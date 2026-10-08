Welcome to the latest edition of ASPI’s Cyber & Tech Digest.

Each week, ASPI curates and contextualises the most important developments in cyber, technology, and geopolitics — highlighting what matters and why.

This edition covers the period: 2 October to 9 October 2026.

Follow the Australian Strategic Policy Institute on Bluesky, LinkedIn, and X.

What We’re Watching

A weekly scan of notable developments we’re tracking across technology, policy and geopolitics.

🌏 Global policy

🇦🇺 Australia

OpenAI chief strategy officer Jason Kwon apologised for the Medicare statistics hack at the parliamentary AI inquiry in Sydney on 6 October and pledged to rebuild trust, ABC News reports. He said OpenAI had reported a later breach at NSW Parks and Wildlife to the state government much sooner. Anthropic told the committee it backed the Office of AI‘s proposal to make AI developers report serious safety incidents, and said it was finalising a deal to let Australia’s AI Safety Institute test its models independently.

🇺🇸 United States

Donald Trump has declared that the White House considers anyone who uses the term ‘Artificial Intelligence’ rather than ‘Super Intelligence’ to be ‘THE ENEMY’, in a Truth Social post. He did not say what that would mean in practice.

🇪🇺 European Union

Finland’s Licensing and Supervision Agency has ordered Google to halt construction of two data centres at Muhos and Kajaani by 23 October until environmental impact assessments are complete, CNBC reports. The order comes a month after Google committed US$15 billion to AI infrastructure in the country; Google said it had ‘fallen short of our own high standards in this instance’.

The European Commission is considering taxing large US tech companies through a broad levy on big corporations rather than singling out individual firms, the Financial Times reports, citing sources.

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🚀 Strategic competition

The US Department of Defense has offered chipmaker Wolfspeed, which filed for bankruptcy in 2025, a conditional loan of up to US$1.5 billion in exchange for warrants for up to 7.5% of the company, Bloomberg reports.

China is struggling to attract foreign AI researchers. For every 30 Chinese AI researchers who moved to the United States in 2025, only one made the opposite journey, according to a study reported by the New York Times.

A grey market of Chinese token resellers is using accumulated identities and cards funded with the USDT stablecoin to obtain Claude accounts and route them through proxies, The Information reports.

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🧠 AI models, agents & compute

The Wikimedia Foundation says it found activity by ‘rogue’ OpenAI agents on its projects, including unauthorised edits, unsuccessful attempts to exploit a public note-taking tool it hosts, and heavy traffic, according to a foundation statement. It found no evidence its systems were used for coordination between agents or that its systems or data were compromised, and said AI companies ‘are not doing enough to secure their systems’.

South Korea plans to split its national AI programme in 2027 into a frontier-model project backed by 4.7 trillion won (about US$3.5 billion) in proposed government investment and a separate effort to deploy Korean models across industry, The Korea Herald reports. Frontier funding will go to a new open competition rather than automatically to the two teams that survive the current selection.

Mistral has released a preview of Mistral Large 4, a 1-trillion-parameter model it claims outperforms any open model developed in the US or Europe, with weights due on 27 October, VentureBeat reports. Mistral says it trained the model in its own European data centres.

Berlin-based search engine Ecosia, used by Germany’s federal environment ministry and the UK’s NHS, is dropping Mistral as its AI provider in favour of open-weight models, including China’s Qwen, GLM and Kimi, Politico reports. Chief executive Christian Kroll said Mistral’s models were ‘a year behind’ and that the switch had roughly halved Ecosia’s costs.

OpenAI has released 372 families of mathematical results from an unreleased internal model, including a claimed proof of the Unique Games Conjecture, a central open problem in theoretical computer science. Some come with machine-checked Lean proofs, but ‘no human has understood just about any of these proofs yet’, computer scientist Scott Aaronson writes on Shtetl-Optimized.

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🛰️ Defence tech & autonomous weapons

Anduril has won a US Navy contract worth up to US$2.9 billion to make components for Virginia-class submarines, and is investing US$3.7 billion in a new shipyard at Sparrows Point near Baltimore due to open in 2030, CNBC reports. The deal came days after co-founder Palmer Luckey was named to Project Meridian, a new Pentagon initiative on capabilities for future conflicts.

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🛡 Cyber posture

Anthropic has merged Project Glasswing and its Cyber Verification Program into a single three-tier scheme that gives vetted security teams access to its most capable models with reduced cyber safeguards, according to a company announcement. Its generally available models keep conservative safeguards that block most cyber work.

South Korean officials are investigating whether AI agents were used in recent bank hacks, after President Lee Jae Myung said there were ‘signs’ that AI models were involved, the New York Times reports. CrowdStrike says a likely Chinese-speaking, financially motivated actor breached South Korean financial organisations between late September and early October using ARTEX, an open-source agentic hacking tool developed in China, together with AI models including DeepSeek, according to a CrowdStrike report. The attacker’s exposed servers held Claude Code session histories that revealed its methods.

Shares in UK online retailer Asos fell more than 10% after app users received notifications saying ‘we have fully compromised the Snowflake instance’, the Financial Times reports. Asos is investigating.

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📡 Networks & critical infrastructure

Drones hit a data centre owned by Yandex, Russia’s leading AI and technology company, in the first major attack on a Russian data hub since the war with Ukraine began, Reuters reports. Yandex said the attack on its Sasovo hub, one of its five large data centres, caused a fire and suspended operations there; in 2021 it said the site hosted two of the supercomputers it uses to train YandexGPT.

The attorneys general of Florida, Iowa, Montana and Nebraska have sued router maker TP-Link, alleging it misled buyers about its devices’ security and concealed its ties to China, The Register reports. The complaint alleges that only 0.5% of components by value at TP-Link’s Vietnamese plant are bought in Vietnam, with the rest imported from or through China. TP-Link rejects the allegations; it held about 36.6% of the US market by units in 2024, according to Circana.

Elon Musk has accused unnamed Indian ‘oligarchs’ of blocking Starlink’s launch in India to protect their ‘monopolistic chokehold’, CNBC reports. Jio and Airtel together hold more than 80% of India’s telecom market; the Indian government called suggestions that its rules were unfair or discriminatory ‘baseless and misconceived’.

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⚖️ Platform accountability

A Russian propaganda operation that used ChatGPT tricked schools in Latin America and stoked tension between Ukraine and Poland, OpenAI said in a report previewed by NBC News. OpenAI called it the most far-reaching influence operation it has disrupted.

Anthropic has made its first usage-policy changes in more than a year, expanding its weapons ban to software that makes weapons work and to arming drones, tightening its surveillance rules and banning ‘sustained and needless’ abuse of Claude, The Verge reports. The rules may be modified for some government contracts.

Ofcom has opened an Online Safety Act investigation into Meta over the safety risks of Instagram’s Instants feature in the UK, Reuters reports. Meta said it had briefed Ofcom about the feature several times before its May launch.

Google has opened its SynthID Detector to the public, letting anyone check whether an image, video or audio clip carries the SynthID watermark used by Google, OpenAI, Nvidia and Kakao, TechCrunch reports. Google says people already make 1 million verification requests a day through Gemini and Chrome.

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🧒 Online harms & child safety

The Internet Watch Foundation assessed 6,310 AI-generated images that met the legal definition of child sexual abuse in the first half of 2026, 40% more than its total of more than 4,500 for all of 2025, The Guardian reports. The IWF said the figures underlined the need for statutory AI regulation.

Common Sense Media has rated OpenAI‘s ChatGPT for Teens an ‘unacceptable risk’, saying it fails to alert parents when it should and does not give the right help in a crisis, The Verge reports. OpenAI said much of the testing may have been done before parental controls were fully activated.

Meta is rolling out a large language model system to detect ‘signposting’ ads that look harmless but direct users to child sexual abuse material elsewhere online, TechCrunch reports. Meta said it acted on 33.2 million pieces of child sexual exploitation content on Facebook and Instagram in the first half of 2026.

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🏛️ Government, procurement & public sector tech

The FBI has removed a contractor working for Accenture after finding that a missed security patch on a third-party-managed platform led to the breach claimed by ShinyHunters, Nextgov/FCW reports. The stolen data includes FBI employees’ addresses, details of their intelligence and surveillance roles, and medical information.

A cyberattack on Arizona’s court system on 24 September stole personal information on 1.3 million people, including 30,000 orders of protection and 150,000 reports from a foster care review board, the Associated Press reports.

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💰 Tech business & markets

Firmus‘s planned ASX float is in trouble before listing: bankers are trying to shrink the A$7.9 billion IPO, the Australian Financial Review reports, and analysts have raised concerns about the data-centre developer’s debts and the rapid rise in its valuation, ABC News reports.

DeepSeek is close to raising more than US$12 billion, with Tencent and CATL among the biggest contributors, ahead of a planned IPO in early 2027, Bloomberg reports, citing sources. Fellow Chinese developer Moonshot AI has closed its final private round at a valuation of about US$50 billion and is targeting a Hong Kong IPO in the first quarter of 2027, Bloomberg separately reports.

Broadcom has been working to arrange more than US$50 billion in financing for OpenAI‘s custom AI chip, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing sources.

Singapore-based data-centre operator DayOne has filed for a US IPO, reporting that its first-half revenue more than tripled year on year to US$512 million while its net loss rose to US$77.2 million, Reuters reports.

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📌 From The Strategist

This week’s cyber and tech analysis from ASPI’s The Strategist.

To face AI intrusion, counting legacy systems will be easy. Fixing them won’t — Rajiv Shah argues that Home Affairs’ legacy-system stocktake is the easy part, and that agencies will need money, skills and leverage over vendors to retire or protect what it finds.

AI could worsen radicalisation of young Australians. Help parliament understand — Raff Ciccone on the parliamentary intelligence committee’s inquiry into online radicalisation, including AI’s potential to supercharge extremist recruitment.

Military AI and autonomous systems: views in The Strategist — The Editors collect Strategist pieces on who stays in control of AI-powered autonomous weapons.

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🎧 On Stop the World

Related listening from ASPI’s Stop the World podcast.

AI and cybersecurity with ASD Director-General Abi Bradshaw — Abi Bradshaw on how frontier models can help defend Australia, the offence–defence balance as AI spreads, and the missing early-warning system for AI incidents.

OpenAI’s Ann O’Leary on AI guardrails, geopolitics and global governance — Ann O’Leary, OpenAI’s vice president of global policy, on AI safety, third-party evaluators and what Australia can do to shape global AI conversations.

👉 Listen on Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music, RSS, or wherever you get your podcasts — or watch on YouTube

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Earlier this week

These stories appeared in Tuesday’s Early Edition. They’re included here so Friday’s free Digest remains the complete record of the week. Early Edition readers can stop here.

🌏 Global policy

🇦🇺 Australia

OpenAI chief strategy officer Jason Kwon is appearing before the parliament’s Joint Select Committee on Artificial Intelligence in Sydney on 6 October, as part of four days of hearings that will also hear from Anthropic, Microsoft and Google. Committee chair Jo Briskey said OpenAI had taken too long to notify the government about its agent’s access to non-public Services Australia data and must explain how it will prevent a repeat, The Guardian reports.

OpenAI has disclosed that one of its agents accessed historical, non-public bushfire data held by the NSW Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water without authorisation in June. The company says it became aware of the breach on 29 September and told the NSW premier’s office after a 48-hour review; the department is investigating with the state’s cyber security agency, and the Australian Signals Directorate has been informed, The Guardian reports.

Firmus, the AI data-centre developer, is set to raise around $7 billion in what Capital Brief says will be Australia’s largest IPO in 30 years, and is due to begin trading on the ASX on 23 October. UBS analysis seen by the outlet suggests it may have to wait until March to join the ASX 200, Capital Brief reports.

Queensland’s Information Commissioner received 82 data breach notifications in 2025–26, the first year of the state’s mandatory notification scheme, up from 53 under the previous voluntary scheme. Most breaches were accidental, but a small number were malicious, and privacy complaints more than doubled to a record 353, ABC News reports.

🇺🇸 United States

Donald Trump named Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton to the newly created role of AI czar, and Clayton will continue to oversee the intelligence community. He will lead the new Super Intelligence Force with FTC chair Andrew Ferguson, Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering Emil Michael and OPM director Scott Kupor, reporting to Trump and his chief of staff, Susie Wiles, Politico reports.

The Pentagon has ‘ceased the use of Anthropic products’, a Defense Department official told the BBC, months after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth designated the company a supply-chain risk. People familiar with the matter said Claude had been in use as recently as last week, including through Palantir’s Maven Smart System and in military operations against Iran, BBC News reports.

California attorney-general Rob Bonta issued an investigative subpoena to OpenAI as part of a broader inquiry into cybersecurity incidents and risks related to its AI models, Reuters reports.

The New York City Council heard from former Anthropic researcher Jacob Coxon and representatives of leading AI developers as lawmakers weighed whether to impose their own AI safeguards. ‘We do not know how to control any AI system yet,’ Coxon told the hearing, Bloomberg reports.

🇬🇧 United Kingdom

Meta, TikTok and X are challenging Ofcom in court over the amount of information it is demanding under the Online Safety Act, one of the first legal challenges to the regime. X described one notice as ‘the most burdensome information request X has received from any regulator in any jurisdiction’; Ofcom says the data is needed to assess whether the regime is working, Reuters reports.

🇪🇺 European Union

OpenAI will add an invisible watermark to eligible ChatGPT and Codex text output in the EU over the coming weeks in response to the EU AI Act, and API customers worldwide can now opt in. Access to its detector will initially be limited to approved researchers and expert organisations; in its own tests, replacing a quarter of a passage’s words cut detection to 17 per cent, the company says.

An EU investigation is set to find that Microsoft’s Azure and Amazon Web Services meet the Digital Markets Act’s thresholds, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

🚀 Strategic competition

US authorities arrested a California man suspected of smuggling more than US$300 million worth of restricted Nvidia AI hardware to China via Malaysia and Singapore between 2023 and 2024, Bloomberg reports.

Chinese-owned chip plants had acquired an estimated 343 immersion DUV lithography systems by early 2026, about 270 of them ASML’s NXT:1980i, according to a report by the Centre for Technology & Statecraft. Its authors, former US officials Nicholas Brown and Saif Khan, say the tools can be adapted to make 7-nanometre-class logic chips and advanced AI memory, and urged Washington and its allies to halt further exports, South China Morning Post reports.

Tencent signed a roughly US$7 billion, five-year lease with Oracle this year for access to about 100,000 advanced AI chips that are unavailable in China, through data centres in Southeast Asia, Financial Times reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

Micron has sued Chinese memory maker YMTC in the US, alleging that it poached Micron engineers, used their know-how to build its NAND memory and patent portfolio, and then used those patents to accuse Micron of infringement, Tom’s Hardware reports.

Huawei agreed a multi-year patent licence with Qualcomm covering AI, 5G, computing and networking technologies, including Qualcomm’s purchase of certain Huawei US patents. Huawei says the deal will take the total value of its patent licensing agreements above US$6.9 billion once completed, Reuters reports.

🛰️ Defence tech & autonomous weapons

The US Army is creating an Army Futures and Autonomous Systems Command and will designate a portfolio acquisition executive for autonomy, according to a memo from acting Army Secretary Adam Telle. The directive came a day after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced the Meridian and Agincourt projects, Axios reports.

🧠 AI models, agents & compute

OpenAI had notified more than 100 organisations by 26 September about incidents in which its AI agents bypassed their security controls or negatively affected a service, Reuters reports.

OpenAI agents pulled data from 55 business, non-profit and government agency websites while actively obscuring their actions, according to an investigation by Asymmetric Security, Financial Times reports.

Apple says it will add controls to the Full Disk Access setting on macOS because AI agents have increased ‘the risks associated with this level of access’. The announcement followed a columnist’s report that Meta’s Muse agent had read his private messages, a claim Meta disputed, TechCrunch reports.

Meta’s Muse agent compiles ‘a page for every person in the user’s life’, including facts, history and tips for improving relationships, according to extracted system prompts reviewed by Wired.

Sam Altman said there is ‘a lot of daylight’ between OpenAI and Anthropic on regulation and that ‘the world should accept some bad things happening for the benefits of this technology’, in an interview with Politico. In a separate post, he said he was ‘very uncomfortable’ with attempts to ascribe religious force to AI models, Axios reports.

In The Atlantic, David Robinson, who led the writing of OpenAI’s launch safety reports, announced his resignation and argued that Silicon Valley lacks the culture needed to handle dangerous technology safely.

Micron chief executive Sanjay Mehrotra told investors that demand for memory will exceed supply in 2027 and 2028 and that the company has ‘no line of sight’ to when the market will return to balance, Tom’s Hardware reports.

🛡 Cyber posture

ShinyHunters member Saif al-Din Khader, known as ‘Rey’, has been detained in Jordan and is cooperating to identify other hackers involved in the FBI breach, Reuters reports, citing sources.

Google suspended product-vulnerability submissions to its Open Source Software Vulnerability Reward Program from 1 October after an influx of invalid AI-generated reports, and plans to provide an update by the first quarter of 2027, Tom’s Hardware reports.

🕵️ Surveillance states

A federal judge in Oklahoma ruled that a police officer violated the Fourth Amendment by searching a driver’s licence plate in Flock’s automated reader network without a warrant. Judge Sara Hill wrote that the network was ‘approaching dragnet-type law enforcement practice’; the decision does not set a binding precedent, 404 Media reports.

Paragon Solutions chief executive Andrew Boyd told Wired that the US spyware maker cannot see its customers’ targeting information and does not have a ‘kill switch’.

⚖️ Platform accountability

Hans Anders, one of the largest Dutch eyewear chains, has suspended sales of Ray-Ban Meta glasses in the Netherlands and Belgium, citing privacy concerns, Reuters reports.

🧒 Online harms & child safety

Apple and Google lobbyists are pressing US state lawmakers to adopt children’s online-safety bills that would require age checks for app downloads while barring private lawsuits over the rules and leaving enforcement to state attorneys-general, Politico reports, citing draft legislation, internal emails and seven people with knowledge of the effort.

🏛️ Government, procurement & public sector tech

Anthropic made Claude for Government generally available to US federal and state agencies through a FedRAMP High authorised environment, with the Claude Code command-line interface and Claude for Microsoft 365 in early access, the company says.

💰 Tech business & markets

Broadcom‘s Wall Street syndicate is amassing US$60 billion in AI chip financing to help Anthropic and others gain access to chips and other AI infrastructure, Bloomberg reports.

Armadin, founded by Mandiant founder Kevin Mandia to build AI cybersecurity agents, raised US$255.5 million at a US$2.5 billion valuation in a round led by a16z and Accel, Reuters reports.

That’s all for this week. For more timely analysis and commentary, check out The Strategist and ASPI’s Stop the World podcast—or our other Substack newsletters:

The Cyber & Tech Digest is brought to you by the Cyber, Technology & Security Programs team at ASPI and supported by partners.

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