Huione is best known in Cambodia for its QR codes, which customers use to pay bills in hotels, restaurants and supermarkets. But other Huione affiliates serve as clearinghouses for money launderers. One company hosts an online bazaar, made up of thousands of Telegram chat groups, that connects scammers with money movers. Another is more directly involved in laundering money. The New York Times

Azerbaijani officials claimed that the Russian state-sponsored hacker group APT29 was behind a cyberattack on several local media outlets earlier this year. Azerbaijan has historically maintained ties with Russia through trade, energy and security cooperation. However, tensions have escalated recently — partly due to Baku's support for Ukraine. The Record by Recorded Future

The European Union and France on Monday announced half a billion euros worth of incentives to lure scientists to the continent, seeking to profit from US President Donald Trump's federal funding cuts and clashes with top US universities. The money would fund research projects and help universities cover the cost of bringing foreign scientists over to help run them, officials said. Reuters

World

Ransomware attacks on food and agriculture industry have doubled in 2025

The Record by Recorded Future

Jonathan Greig

Ransomware gangs have long targeted the food and agriculture industry, but seemed to have ramped up attacks in 2025. The uptick began in the fourth quarter of 2024 and continued into 2025, with the increases largely attributed to Clop’s exploitation of a popular file sharing service. But Braley noted that even when they took out the attacks attributed to Clop, groups like RansomHub and Akira were still continuing to attack the food industry relentlessly. Ransomware now accounts for 53% of all actors attacking the food industry.

Undersea cable control: The information dimension

The Interpreter

Richard Dunley

Historical lessons on how control of undersea communication networks offers advantage beyond mere disruption. Sabotage operations conducted against cables and pipelines in European waters, which are generally attributed to Russia, have made marine infrastructure attacks a hot topic over the past couple of years. At the same time, we have seen a growth of attacks on cables connecting Taiwan and its outlying islands, blame for which is commonly attributed to the People’s Republic of China.

Australia

Re-elected Labor govt will 'do more to embrace technology'

Information Age

Tom Williams

Treasurer Jim Chalmers says embracing technology will be a core tenet of Anthony Albanese's re-elected Labor majority government following Saturday's landslide victory against a Liberal-National coalition led by Peter Dutton. Chalmers told ABC News on Sunday that technology would be a key piece of the government's domestic agenda, and Labor aimed to "do more to embrace technology, particularly the AI opportunity". Labor last year revealed it had begun developing an AI capability plan to assess how the technology could improve Australia’s economy, after earlier proposing mandatory AI guardrails similar to those in the European Union.

China

Chinese exporters ‘wash’ products in third countries to avoid Donald Trump’s tariffs

Financial Times

William Langley, Rafe Uddin and Song Jung-a

Chinese exporters are stepping up efforts to avoid tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump by shipping their goods via third countries to conceal their true origin. Chinese social media platforms are awash with adverts offering “place-of-origin washing”, while an inflow of goods from China has raised alarm in neighbouring countries wary of becoming staging posts for trade actually destined for the US. The growing use of the tactic underlines exporters’ fears that new tariffs of up to 145 per cent imposed by Trump on Chinese goods will deprive them of access to one of their most important markets.

How a Chinese robotics firm maintains the country’s high-voltage power lines

South China Morning Post

Coco Feng

Guangdong Crownpower Electric Power Technology Development has taken a path less travelled in China’s robotics industry, as its products and services are geared for the utility sector – specifically, the dangerous task of maintaining power grids. While many of its hi-tech peers are developing humanoid robots, Crownpower remains focused on taking over the potentially deadly work of safety inspection and maintenance of high-voltage power lines on the mainland and abroad.

AI and China on everything, everywhere, all at once

The Register

Jessica Lyons

Threat intel analysts across both public and private sector agreed that China has become America's top cyber threat — and the various Typhoon attacks over the past couple years were frequent topics of discussion — but the phony North Korean IT worker was certainly the buzziest threat topic. "The North Korean worker situation is mind blowing," cybersecurity author and investor Nicole Perlroth said during an offsite panel hosted by developer security provider Snyk.

Gender trolling: Digital manosphere and misogyny in China

Georgetown Journal of International Affairs

Sarah Liao

This article discusses gender trolling in China’s media culture, exploring the tension between feminist activism, digital platforms, and state ideologies. It highlights how the growing digital manosphere and exclusionary feminist practices contribute to a hostile public sphere while emphasizing the need for alternative forms of feminist organizing that prioritize empathy, personal connection, and contextual understanding. The analysis calls for reevaluating digital spaces and offline resistance in fostering a more inclusive and just future.

USA

Trump administration moves to blacklist a financial hub used by scammers

The New York Times

Selam Gebrekidan

The Trump administration designated a Cambodian financial conglomerate as a money-laundering operation on Thursday, taking the first step to sever its access to the American financial system. The Treasury Department said that since August 2021, the company, Huione Group, and its affiliates had laundered $4 billion for criminals, including hackers in North Korea and scammers in Southeast Asia. “Huione Group serves as a significant node of the money laundering ecosystem,” the Treasury said in a detailed report of the company’s operations.

US blacklists Myanmar warlord and ethnic army linked to scam centers

Radio Free Asia

RFA Staff

The US Treasury Department on Monday blacklisted a Myanmar militia group, its leader Saw Chit Thu and his two sons for facilitating cyber scams from territory they control on the Thai-Myanmar border. The Karen National Army, formerly known as the Karen Border Guard, was designated as a “significant transnational criminal organization” that is barred from holding property in the United States and conducting transactions with US persons. The two other individuals affected by the action are Saw Htoo Eh Moo and Saw Chit Chit, who are sons of Saw Chit Thu.

US lawmaker targets Nvidia chip smuggling to China with new bill

Reuters

Stephen Nellis and Max A. Cherney

A US lawmaker plans to introduce legislation in coming weeks to verify the location of AI chips like those made by Nvidia after they are sold. The effort to keep tabs on the chips, which drew bipartisan support from US lawmakers, aims to address reports of widespread smuggling of Nvidia's chips into China in violation of US export control laws. Nvidia's chips are a critical ingredient for creating AI systems such as chatbots, image generators and more specialized ones that can help craft biological weapons.

US lawmakers urge SEC to delist Alibaba and Chinese companies

Financial Times

Demetri Sevastopulo and Stefania Palma

The heads of two Congressional panels have urged the Securities and Exchange Commission to delist Chinese groups, including Alibaba, that they say have military links that put US national security at risk. John Moolenaar, the Republican chair of the House China committee, and Rick Scott, the Republican chair of the Senate committee on ageing, wrote to SEC chair Paul Atkins on Friday to ask his agency to take action against 25 Chinese groups listed on American exchanges. The targets also include search engine Baidu, online retail platform JD.com and the popular social media platform Weibo.

US charges Yemeni hacker behind Black Kingdom ransomware targeting 1,500 systems

The Hacker News

Ravie Lakshmanan

The US Department of Justice announced charges against a 36-year-old Yemeni national for allegedly deploying the Black Kingdom ransomware against global targets, including businesses, schools, and hospitals in the United States. Rami Khaled Ahmed of Sana'a, Yemen, has been charged with one count of conspiracy, one count of intentional damage to a protected computer, and one count of threatening damage to a protected computer. Ahmed is assessed to be currently living in Yemen. "From March 2021 to June 2023, Ahmed and others infected computer networks of several US-based victims, including a medical billing services company in Encino, a ski resort in Oregon, a school district in Pennsylvania, and a health clinic in Wisconsin," the DoJ said in a statement.

Security researchers warn a widely used open source tool poses a 'Persistent' risk to the US

WIRED

Matt Burges

Since Russian troops invaded Ukraine more than three years ago, Russian technology companies and executives have been widely sanctioned for supporting the Kremlin. That includes Vladimir Kiriyenko, the son of one of Vladimir Putin’s top aides and the CEO of VK Group, which runs VK, Russia’s Facebook equivalent that has increasingly shifted towards the regime’s repressive positioning. Now cybersecurity researchers are warning that a widely used piece of open source code—which is linked to Kiriyenko’s company and managed by Russian developers—may pose a “persistent” national security risk to the United States. The open source software, called easyjson, has been widely used by the US Department of Defense and “extensively” across software used in the finance, technology, and healthcare sectors.

Americas

Peru denies it was hit by ransomware attack following Rhysida claims

The Record by Recorded Future

Jonathan Greig

Peru’s government is denying claims that its federal digital platform was taken over by a ransomware gang that has previously attacked governments around the world. The Ministry of Government and Digital Transformation published a statement on Thursday addressing a posting on the Rhysida ransomware gang’s leak site about a takeover of the government’s domain. The group demanded a 5 bitcoin ransom — worth about $472,000 — and shared documents allegedly stolen from Peru’s government portal gob.pe.

Argentina confronts rising cyber-gambling addiction in children

iGaming Today

Eduardo Krett

Underage online gaming is growingly problematic. Since at least 2015, Argentina has classified online betting sites without state approval as criminal enterprises. Over the past ten years, technology has changed, and the pandemic exacerbated it even further. This change has very simplified minor access to online betting sites. Worsening matters, these businesses frequently use celebrities and social media influencers to grandly portray the platforms. This strategy is especially successful in attracting youngsters and teenagers who already spend a lot of time online and who are easily influenced by peer pressure and digital marketing.

North Asia

Japan to cooperate with Singapore on undersea cables, cybersecurity

Nikkei Asia

Kiu Sugano

Japan plans to step up cooperation with Singapore in such fields as undersea cables and cybersecurity, Nikkei has learned, seeking to ensure reliable and secure communications infrastructure in the Indo-Pacific as China's influence looms. Singapore is overseeing revisions to ASEAN guidelines for undersea cable management and maintenance. Japan will provide support, with an eye toward encouraging the use of Japanese, European and US companies that have a track record of communications security and reliability. The cooperation between Japan and Singapore may spur cooperation on undersea cables with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

Southeast Asia

Google unit awards data-center contract to Malaysia’s Gamuda

Bloomberg

Ram Anand and Anders Melin

Malaysian infrastructure firm Gamuda Bhd. won a data-center contract worth over $237 million from Google’s Malaysian affiliate, according to company filings. The data-center project will include construction of a water treatment plant with a capacity of 65 million liters and an off-river storage system. Google previously said that it was investing $2 billion in Malaysia to develop data centers and a cloud facility in the Southeast Asian country.

Indonesia suspends eye-scanning Worldcoin crypto project

Channel News Asia

Indonesian authorities said they have suspended Worldcoin, the eyeball-scanning cryptocurrency project co-founded by OpenAI chief Sam Altman under scrutiny in several countries. Since Worldcoin launched in 2023, millions of people have had their iris patterns scanned to create a "World ID", proving they are human and allowing them to conduct transactions. The data is encrypted and safe, according to Worldcoin, but it has run into trouble over concerns about the use of personal data including in Hong Kong, Kenya, Spain and Portugal.

South & Central Asia

Fake news factory: How Pakistani TV channels, X handles are targeting Indian military post-Pahalgam

First Post

Shreya Mundhra

In the aftermath of the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, India took swift diplomatic actions against Pakistan. The country was accused of having a hand in the horrific incident that took 26 lives. Just as support from the international community for India began to flow in, social media platforms like X were flooded by a structured Pakistan-based disinformation campaign. Coordinated disinformation posts attempting to portray India as unstable and its military as disoriented popped up everywhere.

The Indian company forcing Uber to change its business model

Rest of World

Indulekha Aravind

A 3-year-old homegrown startup has upended India’s ride-hailing sector. Namma Yatri, launched by a SoftBank-backed fintech firm, pioneered the zero-commission model. Now other ride-hailing apps are rethinking their strategy. The platform promotes a decentralized, open-source approach, and public-private partnerships. While Namma Yatri’s unique offering helped its initial adoption in India, it will now go head-to-head with well-funded rivals that have replicated its model and have wider reach.

Ukraine - Russia

Russia reports Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow ahead of May 9 events

Al Jazeera

Russia has reported that it repelled a drone attack on Moscow as the capital city prepares to host a major military parade with foreign leaders in attendance. Russia’s air defence systems intercepted “four drones flying towards Moscow”, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Monday. The attack appears intended to unsettle Moscow’s preparations for events marking the end of the Great Patriotic War, commonly known as World War II elsewhere, on May 9. The attack comes as Moscow prepares to welcome foreign leaders from China and Brazil, among others.

Europe

Europe pledges half a billion euros to lure scientists as Trump battles universities

Reuters

Elizabeth Pineau and Dominique Vidalon

The European Union and France on Monday announced half a billion euros worth of incentives to lure scientists to the continent, seeking to profit from US President Donald Trump's federal funding cuts and clashes with top US universities. The money would fund research projects and help universities cover the cost of bringing foreign scientists over to help run them, officials said. Macron pledged 100 million from France, though it was not immediately clear if this came on top of the EU pledge. Trump has targeted U.S. universities since taking office in January by freezing federal funding, launching investigations, revoking international students' visas and making other demands.

Azerbaijan blames Russian state hackers for cyberattacks on local media

The Record by Recorded Future

Daryna Antoniuk

Azerbaijani officials claimed that the Russian state-sponsored hacker group APT29 was behind a cyberattack on several local media outlets earlier this year. The likely motive, according to Ramid Namazov, head of the Azerbaijani parliament's commission on countering hybrid threats, was retaliation for the closure of the Russian House state-funded cultural center in Baku and significant staff cuts at the Azerbaijani branch of Sputnik radio. In February, the Azerbaijani government ordered the closure of the Russian House, citing its lack of legal registration and violations of national legislation. The December crash of Flight J2-8243, which Azerbaijan blamed on a Russian missile, also complicated the relationship.

Europe needs to up its space game to fend off Musk, Russia and China

POLITICO

Laura Kayali

Elon Musk and adversarial nations like China and Russia will dominate space if European countries don't get their act together. "There can be no European sovereignty without efforts in space. Today, a major awakening is necessary, even urgent, for Europeans to get started," NATO's supreme allied commander transformation, Admiral Pierre Vandier, said in an interview. Russia's war on Ukraine has shown the importance of space assets for battlefield communications and intelligence gathering. It has also painfully highlighted Europe's reliance on a very limited number of US companies — mainly Musk's SpaceX — as the EU's rival IRIS² system is not expected to be operational before 2030.

Spanish blackout drives use of Musk’s Starlink

Financial Times

Ian Johnston

Spanish and Portuguese mobile and internet users turned to Elon Musk’s Starlink in record numbers on Monday, as a widespread electricity blackout on the Iberian peninsula exposed vulnerabilities in telecoms networks. Usage of the Starlink satellite communications service rose by 35 per cent above average when telecoms coverage dropped in the two countries, according to data analysed by the Financial Times. Usage was 60 per cent higher in Spain than average on Tuesday, as mobile networks struggled to get back up to speed.

UK

Patients left in the dark months after cybercriminals leak testing lab data

The Record by Recorded Future

Alexander Martin

More than 11 months after a ransomware group published information from a UK pathology services company, the affected patients still have not been informed about what data of theirs was exposed in the incident, with material about sexually transmitted infections and cancer cases being included in the leaks. The data was compromised during an attack by the Qilin cybercrime group against London-based Synnovis last June. The attack severely disrupted care at a large number of National Health Service hospitals and care providers in London. An analysis by data breach specialists CaseMatrix suggests more than 900,000 individuals were impacted, with the published material including names, dates of birth, NHS numbers, and in some cases personal contact details.

Russian spies attended Brexit event in Parliament

BBC

Tom Beal, Chris Bell and Daniel De Simone

Three Bulgarians convicted of spying for Russia previously attended an event of Brexit debate in a committee room, in the Palace of Westminster, May 2016. Photographs posted on social media and unearthed by the BBC show the spies with representatives of European political parties. The cell's activities were directed from Russia by Jan Marsalek, an Austrian former finance executive reported to be hiding in Moscow having fled fraud charges in Germany following the collapse of payments processing company Wirecard. Marsalek is an asset of Russian intelligence services. A cache of tens of thousands of Telegram messages between Marsalek and Roussev recovered by UK police indicated close coordination with the Austrian's "friends in Russia".

Middle East

UAE rolls out AI for schoolkids in new push for sector forefront

Bloomberg

Sara Gharaibeh

The United Arab Emirates will introduce artificial intelligence to the public school curriculum this year, as the Gulf country vies to become a regional powerhouse for AI development. The subject will be rolled out in the 2025-2026 academic year for kindergarten pupils through to 12th grade. The course includes ethical awareness as well as foundational concepts and real-world applications. The UAE joins a growing group of countries integrating AI into school education. Beijing announced a similar move to roll out AI courses to primary and secondary students in China last month.

NZ & Pacific Islands

New Zealand: Empowering women’s cyber confidence and resilience

OpenGov Asia

Alita Sharon

A comprehensive new toolkit aimed at supporting cyber resilience for women to navigate and counter online harm has been launched by New Zealand at the Local Government New Zealand conference. Developed by the Ministry for Women in partnership with online safety organisation Netsafe, the Free to Lead toolkit is designed to empower women – particularly those in public-facing roles – as well as their employers, with knowledge, resources and practical strategies to address and prevent digital abuse.

Big Tech

To Win monopoly fight, Meta is touting a rival: TikTok

The Wall Street Journal

Dave Michaels

Weeks into an antitrust trial that threatens the future of Meta Platforms’ social-media empire, the company’s best bet for a court victory might lie with one of its rivals: TikTok. The Federal Trade Commission is seeking to break up Meta, alleging that it wields an illegal monopoly originally built more than a decade ago through Facebook’s acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp. To prevail, the agency needs to show not only that Meta engaged in unlawful monopolization, but also that its dominance hasn’t waned since. That is where TikTok comes in.

Zuckerberg’s new Meta AI app gets personal in a very creepy way

The Washington Post

Geoffrey A. Fowler

Last week, Facebook’s co-founder launched the Meta AI app, a dedicated home for his company’s artificial intelligence chatbot. The app, which climbed to No. 2 on the iPhone free download charts, promises users a more “personalized” AI with tailored answers and advice. And it includes a new social network for people to share their AI conversations and images. But Meta AI also brings something else to chatbots: surveillance.

Artificial Intelligence

Radio station duped audience and secretly used an AI host for six months

VICE

Ashley Fike

For six months, an Australian radio station aired a daily show hosted by a young-sounding woman named Thy—cheerful, confident, and always on beat—until listeners started asking: who is she? CADA, a Sydney-based station owned by Australian Radio Network, ran “Workdays with Thy” every weekday. Eventually, ARN came clean. Thy wasn’t real. She was an AI-generated voice cloned from an actual ARN employee, created in collaboration with ElevenLabs. “No mic, no studio, just code and vibes,” wrote ARN project leader Fayed Tohme in a now-deleted LinkedIn post.

AI is getting more powerful, but its hallucinations are getting worse

The New York Times

Cade Metz and Karen Weise

The newest and most powerful technologies — so-called reasoning systems from companies like OpenAI, Google and the Chinese start-up DeepSeek — are generating more errors, not fewer. As their math skills have notably improved, their handle on facts has gotten shakier. It is not entirely clear why. Today’s AI bots are based on complex mathematical systems that learn their skills by analysing enormous amounts of digital data. They do not — and cannot — decide what is true and what is false. Sometimes, they just make stuff up, a phenomenon some A.I. researchers call hallucinations. On one test, the hallucination rates of newer A.I. systems were as high as 79 percent.

Google’s Gemini has beaten Pokémon Blue (with a little help)

TechCrunch

Anthony Ha

Google’s most expensive AI model seems to have crossed a major milestone: Beating a 29-year-old video game. Google CEO Sundar Pichai posted triumphantly on X, “What a finish! Gemini 2.5 Pro just completed Pokémon Blue!” To be clear, the Gemini Plays Pokemon livestream was created by, in his own words, “a 30 year old software engineer unaffiliated with Google” who goes by Joel Z. But Google executives have been cheering the effort on. Why Pokémon? Back in February, Anthropic highlighted progress that its Claude AI models were making in “Pokémon Red,” writing that Claude’s “extended thinking and agent training” gives it “a major boost” on “more unexpected” tasks, like playing a classic game.

Is Duolingo the face of an AI jobs crisis?

TechCrunch

Anthony Ha

Duolingo announced plans this week to replace contractors with AI and become an “AI-first” company — a move that journalist Brian Merchant pointed to as a sign that the AI jobs crisis “is here, now.” In fact, Merchant spoke to a former Duolingo contractor who said this isn’t even a new policy. The company cut around 10% of its contractor workforce at the end of 2023, and Merchant said there was another round of cuts in October 2024. In both cases, contractors (first translators, then writers) were replaced with AI.

Research

Online requests to arrange or assist with sexual images or information about children

Australian eSafety Commisioner

A small but substantial number of adults in Australia have received online requests to help with child sexual exploitation, according to an eSafety research publication. This research surveyed 4,011 adults in Australia to find out how many had received online requests to arrange or assist with the sexual exploitation of children they had access to. The research found 2.8% of adults surveyed had received a request for facilitated child sexual exploitation in the past 12 months.

Events & Podcasts

Cyber Stability Conference 2025

UNIDIR

The Cyber Stability Conference 2025, a UNIDIR flagship event addressing evolving cyber threats to strengthen international peace and security, will meet this year under the theme “Crisis Averted: Cyber Resilience in Action.” Guided by UNIDIR’s Cyber Intrusion Pathway framework, the conference will examine each phase of a cyber incident, fostering a deeper understanding of cyber resilience in practice. The conference will spotlight how the practical implementation of the UN framework for responsible State behaviour in the use of ICTs can strengthen resilience against cyber threats. Taking place during the inaugural Geneva Cyber Week, the Cyber Stability Conference 2025 will convene a diverse array of perspectives from government, industry, academia and civil society.

Threat Detection and Incident Response Summit

Security Week

The Summit will dive into threat hunting tools and frameworks and explore value of threat intelligence data in the defender’s security stack. This forum is designed to delve into big-picture strategies to reduce attack surfaces, improve patch management, conduct post-incident forensics, and tools and tricks needed in a modern organisation. Expect robust debate on the use of AI/LLMs in incident response tooling, the cost and curse of the “log-everything” movement, the value of threat intelligence, and the blending of sophisticated APTs with cybercrime activities.

