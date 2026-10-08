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Dmitry Mintz's avatar
Dmitry Mintz
Oct 9

One distinction in the Huawei–Qualcomm item may matter as the record develops: the cross-license and the separate patent purchase are different legal acts.

A licence grants rights; the announced purchase would transfer ownership only if it closes. Qualcomm has since described the patents to be purchased as non-cellular U.S. patents, but the actual patent numbers remain undisclosed.

If an assignment is recorded, those numbers should become the next hard test of the much broader technological interpretations now circulating.

I traced that document trail here:

https://dmitrymintz.substack.com/p/what-exactly-did-qualcomm-buy-from

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