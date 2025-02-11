Good morning. It's Wednesday 12th of February.

The United Kingdom and United States failed to sign the final communiqué at the AI Action Summit in France, published on Tuesday after a meeting of world leaders. POLITICO first reported on Monday morning that Britain was unlikely to sign the statement after Trump administration officials expressed reservations over language calling for “inclusive and sustainable” AI. POLITICO

A group of investors led by Elon Musk has offered to buy the nonprofit that controls OpenAI for $97.4 billion, escalating a clash between the Tesla chief executive and the artificial intelligence company he co-founded. With the unsolicited bid, Musk said he hopes to return OpenAI to being “the open-source, safety-focused force for good it once was.” Bloomberg

ASPI

Undermining unity: Disinformation as a threat to the Quad

The Strategist

Fitriani and Takumi Kawasaki

Disinformation campaigns targeting the Quad, a partnership between Australia, India, Japan, and the United States, challenge its credibility. These campaigns, often state-linked, misrepresent Quad initiatives, exploit internal differences among its members and portray the group as warmongering. This erodes public trust in the Quad, heightens geopolitical tensions and complicates regional cooperation.

Australia

Further cyber sanctions in response to Medibank Private cyberattack

Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs

The Albanese Government has imposed additional cyber sanctions in response to the 2022 cyberattack against Medibank Private. The attack affected millions of Medibank’s customers whose personal and sensitive medical information was stolen. Some records were published on the dark web. This is the first time that Australia has imposed cyber sanctions on an entity and the first time Australia has imposed sanctions on those providing the network infrastructure and services that make cyberattacks like this possible.

Go8 unis ban Chinese AI app Deepseek

The Australian

Joanna Panagopoulous

The nation’s top research universities have blocked Chinese artificial intelligence app DeepSeek from their networks and devices, are considering a ban or have “strongly encouraged” staff to avoid using the app because of data security concerns. The moves come after the app was banned from Australian government systems and devices following an assessment by intelligence agencies that the software posed an “unacceptable risk” to national security.

Rise of cryptocurrency loans in Australia spark concerns about financial 'contagion'

ABC News

David Taylor

A new form of lending is emerging in Australia, and everyone, including the lenders, agrees it's risky. So, what are we talking about here? A handful of outfits are offering loans in exchange for cryptocurrencies. That is, within any given lending arrangement, Bitcoin and Ethereum, for example, are accepted as collateral — an asset offered up as security for a loan. This type of lending kicked off in 2017, and ramped up during the pandemic.

Australia's Global Lithium seeks government help, alleging Chinese control attempt

Reuters

Melanie Burton

Australia's Global Lithium Resources is pressing the government to halt what it calls a takeover attempt by Chinese investors of its cornerstone asset ahead of a shareholder meeting this week. The company is counting on government intervention after the nation's Takeovers Panel declined last week to review what Global Lithium says may be an unlawful association among China-linked shareholders seeking to control its Manna lithium project in Western Australia.

Cyberbullying: Why high school transitions are the danger zone

Westpac

Julie Inman Grant

This time last year, 13-year-old Mia was starting high school full of anticipation – new teachers, new friends, and a growing sense of independence. However, within weeks, her exuberance turned to dread. A cruel comment during an exchange on a messaging app snowballed into an avalanche of online ridicule for Mia. Sadly, Mia’s story is not unique. At eSafety, we see this all too often. The transition to high school, a milestone for children aged 12 and 13, is a time of profound change and possibilities. It’s also when cyberbullying can take root.

China

Virus disinformation drives anti-China sentiment, lockdown fears

France 24

A deluge of disinformation about a flu-like virus called HMPV is stoking anti-China sentiment across Asia and spurring unfounded concerns of renewed lockdowns, despite experts dismissing comparisons with the Covid-19 pandemic five years ago. AFP's fact-checkers have debunked a slew of social media posts about the usually non-fatal respiratory disease human metapneumovirus after cases rose in China. Many of these posts claimed that people were dying and that a national emergency had been declared.

USA

JD Vance warns Europe to go easy on tech regulation in major AI speech

POLITICO

Clea Caulcutt

U.S. Vice President JD Vance called Tuesday on European countries to embrace "the new frontier of AI with optimism and not trepidation" and adopt a lighter touch on tech regulation. “We want to embark on the AI revolution before us with the spirit of openness and collaboration, but to create that kind of trust we need international regulatory regimes that foster creation," he told attendees at the Artificial Intelligence Action Summit in Paris.

Economics officials to meet with Trump's team to avoid 100% tariff on chips

Focus Taiwan

Tseng Chih-yi and Chao Yen-hsiang

Two senior officials from the Ministry of Economic Affairs will visit Washington and meet with U.S. President Donald Trump's team in an effort to prevent the imposition of tariffs potentially as high as 100 percent on chips from Taiwan. Economics Minister Kuo Jyh-huei disclosed the upcoming trip to the press ahead of a Taipei forum on Saturday, one day after Trump said he is going to announce the reciprocal tariffs on many additional countries next week.

Google Maps now shows the ‘Gulf of America’

The Verge

Umar Shakir

Google Maps now shows the “Gulf of America” in place of the “Gulf of Mexico” for users on both web and mobile in the United States. It made the change after the Trump administration formally changed the name today of the body of water spanning between the eastern coast of Mexico and Florida. Google says it follows the GNIS, or Geographic Names Information System, a US database of location information. Users in Mexico will continue to see “Gulf of Mexico,” while the rest of the world will see the original name with “Gulf of America” in parentheses.

Bipartisan Senate bill would strengthen cybercrime penalties

CyberScoop

Matt Bracken

Cybercrimes could be punished more harshly under a new bill from a pair of senators that seeks to amend U.S. criminal code on computer fraud. The Cyber Conspiracy Modernization Act from Sens. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., and Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., would modify the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act to establish a specific penalty for conspiracy and boost penalties for violators. “As cyber technologies continue to rapidly evolve, we need more people working to secure cyberspace as well as harsher penalties for those perpetrating these crimes,” Rounds said in a statement.

North Asia

South Korea spy agency says DeepSeek ‘excessively’ collects personal data

Reuters

Hyunsu Yim

South Korea's spy agency has accused Chinese AI app DeepSeek of "excessively" collecting personal data and using all input data to train itself and questioned the app's responses to questions relating to issues of national pride. The National Intelligence Service said it sent an official notice to government agencies last week urging them to take security precautions over the artificial intelligence app.

Southeast Asia

8Base ransomware site taken down as Thai authorities arrest 4 connected to operation

The Record by Recorded Future

Jonathan Greig

The leak site for the 8Base ransomware gang was taken down Monday and replaced with a banner by multiple law enforcement agencies. The takedown notice was posted hours after news outlets in Thailand reported on the arrest of four people allegedly involved in the ransomware operation. When asked for comment, a spokesperson for Europol told Recorded Future News that it “is supporting an international operation against a ransomware group,” but declined to offer more information, saying more would be released on Tuesday.

Ukraine - Russia

USAID was a big help in Ukraine’s cyber war with Russia. Not any more.

Forbes

Thomas Brewster

Both before the war and after Russia’s invasion in 2022, United States Agency for International Development-funded projects bolstered Ukraine's digital defenses in various ways. In particular, USAID projects helped to secure the country from cyberattacks. Progress on that work has come to a grinding halt since the Trump administration ordered USAID staff and their contractors to stop work, while Elon Musk’s DOGE reorganizes and, unless courts can stop them, dismantle the aid agency.

Europe

Macron unveils plans for €109bn of AI investment in France

Financial Times

Melissa Heikkilä, Leila Abboud and Antoine Gara

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced €109bn worth of investments in artificial intelligence in France over the coming years, as Europe seeks a greater foothold in the fast-growing industry dominated by the US and China. Macron touted the new funding ahead of the AI Action Summit in Paris which starts on Monday, featuring discussions between world leaders and AI executives such as OpenAI’s Sam Altman.

France taps nuclear power in race for AI supremacy

The Wall Street Journal

Sam Schechner and Asa Fitch

France is making a bid to catch up in the artificial intelligence race by leaning on one of its strengths: plentiful nuclear power. The French government plans Monday to pledge a gigawatt of nuclear power for a new artificial-intelligence computing project expected to cost tens of billions of dollars, according to its private-sector backers and the French government.

German court orders X to hand over election data in legal blow to Musk’s platform

POLITICO

Chris Lunday and Eliza Gkritsi

A German court handed Elon Musk’s X a legal defeat, ruling that the platform must immediately provide researchers with access to data on politically related content ahead of the country’s Feb. 23 election. The court decision, seen by POLITICO, was issued Thursday and marks one of the first major judicial tests of the European Union’s Digital Services Act, raising fresh questions about X’s compliance with European regulations ahead of Germany’s federal election.

Italian tycoons targeted by fake defence minister in suspected AI scam

Financial Times

Amy Kazmin and Silvia Sciorilli Borrelli

Italy’s business elite has been roiled by a scam that used an artificial intelligence-generated voice mimicking Italian defence minister Guido Crosetto to ask tycoons to wire millions to overseas bank accounts to help pay ransoms to free Italian journalists kidnapped overseas. The scam targeted some of Italy’s most powerful business barons, including Pirelli chair Marco Tronchetti Provera, fashion designer Giorgio Armani, Prada chair Patrizio Bertelli, Tod’s owner Diego Della Valle, former Inter Milan owner Massimo Moratti and members of the billionaire Beretta and Menarini families.

UK

UK armed forces fast-tracking cyber warriors to defend digital front lines

The Register

Connor Jones

The UK's Ministry of Defence is fast-tracking cybersecurity specialists in a bid to fortify its protection against increasing attacks. It's understood the plans are to fill up to 50 roles by the end of 2025, condensing the usual ten-week basic training program to just one month before three months of cyber-specialist training begins. Plans for a similar larger-scale effort are also in development for 2026. New recruits, who must be educated to GCSE standard and demonstrate graduate-level aptitude, are being tempted into the training scheme with a £40,939 ($50,974) starting salary.

Africa

The untold story of a crypto crimefigher's descent into Nigerian prison

WIRED

Andy Greenberg

At 8 am on March 23 of 2024, Tigran Gambaryan woke up on a couch in Abuja, Nigeria, where he’d been dozing since the predawn call to prayer. The house around him, which often buzzed with the nearby sound of generators, was eerily quiet. In that silence, the harsh reality of Gambaryan’s situation flooded back into his mind the way it had every morning for nearly a month: That he and his colleague at the cryptocurrency firm Binance, Nadeem Anjarwalla, were being held hostage in a Nigerian government-owned compound.

Middle East

Revelations of Israeli spyware abuse raise fears over possible use by Trump

The Guardian

Stephanie Kirchgaessner

Even as WhatsApp celebrated a major legal victory in December against NSO Group, the Israeli maker of one of the world’s most powerful cyberweapons, a new threat was detected, this time involving another Israel-based company that has previously agreed contracts with democratic governments around the world – including the US. Late in January, WhatsApp claimed that 90 of its users, including some journalists and members of civil society, were targeted last year by spyware made by a company called Paragon Solutions.

Gender & Women in Tech

How women are fighting back against bro culture

Fast Company

Lisa Rabasca Roepe

Mark Zuckerberg made a plea for companies to embrace more “masculine energy.” women across industries are pushing back.“When a very powerful CEO who has platforms that nearly half of the world’s population use says something like that, regardless of what his intent and his definitions are and his meaning of it is, there’s a whole lens around individual bias and how it will be perceived,” says Samantha Katz, founder of business consultancy Actual Markets LLC in Manhattan.

Big Tech

Altman says 'No thank You' to Musk-led group's OpenAI bid

Bloomberg

Shirin Ghaffary, Kate Clark and Rachel Metz

With the unsolicited bid, Musk said he hopes to return OpenAI to being “the open-source, safety-focused force for good it once was,” according to a statement. In response, Sam Altman posted on Musk’s X social-media platform: “No thank you but we will buy twitter for $9.74 billion if you want.” (Musk acquired Twitter for $44 billion, but its value later diminished, according to outside estimates.)

These are the investors funding Musk’s $97 billion OpenAI takeover attempt

Tech Crunch

Julie Bort

As if Elon Musk doesn’t have enough going on, a consortium of investors led by him announced plans Monday for what appears to be a hostile takeover of OpenAI. The investor group offered nearly $97.4 billion to buy all of OpenAI’s assets and is “prepared to consider matching or exceeding higher bids,” it said in a press release sent to TechCrunch.

Elon Musk’s $97bn offer is a nuisance for Sam Altman’s OpenAI

The Economist

For most startups, a buyout offer nearing $100bn is something to be celebrated. But OpenAI is not like other startups—and Elon Musk is not like other acquirers. On February 11th a consortium led by the world’s richest man made an unsolicited $97bn bid for the assets of the non-profit entity that controls OpenAI, the world’s leading developer of artificial-intelligence models.

Artificial Intelligence

Vance tells Europeans that heavy regulation could kill AI

Reuters

Jeffrey Dastin and Ingrid Melander

U.S. Vice President JD Vance told Europeans on Tuesday their "massive" regulations on artificial intelligence could strangle the technology, and rejected content moderation as "authoritarian censorship". In another sign of divergence on AI governance, the United States and Britain did not sign up to the final statement of a French-hosted AI summit that said AI should be inclusive, open, ethical and safe.

Paris Peace Forum launches global coalition to safeguard children in the age of AI

Paris Peace Forum

At the AI Action Summit in Paris, the Paris Peace Forum announced the creation of a global coalition to ensure AI helps children’s development thrive, rather than harm it. The initiative, co-led with everyone.ai, unites governments, tech companies, educators, and child development experts to establish clear, evidence-based guidelines for AI systems that impact young users.

Research

Artificial General Intelligence’s five hard national security problems

RAND

Jim Mitre and Joel B. Predd

The paper puts forth five hard problems that AGI's emergence presents for U.S. national security: (1) wonder weapons, (2) systemic shifts in power, (3) nonexperts empowered to develop weapons of mass destruction, (4) artificial entities with agency, and (5) instability. In much of the discourse on AGI, policymakers and analysts argue past one another with differing opinions on which issues deserve immediate focus and resources. Yet the authors have observed that proposals to advance progress on one problem can undermine progress on — if not outright ignore — another.

The anthropic economic index

Anthropic

Kunal Handa et al.

In the coming years, AI systems will have a major impact on the ways people work. For that reason, we're launching the Anthropic Economic Index, an initiative aimed at understanding AI's effects on labor markets and the economy over time. The Index’s initial report provides first-of-its-kind data and analysis based on millions of anonymized conversations on Claude.ai, revealing the clearest picture yet of how AI is being incorporated into real-world tasks across the modern economy.

‘Risky visibility’: the online harassment of queer politicians

Bristol University Digital

Elise Stephenson, Blair Williams, Gosia Mikolajczak and Jack Hayes

Politicians face high levels of public scrutiny and abuse online, with minoritised candidates experiencing qualitatively different treatment. Queer politicians, in particular, face ‘risky visibility’, where their sexuality, combined with other intersecting factors, leads to more personal harassment. Using queer and feminist theory, this article examines online harassment through two case studies.

Events & Podcasts

Safeguarding AI for economic and security progress

ASPI

Join us at 5pm on 13 February to explore international trends associated with AI, particularly from a security perspective, including privacy, governance, responsible usage and ethics. The conversation will explore Australia and Canada’s global position on AI, and some of the collaborative opportunities available, both between companies and drawing on the broader ecosystem.

Supercharging adaptation: AI and war in the 21st century

ANU Coral Bell School of Asia Pacific Affairs

Military organisations must possess many traits, but perhaps the most vital is a culture of learning and adaptation. The ability to adapt has always been important, but the pace of 21st century technological and geopolitical change makes it more important than ever. But while rapid technological change is driving faster adaptation cycles, it also provides part of the solution to the challenge of recognising change, developing solutions, sharing them and repeating that process constantly and consistently. Join ANU for an event on 19th February at 6.30pm-7.30pm on the topic of AI and war.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest is brought to you by the Cyber, Technology & Security team at ASPI.