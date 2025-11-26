Good morning. It's Wednesday, 26th of November.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest focuses on the topics we work on, including cybersecurity, critical technologies, foreign interference & disinformation.

Decoupling is well underway in critical technology research. A divide is emerging between China’s critical technology research ecosystem and that of the United States and its allies. The Strategist

The Albanese government will establish an AI Safety Institute early next year to assess the risks from emerging artificial intelligence systems and help safeguard Australians from potential harms. InnovationAus

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co said on Tuesday it had filed a lawsuit in Taiwan’s Intellectual Property and Commercial Court against its former Senior Vice President Wei-Jen Lo, who recently joined Intel. Reuters

Decoupling is well underway in critical technology research. A divide is emerging between China’s critical technology research ecosystem and that of the United States and its allies. The implication is clear: to varying degrees, policies adopted since late last decade to guard against China’s exploitation of research in democratic countries are having an effect. After decades of growth, US and Chinese technical research collaboration peaked in 2019, according to new research from the Critical Technology Tracker of the Australian Strategic Policy Institute.

Australia

Australia to establish AI safety institute

InnovationAus

Justin Hendry

The Albanese government will establish an AI Safety Institute early next year to assess the risks from emerging artificial intelligence systems and help safeguard Australians from potential harms. Industry minister Tim Ayres and assistant minister Andrew Charlton will announce the Australian AI Safety Institute on Tuesday morning, making good on a pledge made by the government last year.

New govt register to name and shame poor tech contractors

InnovationAus

Justin Hendry

Companies that bungle government digital projects risk being named on a new federal register that could see them miss out on future work under a new policy designed to create “stronger incentives” for contractors to fix performance issues. Under the plan revealed by the Digital Transformation Agency, the register would be used to record instances of ‘serious underperformance’ from sellers for up to a year at a time.

Australia, Canada, India to cooperate on emerging tech, minerals and artificial intelligence

CyberDaily

Robert Dougherty

The leaders of each country announced the Australia-Canada-India Technology and Innovation Partnership on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg earlier this week. The partnership will focus on cooperation on critical and emerging technologies, with an emphasis on green energy innovation and building resilient supply chains, including in critical minerals.

Govt shields $800m aged care tech work from scrutiny

InnovationAus

Joseph Brookes

The Aged Care minister has defied a Senate order to detail the procurement and roll out of $800 million of upgrades to government aged care technology systems that were outsourced to global software and services firms. The government says the order is unreasonable and has instead proposed providing the Senate with only publicly available documents, effectively keeping hidden information like tender evaluation reports, reviews and ministerial updates.

China

Robots and AI are already remaking the Chinese economy

The Wall Street Journal

Brian Spegele

Sam Altman wants artificial intelligence to cure cancer. Elon Musk says AI robots will eliminate poverty. China is focused on something more prosaic: making better washing machines. While China’s long-term AI goals are no less ambitious than the U.S. tech titans, its near-term priority is to shore up its role as the world’s factory floor for decades to come. With exports under threat from rising costs at home and tariffs abroad, that is no longer assured. The push can be seen across the giant country in scores of companies—fueled by billions of dollars in government and private technology development—that are transforming every step of making and exporting goods.

USA

ICE offers up to $280 Million to immigrant-tracking ‘Bounty Hunter’ firms

WIRED

Dell Cameron

Immigration and Customs Enforcement is expanding plans to outsource immigrant tracking to private surveillance firms, scrapping a recent $180 million pilot proposal in favor of a no-cap program with multimillion-dollar guarantees, according to new contracting records reviewed by WIRED.

Dozens of state attorneys general urge US Congress not to block AI laws

Reuters

Jody Godoy

Republican and Democratic attorneys general from 35 states and the District of Columbia urged congressional leaders on Tuesday not to block state laws governing artificial intelligence, warning of “disastrous consequences” if the technology is left unregulated. The letter sets up a clash between the states and the Trump administration over AI regulation, as the industry seeks to avoid new laws scheduled to take effect in 2026 and states worry about injuries and deaths attributed to chatbot use.

How the U.S economy became hooked on AI spending

The Wall Street Journal

Konrad Putzier

The turbulence that hit stocks tied to artificial intelligence last week highlights a broader risk to the economy. Growth has become so dependent on AI-related investment and wealth that if the boom turns to bust, it could take the broader economy with it. Business investment in AI might have accounted for as much as half of the growth in gross domestic product, adjusted for inflation, in the first six months of the year. Rising AI stocks are also boosting household wealth, leading to more consumer spending, especially in recent months.

Inside one US company’s attempt to shake China’s grip on graphite

Nikkei Asia

Pak Yiu

Along the shore of the Tennessee River in Chattanooga, Australia’s Novonix is working to turn a former turbine plant into the first large-scale synthetic graphite facility in North America. Several custom-built furnaces towering 20 meters high have been installed, with dozens more to come. The ones already in place are used to produce samples of the critical ingredient required for batteries used in electric vehicles and energy storage systems.

Georgia court filing organization warns of outages after ransomware allegations

The Record by Recorded Future

Jonathan Greig

The organization responsible for managing real estate and civil court filings in Georgia has been knocked offline by a cyberattack that began on Friday. The Georgia Superior Court Clerks’ Cooperative Authority said it is experiencing a “credible and ongoing cybersecurity threat” that forced the organization to temporarily restrict access to its website and services.

$262 million stolen in account takeover fraud schemes this year, FBI says ahead of holiday season

The Record by Recorded Future

Jonathan Greig

The FBI released a warning on Tuesday about fraud schemes involving financial account takeovers, urging people to be wary of social engineering techniques perpetrated through texts, calls and emails. The law enforcement agency said they have received more than 5,100 complaints about Account Takeover fraud since January and have tallied losses exceeding $262 million. Cybercriminals have become adept at gaining access to financial institutions, payroll platforms and health savings accounts that they then drain of funds, according to the FBI.

Americas

Chinese businesses are transforming Mexico City’s poshest neighborhood

Rest of World

Daniela Dib

Between 2020 and 2024, China’s direct investment in Mexico jumped from $85 million to $710 million. Huawei opened its office in Nuevo Polanco in 2017. TikTok’s offices are located here, as are those of other Chinese tech companies including Oppo, BYD, Shein, Xiaomi and Alibaba Cloud’s local partner Contpaqi. Although most of the workers in these offices are locals — Mexican federal labor laws require 90% of employees to be Mexican — there’s also been a clear growth in the Chinese population.

North Asia

TSMC files lawsuit against former executive on security concerns

Reuters

Ben Blanchard and Wen-Yee Lee

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co said on Tuesday it had filed a lawsuit in Taiwan’s Intellectual Property and Commercial Court against its former Senior Vice President Wei-Jen Lo, who recently joined Intel. In an emailed statement, TSMC said the lawsuit is based on the terms of the employment contract between TSMC and Lo, the non-compete agreement signed by Lo, and regulations such as the Trade Secrets Act.

TSMC sues former employee over alleged data leak Nikkei Asia

Taiwan says ‘no information’ on cooperation with South Korea on US chip tariffs

Reuters

Taiwan Premier Cho Jung-tai said on Tuesday he had “no information” about any cooperation with South Korea on U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs on semiconductors, adding that Taiwan was conducting talks only with the United States. South Korea’s trade minister said on Monday he saw room for cooperation with Taiwan on Trump’s tariffs on chips. U.S. officials are privately saying they might not levy long-promised semiconductor tariffs soon, potentially delaying a centrepiece of Trump’s economic agenda, Reuters reported last week.

Southeast Asia

Singapore picks Alibaba’s Qwen to drive regional language model in big win for China tech

South China Morning Post

Ann Cao

AI Singapore, a national programme by the city state of Singapore to accelerate the adoption of artificial intelligence , has chosen to base its latest large language model on Alibaba’s Qwen, in a significant win for the Chinese technology giant as it promotes its AI services in Southeast Asia. AI Singapore, designed to enhance the city state’s national AI capabilities, had released a new model, Qwen-SEA-LION-v4, based on Alibaba’s Qwen3-32B foundation model to better address the linguistic and cultural demands of the region, Alibaba Cloud said in a statement.

Singapore orders Apple, Google to prevent government spoofing on messaging platforms

Reuters

Singapore’s police have ordered Apple and Google to prevent the spoofing of government agencies on their messaging platforms, the home affairs ministry said on Tuesday. The order under the nation’s Online Criminal Harms Act came after the police observed scams on Apple’s iMessage and Google Messages purporting to be from companies such as the local postal service SingPost.

Ukraine – Russia

Russia arrests young cybersecurity entrepreneur on treason charges

The Record by Recorded Future

Daryna Antoniuk

A 21-year-old tech entrepreneur and cybersecurity specialist was arrested in Moscow on treason charges late last week — the latest case targeting Russia’s own tech community. Details of the case are classified, but Russian media say Timur Kilin may have drawn official ire after publicly criticizing the state-owned messaging app Max and the government’s anti-cybercrime legislation.

Europe

European digital rule-book not up for negotiation, says EU’s Ribera

Reuters

The European digital rule-book is not up for negotiation, European Commission Vice President Teresa Ribera said in response to comments made by U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. Lutnick on Monday said that the European Union should make its regulation of the tech sector more “balanced” in exchange for a reduction of U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminium imports from the bloc.

Middle East

What the UAE is doing in Silicon Valley

Rest of World

Viola Zhou

The United Arab Emirates aims to become a global artificial intelligence powerhouse, and its latest investment is a new research lab in Silicon Valley. The state-run Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, named after the president of the UAE, has opened a satellite lab in Sunnyvale, California, recruiting researchers from top U.S. universities and major tech firms to build AI models that rival American and Chinese systems.

Gender & Women in Tech

Online safety of women and girls is a test of regional leadership

The Strategist

Julie Inman Grant and Pio Smith

Digital safety is emerging as a new test of regional governance and security. Across Asia and the Pacific, technology is increasingly being exploited to monitor and silence women and undermine social cohesion, including through AI-generated deepfakes and a growing misogynistic rhetoric warping attitudes held by boys and young men. Widespread under-reporting and the absence of agreed definitions and methodologies have hampered our efforts to understand the true extent of this harm.

Big Tech

Nvidia-Google AI chip rivalry escalates on report of Meta talks

Bloomberg

NIck Turner

Meta is in talks to spend billions on Google’s AI chips, the Information reported, adding to a monthslong share rally as the search giant has made the case it can rival Nvidia Corp. as a leader in artificial intelligence technology. A deal would signal growing momentum for Google’s chips and long-term potential to challenge Nvidia’s market dominance, after the company earlier agreed to supply up to 1 million chips to Anthropic PBC.

HP to cut about 6,000 jobs by 2028, ramps up AI efforts

Reuters

Juby Babu

HP Inc said on Tuesday it expects to cut between 4,000 and 6,000 jobs globally by fiscal 2028 as part of a plan to streamline operations and adopt artificial intelligence to speed up product development, improve customer satisfaction and boost productivity. HP’s teams focused on product development, internal operations and customer support will be impacted by the job cuts, CEO Enrique Lores said during a media briefing call.

Artificial Intelligence

‘Sovereign AI’ takes Off as countries seek to avoid overreliance on superpowers

The Wall Street Journal

Jiyoung Sohn

As China and the U.S. race to dominate artificial intelligence, countries are increasingly wary of becoming overly dependent on the superpowers for a technology that could profoundly affect their economic competitiveness and national security. In response, a select few are seeking to build out their own AI capabilities and become leaders alongside the U.S. and China.

Teens are saying tearful goodbyes to their AI companions

The Wall Street Journal

Georgia Wells

When Olga López heard she would lose access to her collection of role-playing chatbots, she felt a surge of emotions: sadness, outrage, bewilderment. Olga, who is 13, turns to her chatbots from artificial-intelligence company Character. AI for romantic role playing when she doesn’t have homework. Like the company’s other under-18 customers, she was notified in October that she would no longer be able to have ongoing chat interactions with digital characters soon.

