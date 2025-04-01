Good morning. It's Wednesday, 2nd of April.

National Security Adviser Michael Waltz and his staff used personal Gmail and Signal for sensitive government communications, raising security concerns amid U.S. military operations. The controversy worsened after a liberal journalist was accidentally added to a Signal group chat. Despite Trump’s backing, Waltz faces criticism over operational security and internal Republican Party divisions. The Washington Times

Chinese companies bypass U.S. chip bans through smuggling, subsidiaries, overseas cloud services, and innovations using older or lower-tier chips. Despite U.S. restrictions, China continues AI development by optimizing software, stockpiling, and government subsidies. Experts warn that export controls are leaky, giving only temporary advantages to U.S. AI advancement before China catches up. Rest of World

Andreessen Horowitz is in talks to join a Trump-backed effort to buy TikTok’s U.S. operations from ByteDance before an April 5 ban. Oracle, Blackstone, and other investors are involved. The deal aims to address national security concerns while allowing ByteDance to retain its algorithm. Negotiations continue without a finalized price. Financial Times

ASPI

Neglecting cybersecurity could harm Indonesia’s competitiveness

Binding Hook

Gatra Priyandita and Christian Guntur Lebang

In September 2024, as his presidency drew to a close, Joko Widodo (known as Jokowi) unveiled an ambitious plan: the creation of a dedicated cyber force – a fourth branch of Indonesia’s armed forces. This was a decisive response to growing threats in cyberspace, especially ransomware and the proliferation of cyber scams and online mis- and disinformation.

A Chinese research ship threatens Australian security, according to ASPI defence expert

The Advertiser

Belinda Willis, Holly Truelove and Stephen Drill

Dr Davis referred to serious incidents in the past few months where important subsea cables had been cut by Russia and China in “grey zone” operations including in northern Europe and near Taiwan. “This cable carries the flow of data from one country to another, if you cut that you lose access and have a grave problem for economic markets and so forth,” he said.

Australia

Donkey Kong champion wins defamation case against Australian YouTuber Karl Jobst

The Guardian

Josh Taylor

A professional YouTuber in Queensland has been ordered to pay $350,000 plus interest and costs to the former world record score holder for Donkey Kong, after the Brisbane district court found the YouTuber had defamed him “recklessly” with false claims of a link between a lawsuit and another YouTuber’s suicide.

Australian Kaspersky ban triggered by detection in gov agency supply chain

iTnews

Ry Crozier

A formal ban on the use of Kaspersky Lab software by the federal government last month was triggered by “a detection of its use in the supply chain of one government agency”, according to Home Affairs officials.

China

This is how China skirts U.S. chip bans

Rest of World

Viola Zhou

Chinese tech companies use smugglers, loopholes, and innovation to work around U.S. chip restrictions. President Donald Trump’s administration last week added 80 companies — mostly Chinese — to a list of firms barred for national security reasons from acquiring U.S. technology. The move expands a crackdown on Chinese companies that provide cloud computing services and servers powered by American chips.

China advances in brain-computer interface technology, aiming for US$900 per procedure

South China Morning Post

Xinmei Shen

A Chinese brain-computer interface company said it had seen positive results from three human implants, matching Elon Musk’s Neuralink in the number of human patients, as China prepares for wider commercialisation of the technology.

China’s SpaceSail is expanding where Elon Musk is stumbling

Rest of World

Lam Le

China’s satellite internet upstart seems to be taking aim at Starlink. SpaceSail, a Chinese space company backed by the Shanghai municipal government, has been entering markets where Elon Musk has faced friction.

Western tech, Eastern troubles: China’s tech ambitions hit roadblocks

Daily Mirror

China’s manufacturing boom began in the early 1990s, driven by its vast, low-cost labor force, which enabled the production of labor-intensive goods on a massive scale. Over the years, international corporations poured investments into the country, drawn by its industrial potential. However, a 2022 report by Chang Jang Securities revealed a sobering truth: despite its enormous industrial capacity, China’s manufacturing sector remains largely centered on low-end goods. Critical technologies, large-scale machinery, core components, and essential industrial parts still heavily depend on imports.

China’s cable cutter claims deserve a sharper look

Forbes

Jill Goldenziel

Diplomatic reasons might explain why the SCMP did not tout China’s new cable-cutting technology for another month. But the mismatch between China’s technology and the realities of cable cutting remains a mystery. According to the International Cable Protection Committee, whose members represent over 98% of global submarine telecommunications cable infrastructure, cables at 4,000-meter depths are not typically armored or fortified in a way that would require such advanced cable-cutting technology.

USA

Waltz and staff used Gmail for government communications, officials say

The Washington Post

John Hudson

Members of President Donald Trump’s National Security Council, including White House national security adviser Michael Waltz, have conducted government business over personal Gmail accounts, according to documents reviewed by The Washington Post and interviews with three U.S. officials.

FBI raids home of prominent computer scientist who has gone incommunicado

arsTECHNICA

Dan Goodin

A prominent computer scientist who has spent 20 years publishing academic papers on cryptography, privacy, and cybersecurity has gone incommunicado, had his professor profile, email account, and phone number removed by his employer, Indiana University, and had his homes raided by the FBI. No one knows why.

The Chinese electric vehicle founder who wants in on Trump’s America

The New York Times

Daisuke Wakabayashi

Wen Han is intent on listing Windrose’s stock in New York. He is fueled by $300 million, Chinese technology and a belief that “China doesn’t have to be the enemy forever.” The question posed to Wen Han, founder of the electric truck maker Windrose Technology, was a simple one: Is it accurate to call the firm a Chinese company? After some rambling, Mr. Han settled on an answer: “I would describe it as Chinese origin.”

Trump to consider final TikTok proposal on Wednesday, CBS News reports

Reuters

U.S. President Donald Trump will consider on Wednesday a final proposal related to TikTok, CBS News reported on Tuesday, citing sources, ahead of an April 5 deadline for the app to find a non-Chinese buyer or face a U.S. ban. There will be a meeting at the Oval Office involving Vice President JD Vance, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, national security adviser Mike Waltz, and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, according to the report.

South Asia

IIT Kanpur, Indian army collaborate on UAV training and simulation tech

Open Gov Asia

Samaya Dharmaraj

The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Indian Army’s Headquarters Central Command to jointly develop a cutting-edge training and simulation system for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles.

Europe

E.U. weighs targeting big U.S. tech firms in response to Trump tariffs

The Washington Post

Anthony Faiola and Ellen Francis

Scrambling to respond to the Trump administration’s cascading list of tariffs, the European Union is weighing whether to hit one of the most lucrative U.S. exports: billions of dollars’ worth of digital services that American Big Tech companies sell to European consumers.

EU plans to strengthen police powers to tackle foreign threats

Financial Times

Laura Dubois and Henry Foy

The European Commission plans to strengthen EU policing and law enforcement measures against threats from foreign powers such as Russia that collaborate with criminal networks, under a new strategy on internal security seen by the Financial Times. The strategy, which must be followed up by concrete legal proposals to implement the plans, also calls for giving law enforcement vast access to online communications and data, and sharing more critical information with “trusted third countries”.

The Finnish defence firms 'on steroids'

BBC

Maddy Savage

The Nordic nation, with a population of just five million, has 368 defence tech companies, according to research for Tesi, a state-funded venture capital company, released last September. Around 40% of these are start-ups and scale-ups, with many growing at rates of 30% to 40% if their tools are dual-use technologies that can also be used in other industries. Helsinki is now among the top five cities in Europe for defence, security and resilience investments, according to a separate report released in February by tech data platform Dealroom, in collaboration with the Nato Innovation Fund, an independent venture capital fund launched in 2023 with funding from 24 Nato allies.

UK

Authors call for UK government to hold Meta accountable for copyright infringement

The Guardian

Ella Creamer

A group of prominent authors including Richard Osman, Kazuo Ishiguro, Kate Mosse and Val McDermid have signed an open letter calling on the UK government to hold Meta accountable over its use of copyrighted books to train artificial intelligence.

Alan Turing Institute plans revamp in face of criticism and technological change

Financial Times

Clive Cookson and Michael Peel

Britain’s flagship artificial intelligence agency will slash the number of projects it backs and prioritise work on defence, environment and health as it seeks to respond to technological advances and criticism of its record. The Alan Turing Institute — named after the pioneering British computer scientist — will shut or offload almost a quarter of its 101 current initiatives and is considering job cuts as part of a change programme that led scores of staff to write a letter expressing their loss of confidence in the leadership in December.

Africa

How local language disinformation is used to promote authoritarian foreign influence

Dubawa

Rejoice Taddy

Language-driven disinformation doesn’t remain online; it seeps into real-world interactions, especially in border regions with strong linguistic and cultural ties. In Northern Nigeria, narratives from neighbouring states like Niger can fuel political discontent and erode trust in governance. If unchecked, this could deepen instability and increase susceptibility to foreign influence. Combating this requires media literacy, fact-checking in local languages, and proactive efforts to curb manipulative narratives before they take hold.

African workers are taking on Meta and the world should pay attention

Al Jazeera

Mercy Mutemi

In 2025, the world’s largest social media company, Meta, has taken a defiant new tone on the question of whether and to what extent it accepts responsibility for the real-world harm that its platforms enable. This has been widely understood as a gambit to curry favour with President Donald Trump’s administration, and Meta CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg all but said so in a January 7 video announcing the end of third-party fact-checking.

NZ & Pacific Islands

From Tradition to technology: Navigating the generational cultural shift in the Pacific

ABC News

Seiuli Salamasina von Reiche

Samoan architect Athol Greentree is passionate about preserving the ancient knowledge the Tufuga Fau Fale, weaving modern technology with their traditional building methods. Edson Willie from Vanuatu's Cultural Centre and Augustine Kohler from the National FSM Archives are also working hard to protect traditional knowledge. They're putting policies in place to futureproof their culture for the next generation.

Big Tech

Andreessen Horowitz in talks to help buy out TikTok’s Chinese owners

Financial Times

Andreessen Horowitz

US venture capital giant Andreessen Horowitz is in talks to invest in social media platform TikTok as part of an effort led by Donald Trump to wrest control of the popular video app from its Chinese owners. The venture capital group, whose co-founder Marc Andreessen is a vocal supporter of the US president, is in talks to add new outside investment that will buy out TikTok’s Chinese investors, as part of a bid led by Oracle and other American investors to carve it out of its parent company ByteDance.

Will big tech be caught in the crossfire of EU-US trade war?

RTE

Brian O'Donovan

Some of the biggest names in tech were standing behind US President Donald Trump at his inauguration in January. The so-called 'tech bros' or 'broligarchy' have embraced Mr Trump, with many CEOs welcoming his anti-regulation policies. Having received millions in donations from these billionaires, surely the US President wouldn't do anything to hurt the country's tech companies? But these firms could well end up being caught in the crossfire of an EU-US trade war.

TSMC buys time with $100bn US investment pledge

Financial Times

Kathrin Hille

CC Wei of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company announced on March 3 a further $100bn investment in the US, silencing for now Trump’s accusations that Taiwan is “stealing” the US’s semiconductor business. Instead, the US president now says TSMC’s additional investment will bring “a big percentage” of chip manufacturing on to US territory.

United receives approval for first Starlink-equipped planes

iTnews

David Shepardson

United Airlines said the Federal Aviation Administration has approved its first Starlink-equipped aircraft type and that the first commercial flight is planned for May. The Chicago-based airline plans to add the high-speed Wi-Fi technology to around 40 regional jets per month and expects all 300 planes of the type will be completed by the end of the year.

Apple and Musk clash over satellite expansion plans

The Wall Street Journal

Drew FitzGerald, Micah Maidenberg and Keach Hagey

Apple is clashing with Elon Musk in its push to eliminate cellphone dead spots with satellite technology. The iPhone maker is investing heavily in satellite-based communications that keep users connected in places where traditional wireless signals aren’t available. Musk’s SpaceX, meanwhile, has launched more than 550 satellites that provide cellphone connectivity via its Starlink service.

Could TikTok be banned again and who might buy it?

BBC

Tom Gerken, Liv McMahon & Imran Rahman-Jones

President Donald Trump has said a deal to sell TikTok will be made by 5 April, as questions swirl over whether the app will be banned in the United States. The platform 'went dark' for US users in January as a law took effect which banned the app unless it was sold by its parent company ByteDance.

Artificial Intelligence

How and why parents and teachers are introducing young children to AI

The Guardian

Blake Montgomery

Since the release of ChatGPT in late 2022, generative artificial intelligence has trickled down from adults in their offices to university students in campus libraries to teenagers in high school hallways. Now it’s reaching the youngest among us, and parents and teachers are grappling with the most responsible way to introduce their under-13s to a new technology that may fundamentally reshape the future.

Kids are talking to ‘AI companions.’ Lawmakers want to regulate that.

The Washington Post

Analysis by Will Oremus with research by Andrea Jiménez

After a California state senator read alarming news reports in November about “AI companion” bots’ interactions with teens, his legislative director tried talking to one herself. That eyebrow-raising encounter reinforced Padilla’s concern that AI companion bots, which can hold personal conversations with users and even form relationships, pose safety risks for minors, he said in a phone interview Monday.

China’s AI race creates tension at home

Financial Times

Roula Khalaf

Chinese artificial intelligence models had already been outpacing expectations — but they have now pushed the bar even higher. Two local tech groups have recently dropped significant updates. DeepSeek released a dramatically improved V3 model last week, while Alibaba launched a new model in its Qwen series, efficient enough to run on mobile phones.

AI agents are a moment of truth for tech

The Wall Street Journal

Steven Rosenbush

All emerging technology needs to deliver on its promise, sooner or later. For AI agents, that time is now. The successful deployment of agents—artificial intelligence that can take actions and make decisions on behalf of people or even themselves—is vital to the future of model developers such as OpenAI, enterprise software companies like ServiceNow and Salesforce, consumer giants such as Apple, plus AI infrastructure companies including Nvidia, cloud service providers and data center operators. That’s not even to mention all the public and private investment capital riding on those companies’ results.

Research

Atlantic Council Commission on software-defined warfare: final report

Atlantic Council

Whitney M. McNamara, Peter Modigliani, Tate Nurkin

A profoundly transformed global security environment presents the United States with its most significant geopolitical and geoeconomic challenges since the Cold War—and perhaps since World War II. China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea—together a new “axis of aggressors”—are increasingly collaborating to support their revisionist geopolitical goals and challenge global stability.

Do authoritarian narratives shape Japanese public opinion?

Waseda University

Tetsuro Kobayashi

Authoritarian states increasingly use persuasive narratives to shape public opinion in democracies. A new study finds that Japanese voters are broadly susceptible to illiberal narratives from China and Russia, which exert a stronger influence than democratic messaging. Surprisingly, susceptibility was widespread across the population, regardless of political knowledge or beliefs.

