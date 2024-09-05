Good morning. It's Friday 6th September.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest focuses on the topics we work on, including cybersecurity, critical technologies, foreign interference & disinformation.

The three major western jurisdictions building technologies for artificial intelligence are set to sign the first international treaty on the use of AI. Financial Times

The Biden administration is imposing new export controls on critical technologies including quantum computing and semiconductor goods. Bloomberg

Signalling a greater cooperation in various sectors, India and Singapore exchanged agreements earlier in the day to help firms here tap India’s growing semiconductor industry and tighten digital links between the two countries. The Straits Times

ASPI

Clock is ticking for human intel analysts to harness AI, but carefully, Australian and US experts say

Breaking Defense

Colin Clark

Human-machine teaming, “could revolutionise the efficiency, scale, depth, and speed at which analytic insights are generated,” finds a new report by the US-based Special Competitive Studies Project and the Australian Strategic Policy Institute.

Read the report here.

The Sydney Dialogue: tech and security lessons for the Indo-Pacific

Perth USAsia Centre

Dr Kate O'Shaughnessy & Alana Ford

Now in its fourth year, the conference brings together thought leaders and decision makers from across the world to grapple with the challenges and opportunities technology offers to the world. This year, when almost half the world will vote in an election, participants were especially focussed on how technological change is impacting security and democracies across the Indo-Pacific region.

The World

US, Britain and Brussels to sign agreement on AI standards

Financial Times

Madhumita Murgia & Javier Espinoza

The three major western jurisdictions building technologies for artificial intelligence are set to sign the first international treaty on the use of AI that is legally binding, as companies worry that a patchwork of national regulations could hinder innovation.

EU, UK, US, Israel sign world’s first AI Treaty

EURACTIV

Eliza Gkritsi

The Framework Convention on artificial intelligence and human rights, democracy, and the rule of law was adopted in May by the Council of Europe, the bloc’s human rights body. But after years of negotiations, and pressure from countries like the US who participated in the process, the private sector is largely excluded from the Treaty, leaving mostly the public sector and its contractors under its scope.

Australia

Apple, Google, parents should stop kids using social media apps: Meta

The Australian Financial Review

Sam Buckingham-Jones

Social media behemoth Meta wants the Australian government to force Apple and Google to police the age of phone users and give parents the ability to block their children under 16 from downloading social media apps.

ASIO director-general Mike Burgess issues warning to big tech companies they may soon be forced to unlock encrypted chats

ABC News

Marina Freri & Sarah Ferguson

ASIO head, Mike Burgess, says he may soon use powers to compel tech companies to cooperate with warrants and unlock encrypted chats to aid in national security investigations. Mr Burgess said ASIO is seeking targeted access to chat rooms hosted on encrypted platforms – which are increasingly used by bad actors to hide their communications.

USA

US targets China with new quantum, chip-related export curbs

Bloomberg

Mackenzie Hawkins

The Biden administration is imposing new export controls on critical technologies including quantum computing and semiconductor goods, aligning the US with allies working to thwart advancements in China and other adversarial nations.

US calls on Big Tech to help evade online censors in Russia, Iran

Reuters

James Pearson

The White House, aiming to persuade U.S. tech giants to offer more digital bandwidth for government-funded internet censorship evasion tools, held a meeting with representatives of Amazon, Alphabet's Google, Microsoft, Cloudflare and others on Thursday.

The US needs deepfake porn laws. These states are leading the way

WIRED

Vittoria Elliott

As national legislation on deepfake pornography crawls its way through Congress, states across the country are trying to take matters into their own hands. Thirty-nine states have introduced a hodgepodge of laws designed to deter the creation of nonconsensual deepfakes and punish those who make and share them.

Americas

Brazil Justice Marques says full Supreme Court should decide on conservative challenge to X ban

Reuters

Luciana Novaes Magalhaes & Ricardo Brito

Brazilian Justice Kassio Nunes Marques said the full Supreme Court will make the final decision on a case filed by a conservative political party challenging the suspension of social media platform X in the country, a document showed on Thursday, which could potentially escalate the feud.

Colombian president suggests prior administration illegally sent $11 million in cash to Israel for spyware

The Record by Recorded Future

Suzanne Smalley

Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro said Wednesday that his administration is probing the disappearance of $11 million allegedly used to buy powerful Pegasus spyware, which he said he believes was acquired by the previous administration.

Southeast Asia

Vietnam proposes chip incentives from tax breaks to faster visas

Nikkei Asia

Lien Hoang

Vietnam is drawing up a list of perks for chip companies, from tax breaks to fast-track export processes, as the fast-growing communist country draws increasing attention from global players like Nvidia and Besi.

Schools in Singapore impose phone bans to reduce distractions, rekindle social interaction

The Straits Times

Elisha Tushara

Amid mounting research showing the relationship between screen time on smartphones and mental health issues in youth, schools in Singapore have in recent years stepped up measures to curb the usage of smartphones.

TikTokers warned to stay away from Kuala Lumpur sinkhole site

The Straits Times

Carmen Sin

Kuala Lumpur police have warned the public not to make TikTok content at a sinkhole site in a popular tourist shopping district where an Indian tourist fell through and has not been found since.

South & Central Asia

Singapore, India working to upgrade ties to comprehensive strategic partnership

The Straits Times

Anjali Raguraman

Signalling a greater cooperation in various sectors, India and Singapore exchanged agreements earlier in the day to help firms here tap India’s growing semiconductor industry and tighten digital links between the two countries. India aims to grow its semiconductor industry and become a global node for semiconductor manufacturing.

India, Singapore ink chip deal as Modi pushes tech ambition

Bloomberg

Yuan Gao & Philip Heijmans

India and Singapore agreed to ramp up collaboration in semiconductors and digital technologies, seeking a bigger role in a global chip supply chain being reshaped by tensions between the US and China.

Ukraine-Russia

US, allied nations accuse Russia of cyberattacks against Ukraine and NATO

POLITICO

Maggie Miller

The United States and nine allied nations on Thursday formally accused the Russian government of masterminding cyberattacks in 2020 on Ukrainian critical infrastructure, among many other targets.

Russia’s most notorious special forces unit now has its own cyber warfare team

WIRED

Andy Greenberg

A broad group of Western government agencies from countries including the US, the UK, Ukraine, Australia, Canada, and five European countries on Thursday revealed that a hacker group known as Cadet Blizzard, Bleeding Bear, or Greyscale is in fact part of the GRU's Unit 29155, the division of the spy agency known for its brazen acts of physical sabotage and politically motivated murder.

Europe

FBI dossier reveals Putin’s secret psychological warfare in Europe

POLITICO

Jakob Hanke Vela

The trove of information filed in court by the FBI on Wednesday also revealed another bombshell: A Russian operation to manipulate German, French, Italian and U.K. politicians, businesspeople, journalists and other influencers.

Irish data privacy watchdog case against X is ‘struck out’

EURACTIV

Julia Tar & Théophane Hartmann

Court proceedings by the Irish Data Protection Commission against social media platform X are officially over as of Wednesday, after the company agreed to permanently stop processing some personal data collected in the EU for training artificial intelligence.

Resistance lingers to Hungarian presidency’s new push for child sexual abuse prevention regulation

EURACTIV

Julia Tar

Resistance to the Hungarian presidency’s approach to the EU’s draft law to combat online child sexual abuse material was still palpable during a member states’ meeting on Wednesday.

Big Tech

France uses arcane cyber law to charge Telegram CEO

POLITICO

Antoaneta Roussi, Clothilde Goujard & Océane Herrero

It was two other, less-noticed charges that have caused a ruckus across the tech sector: those charging CEO Pavel Durov for not working with French authorities in running his encrypted messaging tools. Unlike the charges of allowing illegal content to spread freely, these two encryption charges seemed to come out of left field for tech applications using encrypted messaging — which include brand names like WhatsApp, Signal and even Apple's iMessage.

YouTube to restrict teenagers’ exposure to videos about weight and fitness

The Guardian

Dan Milmo

YouTube is to stop recommending videos to teenagers that idealise specific fitness levels, body weights or physical features, after experts warned such content could be harmful if viewed repeatedly.

Artificial Intelligence

YouTube is developing AI detection tools for music and faces, plus creator controls for AI training

TechCrunch

Sarah Perez

YouTube on Thursday announced a new set of AI detection tools to protect creators, including artists, actors, musicians and athletes, from having their likeness, including their face and voice, copied and used in other videos.

Authoritarian countries’ AI advantage

The Strategist

Angela Huyue Zhang

Authoritarian countries such as China have a built-in competitive advantage when it comes to AI development, largely owing to their reliance on domestic surveillance, which fuels demand. Facial-recognition technologies, for example, are used by these regimes not just to enhance public safety but also as powerful tools for monitoring their populations and suppressing dissent.

Research

Mythical beasts and where to find them: mapping the global spyware market and its threats to national security and human rights

DFRLab

Jen Roberts, Trey Herr, Nitansha Bansal, and Nancy Messieh, with Emma Taylor, Jean Le Roux, & Sopo Gelava

The Mythical Beasts project addresses this meaningful gap in contemporary public analysis on spyware proliferation, pulling back the curtain on the connections between 435 entities across forty-two countries in the global spyware market. These vendors exist in a web of relationships with investors, holding companies, partners, and individuals often domiciled in different jurisdictions.

Jobs

ASPI Research Internship

ASPI

Have you recently completed your studies (undergraduate or postgraduate) and want to develop your expertise in defence, foreign and national security policy, including in areas such as strategic competition, defence, deterrence, foreign interference, technology, and security? Do you want to inform the public and government on the critical strategic choices facing Australia and learn what it takes to be a professional analyst? If so, apply for the ASPI Research Internship Program! Please note that this is a paid internship program. Applications will close at midnight Friday 27 September 2024.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest is brought to you by the Cyber, Technology & Security team at ASPI.