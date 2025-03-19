Good morning. It's Thursday, 20th of March.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest focuses on the topics we work on, including cybersecurity, critical technologies, foreign interference & disinformation.

Follow us on X, on LinkedIn, and on BlueSky.

Several U.S. national security agencies have halted work on a coordinated effort to counter Russian sabotage, disinformation and cyberattacks, easing pressure on Moscow as the Trump Administration pushes Russia to end its war in Ukraine. Reuters

Russia and other state actors are driving an increase in politically motivated cyber-attacks and sabotage of infrastructure and public institutions in the EU, the bloc’s police enforcement agency has found. The Guardian

The European Commission, the bloc’s executive arm, on Wednesday charged Google’s parent company Alphabet with breaking the Digital Markets Act. Financial Times

ASPI

ASPI’s Danielle Cave, on Australia’s Unique Opportunity to Lure Top US Researchers

ABC Drive

Danielle Cave

In this interview with ABC News, Danielle Cave calls on government, the private sector and high wealth individuals to help Australia seize the "once-in-a-century opportunity" to attract top scientists and researchers from the United States.

As Trump sacks scientists, Australia should hire them. US drain is our brain gain

The Strategist

Danielle Cave

To date, DOGE has allegedly made only US$105 billion of cuts. In the science and technology sector, these early cuts may be just the beginning. If the government acts quickly, this is a once-in-a-century brain gain opportunity. We should attract some of our best and brightest back home from places such as Silicon Valley while also offering fast-track visas to top US-based scientists and researchers who are newly out of a job or low on the funding they need to keep their start-up or scientific lab running.

World

Disinformation attacks by Russia, China rising: EU

Taipei Times

The report stopped short of accusing Russia and China of actively colluding to spread disinformation, saying the “cross-pollination between the two seems to remain largely opportunistic.” However, it said that in the month that marked 1,000 days since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, “a significant alignment in Sino-Russian narratives emerged, with hostile messaging blaming NATO for the conflict escalation.”

Australia

Women in tech an untapped $6.5bn opportunity

InnovationAus

Joseph Brookes

The analysis by RMIT Online, which sells short courses for reskilling and career shifts, identified 661,300 women in Australia who could reskill into tech roles within approximately six months through short courses or on-the-job training, based on their current careers. The women that make the shift would earn $31,100 more annually, representing a 31 per cent average salary boost to the individual and a $4.3 billion positive wage impact overall, according to the new report.

Unis urge EU pivot after Trump edict

The Australian Financial Review

Julie Hare

Australia’s leading scientists are urging the Albanese government to sign up to a European collaborative research fund because it fears the Trump administration’s attempts to influence what is researched and by whom, and a possible collapse in funding.

China

From courtrooms to crisis lines, Chinese officials embrace DeepSeek

The New York Times

Meaghan Tobin and Claire Fu

Courthouse officials are using DeepSeek to draft legal judgments within minutes. Doctors at a hospital in Fuzhou, in eastern China, are using it to propose treatment plans. In Meizhou, a city in southern China, it is DeepSeek that answers a government help line. The enthusiastic embrace of the technology by China’s bureaucracy reflects, in part, what often happens when Mr. Xi, China’s most dominant leader in decades, puts his stamp of approval on something.

China demonstrated ‘satellite dogfighting,’ Space Force general says

Defense News

Courtney Albon

A top Space Force general said Tuesday that commercial systems have observed Chinese satellites rehearsing “dogfighting” maneuvers in low Earth orbit — the U.S. adversary’s latest show of tactical and technological advancement in space capabilities. “That capability gap used to be massive,” Guetlein said. “We’ve got to change the way we look at space or that capability gap may reverse and not be in our favor anymore.”

RSF condemns cyber-harassment campaign fuelled by state-backed smear campaign against two French journalists

Reporters Without Borders

Two French journalists have been targeted by a massive, ongoing cyber harassment campaign amplified by Chinese state propaganda outlets for their participation in a report on the investigative programme Cash Investigation, aired on the public television channel France 2. The episode revealed that Decathlon, a French outdoor goods and sportswear company, heavily subcontracts to a Chinese company accused by the US Congress and the United Nations of using Uyghur forced labour.

China delays approval of BYD’s Mexico plant amid fears tech could leak to US

Financial Times

Gloria Li, Cheng Leng, Thomas Graham and Kana Inagaki

BYD first announced plans for a car plant in Mexico in 2023, along with intentions to make cars in Brazil, Hungary and Indonesia. But domestic automakers require approval from China’s commerce ministry to manufacture overseas and it has yet to give approval, according to two people familiar with the matter. “The commerce ministry’s biggest concern is Mexico’s proximity to the US,” said one of the people.

Tencent joins China's AI spending race with 2025 capex boost

Reuters

Liam Mo and Brenda Goh

Tencent President Martin Lau told reporters in a post-earnings call that capital spending would rise to the "low teens" as a percentage of revenue, with AI as a key focus of strategic investments. Capital expenditure for 2024 surged to $10.7 billion from $3.4 billion a year earlier, to reach 12% of total revenue, Lau said. The company spent 39 billion yuan ($5.4 billion) in the fourth quarter on AI initiatives.

USA

US suspends some efforts to counter Russian sabotage as Trump moves closer to Putin

Reuters

Erin Banco and Mari Saito

Several U.S. national security agencies have halted work on a coordinated effort to counter Russian sabotage, disinformation and cyberattacks, easing pressure on Moscow as the Trump Administration pushes Russia to end its war in Ukraine. Regular meetings between the National Security Council and European national security officials have gone unscheduled, and the NSC has also stopped formally coordinating efforts across U.S. agencies, including with the FBI, the Department of Homeland Security and the State Department, the current and former officials said.

Vance outlines an America First, America Only AI agenda

Lawfare

Kevin Frazier

Vance framed the previous administration’s approach as overly cautious and bureaucratic, arguing that America must move away from compliance-heavy frameworks and embrace a permissionless innovation model that will spur new economic development and jobs. He also faulted prior administrations for becoming “addicted” to cheap labor abroad at the expense of the well-being of Americans. A central message of Vance’s speech was the administration’s full departure from the safety-first approach of its predecessor.

FBI says attack on Tesla service centre has 'hallmarks' of terrorist incident

ABC News

Charmayne Allison

A number of Tesla vehicles have been shot and set ablaze at a Las Vegas service centre. The FBI says there has been a surge in Tesla attacks across the US in recent months, ranging from graffiti and vandalism to the use of firearms, firebombing and arson.

Bitsight TRACE reports cyber risks in US supply chains due to foreign providers

Industrial Cyber

Anna Ribeiro

In its report titled ‘Under the Surface: Uncovering Cyber Risk in the Global Supply Chain,’ the TRACE Security Research team identified that one-third of the U.S. supply chain relies on software or services from companies formally designated by the Department of Defense as ‘Chinese Military Companies.’ Two-thirds of the U.S. supply chain depends on companies with at least expected ties to Chinese state-linked entities, raising concerns about potential espionage, data security, and systemic risk.

FTC removes posts critical of Amazon, Microsoft, and AI companies

WIRED

Makena Kelly

The Trump administration’s Federal Trade Commission has removed four years’ worth of business guidance blogs as of Tuesday morning, including important consumer protection information related to artificial intelligence and the agency’s landmark privacy lawsuits under former chair Lina Khan against companies like Amazon and Microsoft. These blogs contained advice from the FTC on how big tech companies could avoid violating consumer protection laws.

Americas

Chinese space project under review after Newsweek investigation

Newsweek

Didi Kirsten Tatlow

In a potential setback for China's growing influence in Latin America and its ambitions in space, the Chilean government is reviewing an agreement for a joint astronomical observatory in Chile following a Newsweek investigation of the deal. "We are aware of it, so we are revising and analyzing it," a spokesperson for Chile's Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Newsweek via email following Chilean media reports that the project between the Chinese government and a Chilean private university had been canceled.

Europe

Russia using criminal networks to drive increase in sabotage acts, says Europol

The Guardian

Lisa O'Carroll

Europol’s 80-page serious and organised crime threat assessment for 2025 also describes in detail how “hybrid threat” actors have established a “shadow alliance” with organised criminal gangs in Europe to try to destabilise the functioning of the EU and its member states. The report does not specifically identify Russia as a “hybrid threat actor”, though it notes: “There is an increase in politically motivated cyber-attacks against critical infrastructure and public institutions, originating from Russia and countries in its sphere of influence.”

The DNA of organised crime is changing – and so is the threat to Europe

Europol

Serious and organised crime is no longer just a threat to public safety; it impacts the very foundations of the EU’s institutions and society. Criminal networks increasingly exploit digital infrastructure to conceal their activities from law enforcement, while data emerges as the new currency of power – stolen, traded and exploited by criminal actors.

Brussels takes action against Google and Apple despite Trump threat

Financial Times

Barbara Moens

The European Commission, the bloc’s executive arm, on Wednesday charged Google’s parent company Alphabet with breaking the Digital Markets Act. Companies found in breach of the DMA face fines of up to 10 per cent of global revenue, doubled to 20 per cent for repeat offenders. From next week, the bloc is due to take more sensitive decisions on how to handle Big Tech because of legal deadlines to wrap up several investigations against Apple, Meta and Google.

EU risks more Trump tariffs in looming Big Tech crackdown

POLITICO

Jacob Parry

The timing’s awkward. In recent weeks, the bloc’s Digital Markets Act has come under sustained fire from United States President Donald Trump, who said it amounts to “overseas extortion” of American companies. As Trump turns up the heat in a global trade war, the White House has gone so far as to threaten additional tariffs in response to the EU’s tech regulation.

Criminals use AI in ‘proxy’ attacks for hostile powers, warns Europol

Financial Times

Laura Dubois

AI and other technologies such as blockchain or quantum computing have become a “catalyst” for crime, as they “drive criminal operations’ efficiency by amplifying their speed, reach, and sophistication”, the agency said. “Cyber crime is evolving into a digital arms race,” said Europol executive director Catherine De Bolle.

Semiconductor firms call for EU Chips Act 2.0

Reuters

Toby Sterling

Computer chip makers and semiconductor supply chain firms on Wednesday called on the European Commission to launch a new support program as a follow up to the 2023 Chips Act, this time focusing on chip design, materials and equipment, in addition to manufacturing.

Middle East

Saudi Aramco-backed Cognite taps India in AI expansion bet

Reuters

Chandini Monnappa

Saudi Aramco-backed industrial software firm Cognite on Wednesday opened its AI services center in the southern Indian city of Bengaluru and said it was exploring potential contracts with top conglomerates in the country. "The decision to come to India was really the big opportunity here as the world was looking for an alternative to China," CEO Girish Rishi told Reuters.

Big Tech

Big Tech’s data center boom poses new risk to US grid operators

Reuters

Tim McLaughlin

Data Center Alley, a 30-square-mile stretch outside Washington D.C. and home to more than 200 data centers, consumes roughly the same electricity as Boston. So power company officials were alarmed when a big chunk of those centers - 60 of them - suddenly dropped off the grid one day last summer and switched to on-site generators.

Nvidia, Musk's xAI to join Microsoft, BlackRock and MGX to develop AI infrastructure

Reuters

Akash Sriram

Elon Musk's xAI and AI chip giant Nvidia will be part of a group to develop infrastructure for artificial intelligence, BlackRock, Microsoft, and Abu Dhabi-backed investment company MGX said on Wednesday. The partnership will initially generate $30 billion in capital from investors, asset owners and corporations, potentially mobilizing up to $100 billion in total investment, including debt financing, the group said.

Artificial Intelligence

The state of AI jobs in Canada: What 12 million job postings reveal about hiring trends

OECD

Diego Eslava, Fabio Manca and Caroline Paunov

The demand for AI professionals in Canada experienced a steady increase from 2018 to 2021, with AI-related job postings reaching their peak in Q4 2021, with a slowdown in the demand of these postings from Q1 2022 onwards. The demand for professionals with these skills remains below 1% of total online job posting, highlighting the fact that AI jobs, while growing, remain a niche within Canada’s labour market.

Researchers weaponise bedtime stories to jailbreak AI chatbots and create malware

TechRadar

Ellen Jennings-Trace

Despite having no previous experience in malware coding, Cato CTRL threat intelligence researchers have warned they were able to jailbreak multiple LLMs, including ChatGPT-4o, DeepSeek-R1, DeepSeek-V3, and Microsoft Copilot. The team developed ‘Immersive World’ which uses “narrative engineering to bypass LLM security controls” by creating a “detailed fictional world” to normalize restricted operations and develop a “fully effective" Chrome infostealer.

Judge disses Star Trek icon Data’s poetry while ruling AI can’t author works

ArsTechnica

Ashley Belanger

A computer scientist who tried to register an artwork that credited an artificial intelligence system as the sole author lost his appeal on Tuesday. A three-judge panel for the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit unanimously agreed with the Copyright Office that Stephen Thaler's AI software cannot be granted authorship.

Research

A first look at Paragon’s proliferating spyware operations

The Citizen Lab

Bill Marczak, John Scott-Railton, Kate Robertson, Astrid Perry, Rebekah Brown, Bahr Abdul Razzak, Siena Anstis and Ron Deibert

Paragon Solutions was founded in Israel in 2019 and sells spyware called Graphite. The company differentiates itself by claiming it has safeguards to prevent the kinds of spyware abuses that NSO Group and other vendors are notorious for. Based on a tip from a collaborator, we mapped out server infrastructure that we attribute to Paragon’s Graphite spyware tool. We identified a subset of suspected Paragon deployments, including in Australia, Canada, Cyprus, Denmark, Israel, and Singapore.

Events & Podcasts

Navigating the legal landscape of AI in warfare with Nehal Bhuta

Responsible Bytes

Zena Assaad and Nehal Bhuta

In this episode of the Responsible Bytes podcast, Dr. Zena Assaad sits down with Professor Nehal Bhuta to explore the legal implications of autonomous and AI-enabled weapon systems. They dive deep into the principles of distinction and proportionality in warfare, examining how AI in warfare challenges traditional international humanitarian law. The conversation highlights the risks associated with AI in target identification, as well as the fragility of international legal systems in addressing these emerging technologies.

Share

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest is brought to you by the Cyber, Technology & Security Programs team at ASPI and supported by partners.