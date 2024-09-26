Good morning. It's Friday 27th September.

House Republicans want answers from the FBI and other US agencies about how the popular Chinese online marketplace Temu handles the data of American citizens. The Record by Recorded Future

SpaceX is proposing to invest $15 billion in Vietnam tied to its Starlink satellite service in the near future, the government said, citing a meeting between the company’s Senior Vice President Tim Hughes and the Communist Party’s General Secretary To Lam. Bloomberg

Semiconductor manufacturers will spend a record $400 billion on computer chip making equipment in 2025-2027, global industry association SEMI said in estimates published on Thursday, with China, South Korea and Taiwan leading the way. Reuters

The World

Millions of vehicles could be hacked and tracked thanks to a simple website bug

WIRED

Andy Greenberg

Researchers found a flaw in a Kia web portal that let them track millions of cars, unlock doors, and start engines at will—the latest in a plague of web bugs that’s affected a dozen carmakers.

Australia

Australia stepping up to assist Pacific cybersecurity

East Asia Forum

Anthony Adams

Australia has made a long-term commitment to developing cybersecurity capabilities across the Pacific Islands region. The emerging challenge is to ensure that Australia receives the best return on its investment across the region. With Pacific Island nations developing cybersecurity capabilities at different rates, a one size fits all approach will not work. When allocating development spending, Australia should target Pacific Island nations’ respective cybersecurity capability gaps and tailor assistance that aligns with the domestic priorities of each nation, while remaining bound to a consensus driven regional framework.

PwC reveals six staff sacked for data breaches as bad behaviour list unveiled

The Australian

David Ross

PwC Australia found six serious incidents of breaches of data privacy at the audit and consulting firm more than a year after publicly committing to reforms in the wake of a public humiliation over confidentiality breaches. In its 2024 financial results report, PwC revealed it had sacked or terminated eight staff for serious misconduct during the year, alongside a plummeting performance on the back of a damaging tax scandal.

China

CATL reigns as China's top subsidy recipient with 35% jump in first half

Nikkei Asia

Kenji Kawase

Chinese electric vehicle battery supplier CATL raked in 35% more government subsidies in the first half of this year, compared with the same period in 2023, maintaining its perch atop the league table of mainland-listed companies receiving the most financial assistance. While China's public support for its EV sector has been the focus of a Western push to raise tariffs on its electric cars, top industry player CATL took in about 3.85 billion yuan ($547 million) worth of assistance in the first six months.

USA

After TikTok inquiry, Republicans call for investigation into Temu data practices

The Record by Recorded Future

House Republicans want answers from the FBI and other US agencies about how the popular Chinese online marketplace Temu handles the data of American citizens. In a letter to the Securities and Exchange Commission and FBI, members of the Select Committee on Intelligence asked a range of questions about whether investigations are underway examining Temu and its parent company Pinduoduo.

US imposes fresh Russia- and cyber-related sanctions

Reuters

Doina Chiacu and Hannah Lang

The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on alleged Russian money laundering operations that catered to cybercriminals and involved three illegal cryptocurrency exchanges.

US transportation and logistics firms targeted with infostealers, backdoors

Security Week

Ionut Arghire

Threat actors are compromising email accounts at transportation and shipping organizations in North America to deliver various malware families, Proofpoint reports. Starting May 2024, threat actors have been observed injecting malicious content into existing conversations within the compromised inboxes, to deliver malware such as Arechclient2, DanaBot, Lumma Stealer, NetSupport, and StealC.

CISA warns of continuing attacks on water systems after Kansas town reports incident

The Record by Recorded Future

Jonathan Greig

Government-run water systems are still at risk of attack by cybercriminals and nation-states, according to a new advisory from the U.S.’s top cybersecurity agency. The notice from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) came two days after Arkansas City, Kansas reported a cybersecurity issue that forced them to switch to manual operations.

G7 cyber group warns financial sector to prep for quantum computing risks

The Record by Recorded Future

Adam Janofsky

A major intergovernmental group on Wednesday called on the financial sector to prepare for “impending threats” brought by developments in quantum computing. The G7 Cyber Expert Group, which is chaired by the U.S. Department of Treasury and the Bank of England and advises G7 finance ministers and central bank governors on cyber issues, broadly recommended that financial authorities and institutions assess quantum computing risks and develop plans to mitigate them.

Americas

Microsoft to make $2.7 billion cloud, AI investments in Brazil

Reuters

Microsoft on Thursday pledged to invest 14.7 billion reais ($2.70 billion) in Brazil over three years to enhance its cloud infrastructure and artificial intelligence in Latin America's largest economy. The amount is the largest-ever investment to be announced at once in Brazil by Microsoft, which said massive adoption of AI could add as much as 4.2 percentage points to Brazil's economic growth by the end of the decade.

North Asia

South Korea’s ubiquitous messaging app’s security gaps risk millions of users

Korea Pro

Shreyas Reddy

Millions of South Koreans rely on KakaoTalk — the country’s most popular and ubiquitous messaging app — for everything from chatting with friends and family to accessing essential services. However, new research has exposed longstanding business practices that could heighten the app’s vulnerabilities.These reported vulnerabilities potentially allow attackers — as well as Kakao — to access users’ supposedly encrypted chats, reawakening past concerns about the privacy of KakaoTalk users’ communications.

Southeast Asia

Vietnam says SpaceX’s Starlink plans $15 Billion investment

Bloomberg

Nguyen Kieu Giang

SpaceX is proposing to invest $15 billion in Vietnam tied to its Starlink satellite service in the near future, the government said, citing a meeting between the company’s Senior Vice President Tim Hughes and the Communist Party’s General Secretary To Lam.

Ukraine-Russia

Google restricts creation of new accounts in Russia, news agencies report

Reuters

Alphabet's Google has restricted the creation of new accounts for Russian users, state news agencies cited Russia's digital ministry as saying on Thursday. Google has been under pressure in Russia for several years, particularly for not taking down content Moscow considers illegal and for blocking the YouTube channels of Russian media and public figures since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Sen. Ben Cardin says he was targeted by apparent deepfake call

NBC News

Frank Thorp V, Julie Tsirkin and Zoë Richards

Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Ben Cardin was targeted by a caller who posed as a former top Ukrainian official during a recent Zoom call, according to a notice circulated to Senate offices and obtained by NBC News on Wednesday. The caller, who was not identified, posed as former Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba, according to the notice, which was sent to Senate offices to warn them to be cautious about similar attempts.

Europe

Italy opens greenwashing probe into Shein website

South China Morning Post

Elisa Anzolin and Helen Reid

Italy’s antitrust agency has launched an investigation into a Dublin-based company that operates Shein’s website and app over possibly misleading environmental claims made on the fast-fashion retailer’s website. The investigation targets Infinite Styles Services and accuses Shein’s website of trying “to convey an image of production and commercial sustainability of its garments through generic, vague, confusing and/or misleading environmental claims,” the antitrust agency said in a statement.

UK

Police are probing apparent cyber vandalism on Wi-Fi networks at UK train stations

Associated Press

UK transport officials and police said Thursday they are investigating a “cyber-security incident” after users of public Wi-Fi networks at the country’s biggest railway stations reported being shown anti-Muslim messages.

Admin account blamed for rail terror message hack

BBC

Paul Burnell

A hack which resulted in people accessing the Wi-Fi at 19 UK railway stations being shown a message about terror attacks has been linked to the account of an insider at the internet provider. The message was displayed on people's devices when they logged onto Network Rail's Wi-Fi system.

Big Tech

Social media platform X set to request restoration of service in Brazil, sources say

Reuters

Luciana Novaes Magalhaes and Ricardo Brito

Elon Musk's social media platform X will file documents requested by Brazil's Supreme Court and ask by this Monday that service be restored in the country, according to two people familiar with the situation. Access to the platform formerly known as Twitter has been blocked in Brazil since the end of August, following an order by Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes. The judge and the U.S. tech firm have been at loggerheads over his investigation of "digital militias" he has accused of spreading hate messages in Brazil.

X blocks links to hacked JD Vance dossier

The Verge

Elizabeth Lopatto

X is preventing users from posting links to a newsletter containing a hacked document that’s alleged to be the Trump campaign’s research into vice presidential candidate JD Vance. The journalist who wrote the newsletter, Ken Klippenstein, has been suspended from the platform. Searches for posts containing a link to the newsletter turn up nothing.

Shein makes rare job cuts in Singapore as London IPO remains in limbo

South China Morning Post

Ann Cao

Chinese-founded fast-fashion online retailer Shein is laying off about two dozen employees at its Singapore headquarters, the company said on Wednesday, as the e-commerce firm restructures part of its business amid doubts about its initial public offering plan in London. More than 20 employees are affected by the lay-offs that are part of a restructuring of its global IT research and development centre, the company said in a statement to the South China Morning Post. The workers were notified on Wednesday.

Meta debuts augmented reality glasses and Judi Dench-voiced AI chatbot

The Guardian

Nick Robins-Early

The Meta CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, presented new augmented reality glasses at the company’s annual developer conference on Wednesday, debuting a prototype of the next phase in its expansion into smart eyewear. Zuckerberg also announced that Meta AI will be able to talk in the voice of Dame Judi Dench.

Artificial Intelligence

AI ban ordered after child protection worker used ChatGPT in Victorian court case

The Guardian

Josh Taylor

Victoria’s child protection agency has been ordered to ban staff from using generative AI services after a worker was found to have entered significant amounts of personal information, including the name of an at-risk child, into ChatGPT. The Department of Families, Fairness and Housing reported the matter to the Office of the Victorian Information Commissioner in December last year after the worker was suspected of using ChatGPT while drafting a protection application report.

Blackstone confirms $13 billion investment in Britain for AI data centre

Reuters

U.S. private equity firm Blackstone has confirmed a 10 billion pound ($13.3 billion) investment for an artificial intelligence data centre in northeast England, the British prime minister's office said on Wednesday. Construction of the AI data centre next year will create 4,000 jobs, including 1,200 roles dedicated to the construction of the site, Prime Minister Keir Starmer said during his visit in New York.

US FTC announces crackdown on deceptive AI claims, schemes

Reuters

Jody Godoy

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission announced actions against five companies on Wednesday that it said used artificial intelligence in deceptive and unfair ways. Three of the cases suspended operations at businesses that purported to help consumers generate passive income by opening e-commerce storefronts.

Research

What public discourse gets wrong about social media misinformation

Knowledge at Wharton

Hailey Reissman

The research shows that only a small fraction of people are exposed to false and radical content online, and that it’s personal preferences, not algorithms that lead people to this content.

Events & Podcasts

TSD Summit Sessions: Intelligence and evolving technology with Michael Rogers and Jason Healey

ASPI

In the third video edition of The Sydney Dialogue Summit Sessions, Jason Healey, Senior Research Scholar at the School of International and Public Affairs at Columbia University, sits down with Admiral Michael Rogers (Ret’d), Senior Advisor at Trusted Future, to discuss all things intelligence.

Tell me what you don’t know: large language models and the pathologies of intelligence analysis

Australian National University

This seminar seeks to offer a warning. Prompted by the likely increase in the use of artificial intelligence in intelligence analysis, it will raise grave concerns about the prospect of relying on large language models, including in high-stakes contexts such as the state-level resort-to-force decision-making that is the subject of this broader Defence-funded project.

