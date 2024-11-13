Good morning. It's Thursday 14th November.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest focuses on the topics we work on, including cybersecurity, critical technologies, foreign interference & disinformation.

Follow us on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

The United Nations Cybercrime Convention has cleared another hurdle as it heads to a vote in the General Assembly next month. The Record by Recorded Future

Online platforms would be legally responsible for keeping Australians safe online under new Digital Duty of Care laws. ABC News

As Google continues to navigate its relationship with publishers, regulators, and news readers, the company is starting a pretty drastic test: it will remove news articles from European Union-based publishers from Search. The Verge

ASPI

AI-enabled influence operations: safeguarding future elections

Centre for Emerging Technology and Security

Sam Stockwell, Megan Hughes, Phil Swatton, Albert Zhang, Jonathan Hall KC, & Kieran

This CETaS Research Report examines hostile influence operations enabled or enhanced by artificial intelligence, and methods to evaluate and counteract such activities during election cycles and beyond. It also includes evidence-based analysis of AI-enabled threats that emerged in the November 2024 US presidential election.

The World

Controversial UN cybercrime treaty clears final hurdle before full vote as US defends support

The Record by Recorded Future

Jonathan Greig

The United Nations Cybercrime Convention has cleared another hurdle as it heads to a vote in the General Assembly next month. The draft of the contentious resolution was approved during a meeting on Monday as both the United States and United Kingdom defended their support for the measure — which has faced backlash from tech companies, human rights defenders and even members of Congress.

Australia

Social media 'duty of care' laws would force online giants to take preventative action on mental health harms

ABC News

Nicole Hegarty

Online platforms would be legally responsible for keeping Australians safe online under new Digital Duty of Care laws. The federal government has committed to legislating the model, which was recommended as part of a broader independent review of the Online Safety Act.

Government the big spender on quantum computing, outcompeting private capital in hopes to make Australia a world leader

ABC News

Jake Evans

Federal, state and territory governments have out-spent private investment on quantum technologies, hoping to make Australia a world leader. Recently-elected QLD Premier David Crisafulli has cast doubt on future public spending, announcing a major investment by that state is under review.

New report into young Australians watching pornography finds 1 in 3 respondents used it for sexual education

ABC News

Syan Vallance

There are calls for urgent action after a new report revealed teenage girls were accessing pornography at an increasingly younger age. The Our Watch Impact of Pornography On Young People Report also showed the majority of young people saw porn as degrading and violent to women, but many still used it for sex education.

China

China-linked group hacked Tibetan media and university sites to distribute Cobalt Strike payload

The Record by Recorded Future

Daryna Antoniuk

A China-linked state hacker group has compromised Tibetan media and university websites in a new espionage campaign, researchers have found — part of a series of attacks targeting the Tibetan community in order to collect intelligence for Beijing.

After deadly car rampage, Chinese officials try to erase any hint of it

The New York Times

Vivian Wang

On the Chinese internet, censors were mobilised to delete videos, news articles and commentaries about the attack. Almost 24 hours had passed before officials divulged details about the assault, which happened on Monday, including the death toll. Their statement offered limited details, and they have held no news conferences.

USA

OpenAI say US allies should partner on AI to compete with China

Bloomberg

Jackie Davalos

OpenAI is calling for the US and its allies to work together to support the infrastructure needed to develop artificial intelligence systems and compete with China. The AI startup said Wednesday that the US and neighboring countries should form a “North American Compact for AI” that can streamline access to talent, financing and supply chains for building out the technology.

Meta will face antitrust trial over Instagram, WhatsApp acquisitions

Reuters

Jody Godoy

Facebook owner Meta Platforms must face trial in a U.S. Federal Trade Commission lawsuit seeking its break-up over claims that it bought Instagram and WhatsApp to crush emerging competition in social media, a judge in Washington ruled on Wednesday.

California's only nuclear plant to use AI to help comply with new licensing challenges

Reuters

Stephen Nellis

California's only remaining nuclear power plant plans to use artificial intelligence tools to help it comply with new licensing requirements to keep the decades-old facility running.

North Asia

South Korea police arrest 215 in suspected $228 million crypto scam

Reuters

South Korean police have arrested 215 people on suspicion of stealing 320 billion won in the biggest cryptocurrency investment scam in the country. Police said the group had issued six of the 28 tokens on overseas crypto exchanges and were managing a team of market makers to push up prices.

Southeast Asia

Grab built its own map in Southeast Asia, and is now going after Google

Rest of World

Michelle Anindya

Grab began mapping locations because Google Maps and Here were inadequate for its drivers’ needs. The super-app uses its own drivers and cameras to create hyperlocal maps in eight countries. It has trained drivers to use its own cameras to map streets and alleys.

Europe

Google is testing the ‘impact’ of removing EU news from search results

The Verge

Emma Roth

As Google continues to navigate its relationship with publishers, regulators, and news readers, the company is starting a pretty drastic test: it will remove news articles from European Union-based publishers from Search. The test will show publishers how much traffic they’d miss out on without Google.

Germany warns of potential cyber threats from Russia ahead of snap election

The Record by Recorded Future

Daryna Antoniuk

Germany must prepare for potential cybersecurity threats ahead of an upcoming federal election, its interior minister said Tuesday. “We need to protect our democracy in the digital space,” Nancy Faeser said in a statement. “We must be especially prepared against threats like hacker attacks, manipulation, and disinformation." Faeser singled out threats originating in Russia.

How Italy became an unexpected spyware hub

The Record by Recorded Future

Suzanne Smalley

In April 2022, about four months after Kazakhstan’s government violently cracked down on nationwide protests, cybersecurity researchers discovered that authorities in the country were deploying spyware on smartphones to eavesdrop on citizens. The tool wasn’t developed by Kazakhstan, nor was it purchased from Israel or other countries typically associated with spyware. Instead, researchers linked it to RCS Labs, a relatively unknown Italian firm that has been operating since 1992.

UK

UK plans to fine tech executives for illegal weapon sales online

The New York Times

Stephen Castle & Adam Satariano

In a bid to curb knife crime, the government would hold officials of tech companies personally liable for illicit sales on their platforms, a significant shift in internet regulation.

Africa

Phony X accounts are meddling in Ghana’s election

Rest of World

Caroline Haskins

As Ghana approaches its presidential election on December 7, researchers have uncovered a network of 171 bot accounts on X that use ChatGPT to write posts favorable to the incumbent political party, the New Patriotic Party.

S.Africa's Vodacom eyes taking cloud-based phone to other African markets

Reuters

South Africa's biggest mobile operator Vodacom is looking at taking a new low-price phone that uses the cloud to offer smartphone-style features to other African markets, an executive said on Wednesday. Mobile internet penetration in sub-Saharan Africa was just 27% at the end of 2023, with millions struggling to access services because smartphones are too expensive or network coverage unavailable.

Big Tech

Advertisers set to return to X as they seek favour with Elon Musk and Donald Trump

Financial Times

Hannah Murphy, Daniel Thomas & Eric Platt

Elon Musk’s support for Donald Trump is set to boost X’s flagging business, with some marketers poised for a return to the social media platform in order to seek favour with the incoming administration.

Guardian quits X social media platform, citing racism and conspiracy theories

Reuters

British news publisher the Guardian said on Wednesday it will no longer post to X, citing "disturbing content" on the social media platform, including racism and conspiracy theories. The left-leaning Guardian, which has 10.7 million followers on X, becomes the first large UK media company to retreat from the platform that Elon Musk purchased in 2022.

Artificial Intelligence

YouTube is testing music remixes made by AI

The Verge

Emma Roth

A test feature gives some YouTube creators the option to ‘restyle’ licensed music in 30-second clips, using AI to change the mood or genre on command.

Research

"Be my guest": how Taiwan is using social media influencers for international engagement

Taiwan Insight

Chiaoning Su

With the advent of new technologies, especially social media, public diplomacy has transitioned into the Web 2.0 era, enabling non-diplomatic actors to co-produce a nation’s image and play a significant role in public outreach.

Events & Podcasts

Navigating digital safety: Exploring security and trust in online spaces for young Australians

ASPI

Join us from 6:00 – 8:30pm on 27 November at ASPI in Canberra for an important discussion on the challenges of privacy, internet security, and online safety. As users of online platforms, young Australians are exposed to varied and increasing risks, including risks to their personal data privacy.

UK defence strategy, AUKUS and deterrence with General Sir Jim Hockenhull

ASPI

In this episode of Stop the World, ASPI’s Dr Malcolm Davis and Dr Cathy Moloney speak with special guest General Sir Jim Hockenhull, Commander of the United Kingdom’s Strategic Command. They explore how artificial intelligence, cyber and electronic warfare are transforming the military domain, and how countries like the UK and Australia can adapt.

Would the misinformation bill hurt free speech?

ABC News

A plan to stop misinformation spreading on social media platforms is facing resistance, with legal experts and key Senate crossbenchers warning it could have unintended consequences.

Fighting disinformation in cities: insights from the global response playbook

GovComms Institute

As cities around the world grapple with a wave of disinformation, how can they fight back and restore public trust? In this episode of GovComms, David Pembroke sits down with Ika Trijsburg, leader of the Disinformation in the City project, to tackle this urgent question.

Share

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest is brought to you by the Cyber, Technology & Security team at ASPI.