finds growing public demand for modern emergency call systems in Australia and New Zealand

Tech Edition

Nurin Sofia

Emergency call services across Australia and New Zealand have operated for more than six decades, yet new research shows that communities increasingly expect these systems to evolve. A recent study involving more than 2,550 residents explored how people view current emergency call handling, their expectations and the role technology should play in the years ahead.

China

Congress would target China with new restrictions in massive defense bill

Associated Press

Didi Tang

The Trump administration may have softened its language on China to maintain a fragile truce in their trade war, but Congress is charging ahead with more restrictions in a defense authorization bill that would deny Beijing investments in highly sensitive sectors and reduce U.S. reliance on Chinese biotechnology companies.

China’s AI power play: cheap electricity from World’s biggest grid

The Wall Street Journal

Raffaele Huang and Brian Spegele

The U.S. invented the most powerful artificial-intelligence models and controls access to the most advanced computer chips, but China has an ace to play in the global AI contest. China now has the biggest power grid the world has ever seen. Between 2010 and 2024, its power production increased by more than the rest of the world combined. Last year, China generated more than twice as much electricity as the U.S. Some Chinese data centers are now paying less than half what American ones pay for electricity.

First flight of China’s giant drone carrier Jiu Tian signals PLA swarm capacity boost

South China Morning Post

Yuanyue Dang

China’s massive aerial drone carrier the Jiu Tian has completed its first flight, adding to the potential swarming capacities of the People’s Liberation Army. The Jiu Tian, which is itself a large drone, took to the air for the first time in the northwestern province of Shaanxi, state news agency Xinhua said on Thursday. The report did not mention when this took place.

USA

US travel group, foreign tourists leery of Trump plan to vet social media

Reuters

Ted Hesson and David Shepardson

A U.S. travel association, a top Democrat, and would-be travelers from Europe and Australia are bristling at President Donald Trump’s new plan to require many foreign visitors using the visa waiver program to provide social media handles used over the past five years. The change, announced in a U.S. government notice this week and expected to take effect on February 8, would require travelers from countries in the visa waiver program to submit the social media data. Applicants for immigrant and non-immigrant visas have been required to share that information since 2019.

U.S. investors are going big on China AI despite concerns in Congress

The Wall Street Journal

Rory Jones and Tracy Qu

U.S. investors are plowing money into Chinese companies involved in artificial intelligence, despite growing competition between Washington and Beijing over the technology. Investors are driving up the share prices of Chinese tech companies developing AI models and adding cash to exchange-traded funds tracking the broader tech sector in China. Venture-capital firms based in China are raising U.S. dollar-denominated funds to deploy in AI investments, and U.S. endowments that shunned China for years are weighing a return, according to fund managers.

Warnings mount in Congress over expanded US wiretap powers

WIRED

Dell Cameron

Privacy and surveillance experts and United States lawmakers from both parties on Thursday warned that the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s continued access to Americans’ communications without a warrant under a controversial surveillance law risks turning a foreign intelligence tool into a standing engine for domestic spying.

White House issues federal agency guidance against “woke” AI

Axios

Maria Curi

The Trump administration on Thursday released guidance for federal agencies to try to ensure that the AI models they procure are not spitting out “woke” responses. Company contracts with the federal government could be at risk if large language models are seen as violating the White House’s guidelines. The guidance from the Office of Management and Budget states that agencies looking to buy AI systems must determine whether the models comply with what it calls two “unbiased AI principles” — “truth-seeking” and “ideological neutrality.”

North Asia

Taiwan probes leaks of vital chip technology

Financial Times

Kathrin Hille

Taiwan has begun trade secrets investigations in its critical chipmaking sector under newly broadened national security laws, but the probes have raised eyebrows for who they are targeting: not companies from China but from the island nation’s closest allies. Last week, prosecutors charged the local subsidiary of Japanese chip equipment maker Tokyo Electron with failing to prevent alleged theft of trade secrets from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company.

South Asia

India’s deepfake problem: Scale and urgency

Hindustan Times

Alkesh Kumar Sharma

The incident of a celebrity becoming victim of a deepfake gave a wakeup call to policy makers demonstrating how a generative Artificial Intelligence could be used as a weapon to affect image and prestige of a person and therefore the need to take steps to counter the proliferation of synthetically generated content like AI-generated images, audio, videos and deepfakes.

Pakistan urges social media platforms to crack down on militant accounts to avoid legal action

Associated Press

Munir Ahmed

Pakistan on Thursday urged major social media platforms to crack down on accounts linked to militant groups, warning that failure to act could lead to stricter government measures or legal action. At a news conference in Islamabad, Deputy Interior Minister Talal Chaudhry said scores of accounts on X were operating from neighboring Afghanistan, India and elsewhere in the world, spreading extremist content and aiding outlawed militant groups.

Middle East

Turkey’s second act

Foreign Affairs

Ekrem Imamoglu

As the Turkish Republic enters its second century, the world around it has become more complicated and less forgiving than ever before. The order that anchored global politics for decades is giving way to new centers of power, and crises are extending across borders. Populist threats to democracy and energy, climate, migration, and security challenges are intertwining in ways that test the capacity of governments everywhere.

Ukraine – Russia

Intel, AMD accused of allowing Chips in Russian missiles

Bloomberg

Jef Feeley and Stephanie Baker

Microchip manufacturers Intel Corp., Advanced Micro Devices Inc. and Texas Instruments Inc. were accused in a series of lawsuits of failing to keep their technology out of Russian-made weapons used to kill and wound civilians in Ukraine.

Ukraine innovating new frontline drone tactics to erode Russian forces

Forbes

Vikram Mittal

In a recent interview with SkyNews, Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, outlined his current strategy against Russia, which focuses on wearing down the Russian army as much as possible. In a war of attrition, this means Ukraine must reduce Russian personnel and equipment while preserving its own. Ukraine faces a significant disadvantage in such a conflict because of Russia’s larger population and more robust defense industry.

Europe

AI defense booms in UK and Germany as new wave of billion-dollar startups emerge

CNBC

Kai Nicol-Schwarz

The U.K. and Germany are emerging as key hubs for a new wave of AI defense startups, as Europe scrambles to rearm amid rising geopolitical tensions. Private funding for defense startups across the region has ramped up in recent years, with investors looking to tap into increasing government military budgets, driven by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and pressure from the Trump administration.

UK

UK MPs face rise in phishing attacks on messaging apps

The Guardians

Robert Booth

MPs are facing rising numbers of phishing attacks and Russia-based actors are actively targeting the WhatsApp and Signal accounts of politicians and officials, UK parliamentary authorities have warned. MPs, peers and officials are being asked to step up their cybersecurity after a continued rise in attacks that have involved messages pretending to be from the app’s support team, asking a user to enter an access code, click a link or scan a QR code.

Google DeepMind to build first automated research lab in UK

Capacity Global

Amber Jackson

A new partnership with Google DeepMind aims to help turn cutting-edge AI into actual tangible benefits for working people, the UK government said today. The new alliance could see the delivery of new science breakthroughs, cleaner energy and smarter public services. Part of these plans include Google DeepMind opening its first automated research lab next year, which will be designed to put British innovators at the heart of tech development. Run by a team of researchers, automated labs harness technology and robotics to push forward cutting-edge work.

Big Tech

Why Oracle is worrying investors about the A.I. boom

The New York Times

Andrew Ross Sorkin, Bernhard Warner, Sarah Kessler, Michael J. de la Merced, Niko Gallogly, Brian O’Keefe and Ian Mount

Shares in the technology company are down as investors grow anxious that its bet on artificial intelligence, and OpenAI in particular, may not pay off. The Fed suggested that there was only one rate cut coming next year and another for 2027, but markets initially went up. Why? We take you inside the debate in the room. And we look at why investors are spooked about Oracle’s earnings — and what that means about the A.I. boom.

Reddit is testing verification badges

TechCrunch

Amanda Silberling

Reddit is starting a limited test of verified profiles, which places a grey checkmark beside the username of a notable person or business. “This feature is designed to help redditors understand who they’re engaging with in moments when verification matters, whether it’s an expert or celebrity hosting an AMA, a journalist reporting news, or a brand sharing information,” Reddit wrote in a blog post.

Operation Bluebird wants to relaunch “Twitter,” says Musk abandoned the name and logo

ArsTechnica

Cyrus Farivar

A Virginia startup calling itself “Operation Bluebird” announced this week that it has filed a formal petition with the US Patent and Trademark Office, asking the federal agency to cancel X Corporation’s trademarks of the words “Twitter” and “tweet” since X has allegedly abandoned them.

Apple’s Cook presses US lawmakers over child online safety laws

Bloomberg

Emily Birnbaum and Erik Wasson

Apple Inc. Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook met with US lawmakers on Wednesday to lobby against provisions in pending children’s online safety legislation that would require app store operators to authenticate users’ ages.

Bezos and Musk race to bring data centers to space

The Wall Street Journal

Micah Maidenberg and Becky Peterson

Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos have raced for years to build rockets and launch satellites. Now they’re racing to take the trillion-dollar data-center boom into orbit. Bezos’ Blue Origin has had a team working for more than a year on technology needed for orbital AI data centers, a person familiar with the matter said. Musk’s SpaceX plans to use an upgraded version of its Starlink satellites to host AI computing payloads, pitching the technology as part of a share sale that could value the company at $800 billion, according to people involved in the discussions.

Nvidia builds location verification tech that could help fight chip smuggling

Reuters

Stephen Nellis and Michael Martina

Nvidia has built location verification technology that could indicate which country its chips are operating in, the company confirmed on Wednesday, a move that could help prevent its artificial intelligence chips from being smuggled into countries where their export is banned. The feature, which Nvidia has demonstrated privately in recent months but has not yet released, would be a software option that customers could install. It would tap into what are known as the confidential computing capabilities of its graphics processing units.

Artificial Intelligence

Big tech warned over AI ‘delusional’ outputs by US attorneys general

Reuters

Courtney Rozen

Microsoft, Meta, Google and Apple were among the 13 companies that received a warning from a bipartisan group of state attorneys general, according to a letter, from the state leaders, who said their chatbots’ “delusional outputs” could be violating state laws. The letter was made public on Wednesday. In it, dozens of attorneys general said the chatbots “encouraged users’ delusions,” creating mental health risks for kids and adults. They pointed to media reports about a teen confiding in an AI chatbot about his suicide plan.

Meta’s new A.I. superstars are chafing against the rest of the company

The New York Times

Eli Tan

When Mark Zuckerberg revamped Meta’s artificial intelligence operations this year, he recruited a new leader — Alexandr Wang, a 28-year-old entrepreneur — to build a team of top researchers from rivals like OpenAI and Google.

AI’s US$400 billion problem: Are chips getting old too fast?

South China Morning Post

In pursuit of the AI dream, the tech industry this year has plunked down about US$400 billion on specialised chips and data centres, but questions are mounting about the wisdom of such unprecedented levels of investment. At the heart of the doubts: overly optimistic estimates about how long these specialised chips will last before becoming obsolete.

AI companies want a new internet — and they think they’ve found the key

The Verge

Hayden Field

Over the past 18 months, the largest AI companies in the world have quietly settled on an approach to building the next generation of apps and services — an approach that would allow AI agents from any company to easily access information and tools across the internet in a standardized way. It’s a key step toward building a usable ecosystem of AI agents that might actually pay off some of the enormous investments these companies have made, and it all starts with three letters: MCP.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest is brought to you by the Cyber, Technology & Security Programs team at ASPI and supported by partners.

Share