A cyberattack tied to the Chinese government penetrated the networks of a swath of U.S. broadband providers, potentially accessing information from systems the federal government uses for court-authorised network wiretapping requests. The Wall Street Journal

Google must give rival third-party app stores access to the full catalog of Google Play apps — and distribute third-party stores. The Verge

Russian state television and radio broadcasting company VGTRK was hit by a cyberattack on Monday that disrupted its operations, the company confirmed in a statement to local news agencies. The Record by Recorded Future

Australia

As deepfakes advance with technology, there are concerns they could become a 'threat to democracy'

ABC News

Sarah Richards

As technology advances, there are concerns digitally manipulated content could shape the outcome of elections and become a threat to how people perceive democracy.

Criminals hacking into phones using ‘dirtboxes’ in backs of cars to create fake mobile towers

The Australian

Jared Lynch

Criminals are preying on unsuspecting Australians by using ‘fake cellular’ networks that cost just a few thousand dollars to steal personal data and sensitive information, cyber security experts warn.

Australians targeted for cryptocurrency scams by overseas call centres because they are 'easy prey', former worker says

ABC News

Nadia Daly

A former call centre worker in Ukraine claims Australians are targets for scams because they are considered wealthy and trusting. Perceptions of Australians as being "easy prey" is one of the major hurdles to tackling the spread of scams, an expert said.

Meet the hip new affordable toy that wants to kill you

The Mandarin

Julian Bajkowski

The military is pulling its hair out over what to do about cheap electronic and remote-controlled toys that can be harnessed to deliver military-equivalent effects that circumvent conventional detection. You know — infra-red firing detection used to spot rocket-propelled grenades or mortars.

China

China claims breakthrough in silicon photonics that could clear technical hurdle

South China Morning Post

Xinmei Shen

A state-funded semiconductor lab in China said it has achieved a “milestone” in the development of silicon photonics, which could help the country overcome current technical barriers in chip design and achieve self-sufficiency amid US sanctions.

China advocates use of local AI chips over those from US powerhouse Nvidia

South China Morning Post

Che Pan

Chinese authorities have informally advised local companies to use domestic-made artificial intelligence chips over those from Nvidia, according to two sources familiar with the matter, as alternative suppliers on the mainland look to catch up with the US tech giant.

USA

U.S. wiretap systems targeted in China-linked hack

The Wall Street Journal

Sarah Krouse, Dustin Volz, Aruna Viswanatha & Robert McMillan

A cyberattack tied to the Chinese government penetrated the networks of a swath of U.S. broadband providers, potentially accessing information from systems the federal government uses for court-authorised network wiretapping requests.

Helene response hampered by misinformation, conspiracy theories

The Washington Post

Maxine Joselow, Will Oremus, Gerrit De Vynck & Mark Berman

False claims are adding to the chaos and confusion in many storm-battered communities. Social media platforms such as X have allowed the falsehoods to spread.

Americas

Instagram helps Brazilians dodge a national sales ban on vapes

Rest of World

Pedro Nakamura

As Brazilian law clashes with Meta’s policies, illegal vapes flood social media and the streets. Meta’s policies allow stores to buy, sell, trade, gift, or ask for e-cigarettes on its platforms, contradicting Brazil’s e-cigarette marketing ban.

North Asia

Japan seeks homegrown 'unbreakable' quantum encryption by 2030

Nikkei Asia

Kiu Sugano

The Japanese government will support the development of quantum encryption technology by 2030, enlisting partners potentially including Toshiba and NEC in an effort to defend against the next-generation of cyberattacks, Nikkei has learned.

Japan eyes wind farm off Hokkaido to power tech industry

Nikkei Asia

Daishi Chiba

Electricity demand on the country's northernmost main island is expected to increase after Japanese chipmaker Rapidus broke ground there on a cutting-edge plant, as well as plans for a SoftBank data centre. Because transmitting more power from the main island of Honshu would be expensive, there is an urgent need to expand locally produced renewable energy.

Southeast Asia

Telegram app hosts 'underground markets' for Southeast Asian crime gangs, UN says

Reuters

Poppy Mcpherson & Tom Wilson

Powerful criminal networks in Southeast Asia extensively use the messaging app Telegram which has enabled a fundamental change in the way organised crime can conduct large-scale illicit activity, the United Nations said in a report on Monday.

Southeast Asia scammers stole up to $37 billion in 2023, UN says

Bloomberg

Philip Heijmans

Illegal cyber activity has ballooned since the pandemic with nations of the Mekong region — Myanmar, Cambodia and Laos — becoming a hotbed for crime syndicates to set up operations that carry out romance-investment schemes, crypto fraud, money laundering and illegal gambling.

One of the biggest AI boomtowns is rising in a tech-industry backwater

The Wall Street Journal

Stu Woo

Nowhere else on Earth has been physically reshaped by artificial intelligence as quickly as the Malaysian state of Johor. Three years ago, this region next to Singapore was a tech-industry backwater.

NZ & Pacific Islands

NZ officials silent on questions over Temu and cybersecurity

RNZ

Phil Pennington

The country's cyber watchdog has refused to engage on the question of whether popular Chinese online shopping site Temu might be a threat.

Ukraine-Russia

Russian state media company operation disrupted by ‘unprecedented’ cyberattack

The Record by Recorded Future

Daryna Antoniuk

Russian state television and radio broadcasting company VGTRK was hit by a cyberattack on Monday that disrupted its operations, the company confirmed in a statement to local news agencies.

Mega hack shuts down Putin’s online state media

POLITICO

Csongor Körömi

Ukrainian-linked hackers hit Russian state broadcaster VGTRK with an “unprecedented” attack, President Vladimir Putin's spokesperson said Monday. In the early morning hours, all of the company's online broadcasting and internal services stopped working, including the streaming services of prominent TV and radio channels such as Russia-1 and Russia-24.

Europe

Dutch police blame ‘state actor’ for recent data breach

The Record by Recorded Future

Daryna Antoniuk

Dutch national police have deemed it “very likely” that a state-sponsored threat actor was behind a large-scale data breach discovered last week. During the attack, unidentified hackers stole “work-related contact details,” including names, email addresses, phone numbers and private information from some of the agency’s 65,000 officers.

UK

UK government hires TikTok comms chief

POLITICO

Noah Keate

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has drafted in a senior communications expert from tech giant TikTok as he tries to reboot his struggling Downing Street operation. The appointment of James Lyons may raise eyebrows given TikTok is banned on UK government phones.

Big Tech

Google must crack open Android for third-party stores, rules Epic judge

The Verge

Sean Hollister

Google’s Android app store is an illegal monopoly — and now it will have to change. Google must give rival third-party app stores access to the full catalog of Google Play apps — and distribute third-party stores.

Judge greenlights FTC’s antitrust suit against Amazon

The Verge

Lauren Feiner

A federal judge gave the Federal Trade Commission the green light to pursue antitrust claims against Amazon, a newly unsealed order reveals, though some claims under state laws won’t move forward.

Huawei to roll out home-grown mobile operating system in challenge to Apple’s iOS, Android

South China Morning Post

Xinmei Shen

Huawei Technologies is set to debut its highly anticipated home-grown mobile operating system HarmonyOS Next on Tuesday, touting it as an alternative to Apple’s iOS and Google’s Android, as the telecommunications equipment giant rallies domestic tech firms to build a Chinese mobile ecosystem amid US sanctions.

