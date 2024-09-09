Good morning. It's Monday 9th September.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest focuses on the topics we work on, including cybersecurity, critical technologies, foreign interference & disinformation.

The US is pushing for the AUKUS partnership to launch some world-leading new military technology projects before Joe Biden's presidency ends, amid signs of growing impatience with the initiative.

The South Australian government has drafted a bill to ban children 13 and under from using social media, by putting the responsibility back on corporations.

China has been inviting Taiwanese celebrities to visit Xinjiang to counter negative perceptions of its control over the region. While influencers have praised the area, Taiwan warns citizens about potential risks.

ASPI



White House pushes for AUKUS to move to ‘pillar two’ weapons focus

The Sydney Morning Herald

Peter Hartcher

The US is pushing for the AUKUS partnership to launch some world-leading new military technology projects before Joe Biden’s presidency ends, amid signs of growing impatience with the initiative.

Australia’s climate ambitions have a modern slavery problem: examining the origins of our big batteries

The Strategist

Tilla Hoja, David Wroe and Justin Bassi

Several big battery projects in Australia vital for storing renewable energy to meet the nation’s climate goals are highly likely to be using materials sourced through the forced labour of Uyghur and other Turkic ethnic groups in China, ASPI research has found.

The World

U.S., Japan, S. Korea discuss ways to counter N. Korea cyber threats

Kyodo News

U.S., Japanese and South Korean officials met on Friday in Seoul to discuss ways to counter cyber threats posed by North Korea, the State Department said.

Bill Burns and Richard Moore: Intelligence partnership helps the US and UK stay ahead in an uncertain world

Financial Times

Maintaining technological advantage is vital to ensuring our shared intelligence advantage. SIS and the CIA cannot do this alone — our partnership is augmented by a network of partnerships with the private sector.

Australia

Social media companies to face fines for allowing children under 14 on their platforms under proposed SA laws

ABC News

Josephine Lim

The South Australian government has drafted a bill to ban children 13 and under from using social media, by putting the responsibility back on corporations.

New joint advisory on Russian military cyber tactics released

Australian Signals Directorate

Australian Signals Directorate's Australian Cyber Security Centre released a joint cyber security advisory – Russian Military Cyber Actors Target U.S. and Global Critical Infrastructure – in collaboration with our international partners. This advisory outlines the tactics, techniques, and procedures of Russian cyber actors to conduct espionage, sabotage, and reputational harm against global critical infrastructure.

No laws against that': Pocock produces fake videos of PM, Dutton to make a point

Canberra Times

Steve Evans

Senator David Pocock has had completely fake videos produced showing the Prime Minister and the Opposition Leader making false statements to show how easy it is to manipulate images in a dangerous way.

Senator David Pocock creates AI deepfakes of Anthony Albanese and Peter Dutton to call for ban ahead of election

ABC News

Jake Evans

ACT senator David Pocock created and shared AI-generated videos of the prime minister and opposition leader as a warning to pass urgent legislation on artificial intelligence.

AirTrunk was sold on an Australian AI boom. How will it be powered?

Capital Brief

Daniel Van Boom

AirTrunk’s blockbuster $24 billion sale signalled strong market confidence that artificial intelligence will spark a boom in Australia’s data centre industry. What's less clear is how that boom will be powered.

Technology groups say proposed beefed-up cyber attack law ‘a step too far’

The Australian

Giuseppe Tauriello

A move to expand controversial government powers to take control of critical infrastructure during a cyber attack has been slammed by technology groups, describing the measure as a “frightening” step too far in the fight against hackers.

China

China courts Taiwanese influencers to enhance Xinjiang image

Devdiscourse

China has been inviting Taiwanese celebrities to visit Xinjiang to counter negative perceptions of its control over the region. While influencers have praised the area, Taiwan warns citizens about potential risks. Critics see this as propaganda aimed at masking China's repression of minority groups.

Travel warning issued over CCP Xinjiang efforts

Taipei Times

Chen Yun, Chung Li-hua and Jonathan Chin

The Executive Yuan yesterday warned against travelling to or doing business in China after reports that Beijing is recruiting Taiwanese to help conceal the use of forced Uighur labour.

After 30 years, China’s BeiDou is a GPS rival. Will the world enter its orbit?

South China Morning Post

Frank Chen

In the more than 30 years since the Chinese ship Yinhe was stranded in international waters, its global positioning system jammed by the United States, the world's second-largest economy has developed its own satellite navigation network to capture a share of the lucrative, highly technological market – and ensure such an incident can never be repeated.

Time’s AI list names China’s cyberspace chief, ByteDance CEO among most influential

South China Morning Post

Coco Feng

Time Magazine has ranked China’s internet watchdog head and the chairman of TikTok owner ByteDance among the 100 most influential people working in artificial intelligence for their impact on the sector in the world’s second-largest economy.

Chinese laser display company rides EV boom amid geopolitical pressures

Nikkei Asia

Wataru Suzuki

The Chinese electric vehicle boom has boosted sales of an unlikely infotainment device: laser projectors installed in cars. They may become a new geopolitical flashpoint amid growing tensions as the country's EV supply chain aims to penetrate overseas markets.

USA

YouTube takes down right-wing channels linked to DOJ Russia indictments

The Washington Post

Gerrit De Vynck

YouTube took down several right-wing politics channels that had been linked with allegations from the Justice Department that Russian government employees were paying right-wing influencers in the United States to produce content.

Georgia Tech severs ties with blacklisted Chinese university

The Washington Post

Susan Svrluga

The Georgia Institute of Technology will end a partnership with a blacklisted university in China that lawmakers say has ties to the Chinese military and shut down its degree programs there, school officials announced Friday.

Iranian-linked websites set up targeting US minority, veteran voters

POLITICO

Maggie Miller

A network of fake news websites with pro-Iranian leanings is spreading disinformation linked to the upcoming U.S. elections, targeting minority and veteran voters among other groups, according to findings from a hawkish think tank made public Friday.

Americas

Meet the right-wing Canadian influencers accused of collaborating with an alleged Russian propaganda scheme

CBC News

Jonathan Montpetit, Aloysius Wong

The social media accounts of two of Canada's most vocal far-right pundits have fallen unusually silent after U.S. officials accused them of being collaborators of a covert Russian propaganda campaign.

North Asia

Hong Kong, Macau and Guangdong sign cybersecurity deal to boost Greater Bay Area ties

South China Morning Post

Ng Kang-chung

Hong Kong, Macau and mainland China’s Guangdong province have struck a deal on cybersecurity aimed at enhancing cooperation in technological exchange, information sharing and emergency response measures in the Greater Bay Area.

Japan tries to reclaim its clout as a global tech leader

The New York Times

Patricia Cohen and River Akira Davis

Japanese chip companies are tapping billions of dollars and collaborating with foreign firms as part of new government policies that look outward. Tokyo’s industrial policy focus today is on advanced forms of technologies ranging from batteries to solar panels, but the priority is reclaiming a bigger share of the global semiconductor industry, for which the Japanese government earmarked more than $27 billion over the past three years.

Southeast Asia

Malaysia denies web traffic rerouting plan ‘draconian’ as censorship fears rise

South China Morning Post

Malaysia’s communications regulator has defended a plan for local telecommunications firms to divert web traffic through their own domain name system servers, saying the move was meant to protect users from harmful online content.

Ukraine-Russia

Russian dark web marketplace admins indicted after arrest in Miami

The Record by Recorded Future

Jonathan Greig

Two men have been indicted for their role in managing a popular Russian dark web marketplace known for selling troves of stolen credit card information and offering cybercrime classes.

Europe

Netherlands curbs more ASML exports, in line with U.S. rules

Nikkei Asia

Cheng Ting-Fang

The Netherlands is tightening restrictions on exports of advanced chipmaking machines from top European semiconductor equipment maker ASML to bring the country's curbs in line with those of the U.S.

Dutch government takes ASML export measures off Uncle Sam's hands

The Register

Dan Robinson

ASML has moved to assure customers and investors that it is subject to no new restrictions following an announcement that expands the Netherlands government's own role in export control measures.

Middle East

Major Iranian IT vendor paying large ransom to resolve recent cyberattack

CyberScoop

AJ Vicens

An Iranian IT vendor that works with many of the nation’s top banks and some of its government entities suffered a severe cyberattack and is in the process of paying a ransom in installments, according to emails and blockchain data reviewed by CyberScoop, contrary to claims from the Iranian government that a hack never occurred.

Big Tech

YouTube removes Tenet Media channel over alleged ties to Russian disinformation effort

The Record by Recorded Future

Jonathan Greig

Google has shut down several YouTube channels belonging to a company the Justice Department linked this week to a Russian disinformation campaign.

Artificial Intelligence

New AI supply chain standard brings together Ant, Tencent, Baidu and Microsoft, Google, Meta

South China Morning Post

Wency Chenin andCoco Fengin

China’s Ant Group, Tencent Holdings, and Baidu have teamed up with US tech giants Microsoft, Google, and Meta Platforms to develop the world’s first international standard for large language model security for supply chains, as the need for artificial intelligence governance grows more urgent.

Research

Governance of artificial intelligence in the military domain: a multi-stakeholder perspective on priority areas (policy brief)

UNIDIR

Yasmin Afina and Giacomo Persi Paoli

This Policy Brief aims to lay the foundation for future work that will bring to life recommendations revolving around the six priority themes that the meeting identified, and which it agreed would serve as a basis for cooperation and collective action that transcends geopolitical rivalry, cross-sectoral divides and competition.

Events & Podcasts

AI and data in a US election year: The future of US technology policy and implications for Australia

United States Studies Centre

The United States Studies Centre is delighted to invite you to hear from a leading expert on US technology and national security policy, Helen Zhang, Non-Resident Fellow at the USSC. Helen co-founded the popular international relations media organisation International Intrigue. Helen is a former ‘Googler’ and ex-diplomat with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

Report highlights how tech targets and abuses women and girls

ABC Radio National

A new report out today examines ways technology is being exploited to perpetuate gender based violence around the world. Australia's e-safety commissioner, Julie Inman Grant, is featured in it.

Jobs

ASPI Research Internship

ASPI

Have you recently completed your studies (undergraduate or postgraduate) and want to develop your expertise in defence, foreign and national security policy, including in areas such as strategic competition, defence, deterrence, foreign interference, technology, and security? Do you want to inform the public and government on the critical strategic choices facing Australia and learn what it takes to be a professional analyst? If so, apply for the ASPI Research Internship Program! Please note that this is a paid internship program. Applications will close at midnight Friday 27 September 2024.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest is brought to you by the Cyber, Technology & Security team at ASPI.