The Trump administration’s move to suspend foreign aid is starting to derail nonprofit efforts to unearth data on business and social trends—which was already hard to track. The Wall Street Journal

Meta apologised on Thursday and said it had fixed an “error” that resulted in some Instagram users reporting a flood of violent and graphic content recommended on their personal “Reels” page. CNBC

Criminals running scam compounds in Myanmar, where tens of thousands are enslaved, are using Starlink to get online. At least eight scam compounds based around the Myanmar-Thailand border region are using Starlink devices. WIRED

ASPI

US foreign-aid halt is making scrutiny of China even harder

The Wall Street Journal

Chun Han Wong

China, the world’s second-largest economy, is already one of the most impenetrable countries. Now, the Trump administration’s move to suspend foreign aid is starting to derail nonprofit efforts to unearth data on business and social trends—which was already hard to track.

“Like many NGOs we’re waiting to hear whether this work will proceed in the months to come,” said Danielle Cave, ASPI’s director of strategy and research. “In the meantime, we’re looking for alternative support and staff have been moved to other projects where possible.” To help finance its work, ASPI is planning to charge access fees for some of its more popular research, particularly on China-related projects that require significant resources to produce and maintain, Cave said. “In an ideal world, we want it to be free-for-all public good, but in this situation, we don’t have much of a choice.” “The U.S. government was the key funder of large grants on topics focused on China,” Cave said. Other governments and supporters have tended to give far smaller grants or actively avoid funding China-focused projects, for fear of upsetting the Chinese government, even though they “eagerly read and use the research once it’s published,” she said. “This work is data-intensive, expensive and there is no backup” to the U.S. funding, Cave said. “Now other governments need to step up.”

US cuts to science and technology could fast-track China’s tech dominance

The Strategist

Jenny Wong-Leung

China is outpacing the US in the volume of high-impact research in 57 of the 64 critical technologies in ASPI’s Critical Technology Tracker. The US’s main remaining advantage is downstream in implementing technology, and even that’s at risk as China’s significant S&T investments pay off. Now the US’s lead may disappear even faster following cuts to the National Institutes of Health, National Aeronautics and Space Agency and National Science Foundation. NIH-funded research has contributed to early detection and prevention of cancers, chemotherapy and immunotherapy. The NIH also helped develop vaccines for flu and RSV, as well as the mRNA Covid-19 vaccine. These are the very institutions that the US government will rely on to develop the future vaccines needed to protect Americans from the next global pandemic.

America’s vanishing tech edge: reclaiming leadership from China

The National Interest

Nishank Motwani

The United States is at risk of losing its hard-earned gains in critical technologies to China. This reality is not a hypothetical and has been quantified by the Australian Strategic Policy Institute’s Critical Technology Tracker. This tracker focuses on the top 10% of high-impact research—a database of 6.8 million published papers—highlighting countries’ research performance and where they are gaining or losing technological competitiveness. The US has its work cut out to maintain its edge. To stay ahead, policymakers will need to enact three structural changes because innovation is not a toggle switch, it requires persistence, patience, and sustained effort.

Meta’s Waterworth cable project is about geopolitics and geoeconomics

The Strategist

Ravi Nayyar

Announced on 14 February, Meta’s Project Waterworth is not just proposed to be the world’s longest submarine cable but reflects ever-shifting geopolitical and geoeconomic landscapes. It presents a great opportunity for Australia to collaborate more with its regional partners, especially India and the Pacific countries, on technologies keeping us online. For Meta, this addition to subsea infrastructure is slated to open a chance to monetise accelerating international data flows. In developing and running this cable, Meta also seeks to prioritise its own traffic and minimise latency for its and its partners’ infrastructure and services. No surprises there.

Australia

Aussie undersea repair drone finds global success

InnovationAus

Justin Hendry

A remotely-operated underwater drone developed by an Australian robotics startup to inspect and repair salmon aquaculture nets has begun exports to the world’s largest producer. Southern Ocean Subsea secured a $20,000 state government grant in the latest round of the Advanced Manufacturing Accelerating Growth Program to begin exporting the APAMA Net Repairer System to Norway.

Patients' medical information published after data hack at Canberra fertility clinic

Canberra Times

Steve Evans

Clients of a major Canberra fertility clinic have been told that hacked information has been published by the hacker. "Our ongoing investigation has established that on the February 26, data taken from our systems appears to have been published externally by the threat actor," Genea Canberra has told its patients and former patients in an email from the company's national chief executive.

Anger as police caution Bacchus Marsh Grammar AI fake porn creator

ABC News

Eden Hynninen, Prue Bentley and Jane Nield

A specialist in cyber safety and former police officer says Australia should not be "pussyfooting" around the consequences for young creators of fake porn AI images. Last year, about 50 female students from Bacchus Marsh Grammar in Victoria discovered AI-generated fake naked images of themselves circulating on social media. A teenage boy was arrested over the incident and Victoria Police said the boy was issued with a caution.

‘From lab to fab’: PsiQuantum beds down mass-made photonics chips

InnovationAus

Justin Hendry

A 25-year journey to build an error-corrected quantum computer has taken a giant leap forward for PsiQuantum, with the Californian startup now ready for large-scale production of its photonics chips. The company with plans to build the world’s first quantum computer in Brisbane claims to have reached the point of “mass-manufacturable chips”, allowing it to start rapidly scaling its technology. Dubbed Omega, the chip unveiled on Thursday brings together the components PsiQuantum needs to build million-qubit-scale systems — a threshold considered necessary for practical quantum applications — by the end of 2027.

China

Tencent launches AI model that it says is faster than DeepSeek's R1

Nikkei Asia

Chinese tech giant Tencent on Thursday released a new AI model that it says can answer queries faster than global hit DeepSeek's R1, in the latest sign the startup's domestic and overseas success is putting pressure on its larger competitors in China. The Hunyuan Turbo S is able to reply to queries within a second, distinguishing itself "from DeepSeek R1, Hunyuan T1, and other slow thinking models that need to 'think for a while before answering'," Tencent said in a statement.

USA

FBI urges crypto community to avoid laundering funds from Bybit hack

The Record by Recorded Future

Joe Warminsky

The FBI is encouraging the private sector to help contain the $1.5 billion in cryptocurrency stolen from the Bybit exchange last week by North Korean hackers. The bureau posted an alert Wednesday attributing the incident to a threat actor known as TraderTraitor or Lazarus, following similar assessments by cybersecurity researchers. The FBI provided a list of Ethereum wallet addresses associated with the attack and urged anyone handling virtual assets to be vigilant about potential interactions with them.

North Korea behind $1.5 billion crypto theft, FBI says

The Australian

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday accused North Korea of being behind the theft of $1.5 billion worth of digital assets last week, the largest crypto heist in history. Dubai-based cryptocurrency exchange Bybit reported last week that it had been robbed of 400,000 in cryptocurrency Ethereum. According to the company, attackers exploited security protocols during a transaction, enabling them to transfer the assets to an unidentified address.

North Korea behind $1.5bn hack of crypto exchange ByBit, says FBI

The Guardian

Justin McCurry

North Korea was behind the theft of approximately $1.5bn in virtual assets from a cryptocurrency exchange, the FBI has said, in what is being described as the biggest heist in history. The haul, which reportedly has since lost some of its value, exceeded the previous record sum of $1bn stolen by the dictator Saddam Hussein from Iraq’s central bank before the 2003 war, and underlines the North’s growing expertise in cybercrime.

HII is awarded $70 million task order to protect US Air Force systems and software

Associated Press

HII announced today that its Mission Technologies division was awarded a task order valued at approximately $70 million to support the safe use of US Air Force systems and software and the implementation of government-mandated information security requirements. Under the five-year task order, awarded by the US Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s Engineering Directorate, HII will identify and mitigate vulnerabilities through research and analysis to protect US Air Force systems and software from unauthorized access, use or destruction by adversaries.

Southeast Asia

Elon Musk’s Starlink is keeping modern slavery compounds online

WIRED

Matt Burgess

Criminals running scam compounds in Myanmar, where tens of thousands are enslaved, are using Starlink to get online. At least eight scam compounds based around the Myanmar-Thailand border region are using Starlink devices…but past efforts to disrupt scam operations by shutting off internet connections have not been effective, partly due to Starlink connectivity.

Why scam centers in Southeast Asia keep flourishing

The New York Times

Hannah Beech

There are usually no international flights out of the airport in Mae Sot, a town on Thailand’s border with Myanmar. But in recent days, hundreds of people here boarded direct flights back home to China. They had been rescued from Myanmar, where they were ensnared in a 21st-century scourge — online scam mills that have used forced labor to bilk tens of billions of dollars out of victims worldwide. The chartered flights were part of a multinational effort that followed the trafficking last month of a Chinese actor to work in a fraud center, which scared off Chinese tourists from visiting Thailand. The rescue missions, coordinated by officials in Thailand, Myanmar and China, were pitched as a body blow to this industry of grift.

Taiwan detains Chinese-crewed ship after undersea cable severed

The Australian Financial Review

Jessica Sier

Taiwanese authorities have detained a cargo ship crewed by Chinese nationals suspected of severing an undersea communications cable near the island on Tuesday, in what analysts fear could be part of a growing pattern of critical infrastructure targeting in the region. The incident comes amid rising concerns about the vulnerability of the global subsea cable network, which carries more than 95 per cent of international data traffic and has become central to geopolitical competition in the Indo-Pacific.

Philippine army confirms attack on its networks

The Record by Recorded Future

Daryna Antoniuk

The Philippine Army has disclosed a cyberattack following reports that a local hacking group claimed to have breached its systems and accessed highly confidential documents. Army spokesperson Col. Louie Dema-ala confirmed the incident on Wednesday, describing it as an “illegal access attempt” that was swiftly contained. He did not name the group behind the attack but stated that it had been identified, adding that no damage or data theft had been detected so far.

Singapore bets big on deeptech in the space sector

Gov Insider

Si Ying Thian

Singapore Land Authority and the national space agency will partner to develop the country’s space tech ecosystem, focusing on climate resilience and new investment opportunities. The use of satellite data in SLA’s 3D map will improve the accuracy of tracking changes in coastlines, landscapes, streetscapes and vegetation over time, according to an official statement by SLA. The collaboration was announced on the sidelines of the Global Space Technology Convention and Exhibition 2025 on February 26.

Europe

Estonia to roll out free AI tools for school students later this year

Gov Insider

Amit Roy Choudhury

Keeping up with its reputation as one of the world’s most digitally advanced countries, Estonia has announced an ambitious programme to provide free access to the world’s leading artificial intelligence applications from companies such as OpenAI and Anthropic to students and teachers in the country. The programme, AI Leap 2025 (TI-Hüpe 2025), will be launched on September 1, which is the start of the new school year in the country. A government announcement said that in addition to free access, AI Leap will impart the necessary skills to students to use these applications effectively in learning, “marking the next chapter in Estonia's digital society journey.”

Apple faces likely French antitrust fine for privacy tool, sources say

Reuters

Foo Yun Chee

Apple is facing a likely antitrust fine as the French regulator prepares to rule next month on the company's privacy control tool, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said. Called App Tracking Transparency, the feature allows iPhone users to decide which apps can track user activity, helping companies like Meta Platforms' Facebook and online advertisers tailor ads to users and measure their impact.

Digital rights activists file complaints in Europe over Meta's targeted ads

Reuters

Online rights activists have filed complaints with data protection authorities in several European countries about U.S. software firm Meta's targeted advertising practices, the Eko group said on Thursday. The group said it had filed complaints with watchdogs in Norway, Germany and Spain after collecting evidence that Facebook's parent company had not listened to explicit user requests to opt out of data collection and targeted advertisements.

UK

Gabbard decries Britain’s reported demand for Apple to provide backdoor access to users’ cloud data

Associated Press

David Klepper

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard says she has serious concerns about the British government’s reported demand that Apple provide backdoor access to any data stored in the cloud. In a written response to members of Congress, Gabbard said this week that such a demand would violate Americans’ rights and raise concerns about a foreign government pressuring a US-based technology company.

US intelligence head 'not told' about UK's secret Apple data demand

BBC

Zoe Kleinman

Tulsi Gabbard, the director of US National Intelligence, says she was not informed in advance about the UK government's demand to be able to access Apple customers' encrypted data from anywhere in the world. Earlier this year, the UK government asked for the right to see the data, which currently not even Apple can access. The tech giant last week took the unprecedented step of removing its highest level data security tool from customers in the UK.

Big Tech

Meta says it fixed ‘error’ after Instagram users report a flood of graphic and violent content

CNBC

Dylan Butts

Meta apologized on Thursday and said it had fixed an “error” that resulted in some Instagram users reporting a flood of violent and graphic content recommended on their personal “Reels” page. “We have fixed an error that caused some users to see content in their Instagram Reels feed that should not have been recommended. We apologize for the mistake,” a Meta spokesperson said in a statement shared with CNBC.

Meta fixes error that flooded Instagram Reels with violent videos

Reuters

Meta Platforms said on Thursday it had resolved an error that flooded the personal Reels feeds of Instagram users with violent and graphic videos worldwide. It was not immediately clear how many people were affected by the glitch. Meta's comments followed a wave of complaints on social media about violent and "not safe for work" content in Reels feeds, despite some users having enabled the "sensitive content control" setting meant to filter such material.

Microsoft urges Trump to overhaul curbs on AI chip exports

The Wall Street Journal

Amrith Ramkumar and Tom Dotan

Microsoft is pushing the Trump administration to loosen and simplify a new system that would restrict the sales of cutting-edge US artificial-intelligence chips to much of the world.

Microsoft IDs developers behind alleged generative AI hacking-for-hire scheme

CyberScoop

Derek B. Johnson

Microsoft has identified individuals from Iran, China, Vietnam and the United Kingdom as primary players in an alleged international scheme to hijack and sell Microsoft accounts that could bypass safety guidelines for generative AI tools. In December, Microsoft petitioned a Virginia court to seize infrastructure and software from 10 unnamed individuals who the company claims ran a hacking-as-a-service operation that used stolen Microsoft API keys to sell access to accounts with Azure OpenAI to parties overseas. Those accounts were then used to generate “harmful content,” including thousands of images that violate Microsoft and OpenAI safety guidelines.

Microsoft outs hackers behind tools to bypass generative AI guardrails

Bloomberg

Dina Bass

Microsoft Corp. said it has identified US and overseas-based criminal hackers who bypassed guardrails on generative artificial intelligence tools — including the company’s Azure OpenAI services — to generate harmful content, including non-consensual intimate images of celebrities and other sexually explicit content.

Artificial Intelligence

DeepSeek is now a global force. But it’s just one player in China’s booming AI industry

The Conversation

Mimi Zou

When small Chinese artificial intelligence company DeepSeek released a family of extremely efficient and highly competitive AI models last month, it rocked the global tech community. The release revealed China’s growing technological prowess. It also showcased a distinctly Chinese approach to AI advancement. This approach is characterised by strategic investment, efficient innovation and careful regulatory oversight. And it’s evident throughout China’s broader AI landscape, of which DeepSeek is just one player. In fact, the country has a vast ecosystem of AI companies.

