ASPI's Cyber and Tech Digest

ASPI's Cyber and Tech Digest

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Lou B's avatar
Lou B
7h

Your weekly reports are insightful and much appreciated. Thank you for the solid work ethic

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Leon Liao's avatar
Leon Liao
1d

The Fable/Mythos 5 shutdown has already changed how developers think about frontier AI models. Access to closed models is no longer only a technical or commercial question. It is now also a regulatory risk.

For years, companies treated Claude, GPT, Gemini, and other frontier APIs as stable infrastructure. That assumption is weaker now. A model can suffer an outage, change pricing, alter safety rules, or be restricted by government order. Model dependency has become an operational risk.

Companies will respond by diversifying their model supply chains. Serious AI systems should not depend on a single closed model. They need model-agnostic architecture, intelligent routing layers, backup APIs, open-weight fallbacks, and locally deployed models that can take over when a frontier provider becomes unavailable.

Sovereign AI will also become more important. For governments, that means national models on national infrastructure. For enterprises, it means controllable models running on their own GPUs, inside their own cloud and compliance perimeter. Open-weight models are insurance against political interruption because they provide something APIs cannot provide: control.

This is why Chinese open models now matter more. If American frontier models can be restricted by national-security order, developers will naturally look for powerful, deployable models outside Washington’s unilateral control. The key question is no longer only which model scores highest. It is which model you can still use when someone else says no.

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