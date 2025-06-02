Good morning. It's Tuesday, 3rd of June.

ASPI Exclusive: British research university’s joint venture campus in China maintains partnerships and close links with entities sanctioned by Britain, the US, EU and others for supporting Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and assisting China’s military modernisation and human rights violations, ASPI research has found. The Strategist

Russia is luring young African women to make weapons to attack Ukraine. Many recruits seem to have been oblivious to what the job really entails. The Economist

Brazil is piloting dWallet, a project that lets citizens earn money from their data. A federal bill, when passed, would turn data into commercial assets for citizens — the first such proposal in the world. Rest of World

A major British research university’s joint venture campus in China maintains partnerships and close links with entities sanctioned by Britain, the US, EU and others for supporting Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and assisting China’s military modernisation and human rights violations, ASPI research has found. The previously unreported links to sanctions highlight the risks posed by foreign science, technology and academic partnerships in China in a period of heightened geopolitical rivalry, intensifying technological competition and deepening China-Russia cooperation. The joint venture campus’s partnerships cover a range of areas but centre on critical technologies, many with both military and civilian applications. These partnerships include a new China-Russia cooperation centre whose Russian co-director is affiliated with a sanctioned Russian government agency; a formal new initiative with a leading Chinese government supercomputing centre that was placed on the US federal entity list in 2021 for involvement in China’s military modernisation efforts; and a chips school co-founded by a US-sanctioned Chinese government semiconductor research institute.

A Chinese university co-founded by the University of Liverpool has close links with entities that are subject to US and EU sanctions, according to an investigation by an Australian think-tank. Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University, known as XJTLU, includes a Russia-China co-operation centre whose co-director is affiliated with a Russian government agency targeted by the US. It has also engaged in semiconductor research with companies blacklisted by Washington.

Mandatory ransomware reporting: great, but tell us what’s being learned

The Strategist

Jocelinn Kang

Introduction of mandatory ransomware payment reporting in Australia today is a welcome development. But it won’t reach its full potential as a cybersecurity mechanism unless the government openly shares what it learns from these reports. The ransomware problem will not be solved behind closed doors. Transparency, even in anonymised form, is one of the strongest tools we have. Sharing data across sectors is what will allow Australia to target its response, inform its investments, and bring in the full breadth of capability needed to push back against this threat.

Australia

Australian ransomware victims now must tell the government if they pay up

The Record by Recorded Future

Alexander Martin

Australia became the first country in the world to require victims of ransomware attacks to declare to the government any extortion payments made on their behalf to cybercriminals. The law only applies to organizations with an annual turnover greater than $1.93 million alongside a smaller group of specific entities working within critical infrastructure sectors. Reports will be made to the Australian Signals Directorate within 72 hours. Companies that fail to make a report could receive 60 penalty units within the Australian civil penalty system.

Business Council of Australia calls for “clear, practical” AI regulations

CyberDaily

avid Hollingworth

The Business Council of Australia has released what it calls a “landmark report” outlining its vision for turning Australia into an artificial intelligence powerhouse. The report, Accelerating Australia’s AI Agenda, calls on the government to create “clear, practical and risk-based AI regulations that encourage innovation” in order to drive innovation, boost living standards, and address the country’s lagging productivity rate. The report contains several recommendations across a three-year roadmap that begins in July 2025.

China

Xi Jinping’s plan to overtake America in AI

The Economist

A recent meeting of the Communist Party’s leadership suggests it is preparing for a different kind of strategic race. “American firms focus on the model, but Chinese players emphasise practically applying AI,” says Zhang Yaqin, a former boss of Baidu, a tech giant, now at Tsinghua University. This focus on practical applications–in factories and for consumers–is how China stole a lead in e-commerce and e-payments.

Chinese tech groups prepare for AI future without Nvidia

Financial Times

Zijing Wu and Ryan McMorrow

China’s biggest technology companies have begun the process of switching their development of AI to homegrown chips, as they contend with a dwindling stockpile of Nvidia processors and tightening US export controls. Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu are among those starting to test alternative semiconductors to meet surging AI-related internal demand and client need. A think-tank affiliated with China’s state security ministry said that while Washington’s export controls were painful, they had “sparked a surge in independent innovation in domestic high-end AI chips with Huawei’s Ascend chip series the prime example”.

Huawei invested in 60-plus China chip firms since US sanctions

Nikkei Asia

Itsuro Fujino

Huawei has been expanding investments in the companies through Hubble, a wholly owned investment company it set up in 2019 when Washington began to restrict the Chinese telecom leader's access to US technology and its market. According to data from Chinese research company ITjuzi tabulated by Nikkei, Hubble has invested in more than 60 companies, from chip design and materials to manufacturing and testing. Nikkei also confirmed through Tianyancha, a Chinese corporate information site, that Hubble is a shareholder in more than 50 companies.

The future of mining: how China is upgrading traditional industry with driverless EVs

South China Morning Post

Ben Jiang

In Inner Mongolia, a convoy of haul trucks rumbles across the dusty, jagged terrain of the Yimin open-pit coal mine. Managers said the mine faced a shortage of drivers. The solution came earlier this year with a fleet of 100 photovoltaic-battery-powered, self-driving trucks. They represent the world’s largest deployment of autonomous electric mining trucks, highlighting China’s resolve to upgrade its traditional industries with advanced technologies, as the nation grapples with a shrinking labour force and an ageing population.

China’s startups race to dominate the coming robot AI boom

Bloomberg

Bloomberg News

China, which already has a higher density of robots per human on its factory floors than the likes of the US and Japan, is preparing humanoids to move into increasingly complex roles. EngineAI, Unitree and their competitors have started trials for everything from sorting garbage and delivering medicines in nursing homes to patrolling the streets alongside police officers and guiding tours through museums. The bots are quietly being tested for military combat, according to local media reports. China announced earlier this year it would invest 1 trillion yuan or $138 billion in robotics and high tech in the next two decades, far more than the US or Europe.

For more on China's pressure campaign against Taiwan—including military threats, interference and cyberwarfare, check out ASPI’s State of the Strait Weekly Digest.

USA

US VCs race to tap China’s biotech innovation

The Wall Street Journal

Brian Gormley

Several licensing pacts between Western and Chinese drugmakers have marked China’s emergence in biotech, a rise decades in the making. Last week, for instance, Pfizer disclosed a deal, potentially worth more than $6 billion, to secure rights outside of China to a cancer treatment from China’s 3Sbio. Long known for me-too versions of Western medicines, Chinese biotechs now develop increasingly innovative therapies. Roughly 30% of the drugs large pharmas licensed last year and in 2023 came from Chinese biotechs, up from 12% in each of the previous two years, according to a January report by investment bank Stifel.

US military IT specialist arrested for allegedly trying to leak secrets to foreign government

The Record by Recorded Future

James Reddick

A civilian IT specialist at the Defense Intelligence Agency was arrested on last week in Northern Virginia for allegedly trying to hand over information to a foreign government agent. Nathan Vilas Laatsch, 28, has worked with the military agency’s Insider Threat Division since 2019, the Justice Department said. He allegedly reached out to a “friendly” government in March offering classified information, explaining that he did not “agree or align with the values” of the Trump administration. The DIA specializes in foreign military intelligence and works closely with the top tiers of the Pentagon.

White House health report included fake citations

The New York Times

Dani Blum and Maggie Astor

The Trump administration released a report last week that it billed as a “clear, evidence-based foundation” for action on a range of children’s health issues. But the report, from the presidential Make America Healthy Again Commission, cited studies that did not exist. These included fictitious studies on direct-to-consumer drug advertising, mental illness and medications prescribed for children with asthma. Dr. Ivan Oransky — who teaches medical journalism at New York University — said the errors in the report were characteristic of the use of generative artificial intelligence, which has led to similar issues in legal filings and more.

Trump taps Palantir to compile data on Americans

The New York Times

Sheera Frenkel and Aaron Krolik

In March, President Trump signed an executive order calling for the federal government to share data across agencies, raising questions over whether he might compile a master list of personal information on Americans that could give him untold surveillance power. The Trump administration has expanded Palantir’s work across the federal government in recent months. The company has received more than $113 million in federal government spending since Mr. Trump took office, according to public records, including additional funds from existing contracts as well as new contracts with the Department of Homeland Security and the Pentagon.

A Texas cop searched license plate cameras nationwide for a woman who got an abortion

404 Media

Joseph Cox and Jason Koebler

Earlier this month authorities in Texas performed a nationwide search of more than 83,000 automatic license plate reader cameras while looking for a woman who they said had a self-administered abortion, including cameras in states where abortion is legal such as Washington and Illinois, according to multiple datasets obtained by 404 Media. The sheriff said the woman self-administered the abortion and her family were concerned for her safety, so authorities searched through Flock cameras. Experts are still concerned that a cop in a state where abortion is illegal can search cameras in others where it's a human right.

Americas

In a world first, Brazilians will soon be able to sell their digital data

Rest of World

Gabriel Daros

Last month, Brazil announced it is rolling out a data ownership pilot that will allow its citizens to manage, own, and profit from their digital footprint — the first such nationwide initiative in the world. In monetizing users’ data, Brazil is ahead of the U.S., where a 2019 “data dividend” initiative by California Governor Gavin Newsom never took off. If implemented, Brazil’s will be the first public-private partnership that allows citizens, rather than companies, to get a share of the global data market, currently valued at $4 billion and expected to grow to over $40 billion by 2034.

North Asia

South Korea election hit by misinformation

France 24

Agence France-Presse

A photo of the frontrunner bowing to a Mao Zedong statue? News reports claiming US President Donald Trump endorsed a long-shot candidate? Not true, just examples of South Korea's election misinformation problems. With the country set to vote on Tuesday for a new leader to replace ex-president Yoon Suk Yeol, who was impeached over a botched martial law declaration, there has been an explosion of false claims online. Many of the claims focus on foreign interference, tapping into local fears of meddling by China, or fabricating support for the conservative camp from the United States.

Japan, US to boost cybersecurity cooperation amid rising threats

Japan Today

Kyodo

Japanese Defense Minister Gen Nakatani and US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth agreed to boost cybersecurity cooperation, following Japan's enactment of a law allowing the government to monitor online communications amid rising cyber threats. In May, Japan enacted a law introducing "active cyberdefense" measures aimed at preempting cyberattacks, enabling police and the Self-Defense Forces to counter threats by accessing and neutralizing the source servers. Nakatani told reporters that he and Hegseth also affirmed their governments will closely collaborate to align their top strategic priorities, as the Pentagon plans to release the latest version of its policy document, the National Defense Strategy.

Southeast Asia

Southeast Asia joins Europe’s calls to defend subsea cables

Bloomberg

Philip Heijmans and Alberto Nardelli

Countries like Singapore and Malaysia are becoming key hubs for the roughly 600 fiber-optic cables that carry nearly all of the world’s data. Meanwhile, a spike in cable damage in European waters, particularly in the Baltic Sea, has heightened fears about the network’s vulnerability. The issue came up repeatedly during the two-day summit in Singapore, with European officials keen to share what they’ve learned from the recent rise in subsea cable damage. Today, the global undersea cable network stretches about 1.4 million kilometers.

As Malaysia’s Huawei chip storm shows, sovereign AI is a fraught pursuit

South China Morning Post

Elina Noor

When Malaysia’s deputy minister of communications, Teo Nie Ching, announced the launch of the country’s “sovereign AI infrastructure” powered by Huawei Technologies’ advanced computing chips and the DeepSeek large language model, she inadvertently set off a geopolitical maelstrom. In the crosshairs of Teo’s announcement was the activation of Huawei’s Ascend chips on a national scale and the planned roll-out of 3,000 of those chips by next year to “form the backbone of Malaysia’s national AI grid”.

Myanmar’s scam empire gets worse, not better

The Economist

Scam operations continue to grow. Judah Tana of Global Advance Projects, an NGO on the Thai-Myanmar border, says people from around the world, including India and the Philippines, are “flocking” to the fraud compound. Many now arrive voluntarily, aware that their role will involve conning others online. Previously, most scammers’ journeys to Myanmar involved a flight to Bangkok airport, a seven-hour car ride to Mae Sot, a Thai town on the Myanmar border, and being smuggled across. Thailand has made this journey harder. Mr Tana says people have to take a circuitous route from Bangkok to Mae Sot, swapping cars around ten times.

South & Central Asia

Hey chatbot, is this true? AI 'factchecks' sow misinformation

France 24

Agence France-Presse

As misinformation exploded during India's four-day conflict with Pakistan, social media users turned to an AI chatbot for verification -- only to encounter more falsehoods, underscoring its unreliability as a fact-checking tool. Grok -- now under renewed scrutiny for inserting "white genocide," a far-right conspiracy theory, into unrelated queries -- wrongly identified old video footage from Sudan's Khartoum airport as a missile strike on Pakistan's Nur Khan airbase during the country's recent conflict with India.

Ukraine - Russia

DDoS incident disrupts internet for thousands in Moscow

The Record by Recorded Future

Daryna Antoniuk

Tens of thousands of people in Moscow and nearby areas lost internet access for several days after a major DDoS attack targeted the Russian provider ASVT — an incident the company called one of the most severe of the year. ASVT said it is working with Russian state agencies, including communications regulator Roskomnadzor, to restore services. In a statement on Thursday, the company attributed the attack to the Ukrainian “IT Army,” a pro-Kyiv hacker collective known for targeting Russian infrastructure, although the group has not publicly claimed responsibility.

Europe

Chinese spying on Dutch industries 'intensifying': Dutch defence minister

Reuters

Xinghui Kok

Chinese efforts to spy on the Dutch are intensifying, with the focus on semiconductors, Dutch Defence Minister Ruben Brekelmans said. "The semiconductor industry, which we are technologically leading, or technology advanced, of course, to get that intellectual property - that's interesting to China," Brekelmans said in an interview on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue security meeting in Singapore. The Dutch military intelligence agency said in its annual report in April last year that Chinese spies have targeted the Dutch semiconductor, aerospace and maritime industries to try to strengthen China's armed forces.

How Europe is losing the global tech race, in five charts

The Wall Street Journal

David Luhnow, Tom Fairless and Andrew Barnett

The US is pulling away from Europe in economic growth—and one big reason is the continent’s inability to create new big tech firms the size of Apple, Meta or Google. Europe is generating far fewer unicorns—new, privately held companies that are worth more than $1 billion—than China and the US. Europe is also falling behind in spending on research and development that drives innovation. A lack of innovation and new technology companies means European workers are becoming slightly less productive than their American counterparts.

Cops in Germany claim they’ve ID’d the mysterious trickbot ransomware kingpin

WIRED

Matt Burgess and Lily Hay Newman

For years, members of the Russian cybercrime cartel Trickbot unleashed a relentless hacking spree on the world. The group attacked thousands of victims, including businesses, schools, and hospitals. Orchestrated by an enigmatic leader using the online moniker “Stern,” the group of around 100 cybercriminals. Germany’s federal police agency, the Bundeskriminalamt or BKA, and local prosecutors alleged that Stern’s real-world name is Vi­ta­ly Ni­ko­lae­vich Kovalev, a 36-year-old, 5’11” Russian man who cops believe is in his home country and thus shielded from potential extradition.

UK

British man charged in US over plot to smuggle military tech to China

POLITICO

Victor Jack

A British man has been indicted in the United States on charges of attempting to pass "sensitive American technology" to China. John Miller, 63, was indicted by U.S. federal juries on Friday along with Chinese national Cui Guanghai for allegedly trying to export a device used for encryption and decryption to Beijing, according to a statement from the United States Attorney's Office for the Central District of California. The two men, who were arrested in Serbia, discussed ways to smuggle the device to China via Hong Kong in a blender, according to the statement.

Submarines, drones and AI: UK’s military future mapped out in defence review

Financial Times

Charles Clover, Sylvia Pfeifer and David Sheppard

The Strategic Defence Review has been billed as a 10-year stock take of UK defence and strategic priorities and will be eagerly read by contractors for hints at the government’s spending plans. While areas such as cyber conflict and the RAF receive investment, the Royal Navy stands out as the primary winner. The service will expand its fleet of nuclear-powered attack submarines from seven to 12, with up to 12 new attack subs made in partnership with Aukus allies US and Australia by the late 2030s.

Africa

Africans are building Putin’s suicide drones

The Economist

Assembling Iranian drones in a Russian factory is an unusual option for a work-study programme. Few students or migrant workers, however desperate or foolhardy, would willingly sign up to become a military target. Yet that is the situation in which hundreds of young African women, some of them younger than 18, have unwittingly found themselves. Though ostensibly open to “talented people from all over the world”, in reality most of those targeted by the scheme were in Africa. Recently, South America has become an additional focus. Most troublingly, the recruiters had one specific demographic in mind: women between the ages of 18 and 22.

Africanising Chinese surveillance technology

East Asia Forum

Bulelani Jili

Local factors in African countries are often overlooked for their role in driving the adoption of Chinese surveillance technology. While Chinese loans and subsidies make Chinese technology attractive for many budget-constrained African nations, these states have often failed to introduce regulatory frameworks that adequately safeguard privacy and data protection. This enables surveillance technologies to be misused. There is a subsequent need for stronger data protection laws, ratification of African Union cybersecurity conventions and investment in technical capacity to address emerging digital governance challenges.

Middle East

In Dubai’s AI job market, your passport matters

Rest of World

Amar Diwakar

Tech specialists from the West command top positions and salaries in the UAE. Tech specialists from the West command top positions and salaries in the UAE. Tech workers like Nair are moving to the UAE, attracted by a Golden Visa program that gives 10 years of residency to skilled professionals, no taxes, high salaries and the ease of setting up business, recruiters and tech professionals told Rest of World. The nation has made relocation relatively frictionless, especially for AI-related specialists, developers and entrepreneurs. Dubai had issued an estimated 158,000 Golden Visas by 2023.

Big Tech

Meta disrupts influence ops targeting Romania, Azerbaijan, and Taiwan with fake personas

The Hacker News

Ravie Lakshmanan

Meta disrupted three covert influence operations originating from Iran, China, and Romania during the first quarter of 2025. The threat actors behind the activity leveraged fake accounts to manage Facebook Pages, direct users to off-platform websites, and share comments on posts by politicians and news entities. This included a network of 658 accounts on Facebook, 14 Pages, and two accounts on Instagram that targeted Romania across several platforms, including Meta's services, TikTok, X, and YouTube. One of the pages in question had about 18,300 followers.

Integrity reports, first quarter 2025

Meta

Meta is sharing threat research into three covert influence operations we disrupted in Q1 of 2025 originating from Iran, China and Romania. It detected and removed these campaigns before they were able to build authentic audiences on its apps.

Meta plans to replace humans with AI to assess privacy and societal risks

NPR

Bobby Allyn and Shannon Bond

Until recently, what are known inside Meta as privacy and integrity reviews were conducted almost entirely by human evaluators. But now, according to internal company documents obtained by NPR, up to 90% of all risk assessments will soon be automated. In practice, this means things like critical updates to Meta's algorithms, new safety features and changes to how content is allowed to be shared across the company's platforms will be mostly approved by a system powered by artificial intelligence — no longer subject to scrutiny by staffers tasked with debating how a platform change could have unforeseen repercussions or be misused.

More than half of top 100 mental health TikToks contain misinformation, study finds

The Guardian

Rachel Hall and Rachel Keenan

The Guardian took the top 100 videos posted under the #mentalhealthtips hashtag on TikTok and shared them with psychologists, psychiatrists and academic experts, who took a view on whether the posts contained misinformation. The experts established that 52 out of 100 videos offering advice on dealing with trauma, neurodivergence, anxiety, depression and severe mental illness contained some misinformation, and that many others were vague or unhelpful. TikTok said videos were taken down if they discouraged people from seeking medical support or promoted dangerous treatments.

'Forest Blizzard' vs 'Fancy Bear' - cyber companies hope to untangle weird hacker nicknames

Reuters

Raphael Satter and A.J. Vicens

Microsoft, CrowdStrike, Palo Alto and Alphabet's Google said they would create a public glossary of state-sponsored hacking groups and cybercriminals, in a bid to ease confusion over the menagerie of unofficial nicknames for them. They hoped to potentially bring other industry partners and the US government into the effort to identify Who’s Who in the murky world of digital espionage. Cybersecurity companies have long assigned coded names to hacking groups, as attributing hackers to a country or an organization can be difficult and researchers need a way to describe who they are up against.

Artificial Intelligence

Weaponized storytelling: How AI is helping researchers sniff out disinformation campaigns

The Conversation

Mark Finlayson and Azwad Anjum Islam

It is not often that cold, hard facts determine what people care most about and what they believe. Instead, it is the power and familiarity of a well-told story that reigns supreme. Whether it’s a heartfelt anecdote, a personal testimony or a meme echoing familiar cultural narratives, stories tend to stick with us, move us and shape our beliefs. In July 2024, the Department of Justice disrupted a Kremlin-backed operation that used nearly a thousand fake social media accounts to spread false narratives. These weren’t isolated incidents. They were part of an organized campaign, powered in part by AI.

Your chatbot friend might be messing with your mind

The Washington Post

Nitasha Tiku

Tactics used to make AI tools more engaging can drive chatbots to monopolize users’ time or reinforce harmful ideas. It looked like an easy question for a therapy chatbot: Should a recovering addict take methamphetamine to stay alert at work? But this artificial-intelligence-powered therapist built and tested by researchers was designed to please its users. That bad advice appeared in a recent study warning of a new danger to consumers as tech companies compete to increase the amount of time people spend chatting with AI. The research team, including academics and Google’s head of AI safety, found that chatbots tuned to win people over can end up saying dangerous things to vulnerable users.

Misc

The Uber of the underworld

The Economist

Just as Uber upended the taxi industry and Airbnb reshaped the hotel business, the criminal underworld is undergoing its own digital revolution. Criminals who might once have committed crimes themselves are now becoming service providers in a vast underground marketplace. This new service model “is evolving at a rate that we’ve never previously seen”, says John Wojcik of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime. Though estimates of the full cost differ, almost all studies suggest that cybercrime is booming. One reason is the emergence of DragonForce and other similar providers of plug-and-play hacking kits, which give even unskilled criminals the ability to launch ransomware attacks.

Research

Digital democracy in a divided global landscape

Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

Steven Feldstein

A global shift is taking place. Leaders recognize that tech innovation equals power, and they are marshaling their resources accordingly. Countries are working to create technological advantages for themselves at the expense of digital cooperation across borders. Countries are reluctant to work across borders and in service of shared concepts and common standards relating to digital technology. The internet is fragmenting into multiple “splinternets,” shifting from an open, globally connected web to a “collection of isolated networks controlled by governments.”

Securing the information space—Canada, Japan, and the case for collaborative resilience

Macdonald Laurier Institute

Chris Beall

Japan, Canada, and their allies need to focus on the information environment they want to achieve, and support partners already working to deliver an open, inclusive, and safe online space. Canada and Japan, as leading democracies, have developed complementary strategies to address challenges through initiatives like Canada’s Digital Citizen Initiative and Japan’s National Security Strategy. Launching this effort from a strong Canada-Japan bond would allow partners to work together to address the transnational scourge of foreign influence operations, online harms and hate, and hybrid and cyber-attacks.

Events & Podcasts

AI expert Connor Leahy on superintelligence and the threat of human extinction

Stop the World

ASPI

Many of the brightest minds in artificial intelligence believe models that are smarter than a human in every way will be built within a few years. Whether it turns out to be two years or 10, the changes will be epoch-making. Life will never be the same. Connor Leahy is one of many AI experts who believe that far from ushering in an era of utopian abundance, superintelligent AI could kill us all. Connor is CEO of the firm Conjecture AI, a prominent advocate for AI safety and the lead author of ⁠the AI Compendium⁠, which lays out how rapidly advancing AI could become an existential threat to humanity.

AI + Expo

Special Competitive Studies Project

On June 2-4, 2025, US Special Competitive Studies Project will host its second AI+ Expo – alongside The Exchange – at the Washington DC Convention Center. The AI+ Expo is the place to convene and build relationships around AI, technology, and US and allied competitiveness. The powerful purpose behind this one-of-a-kind event is to serve as a forum for industry, government, and academic research entities to exhibit some of the latest technological breakthroughs – in AI, biotech, energy, networks, compute, microelectronics, manufacturing, augmented reality, and beyond – and discuss their implications for US and allied competitiveness.

