India’s government on Wednesday proposed that artificial intelligence and social media firms should clearly label AI-generated content to tackle the spread of deepfake and misinformation, prompted by similar moves by the European Union and China. Reuters

A landmark U.N. cybercrime agreement aimed at curbing offences that cost the global economy trillions of dollars annually is set to be signed by representatives from dozens of states in Hanoi this weekend, despite criticism over human rights risks. Reuters

Australia

Planning for risks in the quantum age

The Strategist

Rajiv Shah

Quantum computing is sounding less like a distant sci-fi dream these days, with the pace of investment and scientific advances bringing it closer to reality. These new quantum systems will bring new opportunities, but also threaten some of our existing cybersecurity fundamentals. Organisations must start thinking about, and planning for, how they respond to these threats. As part of Cyber Security Awareness Month this October, the Australian Cyber Security Centre has nominated planning for the quantum future as one of four recommended priority areas

Australia tells AI chatbot companies to detail child protection steps

Reuters

Byron Kaye

Australia has ordered four artificial-intelligence chatbot companies to explain their measures to protect children from exposure to sexual or self-harm material, as its internet regulator beefs up safety measures on the AI frontier. The realistic conversational abilities of such services have taken the world by storm, but have also fanned concern that a lack of guardrails exposes vulnerable individuals to dangerous content.

China

‘They’re watching’: How Monday’s internet crash became China’s training

The Sydney Morning Herald

David Swan

Monday’s Amazon Web Services meltdown didn’t just crash Snapchat, Fortnite and banking apps worldwide. It handed hostile nations a blueprint to potentially cripple the internet, warns Donald Trump’s former cybersecurity commander, former NSA director Admiral Mike Rogers. In an interview in Melbourne, Rogers warned that hostile nations and criminal groups closely monitor every major technology failure, mapping weak points and learning how to replicate the chaos on an even more devastating scale.

Airbnb picks Alibaba’s Qwen over ChatGPT in a win for Chinese open-source AI

South China Morning Post

Ben Jiang

Alibaba Group Holding’s Qwen AI models are winning over major Western firms like Airbnb, underscoring the growing global appeal of China’s open-source approach to artificial intelligence. Brian Chesky, co-founder and CEO of the San Francisco-based online accommodation booking giant, said Airbnb “relies heavily” on Alibaba’s Qwen models to power its AI-driven customer service agent, according to a Bloomberg report on Tuesday.

USA

US mulls curbs on exports to China made with US software, sources say

Reuters

Alexandra Alper, Michael Martina, Jeffrey Dastin and Karen Freifeld

The Trump administration is considering a plan to curb a dizzying array of software-powered exports to China, from laptops to jet engines, to retaliate against Beijing’s latest round of rare earth export restrictions, according to a U.S. official and three people briefed by U.S. authorities. While the plan is not the only one being deliberated, it would make good on President Donald Trump’s threat earlier this month to bar “”critical software”“ exports to China by restricting global shipments of items that contain U.S. software or were produced using U.S. software.

US right-wing media figures, tech pioneers call for superintelligent AI ban

Reuters

A group including right-wing U.S. media personalities Steve Bannon and Glenn Beck has signed a statement calling for a ban on developing superintelligent artificial intelligence until the public demands it and science paves a safe way forward, according to the non-profit organizers of the initiative. The proposal, also signed by technology pioneers Geoffrey Hinton and Yoshua Bengio is the latest organized by the Future of Life Institute, which for more than a decade has raised concerns about the risk it says intelligent machines pose to humanity.

Former Biden surgeon general backs California ballot initiative targeting AI chatbots for kids

POLITICO

Chase DiFeliciantonio

Former Biden administration U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy and a leading kids online safety advocate announced they are filing a ballot initiative in California with the goal of shielding young people from artificial intelligence chatbots and holding Big Tech companies accountable for any harm they cause to kids. Spearheaded by Common Sense Media CEO Jim Steyer and Murthy, the initiative comes after California Gov. Gavin Newsom recently vetoed a Steyer-backed bill from state Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan on kids’ chatbot safety that also had the backing of California Attorney General Rob Bonta.

North Asia

Japan leads in in-depth AI awareness, new global study finds

The Japan Times

Elizabeth Beattie

Japan has the highest levels of in-depth awareness of AI, with 53% of individuals surveyed saying they have heard or read a substantial amount about the subject, according to a recent Pew Research Center survey. Alongside Japan, France, at 52%, and Germany, at 51%, also reported high levels of in-depth awareness or knowledge of the subject, with the global median being 34%, according to the survey released last week.

North Korea has stolen billions in cryptocurrency and tech firm salaries, report says

ABC News

David Klepper

North Korean hackers have pilfered billions of dollars by breaking into cryptocurrency exchanges and creating fake identities to get remote tech jobs at foreign companies, according to an international report on North Korea’s cyber capabilities. Officials in Pyongyang orchestrated the clandestine work to finance research and development of nuclear arms, the authors of the 138-page report found. The review was published by the Multilateral Sanctions Monitoring Team, a group that includes the U.S. and 10 allies and was set up last year to observe North Korea’s compliance with U.N. sanctions.

Southeast Asia

UN cybercrime pact to be signed in Hanoi raises hopes, concerns

Reuters

Francesco Guarascio

A landmark U.N. cybercrime agreement aimed at curbing offences that cost the global economy trillions of dollars annually is set to be signed by representatives from dozens of states in Hanoi this weekend, despite criticism over human rights risks. The convention, which would come into force after it is ratified by 40 states, is an unprecedented move that the United Nations expects will make responses to cybercrime quicker and more effective.

AMLO seizes over 70 million baht of Cambodian senator Ly Yong Phat’s assets in Thailand

The Nation

The Anti-Money Laundering Office has seized assets worth over 70 million baht belonging to Ly Yong Phat, a Cambodian senator and influential businessman of Chinese-Thai descent, amid investigations into a major cross-border call-centre scam network. According to authorities, Ly Yong Phat — who also holds Thai citizenship under the name Phat Suphapha — has been linked to the O-Smach Resort Casino in Cambodia, which is suspected of housing operations connected to scam syndicates targeting Thai and international victims.

South & Central Asia

India proposes strict rules to label AI content citing growing risks

Reuters

Aditya Kalra and Munsif Vengattil

India’s government on Wednesday proposed that artificial intelligence and social media firms should clearly label AI-generated content to tackle the spread of deepfake and misinformation, prompted by similar moves by the European Union and China. With nearly 1 billion internet users, the stakes are high in a sprawling country of many ethnic and religious communities where fake news risks stirring up deadly strife and AI deepfake videos have alarmed officials during elections.

Europe

Baidu and public transport operator PostBus to launch robotaxis in Switzerland

South China Morning Post

Ben Jiang

Chinese internet search and artificial intelligence giant Baidu is teaming up with Swiss public transport operator PostBus to bring robotaxi services to Switzerland. Beijing-based Baidu and PostBus, a subsidiary of national postal service Swiss Post, said in a joint statement on Wednesday that the two companies expected to start testing their on-demand smart mobility service, AmiGo, in the eastern region of Switzerland by December and scale up trials next year.

UK

JLR hack is costliest cyber attack in UK history, say analysts

BBC

Joe Tidy

The cyber attack on Jaguar Land Rover will cost an estimated £1.9bn and be the most economically damaging cyber event in UK history, according to researchers. Experts at the Cyber Monitoring Centre have analysed the continuing fallout from the hack, which halted the car giant’s production on 1 September for five weeks and caused widespread delays across JLR’s supply chain.

UK data centre spend to soar to £10 billion a year

Reuters

Lucy Raitano

Spending on new UK data centres is set to rise to 10 billion pounds a year by 2029, a more than five-fold increase from 2024, analysis by construction data firm Barbour ABI has found. A total of 1.75 billion pounds was spent on data centres in the UK last year, with 2.38 billion forecast to be spent in 2025. A total of 1.75 billion pounds was spent on data centres in the UK last year, with 2.38 billion forecast to be spent in 2025. AI-driven demand is fuelling data centre investment.

Britain takes aim at Apple and Google’s dominance in smartphones

Reuters

Paul Sandle

Britain on Wednesday moved to loosen the grip of Apple and Google in smartphones by designating them as having “strategic market status”, giving it the power to demand specific changes to boost competition. The Competition and Markets Authority said Apple iOS and Google’s Android platforms were used by millions of businesses and consumers, but rules such as restrictions in their app stores may be “limiting innovation and competition”.

Middle East

Iraq bans US gaming platform Roblox over child safety concerns

Reuters

Ahmed Rasheed and Alexandra Hudson

Iraq has banned U.S. user-generated videogame platform Roblox due to concerns over child safety, the government said, joining other countries in cracking down on virtual worlds. The government said late on Sunday that the ban was motivated by concerns that the game allowed direct communication between users in ways that exposed children and adolescents to attempts of exploitation or cyber-extortion, and that its content was “incompatible with social values and traditions”.

Big Tech

Google hails breakthrough as quantum computer surpasses ability of supercomputers

The Guardian

Dan Milmo

Google has claimed a breakthrough in quantum computing after developing an algorithm that performed a task beyond the capabilities of conventional computers. The algorithm, a set of instructions guiding the operation of a quantum computer, was able to compute the structure of a molecule – which paves the way for major discoveries in areas such as medicine and materials science.

Artificial Intelligence

OpenAI’s Atlas is more about ChatGPT than the web

TechCrunch

Ivan Mehta

OpenAI unveiled its AI browser, ChatGPT Atlas, during a livestream on Tuesday. There are other AI browsers such as The Browser Company’s Dia, Opera’s Neon, Perplexity’s Comet, and General Catalyst-backed Strawberry. OpenAI’s launch is notable because of the sheer scale of reaching potentially 800 million of its weekly ChatGPT users. For the company, the browser is much more about keeping ChatGPT central than about making web browsing better.

YouTube’s AI ‘likeness detection’ tool is searching for deepfakes of popular creators

The Verge

Stevie Bonifield

Starting today, creators in YouTube’s Partner Program are getting access to a new AI detection feature that will allow them to find and report unauthorized uploads using their likeness. As shown in this video from YouTube, after verifying their identity, creators can review flagged videos in the Content Detection tab on YouTube Studio. If a video looks like unauthorized, AI-generated content, creators can submit a request for it to be removed.

OpenAI loosened suicide-talk rules before teen’s death, lawsuit alleges

The Wall Street Journal

Keach Hagey and Sam Schechner

OpenAI twice loosened ChatGPT’s rules for discussing suicide in the year before 16-year-old Adam Raine took his own life using a method the chatbot advised him on, according to an amended lawsuit filed by his parents on Wednesday. Adam’s parents, Matthew and Maria Raine, sued OpenAI in August for the wrongful death of their son, saying he had spent more than 3½ hours a day conversing with ChatGPT, including about suicide, in the weeks before taking his own life by hanging in April.

Meta is axing 600 roles across its AI division

The Verge

Emma Roth

Meta is planning to cut around 600 roles within its AI team, according to a report from Axios. The layoffs will impact Meta’s legacy Fundamental AI Research unit, also known as FAIR, along with its AI product and infrastructure division, while the company continues to hire workers for its newly formed superintelligence team, TBD Lab. Meta spokesperson Ana Brekalo confirmed to The Verge that Axios’s reporting is accurate. Over the summer, Meta kicked off an AI hiring spree after investing $14.3 billion in Scale AI and hiring CEO Alexandr Wang.

Reddit sues Perplexity for allegedly ripping its content to feed AI

The Verge

Jay Peters

Reddit is suing Perplexity and three “data-scraping service providers” to “stop the industrial-scale, unlawful circumvention of data protections by a group of bad actors who will stop at nothing to get their hands on valuable copyrighted content on Reddit,” according to the complaint. The company equates the data scraping companies — SerpApi, Oxylabs, and AWMProxy — to “would-be bank robbers” who “knowing they cannot get into the bank vault, break into the armored truck carrying the cash instead.”

The fallout from the AI-fuelled dash for gas

Financial Times

Harry Dempsey, A Anantha Lakshmi and Malcolm Moore

Inside a building the size of an aircraft hangar, workers are rushing to make the finishing touches to a giant burgundy casing before its centrepiece is installed — a 100-tonne turbine rotor. Composed of thousands of millimetre-precision parts manufactured and assembled over at least two years, the gas turbines weigh more than a Boeing 747. The factory in Takasago, in rural western Japan, is in the midst of a daunting battle to increase production to its highest level ever.

Misc

Apple alerts exploit developer that his iPhone was targeted with government spyware

TechCrunch

Lorenzo Franceschi-Bicchierai

Earlier this year, a developer was shocked by a message that appeared on his personal phone: “Apple detected a targeted mercenary spyware attack against your iPhone.” “I was panicking,” Jay Gibson, who asked that we don’t use his real name over fears of retaliation, told TechCrunch. Gibson, who until recently built surveillance technologies for Western government hacking tools maker Trenchant, may be the first documented case of someone who builds exploits and spyware being themselves targeted with spyware.

Events & Podcasts

The Sydney Dialogue 2025

The Australian Strategic Policy Institute is pleased to announce the Sydney Dialogue, the world’s premier policy summit for critical, emerging and cyber technologies, will return on 4-5 December. Now in its fourth year, the dialogue attracts the world’s top thinkers, innovators and policymakers, and focusses on the most pressing issues at the intersection of technology and security. TSD has become the place where new partnerships are built among governments, industry and civil society, and where existing partnerships are deepened.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest is brought to you by the Cyber, Technology & Security Programs team at ASPI

