Good morning. It's Friday 21st of March.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest focuses on the topics we work on, including cybersecurity, critical technologies, foreign interference & disinformation.

Follow us on X, on LinkedIn, and on BlueSky.

US President Donald Trump is being urged to target Australia over its federal laws on social media and the digital economy in a powerful campaign by American tech giants including Elon Musk to block measures that hurt their profits. The Age

A French scientist was denied entry to the US this month after immigration officers at an airport searched his phone and found messages in which he had expressed criticism of the Trump administration, said a French minister. The Guardian

The lawsuit and the allegations mark an escalation in an ongoing legal dispute between X and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government over how New Delhi orders content to be taken down. It also comes as Musk is getting closer to launching his other key ventures Starlink and Tesla in India. Reuters

ASPI

China's MSS doxxes and threatens Taiwanese APT operators

Risky Biz

Tom Uren

Nathan Attrill, a China analyst at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, told Seriously Risky Business that being publicly identified by Beijing could have "serious and immediate consequences". Attrill said the named individuals may face "tangible risks" particularly if they travel to Hong Kong or countries with strong ties to China. Then there's the implied threat that these operators would face punishment if China were to one day invade and annex Taiwan. "The recent case of Uyghurs being extradited to China from Thailand serves as a stark reminder of how China can exert influence over foreign governments to pursue individuals it targets," he said.

Australia

Musk and big tech urge Trump to punish Australia

The Age

David Crowe and Paul Sakkal

US President Donald Trump is being urged to target Australia over its federal laws on social media and the digital economy in a powerful campaign by American tech giants including Elon Musk to block measures that hurt their profits. The big tech companies have blamed Australia for threatening them with new federal laws and “coercing” them into sacrificing their revenues in schemes such as the News Media Bargaining Incentive.

Australian government agencies could be customers of Israeli spyware, research suggests

The Guardian

Josh Taylor

In a report published by the Citizen Lab on Wednesday, the group identified two IP addresses located in Australia among countries where the company’s Graphite spyware tool was suspected to have been used. The software can provide full access to the instant messaging apps on a user’s device. The service is only sold to governments around the world. It is not sold to private enterprises.

Why is everyone talking about China ‘seizing’ Australia?

China Digital Times

Cindy Carter

Following China’s unannounced naval exercises off the coast of Australia late last month, there has been a noticeable increase in Chinese social media content promoting the invasion (or “nabbing/seizing”) of Australia. There has also been pushback: many Chinese bloggers and commenters have expressed alarm about the rise of such bellicose online sentiment, and the extent to which it is being allowed to proliferate online.

China

China tech giants dig pricey trench for AI war

Reuters

Robyn Mak

It's never a good sign when rivals try to outspend one another. In China, technology giants Tencent and Alibaba are battling it out in artificial intelligence. Yet similar to how it's playing out in the West, business models are hazy and competition is fierce. Returns will be a long time coming.

Why China is suddenly flooding the market with powerful AI models

Financial Times

June Yoon

In recent weeks, Chinese tech groups including Alibaba, Baidu and Tencent have been flooding the market with powerful AI models. But in an industry where secrecy is the norm, the real shock is their openness — these models are free to download, modify and integrate.

USA

French scientist denied US entry after phone messages critical of Trump found

The Guardian

Robert Mackey

A French scientist was denied entry to the US this month after immigration officers at an airport searched his phone and found messages in which he had expressed criticism of the Trump administration, said a French minister. The scientist was on assignment for the French National Center for Scientific Research.

Americas

Canada announces C$6bn deal with Australia to develop Arctic radar missile-detection system

The Guardian

Canada made Arctic security a priority before Trump returned to office, amid concern about possible Russian aggression as melting ice caused by climate change increasingly opens the region for resource extraction. But Trump’s repeated questioning of Canadian sovereignty has sparked renewed focus on national defence in Canada, which once viewed its security ties with Washington as iron-clad.

Meta to seek disclosure on political ads that use AI ahead of Canada elections

Reuters

Rishi Kant

Meta Platforms will ask advertisers to disclose the use of AI or other digital techniques to create or alter a political or social issue ad, the Facebook-owner said on Thursday, aiming to curb misinformation ahead of the Canadian federal elections. The disclosure mandate will apply if an ad contains a photorealistic image, video or realistic-sounding audio that has been digitally created or altered to depict a real person as saying or doing something they did not actually say or do.

North Asia

Taiwan critical infrastructure targeted by hackers with possible ties to Volt Typhoon

The Record by Recorded Future

Jonathan Greig

Researchers at Cisco Talos discovered a malicious campaign that has been active since at least 2023 attempting to establish long-term access to critical infrastructure in Taiwan and steal information. The group behind the campaign, which the researchers tagged as UAT-5918, have tactics, techniques, procedures and victims that overlap with Chinese state-backed groups, including those tracked as Volt Typhoon and Flax Typhoon.

Former US defence researcher Zhan Hanyu joins China’s elite aerospace university

South China Morning Post

Ling Xin

Optical expert Zhan Hanyu has joined one of China’s top aerospace universities after studying and working in the United States for more than 15 years. The 38-year-old became a full-time professor in December at the college of automation engineering at Nanjing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics – a university placed on the US Entity List and subject to export restrictions because of its ties to China’s military sector.

UK

UK cyber security watchdog warns on future risk of quantum computer hacking

Financial Times

Charles Clover

In guidelines published on Thursday, the National Cyber Security Centre, a branch of signals intelligence agency GCHQ, said the risks posed by the rapid development of quantum computers were not being taken seriously enough and called for organisations to begin preparing now.

UK cybersecurity agency warns over risk of quantum hackers

The Guardian

Dan Milmo

The NSCS is recommending that large organisations, operators of critical national infrastructure such as energy and transport and companies with bespoke IT systems introduce post-quantum cryptography to counter the threat. Under the guidance, organisations should identify services that need an upgrade by a deadline of 2028, then carry out the most important overhauls by 2031 and complete the migration to a new encryption system by 2035.

The UK’s war on encryption is dangerous

Financial Times

Meredith Whittaker

The UK is part and parcel of a dangerous trend that threatens the cyber security of our global infrastructures. The fundamental issue is simple: encryption is mathematics and mathematics doesn’t discriminate between a government investigator and a criminal hacker — a back door is a back door and if it’s there, anyone can enter.

Africa

The ‘ghost reporters’ writing pro-Russian propaganda in West Africa

Al Jazeera

Yarno Ritzen

Sendeoli was a teacher at a secondary school in the capital, Bangui, and a referee for the country’s football federation. After his death, students posted messages on the school’s Facebook page to remember their much-loved teacher while FIFA named him in its 2020 obituaries, closing the book on his journey. But what nobody knew was that even after he was laid to rest, his identity was not.

Big Tech

X sues Modi's government over content removal in new India censorship fight

Reuters

Arpan Chaturvedi and Munsif Vengattil

The lawsuit and the allegations mark an escalation in an ongoing legal dispute between X and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government over how New Delhi orders content to be taken down. It also comes as Musk is getting closer to launching his other key ventures Starlink and Tesla in India.

Nvidia to spend hundreds of billions on US supply chain

Financial Times

Tim Bradshaw and Michael Acton

Nvidia will spend hundreds of billions of dollars on chips and other electronics manufactured in the US over the next four years, its chief executive has said, as the company tilts its supply chain back from Asia in the face of President Donald Trump’s tariff threats.

Nvidia to open quantum computing lab

Reuters

Stephen Nellis

Nvidia will open a quantum computing research lab in Boston, where it plans to collaborate with scientists from Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said on Thursday.

Artificial Intelligence

AI’s answers on China differ depending on the language

TechCrunch

Kyle Wiggers

A developer on X going by the username “xlr8harder” developed a “free speech eval” to probe how different models, including those developed by Chinese labs, respond to questions critical of the Chinese government. Xlr8harder found that even American-developed models like Claude 3.7 Sonnet were less likely to answer the same query asked in Chinese versus English.

AI-driven weather prediction breakthrough reported

The Guardian

Rachel Hall and Ian Sample

A single researcher with a desktop computer will be able to deliver accurate weather forecasts using a new AI weather prediction approach that is tens of times faster and uses thousands of times less computing power than conventional systems.

Misc

Can people be persuaded not to believe disinformation?

The Economist

The immediate approaches many reach for—argumentation and debate—rarely work, says Kurt Braddock, who researches the persuasive effects of propaganda, and how to counter it, at the American University in Washington, DC. What’s more, they often have the opposite effect, further entrenching opinions, he adds. But new work is showing that persuasion may work better when the interlocutor is a generative artificial-intelligence model.

Why history instruction is critical for combating online misinformation

The Conversation

Lightning Jay

All literacy relies on what readers already know. For people wading through political information and news, knowledge about history and civics is like a key in the ignition for their analytical skills. Readers without much historical knowledge may miss clues that something isn’t right – signs that they need to scrutinize the source more closely.

Nation-state groups hit hundreds of organizations with Microsoft Windows zero-day

CyberScoop

Matt Kapko

Cybercriminals working on behalf of at least six nation-states are actively exploiting a zero-day vulnerability in Microsoft Windows to commit espionage, steal data and cryptocurrency, according to Trend Micro researchers. State-sponsored groups have been exploiting the zero-day since 2017, largely targeting governments, but also think tanks and organizations in the finance, cryptocurrency, telecom, military and energy sectors, according to researchers.

How Jeff Bezos made peace with Donald Trump

Financial Times

Anna Nicolaou, Stephen Morris, Rafe Uddin and Alex Rogers

Over the past year, Bezos has executed a sharp public reversal in his relationship with Trump — whom he previously criticised as a “threat to democracy” — that has surprised even longtime associates and has stunned the Post’s newsroom. For Bezos there are enormous financial risks to Trump 2.0.

Research

Cybersecurity under Trump 2.0: Implications for Australia

Perth USAsia Centre

Adam Dobell

The United States is poised for a significant shift in its cybersecurity policy, which will impact Australia and the broader Indo Pacific region. While the Trump Administration is yet to release any substantial policies, early presidential executive orders, cabinet nominees’ remarks, and pre-election policy platforms all point to a market-driven approach with fewer regulations.

Countering the digital Silk Road: Indonesia

Center for a New American Security

Vivek Chilukuri and Ruby Scanlon

Unlike the race to 5G, where the United States lacked competitive alternatives to China, American companies now dominate cloud services and frontier AI. The question is whether Washington will seize this rare and potentially fleeting advantage to shore up its position, not only as Indonesia’s partner of choice for security, but also for emerging technology and digital infrastructure.

Share

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest is brought to you by the Cyber, Technology & Security Programs team at ASPI and supported by partners.