The federal government is considering a potential investment in Intel that would involve converting some or all of the company's grants from the US Chips and Science Act into equity, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is confidential.

Google has agreed to pay a $55 million fine after it admitted that deals the tech giant struck with Telstra and Optus, banning them from installing rival search engines on some smartphones they sold, amounted to anticompetitive conduct. The Australian Financial Review

Foxconn said on Monday it plans to manufacture data centre equipment with Japan's SoftBank at the Taiwanese firm's former electric vehicle factory in Ohio, part of the Stargate project to advance U.S. artificial intelligence infrastructure. Reuters

Australia

Tess Bennett

Google has agreed to pay a $55 million fine after it admitted that deals the tech giant struck with Telstra and Optus, banning them from installing rival search engines on some smartphones they sold, amounted to anticompetitive conduct.

Malcolm Turnbull warns of alarming pattern in cyber attacks on Australian companies

The Australian

Jared Lynch

Despite the strikes, politicians and business leaders aren’t taking the breaches seriously enough, with Mr Turnbull saying many are “treating ransomware attacks as just a cost of doing business”. His urgent message: cyber security isn’t an IT problem, it’s an executive failure, demanding immediate boardroom-to-browser action to avoid catastrophic consequences, including identity fraud, loss of essential infrastructure and steep financial losses.

How Australia’s teen social media ban tech trial was derailed by expert turmoil and secrecy

Crikey

Cam Wilson

Resignations, sudden secrecy and a furious ultimatum have roiled Australia’s teen social media ban tech trial, which ended without much fanfare earlier this month. The trial’s conclusion was ignominiously announced in a short blog post on its website — so quietly that even some of the experts who had spent months advising it were unaware it had ended.

China

The athletes at China’s robot games fell down a lot

The New York Times

Yan Zhuang

The Humanoid Robot Games, a three-day event in Beijing that ended on Sunday, featured more than 280 teams from universities and private companies in 16 countries. Some robots landed back flips and successfully navigated obstacle courses and rough terrain. In other cases, the robots’ athletic ability left, well, something to be desired.

China’s biotech is cheaper and faster

The New York Times

Jacob Dreyer

China’s biotech sector can deliver drugs and other medical products to customers at much cheaper prices, including inexpensive generics. These may not be world-changing cures, but they are treatments that millions of people around the world rely on every day.

USA

Trump administration in talks to take a 10% stake in Intel

Bloomberg

Mackenzie Hawkins, Ryan Gould and Josh Wingrove

The federal government is considering a potential investment in Intel that would involve converting some or all of the company’s grants from the US Chips and Science Act into equity, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is confidential.

Texas attorney general accuses Meta, Character.AI of misleading kids with mental health claims

TechCrunch

Rebecca Bellan

Texas attorney general Ken Paxton has launched an investigation into both Meta AI Studio and Character.AI for “potentially engaging in deceptive trade practices and misleadingly marketing themselves as mental health tools”. “In today’s digital age, we must continue to fight to protect Texas kids from deceptive and exploitative technology,” Paxton is quoted as saying.

North Asia

Foxconn and SoftBank to make data centre equipment in Ohio for Stargate project

Reuters

Wen-Yee Lee

Foxconn said on Monday it plans to manufacture data centre equipment with Japan's SoftBank at the Taiwanese firm's former electric vehicle factory in Ohio, part of the Stargate project to advance U.S. artificial intelligence infrastructure.

Foxconn plans tech parks in U.S., Mexico amid high tariffs

Focus Taiwan

Chung Jung-feng and Wu Kuan-hsien

Foxconn intends to set up technology parks in the United States or Mexico to help Taiwanese companies bypass the 20 percent tariff the U.S. is set to impose on Taiwan, the company's chairman, Young Liu, said Monday.

South & Central Asia

China’s tech prowess attracts Indian tycoons as ties improve

Bloomberg

Alisha Sachdev

A growing wave of Indian businesses are seeking partnerships with Chinese companies for technology transfers, a quiet effort that’s expected to see a boost as President Donald Trump’s tariff barrage nudges the longstanding Asian rivals closer.

Ukraine – Russia

Digital rights in armed conflict and the Ukraine v. Russia decision

Lawfare

Deborah Housen-Couriel and Asaf Lubin

With this judgment, the court has marked a watershed moment in international law. For the first time since the Wall Advisory Opinion by the International Court of Justice, an international judicial body has unequivocally recognized that the right to privacy applies during armed conflict and times of occupation. But more fundamentally, and unlike the ICJ, the European Court of Human Rights has gone further by clarifying that the right to privacy imposes specific legal and administrative constraints on military data collection programs.

Europe

Trump’s plans for A.I. might hit a wall. Thank Europe

The New York Times

Anu Bradford

President Trump wants to unleash American A.I. companies on the world. By holding its ground, Europe can steer global A.I. development toward models that protect fundamental rights, ensure fairness and don’t undermine democracy.

Should Europe wean itself off US tech?

BBC

Daniel Thomas

Imagine if US President Donald Trump could flip a switch and turn off Europe's internet. It may sound far-fetched, crazy even. But it's a scenario that has been seriously discussed in tech industry and policy circles in recent months, as tensions with Washington have escalated, and concerns about the EU's reliance on American technology have come to the fore.

UK

Child safety campaigner hails early impact of Online Safety Act

Financial Times

Tim Bradshaw

The crossbench peer who played a key role in shaping new landmark UK rules to protect children online has defended the legislation and its age-verification requirements, saying its success should “give us confidence” to go further. “No one a year ago believed that you could redesign the digital world so it didn’t splurge self-harm, suicide and pornography at a particular demographic,” said Baroness Beeban Kidron, a longtime child-safety campaigner in the House of Lords. “Guess what? We can.”

Middle East

Iranians struggle with GPS disruption after Israel war

The Hindu

Unprecedented disruption has plagued users of GPS, which stands for Global Positioning System, in Iran since Israel's surprise attack in mid-June which triggered a deadly 12-day war. Iran's communications ministry has said the disruptions were necessary for "security and military purposes", without giving further explanation.

Big Tech

Big Tech, power grids take action to reign in surging demand

Reuters

Juliana Ennes

As data centers become an increasing driver of U.S. power demand, operators and power companies are seeking ways to better integrate them into the power network. Power plant developers and network operators are scrambling to keep up with the demands of new data centers that need electricity day and night

Artificial Intelligence

Grok exposes underlying prompts for its AI personas: ‘EVEN PUTTING THINGS IN YOUR ASS’

404Media

Joseph Cox

The website for Elon Musk’s AI chatbot Grok is exposing the underlying prompts for a wealth of its AI personas, including Ani, its flagship romantic anime girl; Grok’s doctor and therapist personalities; and others such as one that is explicitly told to convince users that conspiracy theories like “a secret global cabal” controls the world are true. The exposure provides some insight into how Grok is designed and how its creators see the world.

Criminals, good guys and foreign spies: Hackers everywhere are using AI now

NBC News

Kevin Collier

The technology has so far not revolutionized hacking by turning complete novices into experts, nor has it allowed would-be cyberterrorists to shut down the electric grid. But it’s making skilled hackers better and faster.

The new ChatGPT has some AI fans rethinking when to expect ‘superintelligence’

The Washington Post

Gerrit De Vynck

Anticipation built for months among tech workers and artificial intelligence enthusiasts ahead of OpenAI’s next big upgrade to ChatGPT. But after GPT-5 was finally released on Aug. 7 and as tech workers have tested it over the following days, the upgrade has struck some in the industry as a welcome improvement but not a great leap forward.

Misc

TikTok shop sells viral GPS trackers marketed to stalkers

404Media

Rosie Thomas

TikTok Shop is selling GPS trackers marketed with viral videos that have voiceovers explicitly encouraging secretly tracking a romantic partner. Some of the videos have millions of views, and TikTok Shop’s own metrics show that that more than a hundred thousand of the devices have been sold.

AI boom, lagging China demand create chip tool maker winners and losers

Nikkei Asia

Kensho Motowaki

Earnings at top manufacturers of chipmaking equipment are starting to diverge, with some losing steam as sales to China fall off while others capitalize on demand for artificial intelligence chips. Five of these 10 manufacturers in Japan, the U.S. and Europe reported either year-on-year declines in net profit for the second quarter or slower growth than a year earlier.

