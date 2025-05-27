Good morning. It's Wednesday, 28th of May.

A week after one of America’s largest self-driving truck companies promised the U.S. government it would stop sharing sensitive technology with Chinese partners, TuSimple transferred a trove of data to a Beijing-owned firm. Wall Street Journal

The European Commission is investigating whether pornographic websites Pornhub, Stripchat, XNXX and XVideos are breaking strict new tech rules designed to shield minors from harmful online content. Wall Street Journal

The fighting halted after the US announced it brokered a ceasefire, but the South Asian powers, which spent more than $US96 billion on defence last year, are now locked in a drones arms race. Sydney Morning Herald

ASPI

Now that’s innovation: Ukrainian army units compete for weapons; start-ups compete for their business

The Strategist

Henry Campbell

Fast-paced, iterative, gritty and incredibly successful innovation is sustaining Ukraine’s defence against Russia’s invasion. The country’s latest defence industry revolution is the Brave1 Market, an e-commerce platform launched in April that builds on the Brave1 military defence cluster established in 2023. Together the online market and the cluster provide a new blueprint for improving defence and industry policy, and Australia needs to learn from it.

World

Asia woos talent from US as Trump attacks immigration and Harvard

Nikkei Asia

Yifan Yu

The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) has offered unconditional admission to displaced Harvard students, along with streamlined admissions processes and academic support. The University of Tokyo said on Monday that it is considering temporarily accepting displaced students from Harvard if they are affected by the U.S. government's move to bar them from studying at Harvard.

Journalists fight Trump 'attacks' on media as Beijing ramps up state-run radio

ABC News

Sally Brooks

The cuts to VOA in March were part of the administration's decision to slash the USAGM budget to the minimum required by law. USAGM subsequently terminated funding to other media agencies it housed, including Radio Free Asia (RFA). RFA broadcasts dropped from 60 to six frequencies from October 2024 to March 2025. During the same period, Chinese-state-run China Radio International added 82 broadcasts, according to analysis by a third-party media-monitoring company, Encompass Digital Media.

Australia

ADF to invest in building cyber warfare workforce

CyberDaily

David Hollingworth

The Australian Defence Force has announced a shakeup of the way it recruits and retains vital cyber warfare specialists, with the key aim of building a “fit-for-purpose cyber warfare workforce”. Cyber warfare personnel can now take advantage of several new career pathway opportunities and a shift to a skills-based pay structure.

Investing in the Australian Defence Force's cyber warfare workforce

Department of Defence

Chief of Joint Capabilities, Lieutenant General Susan Coyle, AM, CSC, DSM, said cyber domain was a unique and technically challenging environment. “Cyber Warfare Specialists and Cyber Warfare Officers are core to the conduct of cyberspace operations that detect and defeat cyberspace attacks against Defence networks and systems,” Lieutenant General Coyle said.

Telstra and Optus are inconsistently blocking phones. The regulator doesn't know how many

ABC News

Julian Fell

The communications regulator has not collected basic data on how telcos have implemented a new phone-blocking rule following the 3G network shutdown, despite flagging a potential "conflict of interest" inherent to it. In its analysis of the impacts of the new rule, the regulator ACMA noted a potential "conflict of interest" in this arrangement.

Telstra chief Vicki Brady reveals new strategy for investors

The Australian

Joseph Carbone

Ms Brady said artificial intelligence “will be a significant unlock” for the workforce, but at the expense of staff. Without providing exact numbers, Ms Brady acknowledged the telco’s workforce in 2030 will be smaller than it is currently. What is growing, however, is Telstra’s investments in digital infrastructure such as data centres as mobile data needs grow exponentially.

Six MPs reported potential device hacks to parliamentary department in past year

Canberra Times

Miriam Webber

At least six MPs suspected their devices were hacked over the past year, the Department of Parliamentary Services has reported, in what an expert says is likely just the tip of the iceberg. Responding in a question on notice, the department revealed "devices assigned to six parliamentarians were reported as showing potential signs of compromise and were returned to the Department of Parliamentary Services cyber security".

Defence trials AI radiocomms deception technology

iTnews

Eleanor Dickinson

Known as TrapRadio, the system uses artificial intelligence to create synthetic radio traffic that mimics high-value communications or transmission patterns. Developed by British-Australian company Penten Amio, TrapRadio was recently tested during a large-scale international military exercise in California involving 140 Australian Defence Force personnel.

Owning the algorithm: Australia’s path to AI sovereignty

InnovationAus

Alex Antic

Investing in sovereign AI capability – developed, deployed, and governed domestically – is essential to ensure ethical alignment, operational control, and resilience across key sectors such as defence, national security, law enforcement, intelligence, public services, and critical infrastructure. As Industry and Innovation Minister Tim Ayres recently emphasised, transformational outcomes require collaboration.

China

The self-driving truck startup that siphoned trade secrets to Chinese companies

The Wall Street Journal

Heather Somerville

TuSimple was a leader in the global race to develop self-driving trucks that could solve chronic driver shortages, make freight hauling cheaper and bolster military operations. Founded by two Chinese entrepreneurs with money from a Chinese business mogul, the San Diego-based company set a record when its truck traveled 80 miles in Arizona without a human driver. It shared that technical feat and others achieved on American highways with its partners in China, according to hundreds of pages of previously unreported company correspondence reviewed by the Journal.

United States

US pauses student visa processing amid plans to up social media vetting

Al Jazeera

The administration of United States President Donald Trump is temporarily suspending the processing of visas for foreign students, according to an internal memo from Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The administration last week revoked Harvard University’s approval for enrolling international students, amid a wider standoff over the school’s response to pro-Palestine protests and its diversity programmes. A federal judge has temporarily blocked the move.

Texas poised to enforce age verification on Apple, Google app stores

Reuters

Stephen Nellis

A bill that requires Apple and Alphabet's Google to verify the age of users of their app stores could become law this week in Texas, putting the second-most-populous state in the U.S. at the center of a debate over whether and how to regulate the use of smartphones by children and teenagers. The Texas bill is awaiting Governor Greg Abbott's signature after receiving super-majority approval from both houses of the Texas legislature.

ICE taps into nationwide AI-enabled camera network, data shows

404 Media

Jason Koebler and Joseph Cox

Data from a license plate-scanning tool that is primarily marketed as a surveillance solution for small towns to combat crimes like car jackings or finding missing people is being used by ICE, according to data reviewed by 404 Media. Local police around the country are performing lookups in Flock’s AI-powered automatic license plate reader system for “immigration” related searches and as part of other ICE investigations, giving federal law enforcement side-door access to a tool that it currently does not have a formal contract for.

DOGE comes for historic civil rights board

POLITICO

Hassan Ali Kanu, Ben Johansen, Sophia Cai and Irie Sentner

Two members of DOGE’s beachhead team, NATE CAVANAUGH and JUSTIN AIMONETTI, landed at the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights last week, according to two people with knowledge of the interactions who were granted anonymity to describe DOGE’s outreach. The eight-member, bipartisan commission is an authoritative voice that can drive the national agenda on contemporary civil rights issues. Created in 1957, it was instrumental in developing bedrock civil rights laws, including the Civil Rights Act and the Voting Rights Act.

Americas

The AI threat to Canadian democracy: fighting for digital sovereignty

Open Canada

Alexander Martin

In 2024, the Canadian government passed the Countering Foreign Interference Act, which aims to tackle covert foreign influence by establishing a public registry, enhancing the powers of intelligence agencies, and introducing new criminal penalties. Despite this, during the election, The Logic, a leading sources of business and technology news in Canada, reported that 25 percent of Canadian voters encountered content that mimicked legitimate news sources.

The real cost of AI is being paid in deserts far from Silicon Valley

Rest of World

Karen Hao

The accelerated copper and lithium extraction to build megacampuses—and to build the power plants and thousands more miles of power lines to support them— is, in Silicon Valley’s account, also ushering in a better and brighter future. To block that extraction is thus to block fundamental progress for humanity. But it is not the mining that Indigenous communities resist. “Our ancestors were miners,” says Ramos. They were the ones who discovered the copper in the first place. The problem, she says, is the scale.

North Asia

Mainland China accuses Taiwan of backing cyberattacks on 1,000 sensitive targets

South China Morning Post

Enoch Wong

Mainland Chinese authorities have accused a hacker group they allege is backed by Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) of orchestrating cyberattacks on up to 1,000 sensitive mainland networks, including military, energy and government systems. The claim was made public on May 20 by the Guangzhou city police, who said the group used “rudimentary and crude” methods to launch widespread attacks from overseas IP addresses, including from the United States, France and Japan.

Japan must reboot its disinformation defences: Kyoko Kuwahara in East Asia Forum

Macdonald-Laurier Institute

Kyoko Kuwahara

Though Japan has begun government-wide efforts to counter foreign disinformation, including developing countermeasures and cooperating with international bodies, it has given less attention to domestic disinformation which has historically been a more prevalent issue. Japan needs to take a ‘whole-of-society’ approach, partnering with the private sector, media, academia and civil society, and adopting more proactive, prebunking approaches both nationally and internationally.

South & Central Asia

How a drone battle between India and Pakistan kick-started a new Asian arms race

The Sydney Morning Herald

Devjyot Ghoshal, Ariba Shahid and Shivam Patel

The Indian and Pakistani militaries have deployed high-end fighter jets, conventional missiles and artillery during decades of clashes, but the four days of fighting in May marked the first time New Delhi and Islamabad used unmanned aerial vehicles at scale against each other. The fighting halted after the US announced it brokered a ceasefire, but the South Asian powers, which spent more than $US96 billion on defence last year, are now locked in a drones arms race, according to Reuters interviews with 15 people including security officials, industry executives and analysts in the two countries.

NZ & Pacific Islands

Minister to Singapore for defence and digital government meetings

SCOOP

Defence and Digitising Government Minister Judith Collins will this week attend a range of defence and digital government events in Singapore. While attending the Asia Tech X Singapore Summit, she will participate in an engagement hosted by Singapore Minister of Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo and meet with GovTech Singapore. These engagements are opportunities to discuss topics of shared interest to New Zealand and Singapore.

Ukraine-Russia

New Russia-affiliated actor Void Blizzard targets critical sectors for espionage

Microsoft

Microsoft Threat Intelligence

Microsoft Threat Intelligence Center has discovered a cluster of worldwide cloud abuse activity conducted by a threat actor we track as Void Blizzard, who we assess with high confidence is Russia-affiliated and has been active since at least April 2024. While Void Blizzard has a global reach, their cyberespionage activity disproportionately targets NATO member states and Ukraine, indicating that the actor is likely collecting intelligence to help support Russian strategic objectives.

New Russian state-sponsored APT quickly gains global reach, hitting expansive targets

CyberScoop

Matt Kapko

Laundry Bear, a group Microsoft tracks as Void Blizzard, has attacked multiple governments and critical infrastructure providers since at least 2024. Dutch intelligence and security services agencies on Tuesday said the group infiltrated the Netherlands’ national police force’s systems in September 2024 and stole work-related contact details on police staff.

Europe

EU investigates major porn sites over child safety

The Wall Street Journal

Edith Hancock

The European Commission is investigating whether pornographic websites Pornhub, Stripchat, XNXX and XVideos are breaking strict new tech rules designed to shield minors from harmful online content. The executive arm of the European Union said Tuesday that those sites may be violating the Digital Services Act–the bloc’s rulebook that compels large online platforms to do more to protect users from harmful illegal content.

TSMC will open a European chip design centre in Munich, Germany

Reuters

Nathan Vifflin

President of TSMC Europe, Paul de Bot, said at the company's 2025 Technology Symposium event that the Munich Design Centre would open during the third quarter of 2025. "It's intended to support European customers in designing high-density, high-performance, and energy-efficient chips with a focus on applications again in automotive, industrial, AI, and IoT," de Bot said.

‘Crazy’ data rules hit German plans to boost army reserve

Financial Times

Laura Pitel

Patrick Sensburg, head of the Reservist Association of the German Armed Forces, said tough German and EU privacy rules meant it could not keep in contact with close to a million people who might help boost the country’s reserve forces as it seeks a stronger role in European defence and security. “We have lost their contacts,” he said in an interview with the Financial Times. “It’s crazy.”

From sockets to data centres: the European industrial groups powering the AI boom

Financial Times

Ian Johnston, Mercedes Ruehl and Patricia Nilsson

Four of Europe’s oldest industrial groups have added more than €150bn to their market caps on the back of soaring demand for data centres driven by the boom in artificial intelligence. European makers of everything from switches to smart meters are providing the servers and infrastructure that power data centres for large language models and cloud computing, with traditional makers of electric equipment such as Legrand doubling their revenues thanks to data centres in recent years.

Shein breaking EU consumer protection rules, watchdog says

The Wall Street Journal

Edith Hancock

European Union regulators said China-founded e-commerce platform Shein’s sales tactics fall foul of EU law and that the company could face fines if it doesn’t adjust its behavior. The EU’s executive arm said on Monday that consumer protection regulators found that a number of Shein’s practices breach rules against false discounts, deceptive product labels, misleading information and website designs that pressure customers to complete purchases.

French crypto chiefs step up security after string of violent kidnappings

The New York Times

Aurelien Breeden, Catherine Porter and Liz Alderman

Over the past six months in France, these violent, headline-grabbing kidnappings or attempted kidnappings, followed by demands for hefty ransoms, had one common thread: All targeted people with ties to the cryptocurrency world — in most cases, family members of crypto entrepreneurs or influencers. As alarm spreads through France’s burgeoning crypto industry, big players are saying that new European cryptocurrency regulations may be giving hackers access to sensitive personal data to track their targets.

UK

Why Britain’s fintech dream is faltering

Financial Times

Akila Quinio

Britain prides itself on being a payments champion. The UK pioneered instant bank transfers with the launch of faster payments in 2008. A decade later, new data-sharing technology promised to usher in a new era. But while “open banking” has found success in various corners of finance — such as by enabling faster lending decisions and new budgeting tools — it has so far failed to deliver the promise of powering a payments revolution.

Big Tech

Nvidia earnings to reveal hit from US export curbs on China

Reuters

Arsheeya Bajwa

Nvidia investors will look for definitive answers on how much U.S. chip curbs on China will cost the company when it reports results on Wednesday, even as a pullback in other regulations is expected to open up new markets. CEO Jensen Huang, who pegged the market for AI chips in China at roughly $50 billion next year, said last week Nvidia had walked away from $15 billion of sales in the country after the curbs.

All eyes on China restrictions as Nvidia gets set to report results

CNBC

Kif Leswing

As Nvidia gets set to report quarterly earnings on Wednesday, investors are focused on the impact of export restrictions to China. Nvidia said it would take a $5.5 billion write-down on inventory for its H20 chip, what analysts called the biggest write-down in the history of the chip industry. Revenue growth is still high relative to all other tech megacaps, but it’s slowing dramatically from where it was a year ago.

Here are the nuclear fission startups backed by Big Tech

TechCrunch

Tim De Chant and Anna Heim

For tech companies, part of the appeal of fission is a stable, predictable source of power that flows 24/7, giving their data centers the potential to run computing loads whenever they require it. But another part of the appeal lies in new reactor designs that promise to overcome the shortcomings of existing nuclear power plants.

Microsoft employees say emails with ‘Gaza,’ ‘Palestine,’ or ‘genocide’ won’t send

CNBC

Hayden Field

Microsoft employees are concerned that the company has been blocking Outlook emails containing the words “Palestine,” “Gaza,” “genocide,” “apartheid” and “IOF off Azure,” even if they’re including those terms in an HR complaint, according to screenshots, recordings and documents viewed by CNBC.

Artificial Intelligence

AI revolt: New ChatGPT model refuses to shut down when instructed

The Independent

Anthony Cuthbertson

OpenAI’s latest ChatGPT model ignores basic instructions to turn itself off, and even sabotaging a shutdown mechanism in order to keep itself running, artificial intelligence researchers have warned. AI safety firm Palisade Research discovered the potentially dangerous tendency for self-preservation in a series of experiments on OpenAI’s new o3 model.

Oracle to buy $40bn of Nvidia chips for OpenAI’s new US data centre

Financial Times

Tabby Kinder and George Hammond

Oracle will spend about $40bn on Nvidia’s high-performance computer chips to power OpenAI’s new giant US data centre, as technology groups race to build the vast infrastructure needed to underpin artificial intelligence models. The site in Abilene, Texas, has been billed as the first US Stargate project, the $500bn data centre scheme spearheaded by OpenAI and SoftBank, and will provide 1.2 gigawatts of power when it is completed next year, making it one of the largest in the world.

Research

It might actually be 20 times easier for quantum computers to break Bitcoin, Google says

Emerge

Google just dropped a new research paper, and Bitcoin maxis may want to do some quick math. The tech giant's quantum team found that breaking the RSA encryption protecting everything from your bank account to your Bitcoin wallet might need 20 times fewer quantum resources than previously estimated.

Events & Podcasts

The future of AI and democracy: risks and opportunities

Australian Institute of International Affairs

Nardine Alnemr

The interaction between Deliberative Democracy and Artificial Intelligence (AI) is an emerging issue in this larger enquiry of how technology is impacting our political systems. The key question is how AI technologies might support, undermine, or transform democratic processes centred on collective reasoning, inclusivity, and informed discussion.

