Good morning. It's Monday 3rd of March.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest focuses on the topics we work on, including cybersecurity, critical technologies, foreign interference & disinformation.

Follow us on X, on LinkedIn, and on BlueSky.

The Trump administration has publicly and privately signaled that it does not believe Russia represents a cyber threat against US national security or critical infrastructure, marking a radical departure from longstanding intelligence assessments. The Guardian

China’s technology minister, who played a central role in the country’s push to become a tech superpower, has been removed from office after being out of the public eye for two months. Financial Times

Singapore charged three men with fraud in a case domestic media have linked to the movement of Nvidia's advanced chips from the city state to Chinese artificial intelligence firm DeepSeek. Reuters

ASPI

Trump’s AI strategy puts the Indo-Pacific at a crossroads

The Strategist

Malki Opatha and Bart Hogeveen

The United States’ refusal to sign the recent AI Action Summit declaration should be seen as a strategic shift rather than a diplomatic snub to the rest of the world. AI is as much about innovation as it is about driving economic security and military power. Therefore, Washington’s decision reflects its intent to maintain an edge in AI development, free from global constraints. If regional democracies want to avoid being absorbed into Beijing’s AI orbit, they must take US and Chinese interests at face value and take ownership of a governance model that is neither US-centric nor China-dominated.

Australia

Cairns and Toukley men arrested in global AI-generated child abuse material investigation

ABC News

Shari Hams

Two Australian men have been arrested in a global investigation across 19 countries targeting the alleged creation and distribution of AI-generated child abuse material. A 31-year-old man from Cairns in Far North Queensland and a 38-year-old man from Toukley in New South Wales's Central Coast were arrested by Australian Federal Police.

How vulnerable people are trafficked to fuel a global cyber scam industry

ABC News

Erin Handley and Gina McKeon

Like many others, Duong — who asked to use a pseudonym — struggled to find a job after the COVID pandemic, so he was intrigued when he heard about a job through an acquaintance from his province in northern Vietnam.He found himself enslaved in a remote corner of war-torn Myanmar, forced to carry out online cryptocurrency scams. Such scams — sometimes called "pig-butchering" for the way they metaphorically "fatten up" a target for "slaughter" — are a growing problem globally and affect thousands of Australians each year.

China

China’s tech minister removed from office

Financial Times

China’s technology minister, who played a central role in the country’s push to become a tech superpower, has been removed from office after being out of the public eye for two months. Jin Zhuanglong has been absent from important government gatherings since the end of December. Jin is the fourth incumbent cabinet member, following ministers of defence, agriculture and foreign affairs, to be removed from office as Xi Jinping’s anti-corruption and discipline crusade has picked up pace in the president’s third term. Experts and business leaders have privately complained that Xi’s anti-corruption drive, which the president maintains is vital to the ruling Communist party’s survival, has sown fear in the country’s bureaucracy and paralysed decision making.

China tells its AI leaders to avoid U.S. travel over security concerns

The Wall Street Journal

Yoko Kubota

Chinese authorities are instructing top artificial-intelligence entrepreneurs and researchers to avoid visiting the U.S., people familiar with the matter said, reflecting Beijing’s view of the technology as an economic and national security priority. The authorities are concerned that Chinese AI experts traveling abroad could divulge confidential information about the nation’s progress. They also worry that executives could be detained and used as a bargaining chip in U.S.-China negotiations, in an echo of a fight over a Huawei executive held in Canada at Washington’s request during the first Trump administration.

China’s ‘Fantastic Four’: the new breed of entrepreneurs reshaping the global tech landscape

South China Morning Post

Ben Jiang

A new generation of Chinese entrepreneurs, represented by a group of start-up founders known as the “Fantastic Four”, are reshaping the global technology landscape and helping China in its rivalry with the US. Liang Wenfeng, founder of Hangzhou-based artificial intelligence start-up DeepSeek, along with Wang Xingxing, Zhang Yiming and Wang Tao, the founders of Unitree Robotics, ByteDance and DJI, respectively, are being hailed for their role in transforming China into a formidable tech power. DeepSeek’s Liang and Unitree’s Wang were among a group of local business entrepreneurs invited to a high-profile symposium chaired by President Xi Jinping last month. Wang, the youngest entrepreneur at the meeting at just 35 years old, told Xi that the humanoid robot developer and its team were “born and raised in China”.

Chinese surveillance providers embrace DeepSeek

Wenhao's News Blog

Wenhao Ma

Scores of Chinese cybersecurity companies that provide internet monitoring tools to the government are incorporating DeepSeek, a leading Chinese AI model, into their services to enhance performance. China has been investing in AI-powered surveillance for at least a decade, experts told me, and the adoption of DeepSeek marks another step toward Beijing’s desired independence of China’s technology ecosystem.

China cyber espionage up by 150 percent in 2024: Report

The Hill

Miranda Nazzaro

China’s cyber espionage operations continue to become more aggressive amid the increasing use of emerging technologies like artificial intelligence to help carry out attacks, according to a report published Thursday. CrowdStrike’s 2025 Global Threat Report, released Thursday, found China-linked cyber operations surged by 150 percent last year. Attacks targeting the financial services, media, manufacturing and industrial sectors increased by 200 percent to 300 percent in 2024 compared to the previous year, the report added.

USA

Trump administration retreats in fight against Russian cyber threats

The Guardian

Stephanie Kirchgaessner

The Trump administration has publicly and privately signaled that it does not believe Russia represents a cyber threat against US national security or critical infrastructure, marking a radical departure from longstanding intelligence assessments.The shift in policy could make the US vulnerable to hacking attacks by Russia, experts warned, and appeared to reflect the warming of relations between Donald Trump and Russia’s president, Vladimir Putin.Two recent incidents indicate the US is no longer characterizing Russia as a cybersecurity threat.

Exclusive: Hegseth orders Cyber Command to stand down on Russia planning

The Record by Recorded Future

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth last week ordered U.S. Cyber Command to stand down from all planning against Russia, including offensive digital actions. The implications of Hegesth’s guidance on the command’s personnel is uncertain. If it applies to its digital warriors focused on Russia, the decision would only affect hundreds of people, including members of the roughly 2,000 strong Cyber National Mission Force and the Cyber Mission Force. In addition, the stand-down order could expose private sector entities in the U.S. and around the world to greater risk if the command is not keeping Moscow’s intelligence and military services, which both feature notorious hacker groups, at bay.

Trump compares UK's demand for Apple user data to Chinese monitoring

Reuters

U.S. President Donald Trump likened the UK government's demand that Apple grant it access to some user data as "something that you hear about with China," in an interview with The Spectator political magazine published Friday. Trump said that he had told British Prime Minister Keir Starmer that he "can't do this", referring to the request for access to data. In a letter dated February 25 to two U.S. lawmakers, Tulsi Gabbard, the U.S. director of national intelligence, said the U.S. is examining whether the UK government had violated the CLOUD Act, which bars it from issuing demands for the data of U.S. citizens and vice versa.

North Carolina company owner pleads guilty over attempted technology sale to China

Associated Press

he owner of a North Carolina company pleaded guilty in federal court on Friday to trying to sell electronic devices that have military applications to China without having a required U.S. government license, authorities said. David C. Bohmerwald, who was formally charged in October with violating the Export Control Reform Act and other portions of the federal code, could face up to 20 years in prison, according to a U.S. Justice Department news release. Bohmerwald, the owner of Raleigh-based Components Cooper Inc., purchased 100 accelerometers from a U.S.-based electronic company, and then attempted to export the devices to a company in China, the release said, citing court documents and information presented in court.

U.S.-Japan technology and economic security: Achieving resilience in an era of disruption

The National Burea of Asian Research

Saori N. Katada, Yuici Hosoya, Michael Beeman, Hiroyuki Suzuki, Mihoko Matsubara & Mariko Togashi

This NBR Special Report examines how the United States and Japan are working to enhance their economic and technological resilience against a growing wave of digital and supply chain shocks. The report assesses the policy steps that each country is taking, highlights areas of cooperation between the two countries and other Indo-Pacific partners, and analyzes specific priorities—namely, financing the development of resilient digital infrastructure, enhancing resilience to cyber risks, and developing measures to counter economic coercion.

Southeast Asia

Singapore charges three with fraud that media link to Nvidia chips

Reuters

Xinghui Kok

Singapore charged three men with fraud in a case domestic media have linked to the movement of Nvidia's advanced chips from the city state to Chinese artificial intelligence firm DeepSeek. The United States is investigating if DeepSeek, the Chinese company whose AI model's performance rocked the tech world in January, has been using U.S. chips that are not allowed to be shipped to China, Reuters reported earlier. The Singapore case is part of a broader police investigation of 22 individuals and companies suspected of false representation, amid concerns that organised AI chip smuggling to China has been tracked out of nations such as Singapore.

TikTok boosts Thailand investment plans to $8.8 billion

Bloomberg

Pathom Sangwongwanich

Chinese-owned video platform TikTok pledged to spend $8.8 billion in data center hosting services in Thailand over the next five years, more than doubling an earlier investment target for the Southeast Asian nation. ByteDance Ltd.’s most valuable service is putting the infrastructure in place to support domestic users, including some 50 million on TikTok alone, Vice President of Public Policy Helena Lersch told Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra in Bangkok on Friday. She didn’t elaborate on details of the planned investment.

Thailand taps Baidu to ease Chinese tourists’ safety worries

Bloomberg

Pathom Sangwongwanich

Thailand’s tourism authority is partnering with a unit of China’s search engine giant Baidu Inc. to enhance the nation’s image as a safe travel destination and calm tourists unnerved over viral news about an alleged kidnapping of a Chinese actor. The Tourism Authority of Thailand signed a letter of intent with Beijing Baidu Netcom Science Technology Co. on Thursday in Bangkok. The company will deploy digital marketing, AI-powered travel insights and customized content to improve Thailand’s tourism image for Chinese travelers, according to a TAT statement.

Vietnam PM pledges quick licensing for Musk's Starlink, more imports

Reuters

Francesco Guarascio and Khanh Vu

Vietnam's Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said on Saturday the government wanted to rapidly issue a licence for Elon Musk's Starlink to provide satellite internet in the country under a pilot scheme. Hanoi is trying to avoid U.S. duties on its ballooning exports, which contributed to a record trade surplus last year, making the Southeast Asian nation vulnerable to reciprocal tariffs threatened by President Donald Trump. That represented a sudden shift in Vietnam's stance about ownership of satellite internet providers, as the Communist-run country maintains strict limits on foreign control for multiple economic sectors it considers sensitive.

Rights-based approach to cybersecurity key for regional stability, experts say

The Jakarta Post

Yvette Tanamal

Over 100 participants encompassing experts, government officials and international organization representatives convened on Monday in Bangkok to discuss Southeast Asia’s current cybersecurity challenges, with a particular focus on fostering peace amid a precarious geopolitical landscape. Held by the ASEAN Institute for Peace and Reconciliation, the 2025 Regional Cyber Conference ran over three days and saw cross-sectoral exchanges on cybersecurity best practices. Speakers shared recommendations against the backdrop of several pressing issues like the uptick in scams linked to human trafficking and slavery, democratic backsliding and polarization.

Europe

Researchers uncover unknown Android flaws used to hack into a student’s phone

TechCrunch

Lorenzo Franceschi-Bicchierai

Amnesty International said that Google fixed previously unknown flaws in Android that allowed authorities to unlock phones using forensic tools.On Friday, Amnesty International published a report detailing a chain of three zero-day vulnerabilities developed by phone-unlocking company Cellebrite, which its researchers found after investigating the hack of a student protester’s phone in Serbia. The flaws were found in the core Linux USB kernel, meaning “the vulnerability is not limited to a particular device or vendor and could impact over a billion Android devices,” according to the report.

French company uses AI to make staff sound less Indian

Taipei Times

Benoit Berthelot

Teleperformance SE, the largest call-center operator in the world, is rolling out an artificial intelligence system that softens English-speaking Indian workers’ accents in real time in a move the company claims would make them more understandable.The technology, called accent translation, coupled with background noise cancelation, is being deployed in call centers in India, where workers provide customer support to some of Teleperformance’s international clients. The company provides outsourced customer support and content moderation to global companies including Apple Inc, ByteDance Ltd’s TikTok and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.

Big Tech

Microsoft shutting down Skype in May

Associated Press

Matt O'Brien

Microsoft is closing down Skype, the video-calling service it bought for $8.5 billion in 2011, which had helped spark a transformation in how people communicate online.The tech giant said Friday it will retire Skype in May and shift some of its services to Microsoft Teams, its flagship videoconferencing and team applications platform. Skype users will be able to use their existing accounts to log into Teams.

Artificial Intelligence

Fraudsters turn to Generative AI to improve fake IDs for crimes

Bloomberg

Julie Zhu

Generative AI has made it possible to create better fake IDs in minutes, and the ready availability of selfies on social media has aided those efforts. Generative AI can be used to make watermarks, barcodes, and holograms on fake IDs, mimicking real ones, according to Kyle Nelson, vice president of strategic partnerships at Snappt, a fraud detection company. AI has been increasingly integrated into these financial crimes during the last six months “in a large volume of cases,” Nelson said.

The knowledge economy is on the way out.' These are the skills workers will need in the age of AI, says LinkedIn

CNBC

Artificial intelligence is disrupting global industries and workforces, but it may also set in motion an entirely new economy. Although the idea of AI dates to the mid-1900s, the technology catapulted into common discourse after the launch of OpenAI's generative AI chatbot, ChatGPT, in November 2022. "But [generative AI] isn't just another invention," said Aneesh Raman, chief economic opportunity officer at LinkedIn. "It's a turning point, forcing us to rethink not just what work is, but what it means to be human at work."

‘I want him to be prepared’: why parents are teaching their gen Alpha kids to use AI

The Guardian

Aaron Mok

As AI grows increasingly prevalent, some are showing their children tools from ChatGPT to Dall-E to learn and bond. “My goal isn’t to make him a generative AI wizard,” White said. “It’s to give him a foundation for using AI to be creative, build, explore perspectives and enrich his learning.” Jules White used to believe his 11-year-old son needed to know how to code to be successful. Now, though, the Vanderbilt computer science professor says it’s more crucial for James to learn a new, more useful skill: how to prompt artificial intelligence chatbots. White is part of a growing number of parents teaching their young children how to use AI chatbots, so they are prepared to deploy the tools responsibly as personal assistants for school, work and daily life when they’re older.

Misc

The battle for the internet

The Strategist

Mercedes Page

Democracies and authoritarian states are battling over the future of the internet in a little-known UN process. The United Nations is conducting a 20-year review of its World Summit on the Information Society, a landmark series of meetings that, among other achievements, formally established today’s multistakeholder model of internet governance. This model ensures the internet remains open, global and not controlled by any single entity.

Events & Podcasts

Gender rights in AI governance: Insights from the Global Index on Responsible AI

Global Index on Responsible AI

This webinar will examine gender rights in AI governance, drawing insights from the Global Index on Responsible AI. The session will highlight critical gaps in AI policies related to gender equality and the need for gender-responsive governance frameworks.

Women in AI Security Workshop

The Alan Turing Institute

The Women in AI Security Workshop is being organised by researchers from the Alan Turing Institute's Laboratory for AI Security Research and the Defence AI Research Centre. The event will showcase prominent women working in AI security, safety, governance, and cyber-adjacent fields, bringing together experts across government, academia, and industry. This workshop is part of an ongoing effort to grow an inclusive and diverse AI security community and is open to all.

Technology Competition: The New Great Game

CSIS

Michael J. Green & Tarun Chhabra

Mike hosts Tarun Chhabra, former Coordinator for Technology and National Security on the Biden administration’s National Security Council. He was also formerly the NSC Director for Strategic Planning and Director for Human Rights and National Security issues in the Obama Administration. They discuss developments in U.S.-China technological competition.

Share

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest is brought to you by the Cyber, Technology & Security Programs team at ASPI and supported by partners.