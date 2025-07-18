Good morning. It's Friday, 18th of July.

The US Federal Communications Commission plans to ban Chinese technology in submarine cables connecting to the US, citing national security concerns. The rule targets firms like Huawei, limits future cable licenses, and aims to protect critical infrastructure from foreign cyber and physical threats. Financial Times

Oxford University Press will stop publishing Forensic Sciences Research, a journal sponsored by China’s Ministry of Justice, due to ethical concerns over DNA studies involving Uyghurs and other minorities. Some studies lacked clear consent and were linked to China’s state security apparatus. The Guardian

A Europol-led operation dismantled the infrastructure of the pro-Russian cybercrime group NoName057(16), responsible for DDoS attacks in several European countries. Arrests and server seizures were made across 13 nations. The group targeted NATO allies supporting Ukraine, using gamified tactics to recruit attackers. Fast Company

ASPI

PM right to stand ground on FIRB

The Australian

While building the bilateral trading relationship has been an important focus of Mr Albanese’s six-day trip, Beijing’s push to extend economic relations with Australia to include AI, in particular, must continue to be resisted. As Australian Strategic Policy Institute senior analyst Fergus Ryan wrote in The Australian in early July: “Under Chinese law, firms are compelled to co-operate with the state, giving the Chinese Communist Party not only capability but also a demonstrated intent to turn commercial tools into surveillance and influence systems. The idea of integrating Chinese AI firms bound by those rules more fully into Australia’s digital ecosystem should raise alarm bells in Canberra.”

“Optimal Partner”—Japan’s role in Pillar II of AUKUS

Pacific Forum

Austin Wu

In his January confirmation hearing, Secretary of State Marco Rubio called the AUKUS agreement a “blueprint” for other US partnerships—stressing the ability of the agreement to “(create) a geopolitical and strategic balance in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond.” ASPI’s Critical Tech Tracker has noted that China is now the leader in high-impact research in 57 of 64 critical technologies, including many covered by the AUKUS partnership. By driving cross-partner innovation, Pillar II can help disrupt China’s research dominance and maintain credible Indo-Pacific deterrence.

Technology and hybrid threats: military, artificial intelligence, data, and surveillance

Government of Canada

China is using its capacity in technological innovation to advance its military capabilities. Canadian researchers are unwittingly strengthening China’s military through joint research programs with Chinese scientists, many of whom have hidden connections to PLA and CCP-affiliated universities in China. A study by ASPI showed that Canada is ranked third in PLA collaboration, with 84 joint publications with researchers from Chinese military universities in 2017. In addition, three Canadian universities are in the top ten in the number of joint publications over an 11-year period: University of Waterloo, University of Toronto and McGill University.

Australia

Experts say forcing companies to delete data would remove cybercrime 'honey pot'

ABC News

Josh Robertson

Giving Australians the right to force the removal of their personal details from company databases would help combat the growing impact of mass data theft, experts say. More than 25 million customer accounts have been exposed in just three cyber attacks involving major companies in Qantas, Optus and Medibank.

Clive Palmer’s political parties suffer data breach affecting ‘all emails … documents and records’

Crikey

Cam Wilson

Clive Palmer’s United Australia Party and Trumpets of Patriots have suffered a ransomware attack that could include all of the emails and documents held by the party. An email was sent by United Australia Party to its mailing list on Thursday afternoon saying it suffered a data breach last month. “On 23 June 2025, we identified unauthorised access to our servers resulting in access to, and the possible exfiltration of, certain data records. We were the subject of a ransomware cyberattack,” it says.

‘MechaHitler’: Why Elon Musk’s chatbot is at the centre of an Australian legal dispute

The Sydney Morning Herald

David Swan

Australia’s online safety watchdog is back in court this week, battling Elon Musk’s X over issues of AI, free speech and who is ultimately responsible for detecting and removing violent online content.

Cut privacy red tape to boost innovation: tech giants

InDaily

Tess Ikonomou

Meta has told Australia its privacy reform is “out of step” with international norms and risks discouraging industry investment in AI. The social media giant’s warning to the Productivity Commission comes as chief Mark Zuckerberg and other executives are being sued by shareholders in a $8 billion Facebook privacy case. The commission is looking at rule changes that seek to boost public confidence in data and technology to make it easier for Australians to benefit from AI, which has been labelled by experts as a danger to society.

Gold Coast's laid-back lifestyle entices entrepreneurs and investors

ABC News

Julia André

The technology industry is becoming a big deal on the Gold Coast, especially in the health field. One of the co-founders of online health platform HotDoc, John Servinis, said he recognised the attraction of living outside the major metropolitan centres about a decade ago. "There's been a lot of brain drain from the cities," he said.

Did the Qantas hackers use AI voice deepfakes?

InformationAGE

Tom Williams

Experts say it is “highly plausible” cybercriminals used AI-based voice deepfakes to trick Qantas contact centre staff in Manila into providing access to the data of almost six million customers, amid conflicting media reports about whether the technology was used. Australia's largest airline announced a “significant” data breach two weeks ago following “unusual activity on a third-party platform” which allowed non-financial information such as names, phone numbers, email addresses, and residential addresses to be stolen.

Australia adopts AS IEC 62443 as national cyber security standard to protect critical infrastructure

CyberDaily

David Hollingworth

Standards Australia has announced the adoption of the national AS IEC 62443 series, a set of standards designed to protect the country’s critical infrastructure from growing cyber attacks. This set of specialised standards was developed by the IEC/Technical Committee 65 Working Group 10 and offers a modular, role-based approach – users can pick only the parts relevant to their system life cycle and responsibilities.

Digital ID, CDR and AI in the audit office’s crosshairs

InnovationAus

Denham Sadler

The national audit office is mulling investigations into the Consumer Data Right, the digital identity scheme and the federal government’s oversight of new technologies, but an inquiry into the controversial PsiQuantum investment has fallen off its list. The Australian National Audit Office tabled its annual work program for 2025-26, with a list of potential investigations for the coming financial year.

Google ends fact-checking funding in Australia after letting AAP FactCheck deal expire

Crikey

Cam Wilson

Google will no longer fund fact-checking in Australia, with the tech company choosing not to renew its partnership with Australian Associated Presses fact-checking team. Google joins Meta in retreating from funding fact-checking in Australia, with the Mark Zuckerberg-founded social media company expected to let its contracts with publishers expire early next year.

China

China-linked hackers target Taiwan's chip industry with increasing attacks, researchers say

Reuters

A.J. Vicens

Chinese-linked hackers are targeting the Taiwanese semiconductor industry and investment analysts as part of a string of cyber espionage campaigns, researchers said on Wednesday. While hacking to steal data and information about the industry is not new, there is an increase in sustained hacking campaigns from several China-aligned hacking groups, researchers with cybersecurity firm Proofpoint said in a new analysis.

Some cities in China are advertising exclusive subsidies for Huawei-powered cars

WIRED

Zeyi Yang

In some parts of China, local governments are offering cash subsidies to people who buy electric or plug-in hybrid cars powered by Huawei software. Experts say the deals are fairly unusual. Since May, at least 10 Chinese provincial and municipal governments have announced consumer subsidies ranging from 2,000 to 5,000 RMB (about $280 to $700) per car, according to social media posts collected by WIRED.

China’s Belt and Road investment hits record highs in 2025, driven by energy, mining and tech sectors

Giffith University News

Jill Moriarty

China’s global investment and infrastructure initiative—the Belt and Road Initiative —has reached new heights in the first half of 2025, with total engagement soaring to USD 124 billion, the highest level ever recorded for a six-month period. That’s the key finding from the China Belt and Road Initiative Investment Report 2025, authored by Professor Christoph Nedopil, Director of the Griffith Asia Institute.

China is putting data centers in the ocean to keep them cool

Scientific American

You Xiaoying

To grow its economy, China is betting big on artificial intelligence, cloud computing and other digital technology—and a big part of that bet involves rapidly building data centers to boost computing power. But these massive collections of servers gobble up growing amounts of energy, and each one cycles through hundreds of thousands of gallons of water a day to carry away the heat they generate.

Privacy group files complaint against AliExpress, TikTok, WeChat

Reuters

Austrian advocacy group noyb on Thursday filed data privacy complaints against China's AliExpress, TikTok and WeChat, saying they failed to comply with European Union laws on providing users a full copy of their data. While most tech companies have a tool that allows them to fulfil requests for downloading user information, some Chinese companies have made it difficult to access the information, noyb said.

New Chinese criminal software 'Darcula' tricking consumers into falling for fake websites

ABC News

Rachel Clayton

Chinese-made phishing-as-a-service platform ‘Darcula V3’ lets scammers instantly clone legitimate websites, sending RCS or iMessage lures that bypass SMS filters. Victim Peter Davis lost $571 after ordering pizza on a fake Crust Pizza page. Experts urge passkey logins; filtering is insufficient for preventing credential theft online.

USA

US set to ban Chinese technology in submarine cables

Financial Times

Demetri Sevastopulo

The US Federal Communications Commission is poised to introduce a ban on companies that use certain Chinese technology and equipment from building submarine communication cables that connect to America. The US telecoms regulator will next month vote on a new rule aimed at tackling potential Chinese espionage by ensuring new cables that land in the US are less vulnerable to threats from Beijing and other adversaries.

What ‘America First Antitrust’ means for Big Tech

POLITICO

Aaron Mak

There’s one big exception to the Trump administration’s pro-tech, anti-Biden policy agenda so far — its antitrust efforts. At least since tech CEOs all donated millions of dollars to the inauguration, and sat on the dais, Trump has generally been happy to rub shoulders with Silicon Valley elites, and even more eager to scorch anything that his predecessor put into place.

Trump: Nvidia can sell AI chips to China again

Tech.co

Conor Cawley

In yet another massive backtrack, the CEO of Nvidia has revealed that the Trump administration will allow the tech giant to sell its AI chips to China. The Trump administration has had quite an impact on the global economy in just a few months. From tariffs tumult to trade with China, the AI industry in particular has seen its fair share of restrictions. That has changed, though, with the California-based tech firm posting this week that “the U.S. government has assured Nvidia that licenses will be granted.”

What crypto safekeeping rules mean for bank tech leaders

American Banker

Carter Pape

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency released guidance this week that lays out the existing regulatory standards with which banks must comply when they hold crypto assets on a customer's behalf, a practice known as safekeeping or custody. This guidance, cosigned by the Federal Reserve and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and released on Monday, does not introduce new supervisory expectations. Rather, the letter explains the existing regulations.

Trump AI Czar David sacks defends reversal of China chip curbs

Bloomberg

Brunella Tipismana Urbano and Edward Ludlow

White House AI adviser David Sacks defended the Trump administration’s decision to allow Nvidia Corp. and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. to resume sales of some artificial intelligence chips to China, reversing export curbs imposed by the US earlier this year. In an interview Tuesday, Sacks said that allowing Nvidia to restart shipments of its H20 chips would position the US to compete more effectively abroad and blunt efforts by Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies Co. to gain a bigger slice of the global market.

Commerce Secretary Lutnick says China is only getting Nvidia’s ‘4th best’ AI chip

CNBC

Kif Leswing

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick on Tuesday said the Trump administration reversed course on allowing Nvidia to sell its AI chips to China because the U.S. company will not be giving over its best technology. Lutnick made the remark speaking with CNBC’s Brian Sullivan, saying that Nvidia wants to sell China its “fourth best” chip, which is slower than the fastest chips that U.S. companies use.

State Department layoffs cut science, tech offices deeper than anticipated

FedScoop

Madison Alder

A reduction-in-force at the Department of State on Friday cut more people in science and technology bureaus than previously expected, casting uncertainty over the future of diplomacy in those areas. While the broader departmentwide RIF was anticipated following public announcement of the plans in April and a notice the agency sent to Congress that outlined impact, those disclosures didn’t forecast the full scope on science and tech functions, resulting in some surprises and confusion for staff Friday.

US National Guard unit was 'extensively' hacked by Salt Typhoon in 2024, memo says

Reuters

A U.S. state's Army National Guard network was thoroughly hacked by a Chinese cyberespionage group nicknamed "Salt Typhoon," according to a Department of Homeland Security memo. The memo obtained by Property of the People, a national security transparency nonprofit, said the hackers "extensively compromised" the unnamed state Army National Guard's network between March and December 2024 and exfiltrated maps and "data traffic" with counterparts' networks in "every other US state and at least four US territories."

Why politicians need to get over their tech insecurity

Financial Times

Marietje Schaake

The writer is a fellow at Stanford University’s Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence and the Cyber Policy Center. She is the author of ‘The Tech Coup’. Look at the news cycle and it seems as if everyone is talking about AI and technology regulation. That is certainly the case in my bubble. But despite dominating headlines, technology barely ranks among voters’ top policy priorities and many politicians remain reluctant to engage with tech policy.

North Asia

South Korea must wake up to China's tech threat

Nikkei Asia

Schoni Song

Recent revelations from Brussels, dubbed as "Huawei-gate," read like a political thriller. A former Huawei Technologies lobbyist-turned-whistleblower, Valerio O., has alleged that the Chinese tech giant sought to sway European Union policymakers through backchannel perks, covert consultancy payments and luxury-laced charm offensives. The alleged methods? Coaxing lawmakers to pen letters on their behalf, buttering up staffers with just-below-the-threshold gifts, and leveraging former EU insiders-turned-consultants as influence brokers.

Why futuristic Japan is falling behind in digital tech

CNA

Liew Zhi Xin

With its shiny robots and bullet trains, Japan seems like a technological utopia. But beneath the surface lies a digital dysfunction that leaves the country vulnerable in today’s interconnected world. In January, Japan’s National Police Agency disclosed that Chinese hacking group MirrorFace had been targeting Japanese government agencies and firms since 2019. These cyberattacks hit 210 entities, including institutions and individuals, and aimed to steal data related to security and advanced technology.

Southeast Asia

Indonesia to establish AI center of excellence with support from Nvidia, Cisco and Indosat

SiliconANGLE

Zeus Kerravala

The artificial intelligence sprint is on, and not just within companies: This race is being held at a geographic level as well. The Middle East has been very active with AI, as has India and, of course, the U.S. This week the Indonesian government is taking a major step toward establishing itself as an AI thought leader and achieving its sovereign AI goals by supporting the efforts of Nvidia Corp., Cisco Systems Inc. and the Indonesian telecommunications leader Indosat to establish an AI Center of Excellence in the country.

Malaysia is striving to become a tech powerhouse in South-East Asia but challenges remain

ABC News

Neryssa Azlan

Natalie Loi is part of the vanguard working to turn Malaysia into a tech powerhouse in South-East Asia. Ms Loi was just 19 when she founded her first tech startup, UnBound, while a business student at Victoria University in 2017. It started out as an education tool — using augmented reality games to make learning more accessible and fun.

South Asia

Tesla finally enters India after a decade of false starts

Rest of World

Ananya Bhattacharya

Tesla finally arrived in India — fashionably late to its own party. After almost a decade of broken promises and dashed hopes, Tesla opened its first showroom in Mumbai on July 15, marking the electric-vehicle pioneer’s entry into the world’s third-largest automobile market. The 4,000-square-foot store in financial capital Mumbai represents a significant milestone for Tesla, which began accepting Indian preorders in 2016. The all-white showroom featuring two Model Y SUVs targets India’s luxury car segment.

NZ & Pacific Islands

Bridging the Pacific’s Digital Divide: why the west must act together

The Diplomat

Jason Van der Schyff

The Pacific is no longer an afterthought in global strategic competition. Stretching across a vast ocean, the region’s scattered island nations are navigating a digital transition that will shape their economic development, national security, and geopolitical alignment. The question is no longer whether they will connect to the digital world, but through whom.

New advanced tech institute backs science sector

Beehive.gov.nz

Hon Dr Shane Reti

Science, Innovation and Technology Minister Dr Shane Reti has announced the establishment of a new institute to grow New Zealand’s advanced technology sector and boost high-value exports. Minister Reti says the new public research organisation, to be named the New Zealand Institute for Advanced Technology, will play a leading role in turning world-class science into commercial success.

Ukraine – Russia

Pro-Kremlin figures Decry Bill criminalizing access to ‘extremist’ content

The Moscow Times

A growing chorus of pro-Kremlin figures is speaking out against a proposed law that would impose fines for accessing or searching for online content labeled “extremist” by Russian authorities. The bill, which was passed in its first reading in the lower-house State Duma on Thursday, envisions fines of up to 5,000 rubles ($64) for individuals who “knowingly” view or search for banned content. It does not specify how such activity would be detected, prompting concerns from experts about increased surveillance and possible abuse by law enforcement.

Europe

Europol-led operation hits pro-Russian cybercrime network

Fast Company

A coordinated international operation has hit the infrastructure of a pro-Russian cybercrime network linked to a string of denial-of-service attacks targeting Ukraine and its allies, the European Union’s police agency Europol announced Wednesday. Codenamed Eastwood, the operation targeted the so-called NoName057(16) group, which was identified last month by Dutch authorities as being behind a series of denial-of-service attacks on several municipalities and organizations linked to a NATO summit in the Netherlands.

International operation disrupts pro-Russian hacker group NoName057(16)

The Record by Recorded Future

Daryna Antoniuk

European and U.S. law enforcement have disrupted the operations of NoName057(16), the pro-Russian hacker group known for launching large-scale distributed denial-of-service attacks against Ukraine and its allies. In a joint international effort called Operation Eastwood, police targeted more than 100 servers allegedly used by the group and took down a major part of its central infrastructure, Europol said in a statement on Wednesday.

Brussels stalls probe into Elon Musk’s X amid US trade talks

Financial Times

Barbara Moens and Henry Foy

The European Commission has stalled one of its investigations into Elon Musk’s X for breaking the bloc’s digital transparency rules, while it seeks to conclude trade talks with the US. Brussels was expected to finalise its probe into the social media platform before the EU’s summer recess but will miss this deadline, according to three officials familiar with the matter. They noted that a decision was likely to follow after clarity emerged in the EU-US trade negotiations. “It’s all tied up,” one of the officials added.

Tech giants can easily check age of child users, says Danish minister

Euronews

Cynthia Kroet

Online platforms are facing increasing pressure to implement the tools to protect children from harmful content online. The largest online platforms should not have any issues implementing looming age verification solutions, Denmark's digital minister told Euronews in response to heavy lobbying around online child protection measures by the tech industry. “They are the biggest companies in the world, with a bigger economy than most of our countries could ever dream of. I think they will manage to find a solution,” Caroline Stage Olsen said.

UK

Oxford University Press to stop publishing China-sponsored science journal

The Guardian

Amy Hawkins

Oxford University Press will no longer publish a controversial academic journal sponsored by China’s Ministry of Justice after years of concerns that several papers in the publication did not meet ethical standards about DNA collection. A statement published on the website of Forensic Sciences Research states that OUP will stop publishing the quarterly journal after this year.

Further read ASPI research: Genomic Surveillance

Sparring in space' – BBC gains rare access to US base tracking global missile strikes

BBC

Jonathan Beale

There's a short sharp shout: "Launch Yemen!" The men and women in uniform sitting in front of computers all respond in unison, "Copy, launch Yemen." In the US Space Force, they're called Guardians, not troops. Staring into their screens at a base in the suburbs of Denver, Colorado, they're able to track a missile launch from anywhere in the world - and follow it from its launch site to its likely point of impact.

Does the UK video games industry have a class problem?

BBC

Laura Cress

"I'm scared for the future of games," says Chris Goodyear. "It could end up going the way that theatre has, and become a very privileged thing." At one of the UK's largest conferences for video game developers, social class was on the agenda. The concern raised by Chris, a producer working to highlight accessibility barriers in the industry, is one that some in the sector feel has gone unappreciated for too long.

MoD offered to speed up resettlement case of Afghan who posted data breach names on Facebook

BBC

Joel Gunter and Hannah O'Grady

The Ministry of Defence offered to expedite the review of a rejected resettlement application of an Afghan national after he posted sensitive details from a data breach on Facebook, the BBC understands. The man published nine names from a dataset containing details of thousands of Afghans who applied to be relocated to the UK after the Taliban seized power, and indicated he could release the rest.

Middle East

Israel and US to forge $200m tech hub for AI and quantum science development

Times of Israel

Sharon Wrobel

Israel and the US are advancing a strategic initiative to create a joint science center for artificial intelligence and quantum innovation at an investment of $200 million. The center will serve as a hub to promote technology-driven cooperation and diplomacy with Gulf countries in the realms of AI and quantum science and challenge China in the global race for supremacy of next-generation technologies.

National-security concerns tie up Trump’s U.A.E. Chips deal

The Wall Street Journal

Amrith Ramkumar and Eliot Brown

Some Trump administration officials are holding up efforts to finalize a landmark agreement that would open the door to the United Arab Emirates buying billions of dollars in Nvidia’s cutting-edge artificial-intelligence chips, due to national-security concerns. President Trump championed the agreement during a Middle East trip in May, and the sides hoped to work out the details quickly. Chip designer Nvidia looked forward to the sales.

Africa

Why tech is Africa’s strategy for a sustainable climate future

Daily Nation Africa

Wambui Mbuthia

As climate change reshapes Africa's landscapes and livelihoods, innovation is emerging to confront these challenges head-on. The continent faces a unique dual imperative: to develop sustainable systems that avoid the carbon-heavy mistakes of industrialised nations, while simultaneously adapting to climate impacts already disrupting economies and ecosystems. The backbone for both goals is strategic technology deployment, not as distant, futuristic experiments, but as practical, scalable solutions designed specifically for local contexts.

Satellite, fibre and masts: What wins Africa’s last-mile internet race?

TechNext

Blessed Frank

Africa’s digital landscape is evolving rapidly. The continent faces unique challenges in delivering internet access to its 1.4 billion people. Vast rural areas, low population density, and limited infrastructure make connectivity a complex puzzle. The “last mile,” the final step of delivering the internet to end users, is the toughest hurdle. Three technologies dominate this race: satellite, fibre-optic cables, and mobile masts. Each has strengths and weaknesses. Who will come out on top?

How Technology is impacting on healthcare in Africa

Independent

Justus Adejumoh

Digital transformation in healthcare across Africa has mostly been driven by the need to reduce costs, make services more widely avail­able and shore up quality. However, the use of technology in Africa’s healthcare sector is still evolving and is mostly informed by the need to deliver outcomes that positively impact access, cost and quality – there is also a growing trend of consumer services that take advantage of increased mo­bile uptake.

Big Tech

Uber & Baidu partner for global Robotaxi rollout

Techloy.

Ogbonda Chivumnovu

Uber, the transport service, is not building robotaxis. It’s buying in. And now, it’s turning to China’s Baidu to power the next phase. In a fresh move to stay ahead in the autonomous race, Uber has inked a multi-year partnership with Baidu to deploy thousands of Apollo Go self-driving vehicles on its platform. The rollout will start later this year in Asia and the Middle East, marking one of Uber’s most significant tie-ups with a Chinese tech firm yet.

Nvidia C.E.O. treads carefully in Beijing

The New York Times

Keith Bradsher and Meaghan Tobin

Nvidia is celebrating its renewed ability to sell certain artificial intelligence computer chips in China, after the Trump administration this week lifted key restrictions. But Jensen Huang isn’t about to take any credit for the change. Mr. Huang, the chief executive of the Silicon Valley chip giant, used a 95-minute press briefing on Wednesday in Beijing to play down his role in persuading President Trump to allow chip sales to China. He distanced himself, too, from China’s latest export controls, suggesting even the restrictions on a rare earth metal used in chips wouldn’t affect the company.

Google inks $3bn US hydropower deal as it expands energy-hungry datacenters

The Guardian

Google has agreed to secure as much as 3GW of US hydropower in the world’s largest corporate clean power pact for hydroelectricity, the company said on Tuesday, as big tech pursues the expansion of energy-hungry datacenters. The deal between Google and Brookfield Asset Management includes initial 20-year power purchase agreements, totaling $3bn, for electricity generated from two hydropower facilities in Pennsylvania.

Inside Elon Musk’s plan to rain SpaceX’s rocket debris over Hawaii’s pristine waters

The Guardian

Dara Kerr

The north-west Hawaiian island of Mokumanamana is said to be touched by the gods. Bisected by the Tropic of Cancer latitude line, it is deep in the Pacific Ocean, about 400 miles from Honolulu. The island’s steep rocky cliffs give way to indigo blue waters dotted with monk seals and stony coral. No humans have lived on Mokumanamana, but it has the world’s highest density of ancient Hawaiian religious sites.

WeTransfer says user content will not be used to train AI after backlash

The Guardian

Sundus Abdi

The popular filesharing service WeTransfer has said user content will not be used to train artificial intelligence after a change in its service terms had triggered a public backlash. The company, which is regularly used by creative professionals to transfer their work online, had suggested in new terms that uploaded files could be used to “improve machine learning models”.

Artificial Intelligence

Manus AI’s ‘De-China’ playbook is a trap

Bloomberg

Catherine Thorbecke

When Chinese startup Manus previewed an artificial intelligence agent earlier this year, it went mega-viral. It came on the heels of DeepSeek, when global excitement over China’s AI breakthroughs was at a fever pitch, and nobody wanted to miss out on the next surprise hit. Now, Manus is doing everything it can to sever any ties to the mainland. It relocated its headquarters to Singapore, and its three co-founders have made the move abroad as well. Butterfly Effect, the company behind Manus, reportedly eliminated all its China-based jobs last week.

Meta argues its AI needs personal information from social media posts to learn ‘Australian concepts’

The Guardian

Josh Taylor

Meta has urged the Australian government not to make privacy law changes that would prevent the company using personal information taken from Facebook and Instagram posts to train its AI, arguing the AI needs to learn “how individuals discuss Australian concepts”. In a submission to the Productivity Commission’s review on harnessing data and digital technology, published this week, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp argued for a “global policy alignment” in the Albanese government’s pursuit of privacy reform in the AI age.

Students win plagiarism appeals over generative AI detection tool

Times Higher Education

Chris Havergal

Universities that relied too heavily on detection software to find students guilty of using generative artificial intelligence tools to draft assignments have been rapped over the knuckles by the sector ombudsman for England and Wales. The Office of the Independent Adjudicator has issued new guidance urging institutions to be mindful of the “limitations” of detection tools and to consider whether such tools might be biased against international students whose first language is not English, or disabled learners.

Misc

World-first IVF trial reduces risk of babies inheriting diseases

France24

Eight healthy babies have been born in the UK using a new IVF technique that successfully reduced their risk of inheriting genetic diseases from their mothers, the results of a world-first trial said Wednesday. The findings were hailed as a breakthrough which raises hopes that women with mutations in their mitochondrial DNA could one day have children without passing debilitating or deadly diseases on to the children.

Inside the Silicon Valley push to breed super-babies

The Washington Post

Elizabeth Dwoskin and Yeganeh Torbati

A group of well-heeled, 30-something women sat down to dinner last spring at a table set with pregnancy-friendly mocktails and orchids, ready to hear a talk about how to optimize their offspring. Noor Siddiqui, the founder of an embryo-screening start-up and the guest of honor at the backyard event in Austin, offered a grand vision of custom-built algorithms and genome analysis that would help eradicate illness and disease. Shivon Zilis, a tech executive who had just given birth to Elon Musk’s then-secret 13th child, and other guests donned pastel-colored baseball hats Siddiqui handed out. They were emblazoned with a single word: BABIES.

Research

It’s more than fun and games: The online gaming experiences of young people with disability

eSafety Commissioner

The world of online gaming is a place where children and young people with disability go to have fun, relax, connect and use their imaginations. It’s a space where they have the freedom to explore and the agency to choose how to define themselves. Yet it’s also a place where young gamers with disability are more likely to face bullying behaviours – in particular exclusion – and encounter content and ideas associated with harm.

Can AI break the ‘bamboo ceiling’?

ANU Policy Brief

Artificial intelligence has the potential to empower Asian Australian migrants in the workplace, but ANU research shows not all individuals within this group benefit equally. Without informed decision-making, the implementation of AI systems could exacerbate existing inequalities.

Events & Podcasts

The Sydney Dialogue 2025

The Australian Strategic Policy Institute is pleased to announce the Sydney Dialogue, the world’s premier policy summit for critical, emerging and cyber technologies, will return on 4-5 December. Now in its fourth year, the dialogue attracts the world’s top thinkers, innovators and policymakers, and focusses on the most pressing issues at the intersection of technology and security. TSD has become the place where new partnerships are built among governments, industry and civil society, and where existing partnerships are deepened.

China index spotlight: navigating PRC influence with policy solutions in Thailand and Pakistan

Doublethink Lab

Alda Andersen

To shed light on how the People’s Republic of China operates and advances its influence in different countries, we are launching a series of China Index Spotlight reports and webinars. Pakistan and Thailand consistently rank among the countries most influenced by the PRC in both editions of the China Index. This session will examine how Beijing has deepened its presence in these countries through strategic engagement in sectors such as infrastructure, technology, media, and defense.

#Disinfo2025

EU Disinfo Lab

On 15–16 October 2025, the counter-disinformation community will reunite at Cankarjev Dom in Ljubljana, Slovenia, to continue exchanging ideas, learning, and collaborating. Over the course of two days, #Disinfo2025 will gather leading specialists from varied backgrounds, tackling the most pressing issues in the disinformation landscape. It’s a great opportunity to connect and learn from leading voices and stakeholders throughout the community, through a programme of insightful panel discussions, inspiring interviews, keynotes and workshops led by high-profile speakers, featuring four parallel tracks.

