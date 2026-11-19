Welcome to the latest edition of ASPI’s Cyber & Tech Digest.

Each week, ASPI curates and contextualises the most important developments in cyber, technology, and geopolitics — highlighting what matters and why.

This edition covers the period: 13 November to 20 November 2026.

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What We’re Watching

A weekly scan of notable developments we’re tracking across technology, policy and geopolitics.

🌏 Global policy

🇦🇺 Australia

Dozens of Woolworths customers say their digital Everyday WISH gift cards were drained by transactions they did not authorise, with some losing up to $500. Woolworths has acknowledged an issue affecting ‘a number of’ e-gift cards and is investigating, ABC News reports.

Nvidia interim chief executive Colette Kress told the company’s earnings call that it expects to ‘develop up to 2 [gigawatts] of land, power and shell capacity by the end of calendar 2027’ with Australian cloud partners including Firmus and Sharon.ai. The data centre industry’s most recent estimate puts Australia’s entire existing capacity at 1.6 gigawatts, ABC News reports.

🇺🇸 United States

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton and FBI Deputy Director Christopher Raia told a House Homeland Security Committee hearing they had found no evidence that the past week’s outages affecting airlines, banks, Microsoft services and an internal National Security Agency network were connected or caused by cyberattacks, CBS News reports. Clayton earlier said the NSA outage followed patching of major PHP vulnerabilities discovered last month, which AI tools had helped researchers exploit, according to CNN. Wall Street executives and the NSA have told members of Congress that rushed fixes for vulnerabilities identified by AI models temporarily overwhelmed systems, The Washington Sun reports, citing three sources.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has unveiled a proposal that would let state officials intervene in an AI company’s work if they judge its models to be at risk of going rogue, embed independent safety monitors inside labs and pursue ‘emergency brakes’ to shut down dangerous models. He described it as a roadmap for state legislation and a template for federal rules, Politico reports.

The Trump administration is considering requiring US companies to disclose on their websites whether they use Chinese AI models, in an effort to discourage their use, Reuters reports.

House Democrats Jamie Raskin and Gregory Meeks, the incoming chairs of the Judiciary and Foreign Affairs committees, are investigating whether the administration’s response to Nvidia‘s alleged chip smuggling to China was influenced by Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick‘s family’s Nvidia holdings through Cantor Fitzgerald, which called the claims ‘inaccurate’, Politico reports. Jeffrey Kessler, who oversees the Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security, pressured staff to expedite Nvidia H200 sales to China despite red flags from other departments, The Information reports.

US prosecutors have charged a Russian national with acting as a foreign agent who allegedly sought information covertly about workers at a tech and defence firm aiding Ukraine, which a source identified as Palantir, Bloomberg reports.

🇬🇧 United Kingdom

A UK tribunal has ruled against the Home Office, finding that it must acknowledge issuing a secret ‘technical capability notice’ to Apple to bypass the company’s encryption, the Financial Times reports.

The UK government will keep Palantir‘s £330 million NHS England contract until 2029, two years short of its original end date, and will invite British firms to bid for the work from then, with procurement starting next summer. Some Labour MPs had pushed the government to cut ties with the company, the BBC reports.

🇪🇺 European Union

The European Commission has confirmed a ‘cyber campaign’ against its systems. The EU institutions’ cybersecurity body, CERT-EU, detected that international hackers had used ARTEX, a publicly available AI-powered tool designed to identify vulnerabilities in IT systems. Several applications were taken offline as a precaution, and investigators are still trying to establish whether staff data was compromised, Politico reports.

The European Commission has preliminarily found that Temu breached the Digital Services Act by failing to tackle the sale of illegal products on its platform, Reuters reports.

Germany and Austria have submitted a proposal urging the EU to require TikTok to find a local owner for its European operations, to counter the platform’s ties to Beijing, Bloomberg reports.

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🚀 Strategic competition

TSMC and Samsung have suspended some chip shipments to Chinese customers while they apply for US Commerce Department licences under new US curbs, the Financial Times reports. Moonshot AI has cancelled a US$150 million contract to rent access to Nvidia chips in an Indonesian data centre after the new remote-access rules, according to The Information. Tencent President Martin Lau said the rules ‘set everyone back in China’ and will delay the training of new models, The Information reports.

Nvidia will no longer sell H200 chips in China, interim chief executive Colette Kress said, ending its part in a deal brokered by Jensen Huang and President Donald Trump under which the US collected a 25 per cent tariff, TechCrunch reports. Nvidia’s board has set up a National Security and Export Control Oversight Committee, according to a company statement, and Huang will appear before the House Foreign Affairs, China Select and Intelligence committees on 1 December, CNBC reports. The Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating whether Nvidia’s disclosures misled investors, according to the Wall Street Journal.

A US congressional commission report says China’s People’s Liberation Army is seeking advanced Nvidia chips for AI-enabled weapons, as Chinese chips continue to lag their US rivals, Reuters reports.

Chinese developers are using US AI models to train homegrown rivals as chip curbs bite. A review of more than 300 Chinese documents shows that distillation has moved from academic experiments to mainstream industrial use, with Beijing encouraging the practice, Reuters reports.

The Trump administration is moving ahead with a Federal Communications Commission proposal to ban US imports of new Chinese optical transceiver models, despite lobbying by Amazon, Google and Meta, Reuters reports.

Technical staff at several Chinese humanoid robot makers, including XPeng, have been denied US visas ahead of CES, Nikkei Asia reports.

Jury deliberations were due to begin on 18 November in the US criminal trial of Huawei, which is accused of bank fraud and trade secret theft, after two months of testimony, Reuters reports.

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🧠 AI models, agents & compute

Anthropic priced its upsized initial public offering above its marketed range, raising US$81.3 billion in the largest offering on record, CNBC reports. Its market value reached about two trillion US dollars on its first day of trading on the Nasdaq, according to Reuters. Australia is one of only a few places outside the US where retail investors could apply for shares at the offer price, The Conversation reports.

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🛰️ Defence tech & autonomous weapons

In simulated scenarios, AI models from Anthropic, Google, xAI, DeepSeek and OpenAI regularly misidentified civilians, ambulances and a school as military targets, according to tests by Vals, Bloomberg reports.

OpenAI is working with NATO‘s Communications and Information Agency to detect bugs, investigate suspicious activity and deploy fixes under its Daybreak program. NATO uses up to 300 billion tokens a month, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Ukraine has started using a network of drones as airborne communication relays for its drone strikes after repeated Starlink disruptions, including during a strike on Russia’s Kerch Bridge, the Financial Times reports.

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🛡 Cyber posture

Security company Calif says it used OpenAI’s GPT-6 Cyber to find a remote code execution flaw in Java, dubbed ‘Java4Shell’, which Oracle has patched, The New York Times reports. Xint says it found remote code execution vulnerabilities in the widely used Nginx web server using OpenAI models, according to Forbes.

Hackers compromised Microsoft‘s official Agent Framework package on PyPI, publishing two malicious versions on 17 November that carried a credential stealer targeting Azure, AWS, GitHub, Docker, Hugging Face, OpenAI and other services. The open-source toolkit for building AI agents has about 200,000 monthly downloads, BleepingComputer reports.

On 16 November, malicious JavaScript was served to visitors of 178 organisations, including Zoom, CNN, HSBC and the BBC, through the Optimizely Web experimentation platform. The attacker added code to customers’ projects, so it was delivered from Optimizely’s own trusted servers, according to security researcher Scott Helme of Report URI.

A US court has sentenced Tyler Robert Buchanan, a 24-year-old British leader of the Scattered Spider cybercrime group, to six years in prison over SMS phishing attacks and cryptocurrency theft, BleepingComputer reports.

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📡 Networks & critical infrastructure

The Federal Aviation Administration has paused installations of Juniper Networks routers like the one officials believe caused a data overload that led to last Friday’s nationwide US ground stop, while HPE says its device was not defective, The New York Times reports. Officials told Congress that contractor L3Harris had been replacing ageing copper lines with fibre at a remote facility when a router began flooding other routers and overloaded the system, according to CBS News.

The International Energy Agency expects global data centre investment to reach US$4 trillion by 2030, and says fewer than 100 major AI projects would together require 50 gigawatts of power, matching peak UK demand, Bloomberg reports.

Swiss non-profit Quad9 is withdrawing its free public DNS resolver from France after a French court imposed daily penalties for failing to block domains associated with alleged copyright infringement. Cloudflare warns that a Belgian court has ordered it, Google and Cisco to start blocking websites through their public resolvers by early January 2027 or face substantial penalties, according to a Cloudflare blog post.

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⚖️ Platform accountability

Google will keep temporary Gemini chats, and chats held with history turned off, for about two months instead of 72 hours. Google says the retained data will be used strictly for safety and security purposes, TechCrunch reports.

Internal posts show Meta employees raising concerns that its Muse AI agent could be mixing up conversations between different accounts and exposing users’ private data, Reuters reports.

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🧒 Online harms & child safety

Internal Meta documents show the company planned to boost teen Instagram use through ‘Project Gryffindor’, which encouraged students to add their school banner to their profiles and set up student directories. Meta says almost 17,000 schools had signed up to what it calls a ‘school partnership program’, which it says is meant to make Instagram safer for children, NPR reports.

More than a third of people aged 15 to 22 rely on AI for companionship, rising to half among daily AI users, according to a survey of 15,925 young people in 16 countries by Gallup and the Digital Wellness Lab at Boston Children’s Hospital, Wired reports.

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📌 From The Strategist

This week’s cyber and tech analysis from ASPI’s The Strategist.

The Chinese Communist Party’s politics are seeping into new AI models — Max Balafoutis, Alex Colville and Shelly Shih find that AI models built to make automated decisions, such as content moderation and hiring, show marked bias towards the CCP’s politics when they are built on a Chinese foundation, including in models from Western companies such as Cloudflare.

Open-weight AI models need a 5G-style test on provenance — Anne-Louise Brown argues that Canberra should consider whether the 5G ban on high-risk vendors should extend to open-weight AI models used in government systems and critical infrastructure, and whether a model’s origin should be disclosed in high-risk settings.

To make good decisions on AI, stop reducing it to Big Tech — David Wroe argues that AI is more a discovery than a product, and that Australia will make better decisions, including on national security, if it stops treating AI as a synonym for US Big Tech and its data centres.

Australian research is helping China’s submarine warfare capabilities — Tilla Hoja and Justin Bassi argue that an AUKUS-wide audit is needed to identify oceanographic research partnerships with China that could be strengthening its undersea military and intelligence capabilities.

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🎧 On Stop the World

Related listening from ASPI’s Stop the World podcast.

How to build a sovereign Australian AI industry — Andrew Hastie, Louise Stigwood and Nicholas Davis, in a panel led by the United States Studies Centre’s Olivia Shen, on what AI sovereignty means for Australia, as Nvidia projects up to 2 gigawatts of new Australian data centre capacity in the Australia section above.

👉 Listen on Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music, RSS, or wherever you get your podcasts — or watch on YouTube

Earlier this week

These stories appeared in Tuesday’s Early Edition. They’re included here so Friday’s free Digest remains the complete record of the week. Early Edition readers can stop here.

🌏 Global policy

🇦🇺 Australia

Months before the global Microsoft outage on 13 November, Home Affairs national security head Hamish Hansford warned that Australia’s reliance on the company risked a ‘disproportionate impact’ if it suffered an outage. The Australian Federal Police and ASIO confirmed they were affected by the outage, and several agencies signed multi-year Microsoft deals in June and July, including a $720 million arrangement with Defence, ABC News reports.

The personal information of Centrelink customers, taxpayers and childcare workers is among data that at least 10 federal agencies share with the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission, which uses Palantir‘s software in a multi-agency fraud taskforce, according to documents released under freedom of information. The data may be ending up in Palantir’s software without the departments responsible for it knowing, Guardian Australia reports.

Coles has told the stock exchange it is investigating a cyber incident, after a small number of customers had problems with Liquorland click-and-collect. The supermarket group says it has found no evidence that customer, staff or supplier data has been compromised or removed, ABC News reports.

The ACT government has disabled Bookeasy, the third-party platform that handles national parks bookings in the territory and other states, after a breach exposed customers’ personal details, and has contacted about 6,000 customers about possible scam activity. Bookeasy says it believes no credit card details were taken, ABC News reports.

🇺🇸 United States

The Commerce Department has issued an interim rule to limit remote access to some advanced AI chips and servers from Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and Brazil, aimed at stopping those countries from giving Chinese companies remote access to the hardware, Bloomberg reports.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta is suing OpenAI over the cyberattack its AI agents launched against the platform Hugging Face earlier this year, alleging the attack was one of more than 80 incidents resulting from OpenAI testing its models without adequate safeguards, Politico reports.

The Trump administration plans to name Nvidia, Amazon, Microsoft, OpenAI and Anthropic among more than 24 AI ‘national champions’ to help US companies win business overseas, people familiar with the plan told The Wall Street Journal. The plan comes ahead of President Donald Trump‘s meeting with Xi Jinping at the APEC forum in Shenzhen.

🇨🇦 Canada

Prime Minister Mark Carney‘s government faces intense lobbying from Meta, Apple, Alphabet and Signal over Bill C-22, which would compel the companies to retain metadata and hand it over to authorities, Bloomberg reports.

🚀 Strategic competition

Jensen Huang has resigned as Nvidia‘s president, chief executive and board member, effective immediately, and chief financial officer Colette Kress is serving as interim chief executive, Nvidia announced. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has urged Nvidia to hire an outside chief executive and wants answers within 10 days on whether it pushed ‘seemingly illicit’ chip sales to China to boost revenue, Bloomberg reports. Nvidia’s board is not considering bringing Huang back and is focused on a national security investigation into him, a person familiar with the matter told CNBC, although President Donald Trump says he ‘would not mind’ if Huang were reinstated, according to the New York Post.

Singapore‘s government says it held the passport of Alice Huang, the woman at the centre of the spy allegations that led to the investigation of Jensen Huang, from June 2025 until February over potential false declarations relating to her company, Megaspeed, and that the US gave little help with its investigation, The New York Times reports. Attorney General Todd Blanche says the Justice Department has not yet concluded whether she was a Chinese spy, Reuters reports, while Beijing says the US ‘should stop fabricating the so-called Chinese spy narrative as a pretext for imposing technology restrictions’, according to Bloomberg.

A review of Chinese contracts, disclosures and other documents by Reuters identified more than US$3.2 billion in computing projects built or planned around Nvidia GPUs restricted by the US. Chinese AI companies are also rushing to rent Nvidia cloud capacity overseas amid fears of tighter enforcement of US export controls, Reuters reports. Under Huang, Nvidia built a multibillion-dollar business that let Chinese companies use its AI chips in Southeast Asian data centres, exploiting a gap in US sanctions, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The United States and its Pax Silica partners, including Japan, the United Kingdom and India, have agreed to create a joint list of AI technologies and supply chains to protect from China, the Financial Times reports. In the Philippines, a planned Pax Silica AI hub faces local opposition over displacement, water and electricity use and sovereignty, The New York Times reports.

Anthropic‘s initial public offering is closed to institutional investors in mainland China and Hong Kong, partly because of US arms export rules, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

🧠 AI models, agents & compute

Alibaba has released Qwen4-Max, its new flagship model, and says it filtered the model’s training data to remove offensive cyber capabilities and to mitigate chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear risks, the South China Morning Post reports. Qwen4-Max is not open-weight, though Alibaba plans to release the weights of its smaller Qwen4 models, according to Bloomberg.

OpenAI has signed agreements with four independent assessors, Apollo Research, METR, Transluce and Goodfire, for the first phase of its embedded assessments of its AI models, the company announced.

🛰️ Defence tech & autonomous weapons

German drone maker Quantum Systems, which supplies drones to Ukraine’s military, shut down its IT network after hackers breached its flight-planning software and planted a malicious update. The company says the file was never delivered to any drones, and Germany’s armed forces grounded the company’s drones while it investigated, Der Spiegel and Reuters report.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says SpaceX‘s Starshield service faced ‘systematic speed restrictions’ for several days, and Ukrainian officials believe the restrictions are meant to pressure Kyiv during peace talks, the Financial Times reports.

Australian quantum technology company Q-Ctrl, which builds sensors that help ships and aircraft navigate when GPS is unavailable, has raised US$290 million in a round that values it at more than a billion dollars, Bloomberg reports.

🛡 Cyber posture

Google Threat Intelligence Group says it has observed attackers, for the first time, using an AI framework running with no human in the loop to turn security patches into working exploits. The framework, found on an exposed staging server, compared web application code before and after each patch announcement and automatically ran the exploits it drafted, SiliconANGLE reports.

Anthropic has shortened its coordinated vulnerability disclosure window from 90 days to 30 days for high- and critical-severity issues, and to 45 days for all other issues, saying frontier models have become much better at discovering vulnerabilities, the company announced.

Security company Barracuda says an attacker touched about 10 of its cloud accounts over roughly 44 hours, using a cloud access key it had given a third-party AI vendor and failed to retire. The intrusion matched ARTEX, an open-source AI-driven penetration-testing framework, and Barracuda found no direct evidence that the attacker accessed the credentials its XDR service uses to collect customer data, according to its post-incident account.

A newly identified threat actor, SilentAir, has been compromising mobile network operators since before 2025 and using the signalling networks that carriers use to exchange subscriber data to track locations and send covert ‘silent’ SMS messages. Taiwanese subscribers and networks are its primary target, and its activity aligns with China-nexus cyber operations, according to telecommunications security firm Enea.

Hackers stole 72,702 passport photo files and tens of thousands of other personal documents from websites run by Taiwan‘s Bureau of Consular Affairs, which detected the intrusions on 4 November, Taiwan News reports.

The Justice Department says it has court authorisation to seize or restrain US$1.2 billion of the funds frozen by Tether and Circle after North Korea’s 29 October hack of Binance, Bloomberg reports.

Arion Kurtaj, a 21-year-old member of the Lapsus$ hacking group, has pleaded guilty in a UK court to hacking Rockstar Games and others, offences he committed at 16 and 17. He was originally sentenced to an indefinite stay in a secure hospital before being deemed fit to stand trial, BBC News reports.

The FBI says North Korean hackers have stolen more than US$400 million in cryptocurrency over the past 18 months through ‘FaceStealer’, a scheme using fake video calls and AI deepfakes, Reuters reports.

📡 Networks & critical infrastructure

Microsoft‘s preliminary post-incident report blames the 13 November global Microsoft 365 and Exchange outage on a defect in a July update for its network gateway servers. The update had passed load testing, and the defect was triggered when a surge in load coincided with almost 14% of gateway capacity being out of service, The Register reports.

The Federal Aviation Administration ordered a nationwide ground stop of US flights after communication problems hit 17 of its 22 centres that oversee high-altitude flying, The Wall Street Journal reports. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy blamed copper-to-fibre wiring work at a remote facility, saying contractor L3Harris may have installed a ‘faulty router’, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Customers of JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Capital One and other US banks reported online banking outages. JPMorgan said a software bug in systems it runs in-house slowed service for some customers and may have affected other banks when it was party to a transaction with them, but that ‘this is not a systemic issue’, the New York Post reports.

A United Launch Alliance Vulcan rocket and 40 Amazon Leo broadband satellites fell back to Earth minutes after liftoff, on the first of 38 Vulcan launches Amazon has booked to build its satellite internet network, Ars Technica reports.

⚖️ Platform accountability

Italy’s data protection authority has fined Meta €805 million for accessing Italian users’ photos, videos and related metadata through the Facebook app for Android ‘without obtaining specific consent and without properly informing them’. Meta says it will appeal, The Guardian reports.

A growing number of young people whose photos and videos Grok sexualised are seeking to hold xAI legally accountable for letting users generate such content, Bloomberg reports.

🧒 Online harms & child safety

Reports of AI-related child sexual abuse material rose from about 4,700 in 2023 to more than 400,000 in 2025, according to the Edinburgh-based Childlight – Global Child Safety Institute, which examined reports by tech companies to the US National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, The Guardian reports.

OpenAI has released an image classifier, developed with the US National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, that detects child sexual abuse material, including AI-generated images, and is offering it free to select companies. ChatGPT will also show warnings to users attempting to access content that sexualises children, and block accounts that try for 24 hours, TechCrunch reports.

A survey of 9,951 Australian adults by the Australian Institute of Criminology found 1.7% had subjected others to online hate, and that they were more likely to be young men with misogynistic views and a history of antisocial behaviour, The Mandarin reports.

That’s all for this week. For more timely analysis and commentary, check out The Strategist and ASPI’s Stop the World podcast—or our other Substack newsletters:

The Cyber & Tech Digest is brought to you by the Cyber, Technology & Security Programs team at ASPI and supported by partners.

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