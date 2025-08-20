Good morning. It's Wednesday, 20th of August.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest focuses on the topics we work on, including cybersecurity, critical technologies, foreign interference & disinformation.

Britain has dropped its demand for the iPhone maker Apple to provide a "backdoor" that would have enabled access to the protected encrypted data of American citizens. Reuters

Australia's second-largest internet provider has compromised the email addresses or phone numbers of hundreds of thousands of customers. ABC News

Nvidia is developing a new artificial intelligence chip for China based on its latest Blackwell architecture that will be more powerful than the H20 model it is currently allowed to sell there. Reuters

Australia

Cyber attack exposes details of thousands of internet provider iiNet's customers

ABC News

Australia's second-largest internet provider has compromised the email addresses or phone numbers of hundreds of thousands of customers. A list of about 280,000 active email addresses and roughly 20,000 active landline phone numbers was extracted from iiNet's order management system, parent company TPG has revealed.

Copyright reform could power local AI industry

Information Age

Denham Sadler

Australia is stuck in the “worst of possible worlds” when it comes to artificial intelligence and the use of local data, according to Productivity Commission chair Danielle Wood, arguing that reforms to copyright law could help Australian companies compete globally and strengthen the local AI industry.

‘Tremendous consensus’ on how to fix skills system

The Australian

Joanna Panagopoulos

University and skills leaders agree the tertiary education system is not skilling Australians at the pace of change of artificial intelligence and jobs of the future, and say careers counselling for students needs to focus on skills, not job titles. There was “tremendous consensus” on the issues facing the broken skills system, Western Sydney University chancellor Jennifer Westacott said at the economic reform roundtable session on Tuesday.

Building civil preparedness for cyber catastrophe

The Strategist

Gary Waters and Greg Austin

Leading insurance giant Munich Re called for better economic modelling of cyber catastrophe in late July. Australia is only just beginning this journey but in doing so needs a national plan covering preparation for and responses to catastrophic cyber incidents and mitigation of their non-cyber impacts.

China

Nvidia working on new AI chip for China that outperforms the H20, sources say

Reuters

Liam Mo and Fanny Potkin

Nvidia is developing a new artificial intelligence chip for China based on its latest Blackwell architecture that will be more powerful than the H20 model it is currently allowed to sell there, two people briefed on the matter said.

Huawei reveals Kirin chip inside 5G smartphones as firm overcomes US sanctions

South China Morning Post

Xinmei Shen

Huawei Technologies has revealed that the new Pura 80 handsets are powered by its Kirin 9020 system-on-a-chip, marking the first time in about five years that the US-sanctioned company has lifted the veil of secrecy behind its advanced smartphone processors.

Chinese EDA leader Empyrean announces breakthroughs in chip design software

South China Morning Post

Coco Feng

China’s top semiconductor design software developer Empyrean Technology said it has made breakthroughs in design tools for memory chips and panel displays, as part of its long-term goal to “fully replace foreign products” amid the ongoing US-China tech war.

USA

White House launches official TikTok account

Reuters

Steve Holland

The White House launched an official TikTok account on Tuesday, taking advantage of its more than 150 million U.S. users to spread the messages of President Donald Trump. Trump has a soft spot for the popular app, crediting it with helping him gain support among young voters when he defeated Democrat Kamala Harris in the November 2024 presidential election.

Minnesota AG Keith Ellison sues TikTok for "preying on Minnesota's young people"

CBS News

Esme Murphy

Attorney General Keith Ellison on Tuesday announced a lawsuit against TikTok, alleging the video and social media giant is violating the state's laws and "preying on Minnesota's young people" through intentionally manipulative and deceptive practices. In addition to the allegations concerning the app's addictiveness, Ellison's lawsuit addresses the monetary transactions that occur within the app, which he said violate Minnesota law.

DHS speechwriter linked to hateful social accounts while claiming American conservatives are ostracized like Jews in Nazi Germany

The Independent

Gustaf Kilander

A speechwriter at the Department of Homeland Security has been linked to hateful posts on social media, reportedly claiming that American conservatives are ostracized like the Jews were in Nazi Germany. A blog post reportedly authored by Eric Lendrum celebrated the January 6 insurrection and compared the following fallout for conservatives to the Holocaust and slavery, Notus reported.

US denies intervening in case of Israeli official accused of Nevada sex crime

Reuters

Kanishka Singh and Raphael Satter

The U.S. State Department said on Monday the American government played no role in the release of an Israeli official charged with soliciting sex electronically from a minor. Tom Artiom Alexandrovich was one of eight people charged last week following an undercover operation "targeting child sex predators," the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a statement issued last week.

US underestimating China’s AI progress, OpenAI’s Sam Altman says

South China Morning Post

Danielle Popov

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman says the United States may be underestimating China’s significant advances in artificial intelligence, warning that Washington’s technology restrictions are no impediment to that progress. “I’m worried about China,” the 40-year-old Altman was quoted as saying on Monday in a report by American business news channel CNBC.

Wyoming launches first state-backed stablecoin on seven blockchains

Bloomberg

Daniel Kuhn

After years of research, the Wyoming Stable Token Commission has unveiled the mainnet launch of its first official state-backed stablecoin. The so-called Frontier Stable Token, marking the first time a U.S. state has issued a blockchain-based, fiat-pegged token meant to be used by retail and enterprises alike, according to an announcement on Tuesday.

Oregon man accused of operating one of most powerful attack ‘Botnets’ ever seen

The Wall Street Journal

Robert McMillan

Federal prosecutors have charged a 22-year-old Oregon man with operating a vast network of hacked devices that has been blamed for knocking Elon Musk’s X social-media site offline earlier this year. The network, known as Rapper Bot, was operated by Ethan Foltz of Eugene, Ore., the prosecutors said Tuesday.

North Asia

Intel secures $2bn lifeline from Japan’s SoftBank

The Guardian

Lauren Almeida

SoftBank has agreed to invest $2bn in Intel, amid reports that Donald Trump’s administration is also considering a stake in the struggling US chip maker. The Japanese technology investor announced the multibillion-dollar deal on Tuesday, in a move expected to give it a 2% stake in the business.

South & Central Asia

Apple is making all four iPhone 17 models in India ahead of debut, a first, as it expands to five factories to cut reliance on China for US-bound units

Bloomberg

Sankalp Phartiyal and Mark Gurman

Apple is expanding iPhone production in India at five factories, including a pair of recently opened plants, as it seeks to lessen its reliance on China for US-bound models. The company is producing all four iPhone 17 models in India ahead of their debut next month, marking the first time that all new variations.

UK

US spy chief Gabbard says UK agreed to drop 'backdoor' mandate for Apple

Reuters

Kanishka Singh

Britain has dropped its demand for the iPhone maker Apple to provide a "backdoor" that would have enabled access to the protected encrypted data of American citizens, U.S. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said. Gabbard issued the statement on X on Monday in the U.S., saying she had worked for months with Britain, along with President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance, to arrive at a deal.

Big Tech

Meta restructures AI group again in pursuit of superintelligence

The Australian Financial Review

Riley Griffin

Meta Platforms is splitting its newly formed artificial intelligence group into four distinct teams and reassigning many of the company’s existing AI employees, an attempt to better capitalise on billions of dollars’ worth of recently acquired talent.

Google settles YouTube children's privacy lawsuit

Reuters

Jonathan Stempel

Google will pay $30 million to settle a lawsuit claiming it violated the privacy of children using YouTube by collecting their personal information without parental consent, and using it to send targeted ads.

Artificial Intelligence

As AI takes over, does HR still need humans?

The Australian Financial Review

Andrew Hill

At the height of the pandemic, RingCentral, a communications software company, hired 4000 people to deal with a surge of clients as remote working took hold. But over the past two years, the company has cut its pandemic-era human resources team of 300 by nearly half. Human resources chief Alvin Lam has told his superiors he cannot lose more people.

China’s DeepSeek releases V3.1, boosting AI model’s capabilities

Bloomberg

DeepSeek announced what appeared to be an update to its older V3 artificial intelligence model on Tuesday, declaring an enhanced version ready for testing. The V3.1 has a longer context window, according to a DeepSeek post to its official WeChat group, meaning it can consider a larger amount of information for any given query.

Misc

How Tea’s founder convinced millions of women to spill their secrets, then exposed them to the world

404Media

Emanuel Maiberg

A 404 Media investigation reveals how the man who started Tea, the ‘women dating safety’ app, tried to hire a female ‘face’ for the company and then hijack her grassroots community.

Research

China is winning the cyberwar

Foreign Affairs

Anne Neuberger

The artificial intelligence revolution will only exacerbate the United States’ disadvantages unless policymakers urgently develop a new approach. Washington must establish a new cyber-deterrence policy.

Events & Podcasts

The Sydney Dialogue 2025

The Australian Strategic Policy Institute is pleased to announce the Sydney Dialogue, the world’s premier policy summit for critical, emerging and cyber technologies, will return on 4-5 December. Now in its fourth year, the dialogue attracts the world’s top thinkers, innovators and policymakers, and focusses on the most pressing issues at the intersection of technology and security. TSD has become the place where new partnerships are built among governments, industry and civil society, and where existing partnerships are deepened.

