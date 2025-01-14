Good morning. It's Wednesday 15th of January.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest focuses on the topics we work on, including cybersecurity, critical technologies, foreign interference & disinformation.

As TikTok anxiously awaits a Supreme Court decision that could determine whether it will be banned in the United States, users are preemptively fleeing the app and migrating to another Chinese social media platform. WIRED

Hackers potentially linked to the Kremlin-backed threat actor APT28 have been spying on diplomatic entities in Central Asia to gather economic and political intelligence in the region. The Record by Recorded Future

Seventeen EU member countries would have their access to microchips needed to train AI models capped, while 10 others would face no restrictions. POLITICO

ASPI

‘TikTok refugees’ flock to another (heavily censored) Chinese app

The Washington Post

Christian Shepherd, Vic Chiang & Katrina Northrop

But the sharp shift shows how the ban-or-sell law may set up American policymakers for years of “whack-a-mole” with various apps that violate requirements not to be controlled by a foreign adversary, said Daria Impiombato, China analyst at Australian Strategic Policy Institute, a Canberra-based think tank.

World

Researcher: Hybrid tactics likely spreading from Taiwan Strait to the Baltic Sea

ERR

Helen Write

Hybrid tactics are "likely" spreading from the Taiwan Strait to the Baltic Sea, says Toomas Hanso, a junior research fellow at the Estonia-based International Center for Defense and Security, after several broken undersea cables were reported in both regions in recent months.

Australia

Meta must keep meddling state actors off Facebook: Jones

The Australian Financial Review

Ronald Mizen

Assistant Treasurer Stephen Jones has warned Meta its embrace of free speech must not pave the way for state actors to interfere in elections and says Australians would reject any attempts by the world’s richest man, Elon Musk, to weigh in on domestic politics.

Silicon Valley’s lurch to the right catches the eye of local VCs

The Australian Financial Review

Paul Smith

From Elon Musk to Mark Zuckerberg, Donald Trump’s return to the White House will feature a coterie of prominent tech bros. Some 15,700 kilometres away, Australia’s venture capitalists and start-up founders are split.

China

Chinese scientists simulate ‘hunting’ Starlink satellites in orbit

South China Morning Post

Stephen Chen

Starlink is not as invulnerable as previously thought, according to a team of award-winning scientists in China who recently simulated a space operation targeting the giant constellation.

China plans to blow Starlink out of the sky in a Taiwan war

Asia Times

Gabriel Honrada

China’s bold moves to counter Starlink’s military applications with cutting-edge satellite disruption methods spotlight the pivotal role space would play in a Taiwan Strait conflict.

China slows supply chain shifts by Apple, others as Trump 2.0 looms

Nikkei Asia

Lauly Li

China is increasing its scrutiny of exports by Apple and other American tech companies, hampering their efforts to expand production in Southeast Asia and India.

USA

With a TikTok ban looming, users flee to Chinese app 'Red Note'

WIRED

Zeyi Yang

As TikTok anxiously awaits a Supreme Court decision that could determine whether it will be banned in the United States, users are preemptively fleeing the app and migrating to another Chinese social media platform called Xiaohongshu, which literally means “little red book” in Mandarin.

What is RedNote? Chinese app shoots to no 1 with TikTok ban looming

The Independent

Josh Marcus

The app, known as RedNote in English, functions like a cross between Instagram, TikTok, and Pinterest, and boasts over 300 million monthly active users, considerably below the user base of TikTok.

US Supreme Court rebuffs Meta bid to avoid advertisers' lawsuit

Reuters

Jonathan Stempel

The US Supreme Court declined on Monday to hear a bid by Meta Platforms to avoid a multi-billion dollar class action by advertisers that accused the Facebook and Instagram parent company of overcharging them by inflating the number of people their ads might reach.

Apple in final stages of verifying TSMC's 'Made in USA' chips

Nikkei Asia

Cheng Ting-Fang

Apple is in the final stage of verifying its first "made in America" cutting-edge processor chips from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co's plant in Arizona.

OpenAI wooed Democrats with calls for AI regulation. Now it must charm Trump.

The Washington Post

Nitasha Tiku & Caroline O'Donovan

ChatGPT maker OpenAI will launch a multistate tour to push for massive infrastructure spending by the incoming Trump administration to support companies working on artificial intelligence. The campaign tries to recast OpenAI, the leading representative of the AI boom during the Biden administration, in a more populist light ahead of Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Zuckerberg debuts 'Real Mark' in push to woo Trump

The Wall Street Journal

Meghan Bobrowsky, Rebecca Ballhaus & Annie Linskey

Meta pursues a MAGA makeover, in the latest political pivot for a company that once banned the now-president-elect from its platforms. Mark Zuckerberg wants Donald Trump to get to know the “real Mark.” That’s the latest message the shape-shifting chief executive sought to relay to the masses as he pushes a frenzied effort to recast himself as a friend of the president-elect at a moment of peril and opportunity for Meta Platforms.

Elon Musk isn’t the only tech leader helping shape the Trump administration

The Washington Post

Cat Zakrzewski & Jacqueline Alemany

After feeling shut out by President Joe Biden, Marc Andreessen has been quietly and successfully recruiting candidates for positions across Trump’s Washington. Andreessen feared that the Biden administration’s crackdown on cryptocurrency and other technologies endangered his multibillion-dollar investment portfolio, he later explained in podcast interviews.

Americas

Turks and Caicos recovering from pre-Christmas ransomware attack

The Record by Recorded Future

Jonathan Greig

The government of Turks and Caicos said it is making progress in its recovery from a recent ransomware attack that has caused widespread issues on the islands over the last month. Everything from government welfare payments to tax collection and the island’s department of motor vehicles have been impacted by the ransomware attack.

South & Central Asia

Hackers with likely Kremlin ties target Kazakhstan in espionage campaign

The Record by Recorded Future

Daryna Antoniuk

Hackers potentially linked to the Kremlin-backed threat actor APT28 have been spying on diplomatic entities in Central Asia to gather economic and political intelligence in the region, researchers have found.

Europe

US limits on AI chips split EU

POLITICO

Pieter Haeck

On Monday, top European Union officials had to beg the United States government to reverse a move that could split the bloc of 27 into two camps: artificial intelligence winners and losers. Seventeen EU member countries would have their access to microchips needed to train AI models capped, while 10 others would face no restrictions.

Poland uncovers Russia-linked disinformation campaign targeting upcoming presidential election

The Record by Recorded Future

Daryna Antoniuk

A Russia-linked disinformation campaign has made attempts to influence Poland’s upcoming presidential elections in May, according to a state official. The group behind the operation is likely controlled by the Russian military intelligence service, GRU, which recruits individuals “from various backgrounds,” Poland’s digital affairs minister, Krzysztof Gawkowski, said in an interview with local media late last week.

Major location data broker reports hack to Norwegian authorities

The Record by Recorded Future

Suzanne Smalley

A major player in the location data broker market has confirmed to Norway’s Data Protection Authority that it was breached by a hacker who obtained an unknown number of files.

Apple's new app fees spark more EU scrutiny under big tech rules

Bloomberg

Samuel Stolton

Apple’s revamped fees for app developers are under fresh scrutiny from European Union antitrust regulators amid concerns they could drive up costs for software makers. European Commission watchdogs recently circulated a new round of questionnaires focusing on the iPhone maker’s “core technology fee” — a new charge of €0.50 per installed app applied to developers.

UK

Apple fights $1.8 billion App Store lawsuit in first of UK class actions against tech giants

Reuters

Sam Tobin

Apple has abused its dominant position by charging app developers an unfair 30% commission through its App Store, costing British consumers up to £1.5 billion, a London tribunal heard on Monday.

UK proposes banning hospitals and schools from making ransomware payments

The Record by Recorded Future

Alexander Martin

The United Kingdom proposed on Tuesday a major overhaul of how the country responds to ransomware attacks, including by banning public sector bodies from making extortion payments and requiring all victims to report incidents to the government.

Gender & Women in Tech

Cybersecurity's blind spot: why diversity isn't just nice to have—it's a security imperative

Forbes

Leo Cunningham

In an industry tasked with defending against threats from every corner of the globe, cybersecurity's lack of diversity isn't just a cultural shortcoming—it's a strategic vulnerability. In my 20 years of being in technology and cybersecurity, diversity, such as gender equality, has always been an industry issue that's ignored or no one wants to tackle.

Big Tech

Facebook fired its fact-checkers. Is TikTok our unexpected hope?

The Sydney Morning Herald

Angus Dalton

TikTok aims to quarantine some viral falsehoods from a new section of the app dedicated to fact-checked science content called the “STEM feed”. As Facebook dumps fact-checking in the US, the launch of the STEM feed in Australia was welcomed by some experts, although others doubt it’s enough to repel anti-expert rhetoric on the app.

Events & Podcasts

Safeguarding Australian elections: Addressing AI-enabled disinformation

ASPI

As artificial intelligence advances, it creates new challenges for democracy and electoral integrity. AI-enabled disinformation, deepfakes, and influence operations are increasingly being weaponised to distort political discourse and erode public trust. This event on Thursday 6 February, 5:30-6:30pm, co-hosted by ASPI and CETaS, will focus on the intersection of AI, electoral integrity and democratic resilience.

Jobs

ASPI Deputy Director – Cyber, Technology & Security Program

ASPI

ASPI is seeking a talented leader for the Deputy Director of Cyber, Technology & Security (CTS) Operations. This is an exceptional opportunity to contribute to one of the Indo-Pacific’s leading think tanks, focused on advancing policy and research at the intersection of cyber, technology, and national security. The CTS Program is ASPI’s largest program, and includes ASPI’s China Investigations and Analysis team. The closing date for applications is Friday, 17 January 2025 – an early application is advised as we reserve the right to close the vacancy early if suitable applications are received.

ASPI Analyst – Hybrid Threats – Cyber, Technology & Security Program

ASPI

ASPI is seeking a motivated and detail-oriented individual to join the Cyber, Technology & Security (CTS) program as an Analyst – Hybrid Threats. This role involves contributing to the analysis of hybrid threats and information manipulation, including election integrity, resilience of critical technologies, and cybersecurity. The closing date for applications is Friday, 17 January 2025 – an early application is advised as we reserve the right to close the vacancy early if suitable applications are received.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest is brought to you by the Cyber, Technology & Security team at ASPI.