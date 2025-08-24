Good morning. It's Monday, 25th of August.

US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has barred Five Eyes from updates on Russia-Ukraine peace talks, a shock break from decades of close intel cooperation. This is the Trump administration’s second big curb on intelligence-sharing this year, after March’s abrupt cutoff to Kyiv that spurred Europe’s spy chiefs to boost satellite intelligence support. POLITICO

Authorities across Africa have dismantled large-scale cybercrime and fraud networks, arresting over three months more than 1,200 people suspected of carrying out ransomware attacks, online scams, and business email compromise schemes, said the international police organization Interpol. The Record by Recorded Future

Australia's financial crime watchdog ordered Binance to appoint an external auditor after identifying concerns related to its anti-money laundering and counter terrorism financing controls. Austrac has given the company 28 days to nominate auditors, from which the agency will make a selection. Reuters

How China went from clean energy copycat to global innovator

The Straits Times

Max Bearak and Mira Rojanasakul

Accused for years of copying the technologies of other countries, China now dominates the renewable energy landscape not just in terms of patent filings and research papers, but also in what analysts say are major contributions that will help to move the world away from fossil fuels. “It is the opposite of an accident,” said Dr Jenny Wong Leung, an analyst and data scientist at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, which created a database of global research on technologies that are critical to nations’ economic and military security, including clean energy.

World

China, Russia, and US race to develop lunar nuclear reactors

Spectrum

Emily Waltz

China, Russia, and the United States are racing to put nuclear power plants on the moon. China and Russia in May agreed to work together to complete a lunar nuclear reactor by 2036. In response, NASA’s interim chief Sean Duffy announced in August that the United States would fast track its lunar nuclear power program to have one ready by 2030. But this sudden frenzy raises a few questions—such as why do we want nuclear reactors on the moon in the first place? And how would they work?

Australia

Australia watchdog orders Binance unit to conduct audit over money laundering concerns

Reuters

Australia's financial crime watchdog ordered the local unit of Binance to appoint an external auditor after identifying concerns related to its anti-money laundering and counter terrorism financing controls. The move follows a review by the Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre, which cited limited scope for independent review, a lack of local staff and weak senior management oversight at the crypto exchange. AUSTRAC expects tighter controls from major global operators, particularly in high-risk sectors handling large transaction volumes.

Australia’s neglected weapon in the fight against cyberattacks

The Sydney Morning Herald

David Swan

A review of Australia’s Defence Force Reserves has recommended establishing a cyber-reserve capability and led to calls for retirees to form a “cyber militia” to fight online attacks. The nation is facing a critical shortage of cybersecurity professionals to respond to such incidents, and the number and severity of attacks has led to calls for cyber defences to be bolstered. The shortfall of qualified professionals is forecast to translate to 30,000 unfilled positions over the next three years.

National childcare worker register, CCTV trial and mobile phone ban declared in major Australian safety reform

The Guardian

Krishani Dhanji

Childcare workers will be put on a national register in a sweeping safety overhaul of the sector that includes a CCTV trial at hundreds of centres, mobile phone bans and mandatory staff training. The commonwealth will put $189m towards the reforms and work will begin immediately. Federal, state and territory education ministers met in Sydney and agreed to major changes in the childcare and early education sectors. The federal education minister, Jason Clare, said the CCTV trial will begin in October or November and run at 300 centres across the country.

China

China reportedly told local tech companies to stop buying Nvidia's chips

Euronews

Pascale Davies

Chip giant Nvidia has told some of its component suppliers to stop production of its H20 artificial intelligence chip, designed specifically for China, according to a report. The move comes after Chinese authorities told local tech companies, including Tencent and ByteDance, to stop buying the semiconductors several weeks ago due to Beijing having alleged security concerns. Nvidia told Arizona-based Amkor Technology to halt production of the H20 chips this week and also notified South Korea's Samsung Electronics.

Chinese hackers Murky, Genesis, and Glacial Panda escalate cloud and telecom espionage

The Hacker News

Ravie Lakshmanan

Cybersecurity researchers are calling attention to malicious activity orchestrated by a China-nexus cyber espionage group known as Murky Panda that involves abusing trusted relationships in the cloud to breach enterprise networks. Murky Panda, also known as Silk Typhoon, is best known for its zero-day exploitation of Microsoft Exchange Server flaws in 2021. Attacks mounted by the hacking group have targeted government, technology, academic, legal, and professional services entities in North America. Microsoft detailed the threat actor's shift in tactics, detailing its targeting of the IT supply chain as a means to obtain initial access to corporate networks. It's assessed that Murky Panda's operations are driven by intelligence gathering.

Foxconn recalls 300 Chinese engineers

Tech in Asia

Foxconn has recalled around 300 Chinese engineers from its Yuzhan Technology factory in Tamil Nadu, posing a challenge to Apple’s efforts to grow its manufacturing footprint in India. The unit, which began operations only months ago, produces metal enclosures and display modules for older iPhone models. Foxconn is reportedly flying in Taiwanese engineers to fill the gap. The reason for the recall has not been disclosed, but it highlights Apple’s continued reliance on Chinese expertise for high-precision manufacturing. This is the second reported recall of Chinese staff from Foxconn’s Indian operations in recent months.

USA

Trump’s intel chief freezes out Five Eyes allies on Ukraine

POLITICO

Antoaneta Roussi

U.S. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard is blocking America's closest intelligence allies from receiving updates on Russia-Ukraine peace talks in a shock move that upends decades of tight cooperation. The move by Gabbard is the second major curb on intelligence-sharing by President Donald Trump's administration this year. In March, the U.S. abruptly cut Kyiv off in a bid to pressure Ukraine into talks with Russia. That move rattled Europe’s spy chiefs, who quickly convened in Paris to ramp up their own support to Ukraine — including beefing up intelligence from European satellites.

Intel agrees to sell US a 10% stake in its business

The New York Times

Tripp MickleLauren Hirsch and Ana Swanson

President Trump said that Intel, the troubled Silicon Valley chipmaker, had agreed to sell the U.S. government a 10 percent stake in its business, worth $8.9 billion, in one of the largest government interventions in a U.S. company since the rescue of the auto industry after the 2008 financial crisis. Intel said the United States would invest $8.9 billion in its stock, on top of $2.2 billion that the government has paid the company under the CHIPS and Science Act, a federal program signed into law in 2022 that delivered billions in grants to revive U.S. semiconductor manufacturing. The government will not take a board seat or have other governance rights at Intel.

US warns tech companies against complying with European and British ‘censorship’ laws

The Record by Recorded Future

Alexander Martin

US tech companies were warned they could face action from the Federal Trade Commission for complying with the European Union and United Kingdom’s regulations about the content shared on their platforms. Andrew Ferguson, the Trump-appointed chairman of the FTC, wrote to chief executives criticizing what he described as foreign attempts at “censorship” and efforts to countermand the use of encryption to protect American consumers’ data. The letter said that “censoring Americans to comply with a foreign power’s laws” could be considered a violation of Section 5 of the Federal Trade Commission Act, which prohibits unfair or deceptive practices in commerce.

North Asia

The Mongolian startup defying Big Tech with its own LLM

Rest of World

Viola Zhou

In Mongolia, Badral Sanlig is building a large language model with only 128 GPUs and a small team of engineers to serve just his country. Sanlig’s startup, Egune AI, is part of a growing movement to build LLMs in low-resource languages to expand AI access for underserved populations. Despite a shortage of training data, compute power, talent, and funding, these small models are attracting government clients and individual users keen to safeguard their language, cultural identity, and sovereignty in the face of dominance by American and Chinese firms.

Crime in Japan: Stalkers turn to GPS devices to track victims

Nikkei Asia

Sana Kanauchi

Small GPS trackers, designed to keep track of valuable items or children's whereabouts, are increasingly being used by stalkers, who place them in victims' belongings to monitor their location. Police nationwide received 19,567 stalking complaints in 2024, according to the National Police Agency. Among these, 883 cases involved victims who said their locations had been identified using GPS trackers or similar devices, 5.7 times more than in 2021. About 40% of the instances involved the misuse of anti-loss tags, up from less than 30% in 2023.

South & Central Asia

India’s betting-app ban will stoke money laundering

Bloomberg

Andy Mukherjee

India has stunned its online gaming industry by moving legislation to ban real-money stakes. At first blush, the reasons for hitting the kill switch appear valid. Rising addiction, money laundering and financial frauds through these apps are all serious problems. The $3.8 billion domestic betting industry was nowhere near fulfilling the $100 billion of India’s gambling demand that leaks to overseas sites each year.

Real money gaming firms wind down operations The Hindu

NZ & Pacific Islands

Driver's licences and WoFs on phones get green light

1 News Channel

In New Zealand, a bill opening the way for driver's licences, warrants of fitness and certificates of fitness to live on motorists' phones has started its journey through Parliament. Kiwis would have the option of carrying their licence in their wallets or on their phones under the new regime. Under current laws, drivers must carry their physical licence when behind the wheel. Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said digital driver's licences are a “common sense thing”.

Europe

EU speeds up plans for digital euro after US stablecoin law

Financial Times

Nikou Asgari

EU officials are accelerating plans for a digital euro after a new US stablecoin law deepened worries about the competitiveness of a European digital currency. The US Congress last month passed a landmark law overseeing the $288bn stablecoin market, which is largely dominated by the dollar, after extensive lobbying by the crypto industry. Stablecoins are a type of digital token pegged one-to-one to a sovereign currency and backed by reserves such as government bonds. The European Central Bank has been working for several years on potentially creating a digital version of the euro, which would be free to use across the Eurozone.

French digital minister fires back at critics after influencer dies during livestream

POLITICO

Océane Herrero and Émile Marzolf

French Digital Minister Clara Chappaz hit back on Friday against allegations that her office did not do enough to stop a controversial 12-day-long livestream that ended with an influencer’s death. The digital ministry, French digital regulator Arcom and the site that hosted the livestream, Kick, have all been the subject of intense scrutiny since the death of Raphaël Graven, better known by his streaming alias Jean Pormanove. Kick, an Australian-based livestream host for gamers known for its lax approach to moderation, had reactivated the channel to make its content accessible to investigators, but Arcom, in a statement, condemned the move.

UK

Deal to get ChatGPT Plus for whole of UK discussed by Open AI boss and minister

The Guardian

Eleni Courea and Kiran Stacey

The boss of the firm behind ChatGPT and the UK technology secretary discussed a multibillion-pound deal to give the entire country premium access to the AI tool. Sam Altman, a co-founder of OpenAI, talked to Peter Kyle about a potential agreement to give UK residents access to its advanced product. Those close to the discussion say Kyle never really took the idea seriously, not least because it could have cost as much as £2bn. But the talks show the enthusiasm with which the technology secretary has embraced the artificial intelligence sector, despite concerns over the accuracy of some chatbot responses and implications for privacy and copyright.

Middle East

Israeli hospital that pioneers lab-grown kidneys seeks China biotech funding

South China Morning Post

Danielle Popov

An Israeli hospital that has achieved a breakthrough in cultivating kidneys in laboratories is seeking funding, including from China, to advance into clinical trials, according to the project’s lead researcher. Sheba Medical Centre, in collaboration with Tel Aviv University, said it had successfully grown a synthetic 3D organ culture, or organoid, that was the first to survive beyond 34 weeks, marking a significant milestone in regenerative medicine. Previous attempts had not exceeded four weeks.

Africa

Over 1,200 arrested in Africa-wide cybercrime crackdown, Interpol says

The Record by Recorded Future

Daryna Antoniuk

Authorities across Africa have dismantled large-scale cybercrime and fraud networks, arresting over three months more than 1,200 people suspected of carrying out ransomware attacks, online scams, and business email compromise schemes, the international police organization Interpol said. The operation, dubbed Serengeti 2.0, was conducted from June to August. Investigators said they have recovered nearly $97.4 million allegedly stolen from more than 88,000 victims worldwide.

Big Tech

Apple claims ex-employee, China’s Oppo stole trade secrets

Bloomberg

Newley Purnell

Apple accused smartphone maker Oppo in a lawsuit of poaching a highly paid member of the Apple Watch team and encouraging him to steal trade secrets for his new job with the Chinese firm. Sensor system architect Chen Shi secretly accessed confidential documents on Apple’s health-sensing technologies for Oppo’s benefit to develop a competing wearable device before departing Apple in June. Apple has filed numerous suits in recent years accusing ex-employees and rival companies of breaching contracts and stealing valuable intellectual property.

Artificial Intelligence

YouTube secretly used AI to edit people's videos. The results could bend reality

BBC

Thomas Germain

In recent months, YouTube has secretly used AI to tweak people's videos without letting them know or asking permission. Wrinkles in shirts seem more defined. Skin is sharper in some places and smoother in others. Pay close attention to ears, and you may notice them warp. These changes are small, barely visible without a side-by-side comparison. Yet some disturbed YouTubers say it gives their content a subtle and unwelcome AI-generated feeling. There's a larger trend at play. A growing share of reality is pre-processed by AI before it reaches us.

AI is replacing online moderators, but it's bad at the job

Bloomberg

Cecilia D'Anastasio

The advent of generative AI has led to such impressive advances that many companies are betting that the technology will one day learn to discern good from bad, if they feed it enough examples of each. But according to 13 professional moderators, the AI now relied upon to stop the spread of dangerous content, like child sex abuse material or political disinformation, is replacing workers faster than it can learn the job. The workers who remain fear that the AI-monitored internet will be a hazardous minefield where coded hate speech, propaganda, child grooming and other forms of online harm persist and spread unchecked.

TikTok to lay off hundreds of UK moderators as it shifts to AI Financial Times

AI giants race to scoop up elusive real-world data

Rest of World

Itika Sharma Punit

Amid an intense battle for supremacy, artificial-intelligence companies are forging alliances across industries and regions to help gather real-world data that can’t be scraped from the internet. Over the past two months, OpenAI has tied up with e-commerce majors Shopee and Shopify, while Google and Perplexity have doled out free access to their advanced AI tools to some users in India. Experts believe these moves will help the companies access structured consumer queries, product behaviors, and transactional data — training signals that are often unavailable via public data alone.

Misc

Who killed the narrative podcast?

The Rolling Stone

Eric Benson

The podcasts that are thriving are talk shows — increasingly celebrity-driven talk shows — that are cheap to make, can easily be turned into streaming YouTube videos, and command big ad dollars. Narrative podcasts — the multi-episode, investigative journalism–fueled shows that boomed after the release of Serial in October 2014 — have followed an inverse trajectory.

Short circuit: America’s fragmented semiconductor policy

The Economist

President Donald Trump reversed his decision to block the sale of certain Nvidia chips to China. In exchange for the export permission, the American government will reap some of the company’s profits. Has he traded technological advantage—and national security—for financial gain?

