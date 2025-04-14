Good morning. It's Monday 14th of April.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest focuses on the topics we work on, including cybersecurity, critical technologies, foreign interference & disinformation.

Donald Trump signaled on Sunday that smartphones and other consumer electronics imported to America would face tariffs, dealing a blow to hopes of a reprieve for Big Tech companies such as Apple, Nvidia and Microsoft. Financial Times

Eva Berneke was traveling to meet European officials when Elon Musk posted on his social-media site X that “Ukraine’s entire front line would collapse” if he turned off his satellite internet service Starlink there. The Wall Street Journal

China has suspended exports of a wide range of critical minerals and magnets, threatening to choke off supplies of components central to automakers, aerospace manufacturers, semiconductor companies and military contractors around the world. The New York Times

ASPI

Strengthening South Korea’s national security by adopting the cloud

The Strategist

Afeeya Akhand

To improve its national security, South Korea must improve its ICT infrastructure. Knowing this, the government has begun to move towards cloud computing. The public and private sectors are now taking a holistic national-security approach that includes the country’s military capability and cybersecurity. Success in this approach will require an improved competitive edge across emerging technologies to project and defend national power. Cloud-based ICT infrastructure provides scalable computing capacity by managing vast quantities of data and adapting to varying workloads. From a defence perspective, flexible computing capacity enables rapid scaling during different mission phases.

It’s (past) time to get serious about funding Australia’s defence and security

The Strategist

Marc Ablong

China’s growing assertiveness, malicious cyber targeting of political and military systems and civilian ICT networks and adversarial mercantilism have ratcheted up to new levels, demonstrated most vividly by the recent circumnavigation of Australia by PLA Navy Task Group 107 and the no-notice live-fire drills conducted in the Tasman Sea. Beijing has warned that more such visits will occur, and Australian naval experts argue that the Royal Australian Navy is ill-equipped for such an eventuality, with only ‘16 battle-force vessels—its smallest and oldest in decades’.

Australia

Monique Ryan has 'no opinion' on influencers paid to post about politicians

ABC News

Maani Truu

Independent MP Monique Ryan says she doesn't have an opinion on whether influencer content paid for by politicians should be clearly labelled as such, after fellow "teal" Allegra Spender revealed she had paid for posts. Ms Spender, who represents the seat of Wentworth in Sydney's eastern suburbs, confirmed she had paid an agency for posts by content creator and mental health advocate Milly Rose Bannister. The Australian Electoral Commission has advised that politicians must add a political authorisation to influencer posts that have been paid for in the lead-up to the election on May 3.

From posts to polls: Social media and Australian election

IndianLink

Sajit Nair

Australia’s prime ministerial contenders have taken note. Both have gone all out on social media, each trying to appear more authentic and relatable than the other. Dutton and Albanese have been highly active across platforms, including TikTok, where Dutton has gained more followers, while Albanese appears to have generated higher engagement with his posts. Both have made appearances on popular podcasts, such as those hosted by Abbie Chatfield and Sam Fricker, in an effort to present themselves as down-to-earth and relatable.

Location-sharing apps are enabling domestic violence. But young people aren’t aware of the danger

The Conversation

Maria Atienzar-Prieto and Silke Meyer

Location-sharing apps are shaping how we connect and communicate – especially among younger people. Snap Map, a popular feature within Snapchat, is widely used by teens and young adults to stay in the loop and facilitate real-time meet-ups with friends and partners. Meanwhile, Life360 markets itself as “Australia’s number one family safety app”. These apps determine a person’s real-time location primarily with GPS technology that’s already in a phone. But they can also enable stalking and other forms of coercive control. The recent inquest into the murder of Lilie James starkly highlighted these risks.

Western Sydney University discloses security breaches, data leak

BleepingComputer

Bill Toulas

One of the incidents disclosed concerns the compromise of one of the University’s single sign-on systems between January and February 2025. This breach has reportedly led to the unauthorized access of demographic, enrollment, and progression information for approximately 10,000 current and former students. The second cybersecurity incident concerns a leak on the dark web of personal information belonging to members of the University’s community.

‘Ghost stores’: the online retailers promoting closing-down sales for physical shops that don’t exist

The Guardian

Catie McLeod

Experts say Maison Canberra is an example of an online-only “ghost” store, claiming to be Australian despite having no local shopfront, telling a false story to entice customers into shopping their closing down sales. Ghost stores are online businesses that only exist in a digital sense and do not have a physical storefront. The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission says the products are typically shipped from overseas warehouses.

How to spot AI influence in Australia’s election campaign

The Strategist

Niusha Shafiabady

In 2025, there are still ways to detect AI-generated content. Voters can use this knowledge. So can the authorities trying to manage a proper election campaign. The parties can, too, as they try to police each other. In the digital age, we must be vigilant against various tactics that are strengthened or driven by AI and aim to manipulate and deceive. Some tactics are already heavily associated with AI. Deepfakes—images or videos that use hyper-realistic fabricated visuals to deceive—are a particularly concerning example. Automated engagement is another example, involving AI-driven bots and algorithms to amplify likes, shares and comments to create the illusion of widespread support.

China

China halts critical exports as trade war intensifies

The New York Times

Keith Bradsher

China has suspended exports of a wide range of critical minerals and magnets, threatening to choke off supplies of components central to automakers, aerospace manufacturers, semiconductor companies and military contractors around the world. Shipments of the magnets, essential for assembling everything from cars and drones to robots and missiles, have been halted at many Chinese ports while the Chinese government drafts a new regulatory system. Once in place, the new system could permanently prevent supplies from reaching certain companies, including American military contractors. The official crackdown is part of China’s retaliation for President Trump’s sharp increase in tariffs that started on April 2.

Chip war: China amends ‘place of origin’ in boost to local semiconductor manufacturers

South China Morning Post

Wency Chen

China has redefined the place of origin for integrated circuits amid the escalating US-China tariff war to give local semiconductor foundries a significant boost, potentially undermining US President Donald Trump’s plan to bring manufacturing back to the US. The state-backed China Semiconductor Industry Association informed its members on Friday, that the place of origin for chips will now be determined by the location of wafer fabrication – a key process in the chip supply chain alongside chip design, packaging and testing. Regardless of whether the chips are packaged or unpackaged, IC products must declare the wafer fabrication facility’s location as the origin when reporting imports, according to the notice.

This is China's attitude': Chinese netizens mock US tariffs with memes

ABC News

Kai Feng and Bang Xiao

Calls to boycott American brands like Starbucks and KFC are gaining traction on Chinese social media, as Chinese people react to the United States' latest tariff hike with a wave of patriotic fervour. On Douyin — China's domestic version of TikTok — users are urging their community to reject US goods and support domestic products instead. Thousands of Chinese netizens have also flooded the US embassy's Weibo account to criticise the US government. Users accused the embassy in Beijing of disabling comments after a barrage of earlier comments called for an end to "American imperialism."

China's retail giants pledge to help exporters go domestic amid trade war

Reuters

China's retail giants have launched initiatives in the past few days aimed at helping Chinese exporters pivot to the domestic market, as a U.S.-China trade war intensifies. Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com said on Friday it will launch a $27.35 billion fund to help the country's exporters to sell their products domestically over the next year. JD.com said it would send its employees to Chinese companies involved in foreign trade, directly purchase their "high-quality products" and set up a special area on its e-commerce platform to sell these products and direct traffic and marketing support to this area.

USA

US tech tariff exemption may only be temporary, says Trump

Financial Times

Aime Williams, Daniel Thomas, Stephen Foley and Michael Acton

Donald Trump signaled on Sunday that smartphones and other consumer electronics imported to America would face tariffs, dealing a blow to hopes of a reprieve for Big Tech companies such as Apple, Nvidia and Microsoft. “NOBODY is getting “off the hook” for the unfair Trade Balances, and Non Monetary Tariff Barriers, that other Countries have used against us, especially not China which, by far, treats us the worst!” Trump wrote on social media.

The Pentagon killed $5.1 billion in IT and consulting contracts with firms like Accenture and Deloitte, calling it 'wasteful spending'

Business Insider

Aditi Bharade and Kwan Wei Kevin Tan

The US's defense secretary, Pete Hegseth, just ordered the termination of IT and consulting contracts with companies like Accenture and Deloitte, calling it "wasteful spending." In a Department of Defense memo, Hegseth said he would cut a Defense Health Agency contract "for consulting services from Accenture, Deloitte, Booz Allen, and other firms that can be performed by our civilian workforce." Also on the chopping block is the Air Force's contract with Accenture to "re-sell third-party Enterprise Cloud IT Services," which Hegseth says the government can "already fulfill directly with existing procurement resources."

Nuclear power is back. And this time, AI can help manage the reactors

The Wall Street Journal

Belle Lin

A revival in nuclear power—partly fed by ravenous demand from data centers for artificial intelligence—is leading to greater interest in harnessing AI to make those nuclear plants more efficient. The Energy Department’s Argonne National Laboratory, based in Lemont, Ill. and known for its work on nuclear reactors, has developed an AI-based tool that can assist with reactor design and help operators run nuclear plants, according to Richard Vilim, a senior nuclear engineer within the lab’s nuclear science and engineering division.

Greenland ‘Freedom City’? Rich donors push Trump for a tech hub up north

Reuters

Rachael Levy and Alexandra Ulmer

As the Trump administration intensifies efforts to acquire Greenland from Denmark — or take it by force — some Silicon Valley tech investors are promoting the frozen island as a site for a so-called freedom city, a libertarian utopia with minimal corporate regulation, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters. The vision for Greenland, one of the people said, could include a hub for artificial intelligence, autonomous vehicles, space launches, micro nuclear reactors and high-speed rail. The discussions reflect a longstanding Silicon Valley movement to establish low-regulation cities globally, including in the United States, which Trump himself promised to do in a 2023 campaign video.

US justice dept disbands crypto enforcement team, citing Trump order

Reuters

Sarah N. Lynch and Chris Prentice

The U.S. Justice Department is disbanding its National Cryptocurrency Enforcement Team and ordering prosecutors to narrow crypto investigations to focus on drug cartels and terrorist groups, according to a memo seen by Reuters. The memo from Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, sent out to employees late on Monday night, accused former Democratic President Joe Biden's administration of pursuing a "reckless strategy of regulation by prosecution" of the digital asset sector.

Americas

Musk’s Starlink in new spat over access to Canada subsidies

Financial Times

Ilya Gridneff

Elon Musk’s Starlink is in a fight with Canada’s top telecoms group over accessing millions of dollars in subsidies, as the country’s growing anti-US sentiment puts the billionaire’s satellite business under further scrutiny. Bell and its subsidiary Northwestel are lobbying the Canadian authorities to prevent Starlink from getting financial support for internet providers that serve the country’s North region, which includes the Arctic. According to correspondence seen by the Financial Times, the rivals are seeking to influence the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission over issuing the subsidies. The regulator’s decision is being watched closely across the country.

North Asia

Japan's data center rush stirs public opposition over noise, heat

Nikkei Asia

Hatsuki Sato

Construction of data centers is booming in Japan as US tech giants make big investments and the Japanese government works to attract money and build industrial hubs, but communities have begun protesting these projects. Tokyo's Koto ward introduced tighter guidelines on data center construction this month. Businesses with plans for large centers now must provide 120-day notice to community residents, rather than the 90 days for other types of structures. They also are required to hold town hall meetings for discussing their plans and disclose the locations of outside air conditioning units.

Southeast Asia

Trump’s tariffs test Vietnam’s role as manufacturing alternative to China

Rest of World

Lam Le

As Trump announced 46% tariffs on Vietnamese imports last week — the highest among Southeast Asia’s six largest economies — the country’s manufacturing hub of Bac Ninh was gripped by uncertainty. The steep tariff signaled upheaval for small and mid-tier electronics suppliers and tighter margins for global tech giants who have their factories in the province. Bac Ninh, roughly 50 kilometers northeast of the capital Hanoi, is Vietnam’s major tech manufacturing hub, home to suppliers for Apple and Samsung. In recent years, the province has seen a surge in investment from China as global tech giants looked for a “China-plus-one strategy.” In 2024, Bac Ninh received $5.12 billion in foreign investment, more than anywhere else in Vietnam.

Ukraine - Russia

Ukrainian forces repel Russian attacks with drone-on-drone warfare

Radio Free Europe

Serhiy Horbatenko

From their base near Kupyansk, a team of Ukrainian drone pilots is locked in a high-stakes aerial battle. They're using inexpensive drones to try to take out Russian unmanned aircraft before they can strike. One pilot who goes by the call sign Raymond zeroes in on a Russian-made Supercam drone, which isn't equipped to observe an attack from the rear. Drones are central to Ukraine's defense operations as Russia continues its offensive across hundreds of kilometers of front lines. Operators modify their unmanned craft with explosives to destroy the Russian reconnaissance and attack drones in flight.

Europe

Europe scrambles to break its dependence on Musk’s cheap satellites

The Wall Street Journal

Margherita Stancati, Matthew Dalton and Vera Bergengruen

Eva Berneke was traveling to meet European officials when Elon Musk posted on his social-media site X that “Ukraine’s entire front line would collapse” if he turned off his satellite internet service Starlink there. “This is going to be extremely positive,” thought Berneke, a Danish engineer who is the chief executive of Eutelsat, Europe’s smaller rival to Starlink.

Ireland probes Musk’s X for feeding Europeans’ data to its AI model Grok

POLITICO

Ellen O'Regan

Ireland's privacy regulator launched an investigation on Friday into how social media platform X has used Europeans' personal data to train its artificial intelligence model Grok. The move to target the platform owned by Elon Musk, tech billionaire and right-hand man to United States President Donald Trump, is likely to stoke further tensions between the EU and US over Europe's tech rules and regulations. The probe by Ireland's Data Protection Commission looks into how personal data "in publicly-accessible posts" on X were processed to train Grok, the regulator said in a statement on Friday."

Europe’s tech sovereignty demands more than competitiveness

Project Syndicate

Marietje Schaake and Max Von Thun

After passing several landmark tech bills in recent years, the EU is now seeking to boost innovation and enhance competitiveness. Building on former European Central Bank President Mario Draghi’s influential 2024 report, the European Commission recently published the Competitiveness Compass – its road map for implementing Draghi’s recommendations."

China can flick EU 'kill switch' -- Europe mulls cyberattack risk

Nikkei Asia

Jens Kastner

European leaders are increasingly anxious about cyberattacks as Moscow's invasion of Ukraine illustrates the aggression of autocratic revisionist powers such as China, Russia, Iran and North Korea, a grouping known as "CRINK." There is no record of any Chinese cyberoperation against European infrastructure. But the Netherlands' National Coordinator for Security and Counterterrorism warned that China no longer limits itself to espionage but appears to be preparing for sabotage.

When cybersecurity meets AI: Navigating Europe’s digital future

Young Australians in International Affairs

Kyle Dane Ballogan

Overall, effectively regulating AI will require a longstanding, diligent and collective commitment by governments, industry experts and the public. Successfully navigating the AI landscape will require a great deal of caution. Accordingly, European leaders in cybersecurity and emerging technologies must venture beyond the traditional security mindset of mere protection to cyber resiliency while responsibly balancing innovation with protection.

UK

Ransomware crims hammering UK more than ever as British techies complain the board just doesn't get it

The Register

Connor Jones

The UK government's latest annual data breach survey shows the number of ransomware attacks on the isles is on the increase – and many techies are forced to constantly informally request company directors for defense spending because there's no security people on the board. Compared to the previous year, in which the survey showed less than 0.5 percent of organizations reported ransomware events, the proportion has risen to 1 percent of all organizations – an estimated 19,000 in total.

Middle East

How disinformation is undermining Syria’s future

The Arab News

Zouhir Al-Shimale

Russia, Iran, and China depended on propaganda to advance their political interests in Syria. For example, Russia played a major role in discrediting opposition groups and denying war crimes, while Iran promoted narratives portraying their militias as protectors of minorities and forces of stability as they attempted to mask their involvement in sectarian violence and demographic engineering. In post-Assad Syria a troubling new trend has emerged: the rise of coordinated inauthentic behaviour networks, tactics reminiscent of China’s "Spamouflage" campaigns. These networks leverage bot farms, hashtag manipulation, fake accounts, and astroturfing to simulate grassroots movements and distort public opinion.

Africa

Morocco investigates major data breach allegedly by Algerian hackers

The Record by Recorded Future

Daryna Antoniuk

Morocco’s national social security agency is investigating a cyberattack that resulted in the leak of sensitive personal data reportedly belonging to millions of citizens. Local media described the incident as a politically motivated campaign by Algerian hackers. The National Social Security Fund of Morocco, which oversees healthcare, disability, and retirement benefits for the country’s private-sector employees, said hackers bypassed its security systems and leaked some of the agency’s data. More than 54,000 files were allegedly stolen, exposing information on nearly 2 million people, according to Moroccan media reports.

Gender & Women in Tech

Shaking up Silicon Valley

Business Insider

Amanda Hoover

When Kathryn Schifferle started Work Truck Solutions, a company that provides the commercial vehicle industry with inventory management, she had some of her own money and quickly raised about $400,000 from family and friends. But when she went out looking for "real money" from venture capitalists, she tells me, "I had three things going against me." She was in a rural market in Northern California. It was 2012; apps were all the rage, and she was focused on commercial trucking. "And then, of course, I was a woman, which was really the toughest part.

Big Tech

Trump sued to break up Meta in 2020. It’s finally going to trial.

The Washington Post

Naomi Nix and Will Oremus

When Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg bought the photo-sharing app Instagram in 2012 and WhatsApp in 2014, the internet looked a lot different. Snapchat was in its infancy. TikTok didn’t exist. Only half the country used social networking sites at all. More than a decade later, antitrust regulators are taking Meta to court, arguing that the company’s pattern of buying or crushing would-be competitors has illegally enabled it to reap billions in advertising dollars while depriving users of more vibrant social media options. Zuckerberg pleads for the White House to intervene.

Apple’s China-centric supply chain, once its greatest asset, is now a liability

The Wall Street Journal

Rolfe Winkler

President Trump’s tariffs aim to bring manufacturing back to the US—including iPhones. WSJ breaks down exactly how tough it would be to build iPhones there, and how tariffs could affect the price of the next phone. Planes filled with iPhones have been leaving the Chennai airport in southern India for months, a last-ditch effort by Apple to delay a tariff calamity. But time is running out for the world’s largest company. The US and China are feuding and Apple is caught in the middle.

Wi-Fi giant TP-Link’s US future hinges on its claimed split from China

Bloomberg

Kate O'Keeffe

US investigators are probing the China ties of TP-Link Systems Inc., the new American incarnation of a consumer Wi-Fi behemoth, following its rapid growth and a spate of cyberattacks by Chinese state-sponsored actors targeting many router brands. The inquiry is testing whether TP-Link’s corporate makeover represents enough of a divorce from China to spare it from a ban in a crucial market. While TP-Link’s recent restructuring split the company into separate US- and China-headquartered businesses, a Bloomberg News investigation found that the resulting American venture still has substantial operations in mainland China.

Artificial Intelligence

New AI fund in China to pour US$8 billion into early-stage projects

South China Morning Post

Ann Cao

China has disclosed details about US$8.2 billion state fund aimed at early-stage investments in artificial intelligence projects, underscoring Beijing’s commitment to advancing the industry through state-led investments. Zhang Jianhua, an official from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology overseeing the fund, said at a conference in Shenzhen that the AI Industry Investment Fund was established in January under the guidance of the industry and finance ministries, the state-run Shanghai Securities News reported on Thursday.

Sex-fantasy chatbots are leaking a constant stream of explicit messages

WIRED

Matt Burgess

Conversations with generative AI chatbots are near instantaneous—you type a prompt and the AI responds. If the systems are configured improperly, however, this can lead to chats being exposed. In March, researchers at the security firm UpGuard discovered around 400 exposed AI systems while scanning the web looking for misconfigurations. Of these, 117 IP addresses are leaking prompts.

How AI-powered fact-checking can help combat misinformation

Ivy Exec

Gaurav Sharma

AI should be able to facilitate the automation of parts of the fact-checking work and enable mere average internet users to judge whether claims floating around online are credible or not. While exact fact-checkers of AI aren’t perfect, particularly when claims demand the service of a trained subject matter expert to adjudicate, they could help combat large-scale basic misinformation.

Misc

How Nintendo is navigating tariff chaos with secret shipments and new factories

The Wall Street Journal

Christopher Mim

Nintendo announced the full details of the Switch 2 on April 2, the same day Trump stood on the White House lawn with a poster board full of new tariffs. The $450 Switch 2 is supposed to be Nintendo’s big new move, an opportunity to double-down on new releases of “Mario Kart” and other Nintendo-exclusive megahits, while giving fans many of the power-hungry games previously only available on Xbox, PlayStation and PC. Trump’s tariffs could impede that plan for global videogame domination. Some of Nintendo’s consoles are assembled in China, which currently faces US import tariffs of 145%. Others are made in Vietnam and Cambodia, whose US tariffs could approach 50% but, for the next few months, are just 10%.

Research

Vietnam's securitisation of cybersecurity under growing Chinese cyber threats

Australian Institute of International Affairs

Viet Dung Trinh

A report in 2023 indicated that 75 percent of Vietnamese people have increasing awareness of cyber threats to their privacy and individual interests in cyberspace. In the 2022 National Strategy of Cybersecurity, the Vietnamese government proposed to establish a model of all Vietnamese people participating in protecting the Fatherland in cyberspace based on the hotline between the people and professional cyber forces of the Ministry of Public Security to inform them about cybercrimes.

Adolescence' has sparked a digital safety debate: A new report offers a fresh approach to tackling online harm

World Economic Forum

Kate Whiting

Netflix drama Adolescence has broken records and fueled the global debate around children, smartphones and social media. The World Economic Forum’s Roadmap to Effective Digital Safety Measures report recommends a holistic, collaborative approach that goes beyond policy. Modelled on the public health intervention journey, the report urges a shift to prevention, with online harm treated like a disease.

Events & Podcasts

The FT’s Demetri Sevastopulo on Trump’s tariffs and the disappearing Chinese general

Stop the World

The United States-China tit-for-tat tariffs have been escalating faster than the bids at a Sydney house auction in the early 2010s. ‘Trade war’ is the headline. But does Donald Trump have a strategy to decouple, or is he angling for a grand bargain? Either way, Xi Jinping is making it clear that China has a vote. Demetri Sevastopulo, the Financial Times’ US-China correspondent, explains the possible plays behind the numbers, the rival points of leverage in the brewing trade war, the implications for US partners and allies, the competition for influence within the Trump administration, and the latest on TikTok and Taiwan.

Misinformation and disinformation appears rife on non-English social media

SBS News

In 2016, Chinese super app WeChat caught the attention of the Australian media after Chinese Australian voters were found to be engaging with the federal election on the platform. Since then, there's been ongoing discussion about misinformation targeting multicultural communities on non-English social media platforms like WeChat. Despite the increased community awareness, Australia may not be prepared to address the issue this election.

AUKUS Forum - Secure information sharing and advanced cyber

AUKUS Forum

Join the AUKUS Forum in Washington, DC for an exclusive summit dedicated to one of the most critical pillars of the AUKUS partnership — Secure Information Sharing and Cybersecurity. As global threats continue to evolve, so too must the strategies and technologies that safeguard our most sensitive data and communications. This high-level gathering will bring together defense leaders, cybersecurity experts, government officials, and industry innovators from across Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States to foster trust, enhance interoperability, and strengthen collective digital resilience.

Navigating the US-PRC tech competition in the global south

Atlantic Council

On Wednesday, April 16th at 2:00 p.m. ET, the Atlantic Council’s Global China Hub and Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security will launch a new report from Cole McFaul and Peter Engelke on “Navigating the US-PRC tech competition in the Global South.“ In their report, McFaul and Engelke outline the current dynamics of the competition in emerging technology between the United States and China and explore its implications for the Global South.

