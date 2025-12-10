Good morning. It's Thursday, 11th of December.

Travelers visiting the United States could soon have to undergo a review of up to five years of their social media history, according to a proposal filed by US Customs and Border Protection, which may also impact countries under Electronic System for Travel Authorization scheme. New York Times

Temu’s European headquarters in Dublin have been hit by raids by European Union competition watchdogs, amid suspicions the Chinese e-commerce giant may have received unfair subsidies from Beijing. Bloomberg

Australia’s social media ban hasn’t been a smooth launch with many children have already been able to get around the ban in various ways, with age assurance systems misclassifying users and workarounds such as VPNs and make-up tricks being used. ABC News

ASPI

World watches first teen social media ban start in Australia

The Straits Times

Interviews with policymakers from Jakarta to Copenhagen to Brasilia show they are watching the roll-out in Australia closely and planning moves of their own to shield young users. Indonesia has announced that those under 18 will need parental approval. A representative for a major social media company told the government that such a move would be a “disaster”, said Ms Fifi Aleyda Yahya, a director-general at the country’s Ministry of Communication and Digital Affairs. “So our response was ‘well the disaster is happening already. Look at our children’,” she told the ASPI Sydney Dialogue Summit recently.

We’ve updated ASPI’s Critical Technology Tracker. This expansion incorporates 2025 data, adds 10 new technologies—from generative AI to brain-computer interfaces to geoengineering—and features a new at-a-glance overview of performance across all the technologies we track. Be the first to get early-access invites and launch updates: https://techtracker.aspi.org.au/

World

This is the future of war

The New York Times

Editorial

Human history can be told as a series of advances in warfare, from chariots to crossbows to nuclear-tipped missiles, and we are living through what may be the fastest advancement in weaponry ever. Ask any five veteran national security experts and you will hear about five different emerging technologies with the potential to change the world of combat. Swarms of robotic aircraft that work in unison to find and kill targets without any human oversight. Advanced cyberweapons that can immobilize armed forces and shut down electrical grids across the country. A.I.-designed bioweapons engineered to kill only those with certain genetic characteristics.

Australia

Age verification errors see some under-16s retain access to banned social media platforms

ABC News

Hanan Dervisevic

Many children have already been able to get around the ban in various ways, with age assurance systems misclassifying users and workarounds such as VPNs and make-up tricks being used. The government admitted the ban would not be perfect or instantaneous, but said the loopholes that allowed teens to circumvent the ban would not stay open forever. Users purporting to be younger than 16 and who have not been kicked out of their TikTok accounts have been posting online about “surviving” the ban. They also flooded Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s account with comments that the ban “didn’t work” and that they’ll “be here forever”.

Services Australia privacy failures exposed in National Audit Office report

The Australian

Elizabeth Pike

The government agency responsible for holding the personal data of more than 27 million Australians through Medicare and Centre­link has been only “partly effective” in managing client privacy, a report from the Auditor-General has found, while failing to honour key recommendations from the Robodebt scandal. Services Australia, which was shifted to the Department of Fin­ance in July to prevent a repeat of the Robodebt scheme, has significant “deficiencies” in risk management, record-keeping and transparency according to the 2025-26 performance report conducted by the Australian National Audit Office.

China

How Chinese entities are already using Nvidia’s powerful H200 AI chips

Reuters

Eduardo Baptista

U.S. President Donald Trump’s move to allow exports to China of Nvidia’s second-best artificial intelligence chip, the H200, will spur strong demand from the country’s tech giants, research institutes, and its defence-industrial complex. Beijing has not yet confirmed whether it will allow the chip to be sold in China, but a Reuters review of more than 100 tenders and academic papers shows it is already being supplied to domestic buyers via the grey market.

Chinese chipmaker sues Pentagon over military designation

Caixin Global

Du Zhihang and Denise Jia

Chinese memory-chip maker Yangtze Memory Technologies has sued the U.S. Department of Defense, seeking removal from the Pentagon’s “Chinese military company” list after being designated twice without notice or a chance to respond. According to the complaint filed on Dec. 5, the Defense Department first added Yangtze Memory to the CMC list on Jan. 31, 2024, and again on Jan. 7, 2025 — both times without prior notification or an opportunity for the company to contest the designation.

Chinese supercomputer maker Sugon and chip developer Hygon call off merger plans

South China Morning Post

Ann Chao

Chinese supercomputer maker Sugon and chip designer Hygon Information Technology have called off a planned mega-merger that had been under discussion for months, in a surprise move that could complicate the country’s tech self-sufficiency efforts in the semiconductor and high-performance computing sectors. The two Shanghai-listed companies late on Tuesday said they cancelled merger talks because “the market environment has changed significantly since the initial planning stages of this transaction”.

How China is shackling Trump’s cyber agenda

Axios

Sam Sabin

President Trump wants to drive a hard line against nation-state cyber hackers. There’s just one — pretty significant — obstacle in his way: China. China is America’s biggest cyber adversary, but it’s also the country that wields the most economic leverage over the U.S. For the Trump administration, keeping its promise to strike back against nation-state cyber spies, including China’s, is a lower priority than managing trade ties with Beijing.

China’s $180 billion clean tech push reshapes the Global South

China Global South Project

Edwin Shri Bimo

Indonesia has become a key test case of China’s clean-energy expansion overseas. A recent report counts about $22.6 billion in Chinese-linked projects have been announced there over the past two years, including EV-parts and solar factories. A flagship $6 billion CATL-backed battery complex in West Java aims to cover the full chain from nickel mining to recycling. Initial output is designed of 6.9 GWh a year. Jakarta wants to be among the world’s top three battery producers by 2027.

USA

US plans to scrutinize foreign tourists’ social media history

The New York Times

Christine Chung

Travelers visiting the United States from countries like Britain, France, Germany and South Korea could soon have to undergo a review of up to five years of their social media history, according to a proposal filed on Tuesday by U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The change would affect visitors eligible for the visa waiver program, which allows people from 42 countries to travel to the United States for up to 90 days without a visa as long as they first obtain electronic travel authorization.

Foreign tourists could be required to disclose 5 years of social media histories under Trump administration plan NBC News

Trump’s immigration data dragnet

Financial Times

Peter Andringa

The US is pulling in vast amounts of personal information in its drive to deport 1mn people this year. The Department of Homeland Security was created in the wake of the 9/11 attacks with a mission to “safeguard the American people, our homeland, and our values”. It was at the forefront of the huge data collection apparatus the US government built to monitor and locate suspected terrorists. Thousands of contracts and documents outline the contours of DHS’s surveillance capabilities: geolocation, facial recognition, DNA testing, eye scans, spyware, licence plate cameras, credit reports and more. AI tools cross-reference datasets, while mobile apps give field agents information at their fingertips.

Fears are growing that Chinese-made electronics could leave the US in the dark during a cyber attack

The Independent

Katie Hawkinson

Experts are warning that certain Chinese-made electronics used widely by U.S. power companies could be vulnerable to cyber attacks, according to a new report. New research has revealed that many U.S. power companies rely on Chinese-made inverters, The Washington Post reports, citing an analysis by Strider Technologies. But these devices could be vulnerable to hacking, leaving the U.S. open to attacks that could cause widespread blackouts, according to the outlet. Inverters are small electronic devices that enable solar power installations to convert the sun’s energy into a current that our energy grid can use.

This one gadget could give China a back door into the U.S. power grid

The Washington Post

North Asia

South Korea to require advertisers to label AI-generated ads

Associated Press

Kim Tong-Hyung

South Korea will require advertisers to label their ads made with artificial intelligence technologies from next year as it seeks to curb a surge of deceptive promotions featuring fabricated experts or deep-faked celebrities endorsing food or pharmaceutical products on social media. South Korea will require advertisers to label their ads made with artificial intelligence technologies from next year as it seeks to curb a surge of deceptive promotions featuring fabricated experts or deep-faked celebrities endorsing food or pharmaceutical products on social media.

The Hiroshima AI Process: a third way towards common ground on AI governance

World Economic Forum

Agustina Callegari and Khalid Alaamer

Approaches to AI governance currently differ widely across the world, each reflecting unique balances of innovation, trust and authority. The Global South risks being shaped by external standards of AI regulation, diminishing its agency and deepening digital inequality. Japan’s Hiroshima AI Process fosters international alignment by offering a flexible framework that can connect diverse national systems and promote interoperability.

Southeast Asia

Southeast Asia embraces offshore wind power, as Trump bashes renewable energy

Associated Press

Anton Delgado and Aniruddha Ghosal

Southeast Asia is a bright spot for the embattled offshore wind industry as it reels from U.S. President Donald Trump’s push against renewable energy. The White House’s policy pivot has thrown billions of dollars’ worth of U.S. offshore wind projectsinto turmoil. Industry interest and investment are looking elsewhere, and developing regions with ample wind resources, like Southeast Asia, have the most to gain from this likely reshuffling, analysts say.

South & Central Asia

Microsoft investing $17.5 billion in India for AI and cloud infrastructure

Associated Press

Rejesh Roy

Microsoft on Tuesday announced its biggest-ever Asia investment, amounting to $17.5 billion, in India over the next four years to advance the country’s cloud and artificial intelligence infrastructure. CEO Satya Nadella revealed this in an X post after meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. Nadella said that Microsoft was committing the investments to help India build the “infrastructure, skills and sovereign capabilities” needed for its AI future.

Europe

Temu’s Europe HQ raided as part of EU foreign-subsidy probe

Bloomberg

Peter Chapman

Temu’s European headquarters in Dublin have been hit by raids by European Union competition watchdogs, amid suspicions the Chinese e-commerce giant may have received unfair subsidies from Beijing. The unannounced inspections took place last week, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke under condition of anonymity. The swoop by EU officials is the latest test of the bloc’s tough new rules aimed at preventing sovereign states from using their financial muscle in an non-competitive ways.

Teen who allegedly stole millions of personal data records arrested in Spain

The Record by Recorded Future

Daryna Antoniuk

Spanish law enforcement has arrested a 19-year-old man in northeastern Spain for allegedly stealing and selling about 64 million personal data records siphoned from nine companies, police said. The suspect, detained last week in Igualada, allegedly accessed the systems of several companies to obtain large volumes of personal information — including national identity numbers, home addresses, phone numbers, email addresses and IBAN bank codes — which he then sold on hacker forums. It remains unclear how many individuals were affected.

Europe and the Indo-Pacific: Partners for a resilient future

The Strategist

Gabriele Visentin

In a world reshaped by geopolitical rivalry, economic volatility and an accelerating climate crisis, Europe and the Indo-Pacific have emerged with a new-found connection. We have discovered that rather than divide us, these global challenges have bound us more closely together. Pressure on the multilateral system—amplified by Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine—and the weaponisation of trade and technology affect us all. These shared challenges demand collective action and trusted partners must stand in solidarity.

UK

UK sanctions Russian and Chinese firms suspected of being ‘malign actors’ in information warfare

Associated Press

Jill Lawless

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said the U.K. was imposing sanctions on the microblogging Telegram channel Rybar and its co-owner Mikhail Sergeevich Zvinchuk, the Foundation for the Support and Protection of the Rights of Compatriots Living Abroad — also known as Pravfond and described by Estonian intelligence as a front for the GRU spy agency — and the Center for Geopolitical Expertise, a think-tank run by Russian ultranationalist ideologue Alexander Dugin. Two China-based firms — i-Soon and the Integrity Technology Group — also were sanctioned “for their vast and indiscriminate cyber activities against the U.K. and its allies,” Cooper said.

British government sanctions Russian and Chinese groups over information warfare The Record by Recorded Future

Gender & Women in Tech

New report shows rise in violence against women journalists and activists linked to digital abuse

The Washington Post

Jamey Keaton

UN Women and partners published a study Tuesday that found more than two-thirds of women journalists, rights defenders and activists have reported violence online, with over 40% saying they have faced real-world attacks linked to digital abuse. The report entitled “Tipping Point” focuses on an escalation in violence targeting such women alongside the rise of social media and artificial intelligence, and draws on input from more than 6,900 human rights defenders, journalists and activists in 119 countries.

Tipping point: The chilling escalation of violence against women in the public sphere UN Women

Big Tech

Are you in TikTok’s cat niche? What 121,000 videos reveal

The Washington Post

Jeremy B. Merrill, Joe Fox and Leslie Shapiro

Have you wondered how TikTok knows to show you cat videos, while a friend gets Call of Duty clips and politics — but no cats? While you’re on the app, TikTok tracks how you interact with videos. It monitors your watch time, the videos you like, the ones you swipe past and the comments you leave. Its algorithm uses that information — along with information collected from users who watch similar videos — to tune your feed, filling it with more videos it thinks you might like.

How Starlink became the world’s internet alternative

Rest of World

Starlink, the satellite internet service run by Elon Musk’s SpaceX, launched in 2019. Since then, it has become available in more than 150 markets, with 8 million users. Starlink’s expansion has at times struggled against regulatory red tape. But during the period of time Elon Musk served in U.S. President Donald Trump’s government, Musk’s Starlink was activated or approved in at least 13 countries, including India, Vietnam, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. In some of these places, Starlink’s applications had stalled for years until they were suddenly greenlit.

Artificial Intelligence

AI companies want a new internet — and they think they’ve found the key

The Verge

Hayden Field

Over the past 18 months, the largest AI companies in the world have quietly settled on an approach to building the next generation of apps and services — an approach that would allow AI agents from any company to easily access information and tools across the internet in a standardized way. It’s a key step toward building a usable ecosystem of AI agents that might actually pay off some of the enormous investments these companies have made, and it all starts with Model Context Protocol.

As a first-time vibe coder, I wish AI knew when to say no

Rest of World

Damilare Dosunmu

For the past several months, my social media feed has been flooded with people bragging about spinning up apps and websites over a weekend without any engineering help or coding — with just vibes. Vibe coding is simply using regular language to describe your intentions to an artificial intelligence bot, which then generates the code. As a tech reporter, watching random strangers build “products” overnight felt unfair because I have seen many entrepreneurs go through the grind of Africa’s broken infrastructure, scarce capital, and endless bureaucratic headaches to achieve even a little success.

Misc

Android users can now share a live video on 911 calls

The Verge

Steve Bonfield

A new feature coming to Android will allow users to get more support during emergencies by sharing a live video feed from their phone with 911 responders. For instance, if someone calls 911 for a medical emergency, the 911 responder can use the live video feed to walk the caller through CPR or first aid until paramedics arrive. Emergency Live Video is also helpful in situations where someone is lost, under high stress, or otherwise can’t clearly describe what’s going on. During a 911 call, emergency responders can send a request for a live video, which the caller has to approve before any video is shared.

