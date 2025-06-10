Good morning. It's Tuesday, 10th of June.

Bipartisan critics of keeping TikTok operating in the US simply have too much other stuff on their plate to muster a fight should President Trump once again extend the deadline for the Chinese-owned app to divest in the US, On the Money has learned . New York Post

Two months after the Trump administration all but shut down its foreign news services in Asia, China is gaining significant ground in the information war, building toward a regional propaganda monopoly, including in areas where U.S.-backed outlets once reported on Beijing’s harsh treatment of ethnic minorities. The Washington Post

This unit, which has not previously been disclosed, has warned that China is a serious threat to Russian security. The New York Times

World

Law enforcement Is finally making progress on ransomware

Lawfare Media

Tom Uren

For the first time in history it feels like law enforcement may actually be doing some damage to the ransomware ecosystem. Over the past few months, Operation Endgame, a multinational joint law enforcement operation, has been tearing through the criminal underground like a bull in a china shop.

Interpol arrests 20 over network that distributed child sex abuse material

The New York Times

Lynsey Chutel

Twenty people in Europe, the United States and South America have been arrested as part of an investigation into an international network that produced and distributed child sexual abuse material, Interpol said on Friday. The policing organization said the network was also thought to extend to Asia and the Pacific region.

Off-brand IoT devices are still vulnerable to BadBox botnet, FBI says

The Record by Recorded Future

Joe Warminsky

A stubborn malware campaign has now infected millions of connected devices worldwide, and the resulting botnet is being exploited for criminal activity, according to the FBI. BadBox 2.0 targets internet of things hardware such as “TV streaming devices, digital projectors, aftermarket vehicle infotainment systems, digital picture frames and other products,” the bureau’s Internet Crime Complaint Center said in an alert this week.

Australia

Australia prepares to kick kids off social media despite doubts

Nikkei Asia

Sophie Mak and Shaun Turton

Jackson, a 14-year-old high school student in Sydney, usually spends around three hours a day scrolling through his phone's TikTok and Instagram feeds. That is the typical level of usage these days among Australians aged 18 and under according to research by online safety software company Qustodio. But the average could soon drop dramatically.

‘Parasites’: How organised crime is feeding off the youth gang crisis

The Sydney Morning Herald

Sherryn Groch

The job ad comes via the older brother of a friend. It’s heavy with industry jargon, and light on grammar, but the offer is clear: fast cash for one night’s work. Being old enough to have a driver’s licence isn’t a requirement, though a car will be supplied. Two of them, in fact – one for the job, one for after. They will both be stolen.

One year ago, Australia scrapped a key equity in STEM program. Where are we now?

The Conversation

Maria Vieira

In June 2024, the Australian government ended the Women in STEM Ambassador program. The decision followed a report that urged a broader, intersectional approach to diversity in the fields of science, technology, engineering and maths. For six years, under the leadership of astrophysicist Lisa Harvey-Smith, the program contributed to research, tools and resources aimed at breaking down structural barriers that limit women’s and girls’ participation in STEM education and careers.

China

Chinese propaganda surges as the U.S. defunds Radio Free Asia

The Washington Post

Sarah Ellison and Cate Cadell

Two months after the Trump administration all but shut down its foreign news services in Asia, China is gaining significant ground in the information war, building toward a regional propaganda monopoly, including in areas where U.S.-backed outlets once reported on Beijing’s harsh treatment of ethnic minorities. Cutbacks at Radio Free Asia and other news outlets funded by the U.S. Agency for Global Media have allowed China to fill a programming void and expand the reach of its talking points, according to an analysis prepared for a USAGM grantee that, though based on publicly available data, was not authorized to be shared publicly.

Chinese regulators seek to slow rollout of self-driving features in cars

Financial Times

Edward White and Gloria Li

The rapid deployment of autonomous driving features on Chinese cars has sparked alarm among regulators in Beijing, who have made the industry tap on the brakes while they assess questions over safety and liability. Despite an unclear legal framework for new assisted-driving technologies, nearly one in five new cars sold in China is now equipped with high-level autonomous functions.

China arms itself for more export control battles

Financial Times

Edward White and Joe Leahy

China’s success in snarling global supply chains by stemming the flow of rare earths has piled pressure on Washington and made clear Beijing’s power to weaponise export controls on a wider range of critical goods, analysts and businesspeople say. China dominates the supply chain for key minerals and its commerce ministry started requiring licences for exports of rare earths and related magnets in early April.

USA

Why TikTok will likely get another lifeline as sell-or-ban deadline looms

New York Post

Charles Gasparino

Bipartisan critics of keeping TikTok operating in the US simply have too much other stuff on their plate to muster a fight should President Trump once again extend the deadline for the Chinese-owned app to divest in the US, On The Money has learned. That’s the word from sources close to the White House and key figures in Congress who have debated whether TikTok should go dark in a couple weeks over concerns it’s essentially spyware for the Chinese Communist Party in its quest for global domination.

Trump planning to extend TikTok deadline—again

The Wall Street Journal

Alex Leary

With a mid-June deadline approaching and trade talks with China in limbo, Trump is expected to sign an executive order staving off enforcement of a law banning or forcing the sale of the app, according to people familiar with his plan. It would be the third extension since Trump took office in January. The current one expires June 19.

Trump signs orders to advance U.S. drone operations and lift supersonic ban

Particle News

The executive orders direct the FAA to expedite rules for beyond-visual-line-of-sight drone flights and launch an eVTOL integration pilot program for flying taxis and cargo transport. A federal task force is created to monitor drone activity at sensitive sites, expand counter-drone capabilities and support state and local law enforcement.

Trump executive order takes steps to protect domestic hackers from blowback

Politico

Maggie Miller and John Sakellariadis

The Trump administration announced Friday it is amending “problematic elements” of two landmark cybersecurity executive orders — though the extent of the changes in many cases appears modest. The modifications are part of a new executive order signed Friday by President Donald Trump. The full text of the EO was released Friday afternoon, and the Trump administration first outlined details of the order in a White House fact sheet.

Trump’s Golden Dome pits Silicon Valley against defence giants

Financial Times

Steff Chávez and Tabby Kinder

Donald Trump’s “Golden Dome” missile shield has triggered a lobbying battle between Silicon Valley and America’s biggest defence groups as they fight for a slice of the ambitious $175bn project.

Rep. Mary Miller loses it over 'a muslim' speaking in congress before deleting racist post

Huffington Post

Lydia O'Connor

A Republican from Illinois who once praised Adolf Hitler ― wrote, edited and ultimately deleted a social media post decrying “a Muslim” speaking in Congress. “It’s deeply troubling that a Muslim was allowed to lead prayer in the House of Representatives this morning. This should have never been allowed to happen,” she wrote Friday. “American was founded as a Christian nation, and I believe our government should reflect that truth. May God have mercy!”

The AI lobby plants its flag in Washington

Politico

Mohar Chatterjee

Top artificial intelligence companies are rapidly expanding their lobbying footprint in Washington — and so far, Washington is turning out to be a very soft target. Two privately held AI companies, OpenAI and Anthropic — which once positioned themselves as cautious, research-driven counterweights to aggressive Big Tech firms — are now adding Washington staff, ramping up their lobbying spending and chasing contracts from the estimated $75 billion federal IT budget, a significant portion of which now focuses on AI.

Americas

Malicious browser extensions infect over 700 users across Latin America since early 2025

The Hacker News

Ravie Lakshmanan

Cybersecurity researchers have shed light on a new campaign targeting Brazilian users since the start of 2025 to infect users with a malicious extension for Chromium-based web browsers and siphon user authentication data. "Some of the phishing emails were sent from the servers of compromised companies, increasing the chances of a successful attack," Positive Technologies security researcher Klimentiy Galkin said in a report.

Paraguay president's X account likely hacked in Bitcoin scheme

Reuters

Paraguay's government on Monday said that President Santiago Pena's X account had likely been hacked after the leader appeared to promote trading of cryptocurrency Bitcoin. "The president's official X account has presented irregular activity which suggests possible unauthorized entry," the government said in a statement. "The president's official X account has presented irregular activity which suggests possible unauthorized entry," the government said in a statement.

North Asia

Japanese firm declares lunar mission a failure after crash landing

AI Jazeera

A Japanese-made private lunar lander has crashed while attempting to touch down on the moon, with its makers officially declaring the mission a failure. Tokyo-based company ispace said on Friday that its lander, named Resilience, dropped out of lunar orbit as planned and that the mission appeared to be going well.

Southeast Asia

Thai-Cambodian fake news spreads : Government urges caution

Nation Thailand

Thailand’s Anti-Fake News Centre has detected 33 false news items related to Thai-Cambodian relations, with a key piece of disinformation being the claim that “six border checkpoints have been closed.” Authorities confirm that all checkpoints remain fully operational. Anukool Pruksanusak, Deputy Government Spokesperson, has addressed the recent circulation of misinformation and manipulated images on social media concerning Thai-Cambodian relations.

From drones to filters, Southeast Asian startups make the most of palm fruits

Nikkei Asia

Koji Nozawa

Startups across Southeast Asia are finding new ways to recycle waste from the region's many palm fruits into environmentally friendly materials. Terra Drone, a Japanese maker of unmanned aerial vehicles, in late May replaced conventional plastic airframe covers with a new biocomposite material. Fibers for making the material come from dregs left over from extracting palm oil from fruit.

Ukraine - Russia

Secret Russian intelligence document shows deep suspicion of China

The New York Times

Jacob Judah, Paul Sonne and Anton Troianovski

In public, President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia says his country’s growing friendship with China is unshakable — a strategic military and economic collaboration that has entered a golden era. But in the corridors of Lubyanka, the headquarters of Russia’s domestic security agency, known as the F.S.B., a secretive intelligence unit refers to the Chinese as “the enemy.”

As Russian planes burned, Putin's military bloggers were 'choking with hurt'

ABC News

Emily Clark, Toby Mann and Mark Doman

Some members of Vladimir Putin's online army think Ukraine's drone attack on Russian air bases was their Pearl Harbor. Others are in denial about the damage now visible on satellite imagery. And then there are the online accounts that have been boldly outspoken and willing to question, even blame, the Russian establishment for not protecting the country's prized strategic bomber fleet.

Europe

Why Europe should double down on its global tech ties

Tech Policy Press

Mark Scott

The European Union has a message to the world: let’s work together on tech. In proposals published on June 5, the executive branch of the 27-country bloc doubled down on international partnerships on everything from artificial intelligence research to commitments for keeping data flowing worldwide.

TikTok deploys Czech election task force amid disinformation fears

Euractiv

Aneta Zachová

TikTok is taking pre-emptive action ahead of the Czech October parliamentary elections by deploying a 53-member team of local moderators to monitor content on the platform. The move, part of a broader push to protect electoral integrity in Europe, comes amid growing public concern about manipulation through social media, a sentiment shared by 78% of Czechs, according to a recent STEM survey commissioned by the Czech Interior Ministry.

EU launches its own DNS service

Risky Business

Catalin Cimpanu and Claire Aird

The EU launches its own DNS service, Trump revises previous administrations’ cyber executive orders, a supply chain attack hits popular NPM packages, and mysterious iOS attacks spotted in the wild.

EU adopts new cyber crisis management plan to boost digital resilience

EUT oday

Inna Chefranova

The European Union has adopted a revised Cyber Crisis Management Blueprint, designed to improve the bloc’s coordinated response to large-scale cyber incidents and enhance resilience across member states. Approved by telecom ministers on Friday, the plan marks a significant update to the 2017 cybersecurity framework, incorporating lessons from recent legislative developments and the shifting geopolitical landscape.

France considers requiring Musk’s X to verify users’ age

Politico

“X has indicated since 2024 that it accepts the distribution of pornographic content. It must therefore be treated as such,” Digital Minister Clara Chappaz’s office said. The French government is considering designating X as a porn platform — a move that will likely have the platform implementing strict age verification requirements.

Italy, Israeli spyware firm cut ties after Rome accused of hacking critics’ phones

The Times of Israel

Giuseppe Fonte and Alvise Armellinia

Italy and Israeli spyware maker Paragon said they have ended contracts following allegations that the Italian government used the company’s technology to hack the phones of critics, according to a parliamentary report on Monday and the company. Both sides said they had severed ties, giving conflicting accounts that triggered widespread criticism from opposition parties in Italy, while the journalists’ federation FNSI called on prosecutors to investigate to ascertain the facts.

UK

Sam Altman’s eyeball-scanning identification tech expands to UK

South China Morning Post

Sam Altman

Tools for Humanity, a start-up co-founded by OpenAI’s Sam Altman, is rolling out its eyeball-scanning Orb devices to the UK as part of a global expansion of the company’s novel identification services. Starting this week, people in London, Manchester, Birmingham, Cardiff, Belfast and Glasgow will be able to scan their eyes using Tools for Humanity’s proprietary orb device, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Cambridge and DSIT announce prestigious Spärck AI Scholarships to support next generation of AI leaders

University of Cambridge

The Department for Science, Innovation and Technology has today announced the launch of the Spärck AI Scholarships, a major new initiative to nurture the next generation of AI leaders, with Cambridge University proud to join as a founding partner. The scholarships, aimed at exceptionally high-potential domestic and international students, will support study towards AI-related Masters degrees and provide an unparalleled package of benefits.

Africa

Nigeria jails 9 Chinese nationals for being part of international cyberfraud syndicate

The Record by Recorded Future

Alexander Martin

The Federal High Court of Nigeria convicted nine Chinese nationals on Thursday and sentenced them each to a year in prison for their roles in a cybercrime syndicate that allegedly involved training and recruiting young Nigerians to commit online fraud. Law enforcement officers from Nigeria’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission arrested the gang in December, alongside 780 other people in a large raid at a commercial premises in Lagos.

Big Tech

OpenAI says it disrupted at least 10 malicious AI campaigns already this year

TechRadar

Benedict Collins

OpenAI has revealed it has taken down a number of malicious campaigns using its AI offerings, including ChatGPT. In a report titled, “Disrupting malicious uses of AI: June 2025,” OpenAI lays out how it dismantled or disrupted 10 employment scams, influence operations, and spam campaigns using ChatGPT in the first FEW months of 2025 alone.

OpenAI says significant number of recent ChatGPT misuses likely came from China

The Wall Street Journal

Mauro Orru

OpenAI said it had disrupted several attempts to leverage its artificial-intelligence models for cyber threats and covert influence operations that likely originated from China, underscoring the security challenges AI poses as the technology becomes more powerful.

OpenAI bans Philippine accounts using ChatGPT to generate pro-Marcos comments

Rappler

Gaby Baizas

Tech company OpenAI announced that it banned ChatGPT accounts operating from the Philippines to generate large volumes of social media comments praising President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. In a report released Thursday, June 5, OpenAI said it banned accounts that generated short comments in English and Filipino, which were later posted on Facebook and TikTok.

Artificial Intelligence

What happens when people don’t understand how AI works

The Atlantic

Tyler Austin Harper

On June 13, 1863, a curious letter to the editor appeared in The Press, a then-fledgling New Zealand newspaper. Signed “Cellarius,” it warned of an encroaching “mechanical kingdom” that would soon bring humanity to its yoke. “The machines are gaining ground upon us,” the author ranted, distressed by the breakneck pace of industrialization and technological development.

RedNote joins AI race with its own open-source model that it says bests Alibaba, DeepSeek

South China Morning Post

Hannah Wang

Chinese social media platform RedNote has open-sourced its first large language model, joining a growing list of Big Tech firms looking to stake a claim in the artificial intelligence market, as the Shanghai-based company tries to leverage its growing international profile for new growth.

Research

Cybercriminals are hiding malicious web traffic in plain sight

WIRED

Lily Hay Newman

But as global law enforcement scrambles to crack down on digital threats, they have developed strategies for getting customer information from these hosts and have increasingly targeted the people behind the services with indictments. At the cybercrime-focused conference Sleuthcon in in Arlington, Virginia, today, researcher Thibault Seret outlined how this shift has pushed both bulletproof hosting companies and criminal customers toward an alternative approach.

