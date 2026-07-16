ASPI's Cyber and Tech Digest

ASPI's Cyber and Tech Digest

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Dmitry Mintz's avatar
Dmitry Mintz
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What interests me here is the distance between having rules and having authority that others recognize as legitimate. Is AI governance fragmenting because the norms differ—or because no institution is trusted to arbitrate between them?

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