Senior Australian foreign affairs and law enforcement officials stationed in China with the highest security clearance are using WeChat to contact their partners, family, friends and Australian government colleagues—including about work. Multiple sources with direct knowledge said “all” officials at the Australian embassy in Beijing — including officials with Positive Vetting security clearance — and their families are using WeChat for personal communication. 7News

South Korea’s semiconductor exports to China plunged last month, deepening concerns about a cooling in global demand already threatened by US tariffs, as Washington steps up its restrictions on technology supplies to Beijing. Chip sales to the world’s second-largest economy including Hong Kong fell 31.8% from a year earlier, according to South Korea’s Trade Ministry. Bloomberg

The Chinese government is poised to intensify trade restrictions on technology used to make materials for electric vehicle batteries and semiconductors in a bid to maintain its competitive advantage against the U.S. The new curbs will apply to production technology for gallium, an element used to make semiconductors, and cathode materials for lithium-ion batteries. Nikkei Asia

Australia

Melbourne residents receive letter offering $200k for information on Hong Kong pro-democracy activist

The Guardian

Henry Belot

A small number of Melbourne residents have received anonymous letters purporting to offer a police bounty of $203,000 if they inform on an Australian citizen and pro-democracy activist wanted for alleged national security crimes in Hong Kong, linking him to two nearby locations.

China

China’s AI frenzy: DeepSeek is already everywhere — cars, phones, even hospitals

Rest of World

Kinling Lo

Chinese institutions are adopting DeepSeek not only to improve their services but to also signal their support for the government’s goals, Chen Li, an analyst from Beijing-based think tank Anbound, told Rest of World. “China has long identified AI as a strategic focus for China’s future development, and wants to be a global leader in this area … so pushing for government institutions and offices to adopt AI is a very natural step toward hitting a bigger goal,”

Alibaba and Other Chinese Stocks Are Crushing U.S. Shares. Here’s Why.

Barron's

Callum Keown

The 30-point plan, announced Sunday, aims to "stimulate domestic demand across the board and increase spending power by raising earnings and reducing financial burdens," the General Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee said Sunday. Significantly, it also includes measures to stabilize the stock market and develop more bond products for individual investors—though it was light on detail. It's an indication that Beijing is keen to support the stock market and stimulate the economy to counteract the impact of Trump's tariffs.

Chinese Banks Relax Loan Terms to Fuel Tech Sector M&A Deals

Caixin

Wu Xiaomeng and Han Wei

Several Chinese banks have handed out loans to support selected tech firms’ merger-and-acquisition (M&A) deals under a newly launched pilot program to improve access to credit for innovative businesses. Under the March pilot program, the proportion of M&A loans was allowed to account for as much as 80% of a firm’s total M&A transactions, up from no more than 60% under previous rules.

How Jack Ma’s pivot to AI rehabilitated Alibaba

Financial Times

Zijing Wu and Eleanor Olcott

The release that November of OpenAI’s powerful bot ChatGPT only seemed to underscore to Ma how far Alibaba had fallen, according to a source close to him. He recognised the significance of a technology with the potential to transform the global economy. But he also knew that Alibaba was far behind. In that moment, the seeds of a transformation were sown. In the two years since, Ma has quietly presided over a strategic turnaround that investors are betting puts Alibaba in a leading position in China’s push to roll out AI nationwide.

Hong Kong’s demand for AI talent surges, with more than 2,000 job openings

South China Morning Post

Fan Chen

Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po pledged to make AI development a key economic driver when unveiling a belt-tightening 2025-26 budget last month. The government would spend HK$1 billion to establish a Hong Kong AI Research and Development Institute, among other technology-related initiatives worth billions, he said.

Tesla launches free trial of assisted driving service in China

Reuters

Zhang Yan, Shi Bu, Yukun Zhang and Brenda Goh

The limited-time trial is available to Chinese users whose cars are equipped with compatible assisted-driving hardware and software, as well as the newest version of navigation maps, Tesla said in its statement to users. In China, Tesla has been unable to train the system with data from its 2 million EVs because of the country's data laws.

ComfortDelGro launches its first robotaxi pilot programme in China

Channel News Asia

Lutfil Jumadi

ComfortDelGro on Monday (Mar 17) launched its first robotaxi pilot programme in the Chinese city of Guangzhou. The two-year pilot was introduced by the Singapore-based transport operator in partnership with Pony.ai, an autonomous driving technology company that has previously initiated autonomous driving partnerships in South Korea, Luxembourg, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. The two companies signed a deal in July last year to explore large-scale commercial robotaxi operations.

USA

Silicon Valley invests in Israeli startups in bid for U.S. defense market

The Wall Street Journal

Sharon Weinberger

Venture-capital firms that have been pouring money into American defense startups are setting their sights on Israel, investing in military tech companies that have emerged since the country went to war in Gaza and Lebanon. Driving the investment is the belief that Israeli firms will increasingly compete for contracts in the U.S. and in European countries where military spending is expected to surge in coming years.

North Asia

New government policy shows Japan favors a light touch for AI regulation

CSIS

Hiroki Habuka

Two key publications from the first half of 2024 strongly signaled that Japan was heading toward new legislation aimed to more comprehensively regulate AI technology: in February, a concept paper from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, and in May, a white paper by the Japanese Cabinet Office’s AI Strategy team. Both documents recommended the introduction of new regulations for large-scale foundational models. All signs suggested that Japan was moving in parallel with its allies toward establishing a strengthened regulatory structure for AI.

Samsung Chair Lee Jae-yong urges 'do-or-die' mentality amid challenges

The Korea Herald

Ahn Sung-mi

All eyes are on what kind of strategy and blueprint Samsung will present at its shareholders meeting. Investors are demanding a clear strategy on how the company will recover from what has been described as an unprecedented crisis to its core businesses. Shareholders are expected to press management on concrete plants to boost earnings and address the sluggish stock price.

Taiwan orders deportation of Chinese influencer for advocating unification with Beijing

The Independent

Shweta Sharma

Taiwan has revoked the visa of a Chinese influencer and ordered her deportation after she allegedly posted a video advocating China taking the island by force. The National Immigration Agency (NIA) has asked the influencer surnamed Liu to leave Taiwan within 10 days and revoked her visa while barring her from applying for it in the next five years. The NIA claimed the influencer’s behaviour advocates the elimination of Taiwan's sovereignty and is not tolerated in Taiwanese society.

Southeast Asia

How online supporters made a victim of Duterte after ICC arrest

Rappler

Gaby Baizas and Pauline Macaraeg

A closer look at the boosted posts showed that at least 14 of the paid posts were explicitly about Duterte’s arrest, with themes related to the war on drugs, ICC, and the Philippine justice system. These posts repeated the misleading and false claims that Duterte’s arrest was illegal and that he made the Philippines a safe country during his term.

Thailand approves $2.7 billion of investments in data centres, cloud services

Reuters

Chayut Setboonsarng

Thailand has approved 90.9 billion baht ($2.7 billion) worth of investments in data centres and cloud services, its investment board said on Monday, the latest additions to the country's expanding tech sector.

Wanted Japanese cyber fraudster held in Myawaddy

The Irrawaddy

The fugitive was brought to Myawaddy by a Chinese man but came voluntarily. “According to our investigation, he went from Japan to Shanghai, and then to Dubai where he stayed for four months,” the spoksman said. “He lost his passport in Dubai and applied for a new one.” He then flew to Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport from, from where his Chinese friend took him to Mae Sot by car. “He said his passport was checked in three locations on the way. When we asked if someone in uniform took him from Mae Sot to Myawaddy, he said no, so it’s clear that he’s not a trafficking victim,” Naing Maung Zaw said.

Europe

Serbian officials deny using sonic device as panic grips crowd of protesters

ABC News

Hanan Dervisevic

Serbian officials have denied that the country's security forces used a military-grade sonic device to disperse and scare peaceful protesters at a major anti-government rally over the weekend. Opposition officials and Serbian rights groups claimed that the widely banned acoustic weapon, which emits a targeted beam to temporarily incapacitate people, was used. They say they would file charges with the European Court of Human Rights and domestic courts as confusion continues to swirl over the incident.

Big Tech

Quantum computing just years away, ex-Qualcomm backer says

Nikkei Asia

Ryohtaroh Satoh

A former Qualcomm investor now backing prominent deep tech startups says that the commercial use of quantum computing is only a few years away. Karthee Madasamy, founder of MFV Partners, a Silicon Valley venture fund, told Nikkei Asia that he is "confident" about the technological progress of PsiQuantum, a U.S. quantum computing startup in which his fund has a stake.

How social platforms can address the youth mental health crisis

Forbes

Rob Morris

In reality, the relationship between social media and adolescent mental health is more complex than headlines suggest. While some young people face serious risks, such as cyberbullying and online harassment, others find valuable social support and connection through these platforms. But this debate over the dangers of social media can sometimes obscure a critical opportunity right in front of us: To address the youth mental health crisis, we have to reach young people where they spend most of their time—on social media.

Artificial Intelligence

How A.I. is changing the way the world builds computers

The New York Times

Cade Metz, Karen Weise, Marco Hernandez, Mike Isaac and Anjali Singhvi

This is the most fundamental change to computing since the early days of the World Wide Web. Just as companies completely rebuilt their computer systems to accommodate the new commercial internet in the 1990s, they are now rebuilding from the bottom up — from tiny components to the way that computers are housed and powered — to accommodate artificial intelligence.

Research

Safe and effective: Advancing Department of Defense test and evaluation for AI and autonomous systems

CNAS

Josh Wallin

Although the Department of Defense (DoD) has a storied and successful history of deploying increasingly advanced technology in war, AI and autonomous systems present unique challenges, from their lack of explainability in selecting courses of action to their sensitivity to the training data used in developing them. As this technology’s development moves at breakneck pace among the United States and its adversaries, now is the time to establish a technically grounded and dynamic framework across the Joint Force to ensure the DoD continues its history of safe and effective deployment.

