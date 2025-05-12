Good morning. It's Monday 12th of May.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest focuses on the topics we work on, including cybersecurity, critical technologies, foreign interference & disinformation.

Follow us on X, on LinkedIn, and on BlueSky.

The US intends to scrap a rule put in place by the Biden administration that aimed to limit exports of artificial intelligence chips and threatened to weigh on the sales of semiconductor groups such as Nvidia and AMD . Financial Times

“X has received executive orders from Indian government requiring X to block over 8,000 accounts in India, subject to potential penalties,” the platform said. Elon Musk owned X on Thursday said that India has asked it to block 8,000 accounts on the social media platform. Hindustan Times

Japan’s leading financial regulator reported an explosion of unauthorized stock market trades in April — with almost $2 billion in funds moved by hackers. The Record by Recorded Future

Australia

Countdown on for Australia’s first home-grown rocket launch

The Australian Financial Review

Tess Bennett

Gilmour Space Technologies, the Australian rocket company hoping to rival Elon Musk’s SpaceX, will attempt to launch its first Australian-made rocket into orbit on Thursday morning after receiving the final approval from regulators. Late on Friday, the Australian Space Agency notified Gilmour Space that the company could proceed with its plan to launch its 25-metre three-stage Eris rocket from its spaceport outside the Queensland town of Bowen, at the northern tip of the Whitsundays.

The return of the backbench friends of tech and innovation

InnovationAus

James Riley

If the federal Parliament is a reflection the Australian community, it is no surprise that an increasing proportion of members bring personal or professional experience in tech and innovation to the role. Not everyone in the parliament is a high-profile Cabinet minister. There are many backbenchers on all side of politics working to support Australian tech, entrepreneurship, science and research. And a bunch of them just got re-elected. Now with a full term of experience under their belts, these are senators and MPs are advocates for the sector, and who are future leaders in the parliament.

A counter to drone swarms: high power microwave weapons

The Strategist

Neil Hart

Military forces must prioritise a counter to drone swarming tactics with which inexpensive, mass-produced drones can overwhelm defences. What is needed is a layered defensive system that includes systems that can neutralise many threats within seconds. One such solution is now becoming available: the contemporary high-energy, high-power microwave (HPM) weapon. The employment of lethal drones costing a few hundred dollars each is threatening the ability of forces to accomplish missions without suffering unacceptable casualties and equipment losses.

China

China’s Unitree fixes security flaw that gives hackers remote control of robot dogs

South China Morning Post

Coco Feng

Unitree Robotics, one of China’s leading robot manufacturers, said it shut down a third-party remote control service that had exposed its Go1 robot dog to potential hacking, allowing unauthorised users to gain control of the machine and access its video cameras. The company identified a “security vulnerability” through which hackers obtained the management key for a third-party cloud tunnel service used by the Go1, the Hangzhou-based start-up said in a post on social platform X on Wednesday.

China's top chipmaker SMIC plans $7bn expansion despite tariff uncertainty

Nikkei Asia

Cheng-Ting Fang and Lauly Li

China's top chipmaker, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp., says it will invest more than $7 billion this year to expand capacity and market share, even as its peers take a cautious stance due to the tariff war between Washington and Beijing. The ambitious plan comes as automotive and industrial segments emerge as SMIC's key drivers for growth, boosted by China's rapidly expanding electric and new energy vehicle ecosystem and increasing demand for locally made chips.

USA

US scraps Biden-era rule that aimed to limit exports of AI chips

Financial Times

Michael Acton

The US intends to scrap a rule put in place by the Biden administration that aimed to limit exports of artificial intelligence chips and threatened to weigh on the sales of semiconductor groups such as Nvidia and AMD. A US official said on Wednesday that the planned regulation, which was due to take effect on May 15, was full of red tape that made it “unenforceable”. Instead, the Trump administration intends to overhaul the rule. The move by Washington comes as the new administration takes a more lenient approach to the regulation of AI and other advanced technologies domestically and contends with the rise of Chinese companies in the sector.

US senator introduces bill calling for location-tracking on AI chips to limit China access

Reuters

A U.S. senator introduced a bill on Friday that would direct the Commerce Department to require location verification mechanisms for export-controlled AI chips, in an effort to curb China's access to advanced semiconductor technology. Called the "Chip Security Act," the bill calls for AI chips under export regulations, and products containing those chips, to be fitted with location-tracking systems to help detect diversion, smuggling or other unauthorized use of the product. "With these enhanced security measures, we can continue to expand access to U.S. technology without compromising our national security," Republican Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas said.

Exclusive: Nvidia modifies H20 chip for China to overcome US export controls, sources say

Reuters

Liam Mo and Brenda Goh

Nvidia plans to release a downgraded version of its H20 artificial intelligence chip for China in the next two months, following U.S. export restrictions on the original model, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. The U.S. chipmaker has notified major Chinese customers, including leading cloud computing providers, that it aims to release the modified H20 chip in July, two of the sources said. The downgraded H20 represents Nvidia's latest attempt to maintain its presence in one of its most crucial markets in the face of Washington's expanding efforts to restrict China's access to advanced semiconductor technology.

US surveillance watchdog says expanded use of facial recognition at airports should be voluntary

The Record by Recorded Future

Suzanne Smalley

The U.S. Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board on Friday released findings from a six-year probe of facial recognition technology usage at airport checkpoints, concluding that more transparency is needed and procedures should be improved to further protect the data privacy of passengers and accuracy of results. In recent years, the use of FRT at airport checkpoints has exploded, prompting a bipartisan congressional bill introduced Thursday by lawmakers who expressed alarm about what they called unchecked surveillance. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) plans to expand the use of FRT to 430 airports nationally and “eventually make it mandatory,” according to a one-pager released by Sen. Jeff Merkely, a bill sponsor.

Trump fires director of U.S. Copyright Office, sources say

CBS News

Scott Macfarlane

The Trump administration has fired the head of the U.S. Copyright Office, two sources familiar with the situation confirmed to CBS News Saturday. The firing of Register of Copyrights Shira Perlmutter came after Perlmutter and her office earlier this week issued part three of a lengthy report about artificial intelligence and expressed some concerns and questions about the usage of copyrighted materials by AI technology. "It is an open question, however, how much data an AI developer needs, and the marginal effect of more data on a model's capabilities," the report read. "Not everyone agrees that further increases in data and test performance will necessarily lead to continued real world improvements in utility."

North Asia

Hackers hijack Japanese financial accounts to conduct nearly $2 billion in trades

The Record by Recorded Future

Jonathan Greig

Japan’s leading financial regulator reported an explosion of unauthorized stock market trades in April — with almost $2 billion in funds moved by hackers. Japan’s Financial Services Agency provided updated figures for last month after initially warning that there had been a “sharp increase in the number of cases of unauthorized access and unauthorized trading” through online trading services in the first three months of 2025. The FSA said that in April alone, nine securities firms reported 2,746 fraudulent transactions conducted through nearly 5,000 accounts that were breached by hackers.

South & Central Asia

India orders X to block over 8,000 accounts amid Indo-Pak tensions

Hindustan Times

Priyanshu Priya

“X has received executive orders from Indian government requiring X to block over 8,000 accounts in India, subject to potential penalties,” the platform said. Elon Musk owned X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday said that India has asked it to block 8,000 accounts on the social media platform. The announcement comes amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack, which resulted in the death of 26. "X has received executive orders from the Indian government requiring X to block over 8,000 accounts in India, subject to potential penalties including significant fines and imprisonment of the company’s local employees.

India-Pakistan conflict: how a deepfake video made it mainstream

Bellingcat

Pooja Chaudhuri and Eliot Higgins

India and Pakistan have been trading blows in the wake of a militant attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir last month. On May 7, India said it had launched missile strikes in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir. Pakistan – which denies any involvement in the April attack on the tourists, most of whom were Indian – then claimed to have shot down Indian drones and jets. Claims and counterclaims of ongoing strikes and attacks have been forthcoming from both sides. Some have been difficult to immediately and independently verify, creating a vacuum that has enabled the spread of disinformation. For example, on May 8, a deepfake video of US President Donald Trump appearing to state that he would “destroy Pakistan” was quickly debunked by Indian fact-checkers. Its impact was therefore minimal.

Ukraine - Russia

Digital Ukraine: what history teaches us about women’s upward mobility in times of crisis

Australian Outlook

Nikki Trewin

Ukraine’s wartime digital transformation has opened new doors for women in tech, with female entrepreneurs and professionals stepping into roles once dominated by men. But without structural reforms, their gains risk fading once the crisis subsides. Since Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022, Ukraine’s digital sector has opened new pathways for women, particularly as martial law has restricted most men of military age from leaving the country. This shift has created space for female tech entrepreneurs to lead, both at home and abroad, building on Ukraine’s relatively strong record of women in leadership—40 percent between 2017 and 2022, outpacing EU and global averages. Access to international funding and accelerator programs has enabled founders to establish startups in exile, contributing to the resilience of one of Eastern Europe’s fastest-growing tech hubs.

Europe

Italy's Moltiply sues Google in 3 billion euro lawsuit over market dominance

Reuters

Italy's Moltiply Group said on Friday it was suing Alphabet's Google and seeking damages of 2.97 billion euros ($3.34 billion) for abuse of its dominant market position as previously recognised by the EU Court of Justice. Moltiply operates the popular Italian price comparison website Trovaprezzi.it. Its claim argues that Google's actions hindered the growth of its subsidiary 7Pixel between 2010 and 2017, favouring Google Shopping instead, Moltiply said in a statement.

UK

Wikipedia challenging UK law it says exposes it to ‘manipulation and vandalism’

The Guardian

Dan Milmo

The charity that hosts Wikipedia is challenging the UK’s online safety legislation in the high court, saying some of its regulations would expose the site to “manipulation and vandalism”. In what could be the first judicial review related to the Online Safety Act, Wikimedia Foundation claims it is at risk of being subjected to the act’s toughest category 1 duties, which impose additional requirements on the biggest sites and apps. The foundation said if category 1 duties were imposed on it, the safety and privacy of Wikipedia’s army of volunteer editors would be undermined, its entries could be manipulated and vandalised, and resources would be diverted from protecting and improving the site.

‘Nationally significant’ cyber attacks double since last year, security chief warns

The Independent

Nina Lloyd

The number of “nationally significant” cyber attacks in the last eight months has doubled on the same period a year ago, a security chief has warned. Richard Horne, chief executive of the National Cyber Security Centre, said that the agency had dealt with 200 incidents since September 2024, including twice as many causing widespread disruption as the same period last year. Speaking at the CyberUK conference in Manchester on Wednesday, Mr Horne warned that adversaries were “probing for weaknesses” and operating daily in a grey area “between peace and war” to pursue geopolitical goals.

Big Tech

The giants of Silicon Valley are having a midlife crisis over AI

The Wall Street Journal

Tim Higgins

Middle age hits hard—even for the Kings of Silicon Valley. One minute you’re upending established industries as the young disrupter. The next, you’re staring into the abyss, eating glass—as Elon Musk likes to say—watching the disruption at your door. Most, if not all, of the Magnificent Seven are in that position—weirdly trying at the same time to figure out the threat of artificial intelligence to their kingdoms. That dynamic has been on display the past few weeks: Alphabet’s stock dropped more than 7% Wednesday after a senior Apple executive disclosed that Google search-traffic on its devices using Safari fell for the first time in 20 years.

The elite Microsoft unit constantly working to thwart hackers

Bloomberg

Dina Bass, Jeff Stone and Jake Bleiberg

The clues that hackers had broken into a major US telecom were almost imperceptible — like tiny undulations in a river’s current. To the company, the ripples looked like normal traffic, according to a person familiar with the attack. But to threat analysts at Microsoft Corp., they pointed to the presence of intruders. At the time, there was no way of assessing the seriousness of the breach. Months of detective work lay ahead. But the potential harm was clear, according to the person, who says even tiny waves could presage downstream devastation. Last fall, the world learned that a group linked to the Chinese government — and subsequently named Salt Typhoon — had infiltrated AT&T, Verizon and seven other US telecommunications companies.

OpenAI negotiates with Microsoft to unlock new funding and future IPO

Financial Times

George Hammond, Stephen Morris, Cristina Criddle and Melissa Heikkilä

OpenAI and Microsoft are rewriting the terms of their multibillion-dollar partnership in a high-stakes negotiation designed to allow the ChatGPT maker to launch a future initial public offering, while protecting the software giant’s access to cutting-edge artificial intelligence models. Microsoft, OpenAI’s biggest backer, is a key holdout to the $260bn start-up’s plans to undergo a corporate restructuring that moves the group further away from its roots as a non-profit with a mission to develop AI to “benefit humanity”. A critical issue in the deliberations is how much equity in the restructured group Microsoft will receive in exchange for the more than $13bn it has invested in OpenAI to date.

Artificial Intelligence

AI job recruitment tools could 'enable discrimination' against marginalised groups, research finds

ABC News

Lucia Stein and Damien Carrick

Australian employers are increasingly using artificial intelligence hiring systems to screen and shortlist job candidates, but new research has found the technology creates serious risks of discrimination. AI systems promise to save employers time and money in the recruitment process by using cutting-edge technology, such as CV scanners and vocal assessments, to "classify, rank and score" job applicants. This means a computer program could be assessing a jobseeker's application right now, and accepting or rejecting it based on its machine understanding before the person reaches an interview stage with a human.

AI Agents will transform customer relationships, for better or worse

The Wall Street Journal

Steven Rosenbush

AI agents are poised to make communication between businesses and their customers deeper, more open and more personal. That level of intimacy might be great, but as in any relationship, it creates the potential for hazard, too. The latest generation of AI agents are capable of taking action on behalf of people in a range of functions, including coding, customer service, legal services and booking an appointment with a healthcare provider. Their migration into popular messaging services such as WhatsApp opens up even more opportunities for businesses in the areas of sales, support, marketing and branding. There is a flywheel effect at work here. The AI agent has access to an enormous amount of data about users that makes it possible to tailor recommendations, information, and insights to their needs.

Pope Leo signals he will closely follow Francis and says AI represents challenge for humanity

CNN

Lauren Kent

Pope Leo XIV indicated on Saturday that his papacy will follow closely in the footsteps of the late Pope Francis, telling church cardinals that they should take up that “precious legacy” and identifying artificial intelligence as a main challenge for working people and “human dignity.” Pope Leo, born in Chicago as Robert Prevost, was elected Thursday, becoming the first US-born pope to the surprise and delight of many Catholics across the Americas. In his first formal meeting with cardinals, which began with a standing ovation, the new pontiff said he chose his papal name to continue down the path of Pope Leo XIII, who addressed “the social question in the context of the first great industrial revolution.”

AI firms warned to calculate threat of super intelligence or risk it escaping human control

The Guardian

Dan Milmo

Artificial intelligence companies have been urged to replicate the safety calculations that underpinned Robert Oppenheimer’s first nuclear test before they release all-powerful systems. Max Tegmark, a leading voice in AI safety, said he had carried out calculations akin to those of the US physicist Arthur Compton before the Trinity test and had found a 90% probability that a highly advanced AI would pose an existential threat. The US government went ahead with Trinity in 1945, after being reassured there was a vanishingly small chance of an atomic bomb igniting the atmosphere and endangering humanity.

From AI avatars to virtual reality crime scenes, courts are grappling with AI in the justice system

Associated Press

Rio Yamat

Stacey Wales gripped the lectern, choking back tears as she asked the judge to give the man who shot and killed her brother the maximum possible sentence for manslaughter. What appeared next stunned those in the Phoenix courtroom last week: An AI-generated video with a likeness of her brother, Christopher Pelkey, told the shooter he was forgiven. The judge said he loved and appreciated the video, then sentenced the shooter to 10.5 years in prison — the maximum sentence and more than what prosecutors sought. Within hours of the hearing on May 1, the defendant’s lawyer filed a notice of appeal. Defense attorney Jason Lamm won’t be handling the appeal, but said a higher court will likely be asked to weigh in on whether the judge improperly relied on the AI-generated video when sentencing his client.

Family creates AI video to depict Arizona man addressing his killer in court

Reuters

Lilian Salgado and Andrew Goudsward

A simulation of a dead man created by artificial intelligence addressed his killer in an Arizona court this month, in what appears to be one of the first such instances in a U.S. courtroom. Made by his family, an AI-generated avatar of Christopher Pelkey spoke in Maricopa County Superior Court on May 1, as a judge prepared to sentence Gabriel Paul Horcasitas for shooting and killing Pelkey in a 2021 road-rage incident.

Misc

These internal documents show why we shouldn’t trust porn Companies

The New York Times

Nicholas Kristof

What goes through the minds of people working at porn companies profiting from videos of children being raped? Thanks to a filing error in a Federal District Court in Alabama, releasing thousands of pages of internal documents from Pornhub that were meant to be sealed, we now know. The documents, mostly dating from 2020 or earlier, show some employees laughing off what’s on their site. “I hope I never get in trouble for having those vids on my computer LOOOOL,” one messaged another. Others are somber, with one messaging another, “There is A LOT of very, very obvious and disturbing CSAM here.” CSAM stands for child sexual abuse material.

Star power: crypto scammers running celebrity-powered malvertising campaign on Facebook

CyberDaily

David Hollingworth

Security researchers have uncovered an insidious crypto scam circulating on Facebook, leveraging well-known cryptocurrency exchanges and the popularity of an array of public figures. Worringly, the campaign is ongoing, and according to cyber security firm Bitdefender, Australians are already falling victim to it. The campaign is using Meta’s advertising network on Facebook to lure victims with promises of quick financial gains while impersonating trusted cryptocurrency brands such as Binance and TradingView. Images of public figures such as the actor Zendaya, soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo, and Tesla boss Elon Musk – the latter two already heavily involved in crypto ventures – are also used to lend credence to the scam campaign.

Share

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest is brought to you by the Cyber, Technology & Security Programs team at ASPI and supported by partners.

For more on China's pressure campaign against Taiwan—including military threats, interference and cyberwarfare, check out ASPI’s State of the Strait Weekly Digest.